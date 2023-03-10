You are here

  • Home
  • Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom
Across the region, fintech was the leading sector in terms of funding in February (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9b9xc

Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El Shaeri

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $760 million across 48 deals in February 2023, twice the figure in the same period last year. 

The funding value last month increased by 638 percent month-on-month and the number of deals increased twofold to 48, according to Wamda’s monthly reports. 

Egypt startups led February’s rise, closing $422 million in funding with the vast majority of that thanks to fintech MNT-Halan raising $400 million in a single round. 

Saudi startups came in second with $316 million in funding across 13 deals followed by Emirati startups at a distant third raising $8 million across seven agreements. 

Egypt and Saudi Arabia saw a massive leap in funding amounts last month compared to the month before, when just $3.4 million and $3.3 million were raised, respectively.

The UAE saw a drop from $92.6 million raised in the first month of the year, with four acquisitions in February – namely Saudi-based e-commerce Noon’s purchase of UAE-based counterpart Namshi; Indian makeO’s acquisition of dental startup Smileneo; Saudi fintech Hala’s buying of fintech Paymennt, and e&’s acquisition of UAE’s ServiceMarket. 

Across the region, fintech was the leading sector in terms of funding, driven by MNT-Halan's round, followed by e-commerce with $159.7 million, while food-tech came in third with $135.7 million. 

“Last month saw a sharp decline in international funding allocated to startups in MENA. Of 48 deals, only nine attracted foreign investment while regional investors participated in 41 deals,” the report stated. 

Male-founded startups received 99 percent of the funding raised last month across 45 deals while only one round was raised by a female-led startup. Two deals were raised by startups co-founded by men and women. 

The MENA region witnessed a significant increase in startup activity last month and is anticipated to continue to grow throughout March with the launch of large entrepreneurship events like Saudi Arabia’s Biban 2023. 

Kuwaiti edtech Baims raises $4m in series A funding round  

Kuwait-based educational technology startup Baims raised $4 million in a series A funding round led by AK Holding with participation from Al-Wazzan Educational Group, and Rasameel Investment House. 

Founded in 2017 by Bader Al-Rasheed and Yousef Al-Husaini, Baims’ platform offers a wide range of educational courses to university and high school students with presence in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Turkey. 

“Baims is short for Big Aims. It was chosen because it is characteristic of young people, especially university students, who have their whole life and possibilities ahead of them and have big aims for the future,” Al-Husaini said. 

The company aims to utilize its funding to accelerate the development of its platform as well as invest in marketing and product offering. 

“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who share our vision of providing accessible and affordable education to students across MENA,” Al-Husaini added. 

The e-learning market in the Middle East is estimated to reach $570 million by 2025, according to PRNewswire. 

Crypto and NFT startup nealthy raises $1.3m in pre-seed round 

A startup for investing in non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency, nealthy, raised $1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round. 

Ludwig Schrödl, Zied Said, and Tim Pascual founded nealthy in 2022 to satisfy the growing demand of Web3 technology in the region. 

“As NFT trading markets evolve, potential investors are showing an increased interest in diversification,” Schroedl said. 

The company will utilize its funding to grow its team as well as increase its sales and develop its product. 

Paymob partners with Shahid to expand digital payments 

One of Egypt’s leading digital solutions providers Paymob has partnered with Arabic streaming platform Shahid by MBC Group to expand the company’s subscription payment methods. 

The partnership will enable Shahid customers in Egypt to pay for their subscriptions via electronic wallets processed by Paymob’s solutions, becoming the first in the Egyptian industry to provide such an option. 

“This latest agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and accessible payment solutions to our customers, and with Paymob’s expertise, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide more convenient and secure subscription options for Shahid,” Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said. 

With an estimated 25 million e-wallet users in Egypt, the partnership with Paymob is set to expand Shahid’s potential customer base significantly, according to the press release. 

US Venture Deals 

WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm, raised $375 million in funding from funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corporation. 

Humane, a San Francisco-based A.I. hardware and services platform, raised $100 million in Series C funding. Kindred Ventures led the round and was joined by Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom, and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.   

ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a Chicago-based clean and renewable fuels provider for heavy-duty engines, raised $30 million in Series B funding. Mercuria Energy Group led the round and was joined by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, New investors, Rio Tinto, and WIND Ventures. 

Wave, a San Francisco-based mental health platform, raised $6 million in seed funding. Sante Ventures led the round and was joined by Hannah Grey VC, Joyance Capital, Gaingels, and Telocity Ventures.

Topics: Startup Wrap

Related

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Business & Economy
Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Updated 9 sec ago
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Updated 9 sec ago
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Smart phones, energy, and the gaming sector are areas Saudi Arabia wants to develop with South Korean firms, according to the Asian country’s minister of small and medium enterprises.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the entrepreneurship conference Biban 2023 in Riyadh, Young Lee said her government is keen to help Korean firms penetrate the alluring Saudi Market.

Relations between the two countries are getting increasingly close, and last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Korea with a delegation to sign a memorandum of understanding with regards to large-scale companies, SMEs and startups.  

Following the MoU, “the Korean government started to prepare their next step,” said Lee.  

She added: “At the time, the Saudi government explained which fields they were all interested in. For example, smart phones, new energy, and game-like content.”   

Lee used the interview to speak about her dedication to tackling the challenges facing SMEs based on her experience as a venture CEO.

The minister spent more than 20 years in the sector before crossing into politics, and between 2010 and 2020, Lee was the CEO of Teruten Inc., a cybersecurity company that develops security technologies.  

She noted that her first job as minister was to solve the obstacles that she herself had faced during her earlier years in the field, including excessive regulation that confronts startups.

Turning to how to develop the sector now, Lee underlined the importance of ties with Saudi Arabia for SMEs in Korea when she said: “Even though we have lots of startups, most of them are focused on the domestic market.”

The ministry intends to face the issue of start-up globalization through using the Saudi market as a stepping stone towards expanding globally, she added.

Biban 2023, the region’s largest startup, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference, is set to attract more than 500 exhibitors and bring together more than 120 institutions that help young innovators and entrepreneurs be part of Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to increase the contribution of SMEs to the national economy.  

It is organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the National Competitiveness Center and the Ministry of Commerce. 

Topics: BIBAN23 Saudi-South Korea

Related

Exclusive As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri 

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Startups do not need to have a brand new idea in order to succeed, chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Jeff Hoffman said as he talked up the importance of trying to fix current problems.

Speaking on the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Hoffman shared his entrepreneurial insights and guidance with Arab News. 

Hoffman went on to explain that startups usually focus on building something that is new and unique, but they should focus on fixing something that is broken as it is one of the fundamental guidelines for entrepreneurship. 

“The market is so big that there's room for everybody. So you do not have to have a brand new idea that nobody’s ever thought of in order to be successful in business. It just has to be a big enough market,” Hoffman told Arab News. 

One idea is for entrepreneurs to focus on building products that satisfy regional discrepancies by taking what is already done and recultivating it onto cultural values. 

“If I'm launching something in the United States, I wouldn't have the cultural background to understand how to work with customers in the Gulf region. So you could launch the same idea, but with the cultural salt and pepper that makes it work here,” he said. 

He added that as long as there are humans, there will always be problems for startups to solve. 

“There's a lot of people here in the Kingdom and in the region that have great ideas, but they've never built a company on their own. So having access to mentorship, events like Biban, and having access to people who've done this before and having access to content about entrepreneurship so that the local entrepreneur that has an idea has help launching it into a business, that is what we focus on,” he added. 

Hoffman explained that Saudi entrepreneurs should seek mentorship as well as a customer-centric approach when starting a business. 

“You can't build this yourself, whatever your idea is. And too many entrepreneurs are struggling, trying to do everything themselves. From the beginning, you need to start looking around to see who you can add to your team so that the best team wins,” he said. 

“A lot of times people are inventing and working on ideas in their office, and I used to spend a lot of my time out of my office going to the store, going to the mall, going to the airport, wherever my customer was. I was out of the office listening to and learning from customers,” he added. 

As more Saudi entrepreneurs spearhead into the startup sector, resources can appear scarce, especially for small and medium enterprises. 

“Specifically for SMEs in the Kingdom, the ecosystem is growing fast, but it's relatively new. I work with a lot of entrepreneurs and startups here in the region, here in the Kingdom and all around the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and a lot of them don't know where they can get resources yet,” he stated. 

He added that as the ecosystem continues to grow, resources are getting clearer and in reach for startups in the Kingdom.

Topics: BIBAN23 Global Entrepreneurship Network

Related

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Special Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Red Sea Global, one of the leading tourism development companies in the Kingdom, aims to increase the net conservation value of its local destination by 30 percent by 2030, according to CEO John Pagano.

Speaking during the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Pagano said the company has its values aligned with Vision 2030 to support the Kingdom’s environment. 

“RedSea is going to protect and preserve but also enhance. We seek to increase the net conservation value of our destinations by 30 percent over the coming decade,” he explained. 

High conservation values refer to the diversity of species, landscape-level ecosystems and mosaics, ecosystems and habitats, critical ecosystem services, community needs, and cultural values. 

Pagano described Red Sea’s position in the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a preserver of natural assets with the environment on top of the company’s agenda. 

“With the support of leadership in the Kingdom, we are leading the global transition towards regenerative development. We are putting nature and the environment at the top of our agenda; it is one of our most valuable assets that sit on our balance sheet,” he added. 

He further added that “sustainability” is no longer sufficient in protecting the environment, but rather, companies should take the approach of regenerative development to enhance rather than preserve. 

“We are building the largest tourism destination in the world powered by renewable energy 24-hours a day. We are investing heavily in protecting our coral reefs. We have the most thriving coral reef systems in the world and probably the last in the world today,” Pagano stated. 

“In the very first meeting I had with His Highness the Crown Prince, he said to me, whatever you do you need to protect the environment so our future generations can enjoy the splendor of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea,” Pagano said. 

The company is not only aiming to protect the environment but also to incubate small and medium enterprises into the rather strict tourism and construction sectors. 

Pagano stated that Red Sea Global is working with Small and Medium Enterprises to help build its destinations to help cultivate the next generation of contractors.   

“We are launching an incubator this year to train and teach 35 new businesses to grow and move the best out of these 35 to go to an accelerator program that will be employed within the Red Sea ecosystem,” He added. 

“We like to think of ourselves as an incubator of ideas where we can trial different technologies to commercialize them not only in the Kingdom but around the world,” he said. 

He added that the company is aiming to create a sandbox to cultivate mobility and autonomous vehicle technologies as well as utilize ideas on how to incorporate hydrogen in the transport sector. 

The company is planning to open three of its tourist destinations to visitors this year – St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Six Senses Southern Dunes.

Topics: BIBAN23 Red Sea Global

Related

Special Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri 

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, is doubling down on its efforts to support the sector by providing SMEs access to large company supply chains. 

On the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Alotaibi, director of SMEs training at Monsha’at, told Arab News that the entity is focused on providing firms access to capital as well as sectors. 

“We provided a service called Vendor Qualification program. So, we qualified more than 1,000 small and medium sized companies to access the supply chain of big companies like SABIC, STC, Saudi Electrical Company and more recently Aramco as well,” Alotaibi told Arab News. 

He added that Monsha’at has been promoting local companies as well as facilitating large companies to allocate a part of their supply chains to the SME community. 

“One of the intents of putting together such an event is to promote business matchmaking, we believe that availing such services and enabling entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and from other countries to exhibit here at Biban will allow opportunities for business partnerships, for the flow of investments, and also for collaboration,” he said. 

The director added that connecting businesspeople from around the world with Saudi entrepreneurs will support Monsha’at’s goal to provide solutions and empowerment to the SME sector. 

Biban will also facilitate franchising as Alotaibi explained that the event will host a specific section just for local and international franchising opportunities. 

“We have the Franchise Door where we show business opportunities in franchising for local as well as international clients. So I strongly believe that we will have many business deals both locally and internationally,” he further added that there are 50 local and international brands participating in the event. 

“We will also have a special area for Business Matching where we invited more than 700 investors and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors from all over the world,” he added. 

Al-Otaibi stated that Biban will showcase more than 700 exhibitors as well as welcome 350 speakers with the event attracting the support of more than 120 local and international entities.

Topics: BIBAN23 General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Amazon has made it easier for Saudi businesses to access hundreds of millions of new customers by rolling out its international registration system across the Kingdom.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Biban 2023 event, the firm’s Saudi Country Manager Abdo Chlala said the Amazon Global Registration system would enable small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom to grow.

“With Amazon Global Registration now with a simple registration in the Kingdom, they have access to the 21 Amazon stores available globally,” he said.  

Chlala noted that through the global registration system, sellers’ exposure will now transition from a reach of a few million customers to hundreds of millions across the world. 

“And this enables sellers to scale faster and also to learn about their proposition and their customer reaction to that across the globe,” he added, as he also stressed the wide scope of businesses on the platform.  

Chlala further noted that the company provides sellers with tools that ease the onboarding process and ultimately selling on Amazon.   

“We also have an Amazon Seller Central, which is the hub of information for sellers, which basically gives them a full and comprehensive understanding on every input,” he said.  

The seller central provides information about the units, inventory, and prices as well as gives recommendations to sellers to reach more consumers and increase their engagement.  

Amazon marketplace, an e-commerce platform that enables third-party sellers to sell products, makes up over 50 percent of total customer sales on the site, he said.

In 2022, Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, with the core focus of supporting 45,000 SMEs and enabling them to sell on Amazon.  

Topics: BIBAN23 Amazon General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023

Latest updates

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.