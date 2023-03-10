You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop

Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop

Update Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop
Brent rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $81.80 a barrel by 1440 GMT (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4a4b

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop

Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Friday after better-than-expected US employment data though both benchmarks remained on course to fall more than 4 percent on the week amid US interest rate hike jitters.

Brent rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $81.80 a barrel by 1440 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $75.82.

Expectations of further rate hikes in the world’s largest economy and in Europe have clouded the global growth outlook and driven both crude benchmarks down almost 5 percent so far this week, their worst drop since early February.

A strengthening dollar is also making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Global shares, which often move in tandem with oil prices, hit a two-month low as investors dumped banks.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the Fed was wrong in initially thinking inflation was “transitory.” Its next decision meeting is planned for March 21-22.

Broader US employment data for February beat expectations with nonfarm payrolls rising by 311,000, compared with a expectations of 205,000 jobs added, according to a Reuters survey. This will likely ensure that the Federal

Reserve will raise interest rates for longer, which analysts have said would weigh on oil prices.

On the supply side, major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Iran, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, re-established ties on Friday after days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing.

Meanwhile, US was reported to have privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns about shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to shore up supply.

Investors are closely monitoring export cuts from Russia, which decided to trim oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March. 

Topics: oil update

Related

Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Red Sea Global, one of the leading tourism development companies in the Kingdom, aims to increase the net conservation value of its local destination by 30 percent by 2030, according to CEO John Pagano.

Speaking during the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Pagano said the company has its values aligned with Vision 2030 to support the Kingdom’s environment. 

“RedSea is going to protect and preserve but also enhance. We seek to increase the net conservation value of our destinations by 30 percent over the coming decade,” he explained. 

High conservation values refer to the diversity of species, landscape-level ecosystems and mosaics, ecosystems and habitats, critical ecosystem services, community needs, and cultural values. 

Pagano described Red Sea’s position in the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a preserver of natural assets with the environment on top of the company’s agenda. 

“With the support of leadership in the Kingdom, we are leading the global transition towards regenerative development. We are putting nature and the environment at the top of our agenda; it is one of our most valuable assets that sit on our balance sheet,” he added. 

He further added that “sustainability” is no longer sufficient in protecting the environment, but rather, companies should take the approach of regenerative development to enhance rather than preserve. 

“We are building the largest tourism destination in the world powered by renewable energy 24-hours a day. We are investing heavily in protecting our coral reefs. We have the most thriving coral reef systems in the world and probably the last in the world today,” Pagano stated. 

“In the very first meeting I had with His Highness the Crown Prince, he said to me, whatever you do you need to protect the environment so our future generations can enjoy the splendor of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea,” Pagano said. 

The company is not only aiming to protect the environment but also to incubate small and medium enterprises into the rather strict tourism and construction sectors. 

Pagano stated that Red Sea Global is working with Small and Medium Enterprises to help build its destinations to help cultivate the next generation of contractors.   

“We are launching an incubator this year to train and teach 35 new businesses to grow and move the best out of these 35 to go to an accelerator program that will be employed within the Red Sea ecosystem,” He added. 

“We like to think of ourselves as an incubator of ideas where we can trial different technologies to commercialize them not only in the Kingdom but around the world,” he said. 

He added that the company is aiming to create a sandbox to cultivate mobility and autonomous vehicle technologies as well as utilize ideas on how to incorporate hydrogen in the transport sector. 

The company is planning to open three of its tourist destinations to visitors this year – St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Six Senses Southern Dunes.

Topics: BIBAN23 Red Sea Global

Related

Special Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri 

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, is doubling down on its efforts to support the sector by providing SMEs access to large company supply chains. 

On the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Alotaibi, director of SMEs training at Monsha’at, told Arab News that the entity is focused on providing firms access to capital as well as sectors. 

“We provided a service called Vendor Qualification program. So, we qualified more than 1,000 small and medium sized companies to access the supply chain of big companies like SABIC, STC, Saudi Electrical Company and more recently Aramco as well,” Alotaibi told Arab News. 

He added that Monsha’at has been promoting local companies as well as facilitating large companies to allocate a part of their supply chains to the SME community. 

“One of the intents of putting together such an event is to promote business matchmaking, we believe that availing such services and enabling entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and from other countries to exhibit here at Biban will allow opportunities for business partnerships, for the flow of investments, and also for collaboration,” he said. 

The director added that connecting businesspeople from around the world with Saudi entrepreneurs will support Monsha’at’s goal to provide solutions and empowerment to the SME sector. 

Biban will also facilitate franchising as Alotaibi explained that the event will host a specific section just for local and international franchising opportunities. 

“We have the Franchise Door where we show business opportunities in franchising for local as well as international clients. So I strongly believe that we will have many business deals both locally and internationally,” he further added that there are 50 local and international brands participating in the event. 

“We will also have a special area for Business Matching where we invited more than 700 investors and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors from all over the world,” he added. 

Al-Otaibi stated that Biban will showcase more than 700 exhibitors as well as welcome 350 speakers with the event attracting the support of more than 120 local and international entities.

Topics: BIBAN23 General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Amazon has made it easier for Saudi businesses to access hundreds of millions of new customers by rolling out its international registration system across the Kingdom.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Biban 2023 event, the firm’s Saudi Country Manager Abdo Chlala said the Amazon Global Registration system would enable small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom to grow.

“With Amazon Global Registration now with a simple registration in the Kingdom, they have access to the 21 Amazon stores available globally,” he said.  

Chlala noted that through the global registration system, sellers’ exposure will now transition from a reach of a few million customers to hundreds of millions across the world. 

“And this enables sellers to scale faster and also to learn about their proposition and their customer reaction to that across the globe,” he added, as he also stressed the wide scope of businesses on the platform.  

Chlala further noted that the company provides sellers with tools that ease the onboarding process and ultimately selling on Amazon.   

“We also have an Amazon Seller Central, which is the hub of information for sellers, which basically gives them a full and comprehensive understanding on every input,” he said.  

The seller central provides information about the units, inventory, and prices as well as gives recommendations to sellers to reach more consumers and increase their engagement.  

Amazon marketplace, an e-commerce platform that enables third-party sellers to sell products, makes up over 50 percent of total customer sales on the site, he said.

In 2022, Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, with the core focus of supporting 45,000 SMEs and enabling them to sell on Amazon.  

Topics: BIBAN23 Amazon General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El Shaeri

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom

Startup Wrap: MENA startups close to raising $1bn in funding in a single month after February boom
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $760 million across 48 deals in February 2023, twice the figure in the same period last year. 

The funding value last month increased by 638 percent month-on-month and the number of deals increased twofold to 48, according to Wamda’s monthly reports. 

Egypt startups led February’s rise, closing $422 million in funding with the vast majority of that thanks to fintech MNT-Halan raising $400 million in a single round. 

Saudi startups came in second with $316 million in funding across 13 deals followed by Emirati startups at a distant third raising $8 million across seven agreements. 

Egypt and Saudi Arabia saw a massive leap in funding amounts last month compared to the month before, when just $3.4 million and $3.3 million were raised, respectively.

The UAE saw a drop from $92.6 million raised in the first month of the year, with four acquisitions in February – namely Saudi-based e-commerce Noon’s purchase of UAE-based counterpart Namshi; Indian makeO’s acquisition of dental startup Smileneo; Saudi fintech Hala’s buying of fintech Paymennt, and e&’s acquisition of UAE’s ServiceMarket. 

Across the region, fintech was the leading sector in terms of funding, driven by MNT-Halan's round, followed by e-commerce with $159.7 million, while food-tech came in third with $135.7 million. 

“Last month saw a sharp decline in international funding allocated to startups in MENA. Of 48 deals, only nine attracted foreign investment while regional investors participated in 41 deals,” the report stated. 

Male-founded startups received 99 percent of the funding raised last month across 45 deals while only one round was raised by a female-led startup. Two deals were raised by startups co-founded by men and women. 

The MENA region witnessed a significant increase in startup activity last month and is anticipated to continue to grow throughout March with the launch of large entrepreneurship events like Saudi Arabia’s Biban 2023. 

Kuwaiti edtech Baims raises $4m in series A funding round  

Kuwait-based educational technology startup Baims raised $4 million in a series A funding round led by AK Holding with participation from Al-Wazzan Educational Group, and Rasameel Investment House. 

Founded in 2017 by Bader Al-Rasheed and Yousef Al-Husaini, Baims’ platform offers a wide range of educational courses to university and high school students with presence in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Turkey. 

“Baims is short for Big Aims. It was chosen because it is characteristic of young people, especially university students, who have their whole life and possibilities ahead of them and have big aims for the future,” Al-Husaini said. 

The company aims to utilize its funding to accelerate the development of its platform as well as invest in marketing and product offering. 

“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who share our vision of providing accessible and affordable education to students across MENA,” Al-Husaini added. 

The e-learning market in the Middle East is estimated to reach $570 million by 2025, according to PRNewswire. 

Crypto and NFT startup nealthy raises $1.3m in pre-seed round 

A startup for investing in non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency, nealthy, raised $1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round. 

Ludwig Schrödl, Zied Said, and Tim Pascual founded nealthy in 2022 to satisfy the growing demand of Web3 technology in the region. 

“As NFT trading markets evolve, potential investors are showing an increased interest in diversification,” Schroedl said. 

The company will utilize its funding to grow its team as well as increase its sales and develop its product. 

Paymob partners with Shahid to expand digital payments 

One of Egypt’s leading digital solutions providers Paymob has partnered with Arabic streaming platform Shahid by MBC Group to expand the company’s subscription payment methods. 

The partnership will enable Shahid customers in Egypt to pay for their subscriptions via electronic wallets processed by Paymob’s solutions, becoming the first in the Egyptian industry to provide such an option. 

“This latest agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and accessible payment solutions to our customers, and with Paymob’s expertise, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide more convenient and secure subscription options for Shahid,” Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said. 

With an estimated 25 million e-wallet users in Egypt, the partnership with Paymob is set to expand Shahid’s potential customer base significantly, according to the press release. 

US Venture Deals 

WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm, raised $375 million in funding from funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corporation. 

Humane, a San Francisco-based A.I. hardware and services platform, raised $100 million in Series C funding. Kindred Ventures led the round and was joined by Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom, and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.   

ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a Chicago-based clean and renewable fuels provider for heavy-duty engines, raised $30 million in Series B funding. Mercuria Energy Group led the round and was joined by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, New investors, Rio Tinto, and WIND Ventures. 

Wave, a San Francisco-based mental health platform, raised $6 million in seed funding. Sante Ventures led the round and was joined by Hannah Grey VC, Joyance Capital, Gaingels, and Telocity Ventures.

Topics: Startup Wrap

Related

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Business & Economy
Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai
  • Event to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products.
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Indonesian Investment Forum kicked off on Thursday in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The two-day event aimed to explore opportunities to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products. It was hosted by Bank Indonesia in partnership with KJRI Dubai, the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center. 

Titled “Unlocking Indonesia’s Potential,” the forum included presentations of several investment project opportunities, an “Indonesian night” that featured a modest fashion show and an exhibition from the Indonesian Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exhibition.

In his speech, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo outlined three key reasons to invest in his country. 

“First, Indonesia has shown the best post-pandemic economic performance. Economic fundamentals in Indonesia are solid, with optimized digitalization. Indonesia has monetary and financial stability, which is why circumstance is good for investment,” Warjiyo said.

“Second, strong national economic policy. With a strong leadership, Indonesia has an agile government policy, including sound fiscal and monetary coordination,” he said. “Thus, the state revenue and expenditure budget is considered relatively optimal to dampen emerging economic shocks. This will further facilitate trade and investment. 

“In addition, the government continues to institute structural transformation of the real sector through mining and agricultural downstreaming, as well as the green and inclusive economy.

“Third, Bank Indonesia supports investment with policies, using a pro-stability and pro-growth policy mix to support a conducive investment climate. This includes, for example, policy incentives for banks to channel financing to priority sectors as well as support MSMEs development and digitalized them, while BI also promotes integrated, interoperable and interconnected payment systems for greater convenience. 

“Moving forward, cross-border payment transactions will become simpler through cross-border payments, local currency transactions and the digital rupiah,” he said.

Topics: Indonesian Investment Forum Bank Indonesia Dubai Indonesia Investment Promotion Center Indonesian Trade Promotion Center Perry Warjiyo

Related

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
World
Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

Latest updates

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.