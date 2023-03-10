Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

RIYADH: Amazon has made it easier for Saudi businesses to access hundreds of millions of new customers by rolling out its international registration system across the Kingdom.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Biban 2023 event, the firm’s Saudi Country Manager Abdo Chlala said the Amazon Global Registration system would enable small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom to grow.
“With Amazon Global Registration now with a simple registration in the Kingdom, they have access to the 21 Amazon stores available globally,” he said.
Chlala noted that through the global registration system, sellers’ exposure will now transition from a reach of a few million customers to hundreds of millions across the world.
“And this enables sellers to scale faster and also to learn about their proposition and their customer reaction to that across the globe,” he added, as he also stressed the wide scope of businesses on the platform.
Chlala further noted that the company provides sellers with tools that ease the onboarding process and ultimately selling on Amazon.
“We also have an Amazon Seller Central, which is the hub of information for sellers, which basically gives them a full and comprehensive understanding on every input,” he said.
The seller central provides information about the units, inventory, and prices as well as gives recommendations to sellers to reach more consumers and increase their engagement.
Amazon marketplace, an e-commerce platform that enables third-party sellers to sell products, makes up over 50 percent of total customer sales on the site, he said.
In 2022, Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, with the core focus of supporting 45,000 SMEs and enabling them to sell on Amazon.
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, is doubling down on its efforts to support the sector by providing SMEs access to large company supply chains.
On the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Alotaibi, director of SMEs training at Monsha’at, told Arab News that the entity is focused on providing firms access to capital as well as sectors.
“We provided a service called Vendor Qualification program. So, we qualified more than 1,000 small and medium sized companies to access the supply chain of big companies like SABIC, STC, Saudi Electrical Company and more recently Aramco as well,” Alotaibi told Arab News.
He added that Monsha’at has been promoting local companies as well as facilitating large companies to allocate a part of their supply chains to the SME community.
“One of the intents of putting together such an event is to promote business matchmaking, we believe that availing such services and enabling entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and from other countries to exhibit here at Biban will allow opportunities for business partnerships, for the flow of investments, and also for collaboration,” he said.
The director added that connecting businesspeople from around the world with Saudi entrepreneurs will support Monsha’at’s goal to provide solutions and empowerment to the SME sector.
Biban will also facilitate franchising as Alotaibi explained that the event will host a specific section just for local and international franchising opportunities.
“We have the Franchise Door where we show business opportunities in franchising for local as well as international clients. So I strongly believe that we will have many business deals both locally and internationally,” he further added that there are 50 local and international brands participating in the event.
“We will also have a special area for Business Matching where we invited more than 700 investors and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors from all over the world,” he added.
Al-Otaibi stated that Biban will showcase more than 700 exhibitors as well as welcome 350 speakers with the event attracting the support of more than 120 local and international entities.
Reuters
LONDON: Oil fell for a fourth session on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the US hitting fuel demand, according to Reuters.
Brent dipped 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $80.96 a barrel by 1140 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $75.03.
Expectations of further rate hikes in the world’s largest economy and in Europe have clouded the global growth outlook and driven both crude benchmarks down more than 5 percent so far this week, their worst drop since early February.
A strengthening dollar is also making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Global shares, which often move in tandem with oil prices, hit a two-month low on Friday as investors dumped banks on fears of contagion after a capital raising at Silicon Valley Bank.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the Fed was wrong in initially thinking inflation was “transitory.” Its next decision meeting is planned for March 21-22.
Broader US employment data due at 1330 GMT looms as a crucial barometer of the health of the US labor market, considered tight, and as an indicator on the direction of interest rates.
Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 205,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey.
“A forecast-beating number will be the final nail in the coffin for rate doves and should provide fresh ammo for oil bears,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.
On the supply side, the US was reported to have privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns about shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to shore up supply.
Investors are closely monitoring export cuts from Russia, which decided to trim oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March.
Nour El Shaeri
CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $760 million across 48 deals in February 2023, twice the figure in the same period last year.
The funding value last month increased by 638 percent month-on-month and the number of deals increased twofold to 48, according to Wamda’s monthly reports.
Egypt startups led February’s rise, closing $422 million in funding with the vast majority of that thanks to fintech MNT-Halan raising $400 million in a single round.
Saudi startups came in second with $316 million in funding across 13 deals followed by Emirati startups at a distant third raising $8 million across seven agreements.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia saw a massive leap in funding amounts last month compared to the month before, when just $3.4 million and $3.3 million were raised, respectively.
The UAE saw a drop from $92.6 million raised in the first month of the year, with four acquisitions in February – namely Saudi-based e-commerce Noon’s purchase of UAE-based counterpart Namshi; Indian makeO’s acquisition of dental startup Smileneo; Saudi fintech Hala’s buying of fintech Paymennt, and e&’s acquisition of UAE’s ServiceMarket.
Across the region, fintech was the leading sector in terms of funding, driven by MNT-Halan's round, followed by e-commerce with $159.7 million, while food-tech came in third with $135.7 million.
“Last month saw a sharp decline in international funding allocated to startups in MENA. Of 48 deals, only nine attracted foreign investment while regional investors participated in 41 deals,” the report stated.
Male-founded startups received 99 percent of the funding raised last month across 45 deals while only one round was raised by a female-led startup. Two deals were raised by startups co-founded by men and women.
The MENA region witnessed a significant increase in startup activity last month and is anticipated to continue to grow throughout March with the launch of large entrepreneurship events like Saudi Arabia’s Biban 2023.
Kuwaiti edtech Baims raises $4m in series A funding round
Kuwait-based educational technology startup Baims raised $4 million in a series A funding round led by AK Holding with participation from Al-Wazzan Educational Group, and Rasameel Investment House.
Founded in 2017 by Bader Al-Rasheed and Yousef Al-Husaini, Baims’ platform offers a wide range of educational courses to university and high school students with presence in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Turkey.
“Baims is short for Big Aims. It was chosen because it is characteristic of young people, especially university students, who have their whole life and possibilities ahead of them and have big aims for the future,” Al-Husaini said.
The company aims to utilize its funding to accelerate the development of its platform as well as invest in marketing and product offering.
“We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who share our vision of providing accessible and affordable education to students across MENA,” Al-Husaini added.
The e-learning market in the Middle East is estimated to reach $570 million by 2025, according to PRNewswire.
Crypto and NFT startup nealthy raises $1.3m in pre-seed round
A startup for investing in non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency, nealthy, raised $1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round.
Ludwig Schrödl, Zied Said, and Tim Pascual founded nealthy in 2022 to satisfy the growing demand of Web3 technology in the region.
“As NFT trading markets evolve, potential investors are showing an increased interest in diversification,” Schroedl said.
The company will utilize its funding to grow its team as well as increase its sales and develop its product.
Paymob partners with Shahid to expand digital payments
One of Egypt’s leading digital solutions providers Paymob has partnered with Arabic streaming platform Shahid by MBC Group to expand the company’s subscription payment methods.
The partnership will enable Shahid customers in Egypt to pay for their subscriptions via electronic wallets processed by Paymob’s solutions, becoming the first in the Egyptian industry to provide such an option.
“This latest agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and accessible payment solutions to our customers, and with Paymob’s expertise, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide more convenient and secure subscription options for Shahid,” Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said.
With an estimated 25 million e-wallet users in Egypt, the partnership with Paymob is set to expand Shahid’s potential customer base significantly, according to the press release.
US Venture Deals
WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm, raised $375 million in funding from funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corporation.
Humane, a San Francisco-based A.I. hardware and services platform, raised $100 million in Series C funding. Kindred Ventures led the round and was joined by Tiger Global, Valia Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Lachy Groom, and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.
ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a Chicago-based clean and renewable fuels provider for heavy-duty engines, raised $30 million in Series B funding. Mercuria Energy Group led the round and was joined by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, New investors, Rio Tinto, and WIND Ventures.
Wave, a San Francisco-based mental health platform, raised $6 million in seed funding. Sante Ventures led the round and was joined by Hannah Grey VC, Joyance Capital, Gaingels, and Telocity Ventures.
Arab News
DUBAI: The Indonesian Investment Forum kicked off on Thursday in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The two-day event aimed to explore opportunities to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products. It was hosted by Bank Indonesia in partnership with KJRI Dubai, the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center.
Titled “Unlocking Indonesia’s Potential,” the forum included presentations of several investment project opportunities, an “Indonesian night” that featured a modest fashion show and an exhibition from the Indonesian Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exhibition.
In his speech, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo outlined three key reasons to invest in his country.
“First, Indonesia has shown the best post-pandemic economic performance. Economic fundamentals in Indonesia are solid, with optimized digitalization. Indonesia has monetary and financial stability, which is why circumstance is good for investment,” Warjiyo said.
“Second, strong national economic policy. With a strong leadership, Indonesia has an agile government policy, including sound fiscal and monetary coordination,” he said. “Thus, the state revenue and expenditure budget is considered relatively optimal to dampen emerging economic shocks. This will further facilitate trade and investment.
“In addition, the government continues to institute structural transformation of the real sector through mining and agricultural downstreaming, as well as the green and inclusive economy.
“Third, Bank Indonesia supports investment with policies, using a pro-stability and pro-growth policy mix to support a conducive investment climate. This includes, for example, policy incentives for banks to channel financing to priority sectors as well as support MSMEs development and digitalized them, while BI also promotes integrated, interoperable and interconnected payment systems for greater convenience.
“Moving forward, cross-border payment transactions will become simpler through cross-border payments, local currency transactions and the digital rupiah,” he said.
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is now on a path of economic diversification, primarily driven by its small and medium enterprises operating in various sectors.
Even during the time of global economic headwinds, SMEs in the Kingdom showed strong growth as the investments in startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022, according to a report by venture data platform MAGNiTT.
Forum to catalyze growth of SMEs
To further accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia’s SME sector, the Kingdom is hosting Biban 2023, touted to be the largest SME and startup conference from March 9 to 13 in Riyadh.
Organized by the Kingdom’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, this year’s Biban is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees from within the Kingdom and abroad, along with hosting 300 workshops likely to benefit more than 20,000 participants.
“Biban is a giant of a meeting with over 100,000 expected to attend, learn and, hopefully, use what they learn to start businesses,” Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, told Arab News.
He added: “The real hope for some of the economic and social goals of Vision 2030 can be found in SMEs, innovation, startups and instilling the entrepreneurial spirit.”
SMEs play significant role
Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the gross domestic product by the end of this decade.
It should be also noted that
SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent.
FASTFACTS
● Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the gross domestic product by the end of this decade.
● It should be also noted that SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent.
● SMEs in the Kingdom are also reducing the gender gap effectively, as the Kingdom aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
On the other hand, SMEs in the Kingdom are also reducing the gender gap effectively, as the Kingdom aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
Bandr bin Abdullah Alobied, Monsha’at’s deputy governor for strategy, said that female-led SMEs are driving the economic transformation in Saudi Arabia.
“Vision 2030’s ambitious targets for female labor force participation have already been met far in advance of the Kingdom’s original targets. As thousands of smart, creative, and highly motivated new women enter the workplace each year, female-led SMEs will continue to transform the wider economy,” said Alobied.
A recent report from Monsha’at also revealed that 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women in Saudi Arabia.
Healthy regulatory reforms
Regulatory reforms in Saudi Arabia have also played a crucial role in accelerating the growth of SMEs, as opening a new business has now become very easy in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia has developed new and effective agencies, departments, and finance and trading efforts to make this happen. The country has made amazing strides in allowing SMEs to develop. Starting a business in Saudi Arabia is exponentially easier than it was before Vision 2030,” added Sullivan.
He also praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the SME sector and noted that the Kingdom’s government understands the emotion of its citizens.
“The region and many other parts of the world are dealing with a pandemic of unemployment and frustration of youth. Developing SMEs and the hopes that can come from them are one of the main ways of solving unemployment and frustration. Saudi Arabia understands that,” Sullivan said.
Furthermore, it should be noted that the growth of SMEs was monumental in Saudi Arabia, as Monsha’at issued establishment-size certificates to 24,540 such businesses.
The establishment-size certificate comes with a lot of advantages including providing a greater opportunity for enterprises to take part in governmental projects.
Earlier in January, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Saud Alsabhan, vice governor of entrepreneurship at Monsha’at, said that the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem has witnessed a massive evolution in the past few years.
“Over the past six years, we have seen unprecedented growth in our own entrepreneurial ecosystem, both institutionally and organically. With nearly a million SMEs throughout the country, over 90 percent of adults now see entrepreneurship as the right career move,” said Alsabhan.
To further strengthen the SME and startup landscape in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in January, reduced the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting SMEs to SR50 million.
SAMA also added that the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.
Rising business confidence
Highlighting the business confidence in the Kingdom, GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, in its Middle East and North Africa Small Business Survey noted that 73 percent of small businesses in Saudi Arabia are optimistic about growth in their business sector in 2023.
The report further noted that nearly half of the respondents intend to grow their small businesses substantially in 2023.
With the hosting of Biban, the growth of Saudi Arabia’s SME sector is expected to catalyze further, making the Kingdom a perfect place for more local and international investments.
The event will also witness the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup where competitors from more than 200 countries hope to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million.
As Saudi Arabia is hosting more events like Biban, monumental developments can be witnessed in the SME sector in the future, which will in turn help the Kingdom achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.