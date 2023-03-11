You are here

  • Home
  • Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
1 / 2
A locked door to a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) location on Sand Hill Road is seen in Menlo Park, California, on March 10, 2023. (REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin)
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
2 / 2
A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9v8hj

Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
  • California regulator closes SVB, appoints FDIC as receiver for later disposition of its assets
  • The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.
The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, the FDIC said.
But 89 percent of the bank’s $175 billion in deposits were uninsured as the end of 2022, according to the FDIC, and their fate remains to be determined.
Companies such as video game maker Roblox Corp. and streaming device maker Roku Inc. said they had hundreds of millions of deposits at the bank. Roku said its deposits with SVB were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.
Technology workers whose paychecks relied on the bank were also worried about getting their wages on Friday. An SVB branch in San Francisco showed a note taped to the door telling clients to call a toll-free telephone number.
The FDIC said it would seek to sell SVB’s assets and that future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.
At times in the past, the FDIC has moved quickly, even striking deals to sell major banks over the weekend.
SVB did not respond to calls for comment.

The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital.
The bank’s customers were met with locked doors on Friday. A client dashboard was down, a UK-based client of the bank told Reuters.
Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. Nelson said he was worried about the company’s ability to pay employees and cover expenses.
“Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical.”
The problems at SVB, which quickly escalated after the bank said on Wednesday it would raise money, underscore how a campaign by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market. The worries walloped the banking sector.

US banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value over the past two days, with European banks losing around another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters calculation. Regional banks sold off on Friday.
US lenders First Republic Bank and Western Alliance said on Friday their liquidity and deposits remained strong, aiming to calm investors as their shares fell. Others such as Germany’s Commerzbank issued unusual statements to reassure investors.
Some analysts forecast more pain for the sector as the episode spread concern about hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.
“There could be a bloodbath next week as banks are in trouble, the short sellers are out there and they are going to attack every single bank, especially the smaller ones,” said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisers.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with banking regulators on Friday expressed “full confidence” in their abilities to respond to the situation, Treasury said.
The White House on Friday said it had faith and confidence in US financial regulators, when asked about the failure of SVB. Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, said the US banking system was fundamentally stronger than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.
“The first bank failure since 2020 is a wake-up call,” said Matthew Goldberg, an analyst at Bankrate.

The genesis of SVB’s collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment. As higher interest rates caused the market for initial public offerings to shut down for many startups and made private fundraising more costly, some SVB clients started pulling money out.
To fund the redemptions, SVB sold on Wednesday a $21 billion bond portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries, and said it would sell $2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock to fill its funding hole.
Its stock collapsed and depositors started to panic. SVB scrambled this week to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe. By Friday, the collapsing stock price had made its capital raise untenable and sources said the bank tried to look at other options, including a sale, until regulators stepped in and shut the bank down.
After the FDIC announcement, employees received an email from the company saying they would be contacted by officials about employment and compensation, according to a source who declined be identified. As of Friday evening, there had not been any further communication from the company or the FDIC, the source said.
The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank in Kansas, on October 23, 2020.

 

Topics: Silicon Valley Bank SVB Financial Group Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Related

IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Business & Economy
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
Global stocks head for worst January since 2008 financial crisis
Business & Economy
Global stocks head for worst January since 2008 financial crisis

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Smart phones, energy, and the gaming sector are areas Saudi Arabia wants to develop with South Korean firms, according to the Asian country’s minister of small and medium enterprises.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the entrepreneurship conference Biban 2023 in Riyadh, Young Lee said her government is keen to help Korean firms penetrate the alluring Saudi Market.

Relations between the two countries are getting increasingly close, and last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Korea with a delegation to sign a memorandum of understanding with regards to large-scale companies, SMEs and startups.  

Following the MoU, “the Korean government started to prepare their next step,” said Lee.  

She added: “At the time, the Saudi government explained which fields they were all interested in. For example, smart phones, new energy, and game-like content.”   

Lee used the interview to speak about her dedication to tackling the challenges facing SMEs based on her experience as a venture CEO.

The minister spent more than 20 years in the sector before crossing into politics, and between 2010 and 2020, Lee was the CEO of Teruten Inc., a cybersecurity company that develops security technologies.  

She noted that her first job as minister was to solve the obstacles that she herself had faced during her earlier years in the field, including excessive regulation that confronts startups.

Turning to how to develop the sector now, Lee underlined the importance of ties with Saudi Arabia for SMEs in Korea when she said: “Even though we have lots of startups, most of them are focused on the domestic market.”

The ministry intends to face the issue of start-up globalization through using the Saudi market as a stepping stone towards expanding globally, she added.

Biban 2023, the region’s largest startup, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference, is set to attract more than 500 exhibitors and bring together more than 120 institutions that help young innovators and entrepreneurs be part of Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to increase the contribution of SMEs to the national economy.  

It is organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the National Competitiveness Center and the Ministry of Commerce. 

Topics: BIBAN23 Saudi-South Korea

Related

Exclusive As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri 

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023

As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Startups do not need to have a brand new idea in order to succeed, chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Jeff Hoffman said as he talked up the importance of trying to fix current problems.

Speaking on the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Hoffman shared his entrepreneurial insights and guidance with Arab News. 

Hoffman went on to explain that startups usually focus on building something that is new and unique, but they should focus on fixing something that is broken as it is one of the fundamental guidelines for entrepreneurship. 

“The market is so big that there's room for everybody. So you do not have to have a brand new idea that nobody’s ever thought of in order to be successful in business. It just has to be a big enough market,” Hoffman told Arab News. 

One idea is for entrepreneurs to focus on building products that satisfy regional discrepancies by taking what is already done and recultivating it onto cultural values. 

“If I'm launching something in the United States, I wouldn't have the cultural background to understand how to work with customers in the Gulf region. So you could launch the same idea, but with the cultural salt and pepper that makes it work here,” he said. 

He added that as long as there are humans, there will always be problems for startups to solve. 

“There's a lot of people here in the Kingdom and in the region that have great ideas, but they've never built a company on their own. So having access to mentorship, events like Biban, and having access to people who've done this before and having access to content about entrepreneurship so that the local entrepreneur that has an idea has help launching it into a business, that is what we focus on,” he added. 

Hoffman explained that Saudi entrepreneurs should seek mentorship as well as a customer-centric approach when starting a business. 

“You can't build this yourself, whatever your idea is. And too many entrepreneurs are struggling, trying to do everything themselves. From the beginning, you need to start looking around to see who you can add to your team so that the best team wins,” he said. 

“A lot of times people are inventing and working on ideas in their office, and I used to spend a lot of my time out of my office going to the store, going to the mall, going to the airport, wherever my customer was. I was out of the office listening to and learning from customers,” he added. 

As more Saudi entrepreneurs spearhead into the startup sector, resources can appear scarce, especially for small and medium enterprises. 

“Specifically for SMEs in the Kingdom, the ecosystem is growing fast, but it's relatively new. I work with a lot of entrepreneurs and startups here in the region, here in the Kingdom and all around the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and a lot of them don't know where they can get resources yet,” he stated. 

He added that as the ecosystem continues to grow, resources are getting clearer and in reach for startups in the Kingdom.

Topics: BIBAN23 Global Entrepreneurship Network

Related

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Special Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Red Sea Global, one of the leading tourism development companies in the Kingdom, aims to increase the net conservation value of its local destination by 30 percent by 2030, according to CEO John Pagano.

Speaking during the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Pagano said the company has its values aligned with Vision 2030 to support the Kingdom’s environment. 

“RedSea is going to protect and preserve but also enhance. We seek to increase the net conservation value of our destinations by 30 percent over the coming decade,” he explained. 

High conservation values refer to the diversity of species, landscape-level ecosystems and mosaics, ecosystems and habitats, critical ecosystem services, community needs, and cultural values. 

Pagano described Red Sea’s position in the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a preserver of natural assets with the environment on top of the company’s agenda. 

“With the support of leadership in the Kingdom, we are leading the global transition towards regenerative development. We are putting nature and the environment at the top of our agenda; it is one of our most valuable assets that sit on our balance sheet,” he added. 

He further added that “sustainability” is no longer sufficient in protecting the environment, but rather, companies should take the approach of regenerative development to enhance rather than preserve. 

“We are building the largest tourism destination in the world powered by renewable energy 24-hours a day. We are investing heavily in protecting our coral reefs. We have the most thriving coral reef systems in the world and probably the last in the world today,” Pagano stated. 

“In the very first meeting I had with His Highness the Crown Prince, he said to me, whatever you do you need to protect the environment so our future generations can enjoy the splendor of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea,” Pagano said. 

The company is not only aiming to protect the environment but also to incubate small and medium enterprises into the rather strict tourism and construction sectors. 

Pagano stated that Red Sea Global is working with Small and Medium Enterprises to help build its destinations to help cultivate the next generation of contractors.   

“We are launching an incubator this year to train and teach 35 new businesses to grow and move the best out of these 35 to go to an accelerator program that will be employed within the Red Sea ecosystem,” He added. 

“We like to think of ourselves as an incubator of ideas where we can trial different technologies to commercialize them not only in the Kingdom but around the world,” he said. 

He added that the company is aiming to create a sandbox to cultivate mobility and autonomous vehicle technologies as well as utilize ideas on how to incorporate hydrogen in the transport sector. 

The company is planning to open three of its tourist destinations to visitors this year – St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Six Senses Southern Dunes.

Topics: BIBAN23 Red Sea Global

Related

Special Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri 

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023

Monsha’at enables SMEs to access large company supply chains, official says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, is doubling down on its efforts to support the sector by providing SMEs access to large company supply chains. 

On the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Alotaibi, director of SMEs training at Monsha’at, told Arab News that the entity is focused on providing firms access to capital as well as sectors. 

“We provided a service called Vendor Qualification program. So, we qualified more than 1,000 small and medium sized companies to access the supply chain of big companies like SABIC, STC, Saudi Electrical Company and more recently Aramco as well,” Alotaibi told Arab News. 

He added that Monsha’at has been promoting local companies as well as facilitating large companies to allocate a part of their supply chains to the SME community. 

“One of the intents of putting together such an event is to promote business matchmaking, we believe that availing such services and enabling entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and from other countries to exhibit here at Biban will allow opportunities for business partnerships, for the flow of investments, and also for collaboration,” he said. 

FASTFACT

Biban 2023 is set to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect and expand their networks with policymakers and leaders from all over the world.

The director added that connecting businesspeople from around the world with Saudi entrepreneurs will support Monsha’at’s goal to provide solutions and empowerment to the SME sector. 

Biban will also facilitate franchising as Alotaibi explained that the event will host a specific section just for local and international franchising opportunities. 

“We have the Franchise Door where we show business opportunities in franchising for local as well as international clients. So I strongly believe that we will have many business deals both locally and internationally,” he further added that there are 50 local and international brands participating in the event. 

“We will also have a special area for Business Matching where we invited more than 700 investors and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors from all over the world,” he added. 

Al-Otaibi stated that Biban will showcase more than 700 exhibitors as well as welcome 350 speakers with the event attracting the support of more than 120 local and international entities.

Topics: BIBAN23 General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Special Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023

Sellers in Saudi Arabia to have access to Amazon’s global market, reveals top executive at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Amazon has made it easier for Saudi businesses to access hundreds of millions of new customers by rolling out its international registration system across the Kingdom.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Biban 2023 event, the firm’s Saudi Country Manager Abdo Chlala said the Amazon Global Registration system would enable small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom to grow.

“With Amazon Global Registration now with a simple registration in the Kingdom, they have access to the 21 Amazon stores available globally,” he said.  

Chlala noted that through the global registration system, sellers’ exposure will now transition from a reach of a few million customers to hundreds of millions across the world. 

“And this enables sellers to scale faster and also to learn about their proposition and their customer reaction to that across the globe,” he added, as he also stressed the wide scope of businesses on the platform.  

Chlala further noted that the company provides sellers with tools that ease the onboarding process and ultimately selling on Amazon.   

“We also have an Amazon Seller Central, which is the hub of information for sellers, which basically gives them a full and comprehensive understanding on every input,” he said.  

The seller central provides information about the units, inventory, and prices as well as gives recommendations to sellers to reach more consumers and increase their engagement.  

Amazon marketplace, an e-commerce platform that enables third-party sellers to sell products, makes up over 50 percent of total customer sales on the site, he said.

In 2022, Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, with the core focus of supporting 45,000 SMEs and enabling them to sell on Amazon.  

Topics: BIBAN23 Amazon General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Over 25 agreements worth more than $2.93bn signed on the opening day of Biban 2023

Latest updates

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions
Biden, EU chief signal thaw on trade tensions
Tunisian president says he wants ambassador in Syria -state video
President Kais Saied. (AFP file photo)
Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity
Leaders say ‘never again’ to vaccine inequity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.