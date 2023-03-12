You are here

  • Home
  • Visa partners with Monsha’at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 
BIBAN23
BIBAN23

Visa partners with Monsha’at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 

Special Visa partners with Monsha’at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 
Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Ali Bailoun. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmdbs

Updated 40 sec ago
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar 

Visa partners with Monsha’at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 

Visa partners with Monsha’at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 
Updated 40 sec ago
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar 

RIYADH: American digital payment solution provider Visa has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, to build capacity for a digital economy while enabling female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.   

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed during Biban 23 in Riyadh to foster an environment that facilitates the Kingdom’s SMEs with digital capabilities and business skills, revealed a top Visa official.   

“With Monsha’at, we’re signing an MOU to support and enable small and medium businesses in the Kingdom,” Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Ali Bailoun told Arab News.  

The contract was signed by Bailoun and Saud Alsabhan, the Vice Governor of Entrepreneurship at Monsha’at. 

Furthermore, Bailoun revealed that they also took several initiatives aimed at fostering the economic empowerment of female entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.  

“This year we're partnering with Monsha’at to support women startups and women entrepreneurs,” he said.   

The program will offer women the tools, training and networking to progress with their business, with grants and prizes to be handed out around June or July.    

He added that such a collaboration is set to drive the country’s economic growth, as well as bring the Kingdom one step closer to its Saudi Vision 2030.    

The world’s leader in digital payments also launched a program for merchants called SoftPos, a software-based solution that allows them to download software and accept payments through mobile.   

“Click to Pay is another solution that we're working on with the merchant and small and medium enterprises or entities to support,” he added.    

SMEs have come a long way over the past years through digital transformation and digital experience, the general manager noted. He added that Visa is working closely with SMEs, in collaboration with the central bank, and Saudi payments, to launch numerous programs.   

Bailoun revealed that they have reached around 41 million enabled SMEs globally, adding that “by end of 2023, we will enable 50 million.”   

During the interview, the general manager stressed the progressiveness of e-commerce, delivery applications and digital payments in Saudi Arabia ever since the pandemic.  

“The digital transformation and the future of payments in Saudi are moving very fast,” he added.  

He pointed out that delivery apps are now able to provide almost all goods and services across different sectors, “whereas the cash on delivery drastically fell by 85 percent post-COVID.”   

As for contactless payment, the Visa executive said the Kingdom transitioned from 4 percent to 95-96 percent, ranking among the top in the Middle East and North Africa region.    

Saudi Arabia is “moving very fast in line with the Vision 2030 in a cashless society, and enabling entrepreneurs, and enabling SMEs,” said Bailoun.   

Biban 2023 is organized by Monsha’at, and this year’s theme is ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve’.    

Topics: BIBAN23 visa SME

Related

Special South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023 video
Business & Economy
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Special As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023 video
Business & Economy
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s export to China increased by 20.8 percent to $1.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to $1.4 billion in the same period in 2021, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, also known as CAPMAS. 

Egypt’s imports from China totaled $13.2 billion from January to November 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same period in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent increase. 

According to the official data, trade between Egypt and China increase by 2.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2022, reaching $14.9 billion from $14.5 billion during the same period in 2021. 

The top 10 categories of goods sent by Egypt to China during the period were fuel, mineral oils and distillate products, cotton, and fruits, totaling $1.3 billion, $104.3 million, and $76.8 million, respectively. 

Organic chemical items worth $868.5 million and equipment and electrical gadgets totaling $2.6 billion were among the top 10 commodity categories imported by Egypt from China. 

China’s total investments in Egypt were $563.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021-2022, marking a 16.1 percent increase from $485.2 million in the fiscal year 2020-2021. 

Egypt’s value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion in Nov. 2021 

However, the trade balance deficit of Egypt decreased by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis amounting to $1.9 billion. This is compared to $3.22 billion during the same period in 2020. 

Meanwhile, the value of imports declined by 0.5 percent over the same period, reaching $5.6 billion. 

 

Topics: Egypt China trade

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his delegation.
Middle-East
Egypt aims to consolidate economic, investment ties with China: President El-Sisi

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to join an agreement to reduce risks of marine disasters and accidents.

The Kingdom’s accession to this agreement allows for better access to best practices and standards for confronting risks in terms of providing appropriate and necessary navigation aids to ensure the safety of life and property in order to curb accidents and marine disasters. 

The authority is concerned with developing and raising the efficiency of navigation safety for ships and navigators along the Kingdom’s coasts as well as providing safe passage for all commercial ships in regional waters, ports, and shipping lanes through several comprehensive strategic programs.

The announcement was made during a visit made by Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri to the headquarters of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities. 

There, Hariri met with the secretary-general of the organization, Francis Dhicharya, with the aim of enhancing aspects of joint technical cooperation.

Established in 1957, the IALA organization is considered the international body responsible for issuing specifications, recommendations and international standards for navigational traffic systems for ships. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia IALA Mawani

Related

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Business & Economy
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Seeking to build local capacities and increase Emiratization in the industrial sector, the UAE has launched a new initiative called the “Industrialist Program.”
This training initiative, which aims to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, also known as Nafis.
The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value  program.
The three enitites will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programs. 

The MoU was signed by undersecretary of MoIAT Omar Al-Suwaidi; Assistant Undersecretary of MoHRE Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al-Nasser; and Nafis Secretary-General Ghannam Al-Mazrouei. 

“As an initiative of the National ICV program, the Industrialist Program will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals,” Al-Suwaidi said.
“The Industrialist Program will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialized jobs. The program will align national training programs to meet the requirements of factories.” 

“All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the ICV Program, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector,” added Al-Mazrouei.
“This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratization rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship,” Al-Nasser commented. 

Topics: UAE local talent SKILLS

Related

Update UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies
Business & Economy
UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus discussed possibilities for joint cooperation in various sectors as the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting in Nicosia, the capital city of the Western Asian nation.

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Falih also met Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus

According to the report, the ministers also discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, and health, among others.

The top Saudi official also met with a number of government officials and CEOs several Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of investments between the two countries.

 2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade ties with several countries.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria signed an agreement to establish a “Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee” to implement general cooperation in various fields.

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

In February, a meeting between the former president of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and members of the Saudi business community at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 Cyprus collaboration Investment

Related

Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties
Business & Economy
Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 50 min 15 sec ago
Shehab Suman

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 50 min 15 sec ago
Shehab Suman

DHAKA: Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year, a state minister told Arab News on Sunday, as the two countries work closer to step up their energy cooperation.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday, as a high-level delegation led by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.

The two countries have been discussing ways to boost cooperation in power, agriculture, and logistics, including between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Saudi energy developer ACWA Power on the development of a solar power plant in the South Asian country.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday.

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom.

Officials are now conducting further studies for the 1,000 MW project following the signing of a memorandum of understanding about a month ago, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid told Arab News.

“The MoU was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and ACWA Power. It will be around $1 billion investment,” Hamid said. “It will be a kind of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. We hope to get power from these panels within one year.”

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom, he added.

With the expected visit later this year of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladeshi officials are hopeful of more bilateral cooperation.

“We believe, during the proposed visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, some big opportunities will be created for enhancing further cooperation between the countries,” Hamid said.

Al-Qasabi said on Saturday that his Dhaka visit was aimed at increasing bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $970 million.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh also signed agreements over the weekend to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, which was welcomed by energy expert Dr. Ijaz Hossain.

“At one time (in) Bangladesh we had cheap gas, but no longer. So we have to think of these kinds of solutions because we need fertilizer, there is no substitute for that,” Hossain, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told Arab News.

“That is a very good project, and Bangladesh should concentrate on that and make sure that is implemented.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dhaka Bangladesh ACWA Power

Related

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Latest updates

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Diriyah celebrates Saudi Flag Day 
Saudi Arabia’s green flag was hoisted all over the Kingdom in a celebration of national identity.
Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale
Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.