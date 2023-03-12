Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus discussed possibilities for joint cooperation in various sectors as the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting in Nicosia, the capital city of the Western Asian nation.
During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Falih also met Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus
According to the report, the ministers also discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, and health, among others.
The top Saudi official also met with a number of government officials and CEOs several Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of investments between the two countries.
2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade ties with several countries.
Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria signed an agreement to establish a “Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee” to implement general cooperation in various fields.
The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.
In February, a meeting between the former president of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and members of the Saudi business community at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.