Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Updated 26 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus discussed possibilities for joint cooperation in various sectors as the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting in Nicosia, the capital city of the Western Asian nation.

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Falih also met Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus

According to the report, the ministers also discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, and health, among others.

The top Saudi official also met with a number of government officials and CEOs several Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of investments between the two countries.

 2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade ties with several countries.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria signed an agreement to establish a “Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee” to implement general cooperation in various fields.

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

In February, a meeting between the former president of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and members of the Saudi business community at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 Cyprus collaboration Investment

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 15 sec ago
Shehab Suman

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 15 sec ago
Shehab Suman

DHAKA: Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year, a state minister told Arab News on Sunday, as the two countries work closer to step up their energy cooperation.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday, as a high-level delegation led by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.

The two countries have been discussing ways to boost cooperation in power, agriculture, and logistics, including between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Saudi energy developer ACWA Power on the development of a solar power plant in the South Asian country.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday.

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom.

Officials are now conducting further studies for the 1,000 MW project following the signing of a memorandum of understanding about a month ago, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid told Arab News.

“The MoU was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and ACWA Power. It will be around $1 billion investment,” Hamid said. “It will be a kind of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. We hope to get power from these panels within one year.”

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom, he added.

With the expected visit later this year of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladeshi officials are hopeful of more bilateral cooperation.

“We believe, during the proposed visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, some big opportunities will be created for enhancing further cooperation between the countries,” Hamid said.

Al-Qasabi said on Saturday that his Dhaka visit was aimed at increasing bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $970 million.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh also signed agreements over the weekend to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, which was welcomed by energy expert Dr. Ijaz Hossain.

“At one time (in) Bangladesh we had cheap gas, but no longer. So we have to think of these kinds of solutions because we need fertilizer, there is no substitute for that,” Hossain, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told Arab News.

“That is a very good project, and Bangladesh should concentrate on that and make sure that is implemented.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dhaka Bangladesh ACWA Power

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  
Updated 40 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  
Updated 40 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 79.36 points — or 0.76 percent — to close at 10,383.82 on Sunday.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 1,409.41 and 18,965.30, respectively.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.42 billion ($910 million) as 75 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retreated.  

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 9.93 percent to SR29.90.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the day’s next best performer as its share price surged 9.87 percent to SR33.40. The stock rose 76 percent in the last seven sessions.   

Saudi Ground Services Co., Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Jabal Omar Development Co. were the other top performers of the day.  

Bank Albilad took the worst hit as its share price fell 3.55 percent to SR38.  

The other poor performers of the day included Theeb Rent a Car Co., Riyad Bank and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.  

On the announcements front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. reported a 47 percent surge in net profit to SAR 351.9 million in 2022 from SR240 million in 2021.  

Revenues increased 40 percent to SR6.85 billion from SR4.88 billion, even as earnings per share shot up to SR2.35 from SR1.6 during the week under review.  

The company’s board of directors recommended paying a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share, amounting to SR225 million. Its share price fell slightly to SR46.60.  

Halwani Bros. Co. reported a 97 percent plunge in net profit to SR2.9 million in 2022 from SR84.3 million in 2021 due to lower sales from its Egyptian subsidiary and as gross profit fell 21 percent year-on-year because of higher raw materials costs. Its share price slipped 2.19 percent to SR53.50.  

Alandalus Property Co. posted a 2 percent decline in net profit to SR66.8 million in 2022 from SR68 million in 2021. The decline was attributed to a 48 percent increase in finance costs over the period under review.    

The fourth-quarter net profit climbed 29 percent to SR13.5 million in 2022 from SR10.4 million during the same period last year.  

The company’s board of directors approved a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, amounting to SR23.33 million. Its shares closed marginally lower at SR16.80.  

Academy of Learning Co. reported a 32 percent increase in net profit to SR21.4 million in 2022 from SR16.2 million a year earlier.  

According to a filing to the stock exchange, the profit surged because of a 44 percent climb in the average number of students last year versus the earlier year.  

Its revenue increased 48.8 percent to SR62.91 million in 2022 from SR422.28 million. The academy’s share price jumped 1.07 percent to SR42.65.  

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net loss of SR9.3 million in 2022 from SR62 million in the year-ago period.  

The insurer, however, turned to a net profit of SR15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of SR17.2 million a year earlier. Its share price rose 1.56 percent to SR9.79.  

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. said it would pay a cash dividend of SR1.2 a share for the second half of 2022, totaling SR36 million. Its share price fell 1.13 percent to SR105.20.  

Batic Investments and Logistics Co.’s net losses widened to SR30.8 million in 2022 from SR9.7 million in 2021, as gross profit fell 11 percent year-on-year due to decreased operating revenues.  

Topics: stock shares Tadawul

Saudi Arabia launches $1bn initiative for SMEs supply chains 

Saudi Arabia launches $1bn initiative for SMEs supply chains 
Updated 12 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia launches $1bn initiative for SMEs supply chains 

Saudi Arabia launches $1bn initiative for SMEs supply chains 
Updated 12 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources plans to invest SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) in specialized local supply chains for small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom as part of the investment opportunities initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting a ministry spokesperson. 

Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah said the investment initiative aims to study 10,000 locally manufactured and imported products and set standards for their associated value chains. The ministry official explained that as many as 100 investment opportunities targeting small and medium factories would be generated, covering several sectors supporting the National Industrial Strategy. 

The strategy seeks to expand the industrial base of the Kingdom and ensure the establishment of 36,000 factories by 2035. 

The initiative also includes providing more than 600 investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and concluding 100 agreements with potential investors for targeted opportunities, Al-Jarrah noted. 

Topics: SME Saudi supply chain

Social Development Bank plans to support SMEs with $6bn financing over next 3 years 

Social Development Bank plans to support SMEs with $6bn financing over next 3 years 
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan 

Social Development Bank plans to support SMEs with $6bn financing over next 3 years 

Social Development Bank plans to support SMEs with $6bn financing over next 3 years 
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises with SR24 billion ($6.3 billion) financing over the next three years, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, revealed a top official.  

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Biban 2023 conference, Sultan Al-Hamidi, Chief Business Officer of SDB said that the bank provided SR5 billion of financing to some 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone.  

He said they see big growth in SMEs, and the bank has reacted to that. “Of course, we have a plan for the coming three years...we will deploy around SR24 billion.” 

In 2008, SDB started a segment of SMEs and micro-SMEs. “From that date until today, we successfully deployed around SR16 billion to 40,000 SMEs. And how do we help them? We start with them from idea until expansion,” said Al-Hamidi.  

Al-Hamidi added that SDB is providing financing to SMEs after a thorough screening process. The bank will provide money in installments, also making sure that entrepreneurs are executing business plans properly.  

“We start with them from the idea. We interview them, and we make sure that they have very good training for two weeks to make sure that they can do a feasibility study.”  

The bank also has a center called Dulani which was launched in 2016. “It is considered a clinic for SMEs, both for startups and even in the mid-age of the SME,” he added.  

As the feasibility study gets completed, the bank will issue the loan, but it will not be deployed completely.  

“We give the entrepreneur 25 percent, and then we visit. Then we deploy another 25 percent after six months. So, over two years, we have four interactions with the entrepreneur to make sure that the plan which was submitted is really executed,” explained the bank executive.  

According to Al-Hamidi, Saudi Arabia offers a strong growth opportunity for SMEs, as the Kingdom has a higher success rate average among entrepreneurs compared to global figures.  

“We did a very good job to make sure that what we are doing is right and correct. And we went with the help of GASTAT (General Authority for Statistics) to see what has happened to the SMEs that we have already financed. And luckily, we have seen a growth in Saudization, growth in employment; 81,000 jobs have been created out of these SMEs,” said Al-Hamidi.  

He further pointed out that 30 percent of these employees were women, which indicates that the gender gap is reducing due to the growth of SMEs in the Kingdom.  

Some of the goals outlined in Vision 2030 include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this decade. 

Topics: BIBAN23 SDB SME

Visa partners with Monsha'at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 

Visa partners with Monsha'at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla  
Farida Elgazzar  

Visa partners with Monsha'at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 

Visa partners with Monsha'at to support Saudi SMEs and female entrepreneurs 
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla   Farida Elgazzar  

RIYADH: American digital payment solution provider Visa has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, to build capacity for a digital economy while enabling female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.   

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed during Biban 23 in Riyadh to foster an environment that facilitates the Kingdom’s SMEs with digital capabilities and business skills, revealed a top Visa official.   

“With Monsha’at, we’re signing an MOU to support and enable small and medium businesses in the Kingdom,” Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Ali Bailoun told Arab News.  

The contract was signed by Bailoun and Saud Alsabhan, the Vice Governor of Entrepreneurship at Monsha’at. 

Furthermore, Bailoun revealed that they also took several initiatives aimed at fostering the economic empowerment of female entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.  

“This year we're partnering with Monsha’at to support women startups and women entrepreneurs,” he said.   

The program will offer women the tools, training and networking to progress with their business, with grants and prizes to be handed out around June or July.    

He added that such a collaboration is set to drive the country’s economic growth, as well as bring the Kingdom one step closer to its Saudi Vision 2030.    

The world’s leader in digital payments also launched a program for merchants called SoftPos, a software-based solution that allows them to download software and accept payments through mobile.   

“Click to Pay is another solution that we're working on with the merchant and small and medium enterprises or entities to support,” he added.    

SMEs have come a long way over the past years through digital transformation and digital experience, the general manager noted. He added that Visa is working closely with SMEs, in collaboration with the central bank, and Saudi payments, to launch numerous programs.   

Bailoun revealed that they have reached around 41 million enabled SMEs globally, adding that “by end of 2023, we will enable 50 million.”   

During the interview, the general manager stressed the progressiveness of e-commerce, delivery applications and digital payments in Saudi Arabia ever since the pandemic.  

“The digital transformation and the future of payments in Saudi are moving very fast,” he added.  

He pointed out that delivery apps are now able to provide almost all goods and services across different sectors, “whereas the cash on delivery drastically fell by 85 percent post-COVID.”   

As for contactless payment, the Visa executive said the Kingdom transitioned from 4 percent to 95-96 percent, ranking among the top in the Middle East and North Africa region.    

Saudi Arabia is “moving very fast in line with the Vision 2030 in a cashless society, and enabling entrepreneurs, and enabling SMEs,” said Bailoun.   

Biban 2023 is organized by Monsha’at, and this year’s theme is ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve’.    

Topics: BIBAN23 visa SME

