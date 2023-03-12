You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s imports from China totaled $13.2 billion from January to November 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same period in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent increase. 
Egypt’s imports from China totaled $13.2 billion from January to November 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same period in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent increase. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vsy5

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s export to China increased by 20.8 percent to $1.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to $1.4 billion in the same period in 2021, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, also known as CAPMAS. 

Egypt’s imports from China totaled $13.2 billion from January to November 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same period in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent increase. 

According to the official data, trade between Egypt and China increase by 2.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2022, reaching $14.9 billion from $14.5 billion during the same period in 2021. 

The top 10 categories of goods sent by Egypt to China during the period were fuel, mineral oils and distillate products, cotton, and fruits, totaling $1.3 billion, $104.3 million, and $76.8 million, respectively. 

Organic chemical items worth $868.5 million and equipment and electrical gadgets totaling $2.6 billion were among the top 10 commodity categories imported by Egypt from China. 

China’s total investments in Egypt were $563.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021-2022, marking a 16.1 percent increase from $485.2 million in the fiscal year 2020-2021. 

Egypt’s value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion in Nov. 2021 

However, the trade balance deficit of Egypt decreased by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis amounting to $1.9 billion. This is compared to $3.22 billion during the same period in 2020. 

Meanwhile, the value of imports declined by 0.5 percent over the same period, reaching $5.6 billion. 

 

Topics: Egypt China trade

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his delegation.
Middle-East
Egypt aims to consolidate economic, investment ties with China: President El-Sisi

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to join an agreement to reduce risks of marine disasters and accidents.

The Kingdom’s accession to this agreement allows for better access to best practices and standards for confronting risks in terms of providing appropriate and necessary navigation aids to ensure the safety of life and property in order to curb accidents and marine disasters. 

The authority is concerned with developing and raising the efficiency of navigation safety for ships and navigators along the Kingdom’s coasts as well as providing safe passage for all commercial ships in regional waters, ports, and shipping lanes through several comprehensive strategic programs.

The announcement was made during a visit made by Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri to the headquarters of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities. 

There, Hariri met with the secretary-general of the organization, Francis Dhicharya, with the aim of enhancing aspects of joint technical cooperation.

Established in 1957, the IALA organization is considered the international body responsible for issuing specifications, recommendations and international standards for navigational traffic systems for ships. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia IALA Mawani

Related

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Business & Economy
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Seeking to build local capacities and increase Emiratization in the industrial sector, the UAE has launched a new initiative called the “Industrialist Program.”
This training initiative, which aims to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, also known as Nafis.
The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value  program.
The three enitites will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programs. 

The MoU was signed by undersecretary of MoIAT Omar Al-Suwaidi; Assistant Undersecretary of MoHRE Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al-Nasser; and Nafis Secretary-General Ghannam Al-Mazrouei. 

“As an initiative of the National ICV program, the Industrialist Program will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals,” Al-Suwaidi said.
“The Industrialist Program will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialized jobs. The program will align national training programs to meet the requirements of factories.” 

“All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the ICV Program, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector,” added Al-Mazrouei.
“This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratization rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship,” Al-Nasser commented. 

Topics: UAE local talent SKILLS

Related

Update UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies
Business & Economy
UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus discussed possibilities for joint cooperation in various sectors as the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting in Nicosia, the capital city of the Western Asian nation.

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Falih also met Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus

According to the report, the ministers also discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, and health, among others.

The top Saudi official also met with a number of government officials and CEOs several Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of investments between the two countries.

 2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade ties with several countries.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria signed an agreement to establish a “Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee” to implement general cooperation in various fields.

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

In February, a meeting between the former president of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and members of the Saudi business community at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 Cyprus collaboration Investment

Related

Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties
Business & Economy
Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Shehab Suman

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Shehab Suman

DHAKA: Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year, a state minister told Arab News on Sunday, as the two countries work closer to step up their energy cooperation.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday, as a high-level delegation led by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.

The two countries have been discussing ways to boost cooperation in power, agriculture, and logistics, including between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Saudi energy developer ACWA Power on the development of a solar power plant in the South Asian country.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday.

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom.

Officials are now conducting further studies for the 1,000 MW project following the signing of a memorandum of understanding about a month ago, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid told Arab News.

“The MoU was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and ACWA Power. It will be around $1 billion investment,” Hamid said. “It will be a kind of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. We hope to get power from these panels within one year.”

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom, he added.

With the expected visit later this year of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladeshi officials are hopeful of more bilateral cooperation.

“We believe, during the proposed visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, some big opportunities will be created for enhancing further cooperation between the countries,” Hamid said.

Al-Qasabi said on Saturday that his Dhaka visit was aimed at increasing bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $970 million.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh also signed agreements over the weekend to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, which was welcomed by energy expert Dr. Ijaz Hossain.

“At one time (in) Bangladesh we had cheap gas, but no longer. So we have to think of these kinds of solutions because we need fertilizer, there is no substitute for that,” Hossain, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told Arab News.

“That is a very good project, and Bangladesh should concentrate on that and make sure that is implemented.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dhaka Bangladesh ACWA Power

Related

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse slips 79 points to 10,384  
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 79.36 points — or 0.76 percent — to close at 10,383.82 on Sunday.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 1,409.41 and 18,965.30, respectively.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.42 billion ($910 million) as 75 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retreated.  

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 9.93 percent to SR29.90.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the day’s next best performer as its share price surged 9.87 percent to SR33.40. The stock rose 76 percent in the last seven sessions.   

Saudi Ground Services Co., Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Jabal Omar Development Co. were the other top performers of the day.  

Bank Albilad took the worst hit as its share price fell 3.55 percent to SR38.  

The other poor performers of the day included Theeb Rent a Car Co., Riyad Bank and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.  

On the announcements front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. reported a 47 percent surge in net profit to SAR 351.9 million in 2022 from SR240 million in 2021.  

Revenues increased 40 percent to SR6.85 billion from SR4.88 billion, even as earnings per share shot up to SR2.35 from SR1.6 during the week under review.  

The company’s board of directors recommended paying a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share, amounting to SR225 million. Its share price fell slightly to SR46.60.  

Halwani Bros. Co. reported a 97 percent plunge in net profit to SR2.9 million in 2022 from SR84.3 million in 2021 due to lower sales from its Egyptian subsidiary and as gross profit fell 21 percent year-on-year because of higher raw materials costs. Its share price slipped 2.19 percent to SR53.50.  

Alandalus Property Co. posted a 2 percent decline in net profit to SR66.8 million in 2022 from SR68 million in 2021. The decline was attributed to a 48 percent increase in finance costs over the period under review.    

The fourth-quarter net profit climbed 29 percent to SR13.5 million in 2022 from SR10.4 million during the same period last year.  

The company’s board of directors approved a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, amounting to SR23.33 million. Its shares closed marginally lower at SR16.80.  

Academy of Learning Co. reported a 32 percent increase in net profit to SR21.4 million in 2022 from SR16.2 million a year earlier.  

According to a filing to the stock exchange, the profit surged because of a 44 percent climb in the average number of students last year versus the earlier year.  

Its revenue increased 48.8 percent to SR62.91 million in 2022 from SR422.28 million. The academy’s share price jumped 1.07 percent to SR42.65.  

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net loss of SR9.3 million in 2022 from SR62 million in the year-ago period.  

The insurer, however, turned to a net profit of SR15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of SR17.2 million a year earlier. Its share price rose 1.56 percent to SR9.79.  

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. said it would pay a cash dividend of SR1.2 a share for the second half of 2022, totaling SR36 million. Its share price fell 1.13 percent to SR105.20.  

Batic Investments and Logistics Co.’s net losses widened to SR30.8 million in 2022 from SR9.7 million in 2021, as gross profit fell 11 percent year-on-year due to decreased operating revenues.  

Topics: stock shares Tadawul

Related

Closing bell: Saudi bourse loses steam after six consecutive sessions, drops 63 points 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourse loses steam after six consecutive sessions, drops 63 points 
Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Latest updates

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Diriyah celebrates Saudi Flag Day 
Saudi Arabia’s green flag was hoisted all over the Kingdom in a celebration of national identity.
Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale
Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.