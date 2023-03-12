You are here

  • Home
  • Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector
BIBAN23
BIBAN23

Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector

The agreements aim to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering SME sector. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
The agreements aim to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering SME sector. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnsq2

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector

Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Biban 23 Forum witnessed the signing of more than 10 deals and memorandums of understanding worth over SR10.6 billion ($2.8 billion) on its third day, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreements aim to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering SME sector. 

During the forum, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank announced the provision of financing products for enterprises with a value of SR10.5 billion for a period of 3 years.

The Saudi Export and Import Bank signed an agreement with the Saudi National Bank with the aim of providing financing solutions for the export of non-oil commodities with a value exceeding SR99.3 million. 

In addition, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority — also referred to as Monsha’at — signed an MoU with Riyadh-based business management consulting firm Accenture Saudi Arabia Ltd. 

Monsha’at also signed another MoU with the Youth Club Investment Co. to propel cooperation in providing initiatives and projects supporting SMEs specifically in the field of sports.

Nusaned Investment Co. and Banque Saudi Fransi signed an SR200 million cooperation deal with the objective of financing emerging SMEs in which the company invests and in the companies that benefit from SABIC’s localization initiative, also known as NUSANEDTM.

Moreover, Monsha’at sealed a deal with King Faisal University to provide a set of programs and projects supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, in addition to an agreement with GoDaddy to enhance the capabilities of SMEs in the field of e-commerce. 

“We have seen exceptional entrepreneurial resilience, determination, and creativity in Saudi Arabia and GoDaddy would like to support their potential every step of the way to help them create and grow their businesses online with the aim of achieving Saudi Arabia's '2030 Vision', which envisions a sophisticated digital infrastructure to boost fundamental competitiveness of the Saudi economy,” said Selina Bieber, GoDaddy commercial strategy senior director, International Markets.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Monsha’at, SEDCO Holding Co., and the Agricultural Tourism Association to provide training programs for entrepreneurs through the Monsha’at Academy platform.

An MoU was also signed with Zoho Trading Software Ltd. to accelerate 30,000 SMEs’ digital transformation and e-commerce adoption.

This partnership aims to make Saudi businesses more digital-savvy and lead a smooth transition to a fully digitized and cashless ecosystem.

“By leveraging Monsha'at digital platforms and reach, we will work with Zoho to accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi SMEs, providing them with a set of cloud-based solutions, self-based learning, and services of added value," General Manager of Retail at Monsha'at Mahmoud Mazi said

Another similar MoU was signed with Global Digital Solutions Co. to provide financing solutions and electronic payments to retail and online stores.

The authority also launched a cybersecurity challenge with the Saudi Information Technology Co. and announced the launch of the program for developing the capabilities of SMEs in the export field in cooperation with the Saudi Export-Import Bank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp.

On the fourth day of the event, Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed an MoU with Monsha’at to boost entrepreneurship in and around the city of Diriyah.

“This MoU’s importance lies in its potential to promote collaboration, data, and information exchange, and greater coordination across several joint initiatives,” said Guy Perry, president of Diriyah Development Co.

On the fourth day of the event, Sadara Chemicals signed an agreement with Monshaat to join the authority’s Jadeer portal to facilitate the access of SMEs to purchasing opportunities at Sadara to develop local content and achieve economic diversification in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“These partnerships highlight Monsha’at’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the public and private sectors and to create an environment that stimulates the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises,” Mohammed Alamro, general manager of entrepreneurship planning, at Monsha’at said.

Topics: BIBAN23

Related

The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (@BibanGlobal)
Saudi Arabia
$2.7m in awards up for grabs at Biban 2023

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s export to China increased by 20.8 percent to $1.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to $1.4 billion in the same period in 2021, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, also known as CAPMAS. 

Egypt’s imports from China totaled $13.2 billion from January to November 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same period in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent increase. 

According to the official data, trade between Egypt and China increase by 2.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2022, reaching $14.9 billion from $14.5 billion during the same period in 2021. 

The top 10 categories of goods sent by Egypt to China during the period were fuel, mineral oils and distillate products, cotton, and fruits, totaling $1.3 billion, $104.3 million, and $76.8 million, respectively. 

Organic chemical items worth $868.5 million and equipment and electrical gadgets totaling $2.6 billion were among the top 10 commodity categories imported by Egypt from China. 

China’s total investments in Egypt were $563.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021-2022, marking a 16.1 percent increase from $485.2 million in the fiscal year 2020-2021. 

Egypt’s value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion in Nov. 2021 

However, the trade balance deficit of Egypt decreased by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis amounting to $1.9 billion. This is compared to $3.22 billion during the same period in 2020. 

Meanwhile, the value of imports declined by 0.5 percent over the same period, reaching $5.6 billion. 

 

Topics: Egypt China trade

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his delegation.
Middle-East
Egypt aims to consolidate economic, investment ties with China: President El-Sisi

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents

Saudi Arabia joins agreement to reduce risks of marine accidents
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to join an agreement to reduce risks of marine disasters and accidents.

The Kingdom’s accession to this agreement allows for better access to best practices and standards for confronting risks in terms of providing appropriate and necessary navigation aids to ensure the safety of life and property in order to curb accidents and marine disasters. 

The authority is concerned with developing and raising the efficiency of navigation safety for ships and navigators along the Kingdom’s coasts as well as providing safe passage for all commercial ships in regional waters, ports, and shipping lanes through several comprehensive strategic programs.

The announcement was made during a visit made by Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri to the headquarters of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities. 

There, Hariri met with the secretary-general of the organization, Francis Dhicharya, with the aim of enhancing aspects of joint technical cooperation.

Established in 1957, the IALA organization is considered the international body responsible for issuing specifications, recommendations and international standards for navigational traffic systems for ships. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia IALA Mawani

Related

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Business & Economy
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Seeking to build local capacities and increase Emiratization in the industrial sector, the UAE has launched a new initiative called the “Industrialist Program.”
This training initiative, which aims to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, also known as Nafis.
The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value  program.
The three enitites will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programs. 

The MoU was signed by undersecretary of MoIAT Omar Al-Suwaidi; Assistant Undersecretary of MoHRE Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al-Nasser; and Nafis Secretary-General Ghannam Al-Mazrouei. 

“As an initiative of the National ICV program, the Industrialist Program will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals,” Al-Suwaidi said.
“The Industrialist Program will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialized jobs. The program will align national training programs to meet the requirements of factories.” 

“All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the ICV Program, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector,” added Al-Mazrouei.
“This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratization rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship,” Al-Nasser commented. 

Topics: UAE local talent SKILLS

Related

Update UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies
Business & Economy
UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors

Saudi Arabia, Cyprus discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in different sectors
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus discussed possibilities for joint cooperation in various sectors as the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting in Nicosia, the capital city of the Western Asian nation.

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the bilateral relations, and discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Falih also met Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus

According to the report, the ministers also discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, and health, among others.

The top Saudi official also met with a number of government officials and CEOs several Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of investments between the two countries.

 2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade ties with several countries.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria signed an agreement to establish a “Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee” to implement general cooperation in various fields.

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

In February, a meeting between the former president of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and members of the Saudi business community at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 Cyprus collaboration Investment

Related

Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties
Business & Economy
Saudi investment chief Al-Falih in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 12 March 2023
Shehab Suman

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation

Riyadh, Dhaka in talks to boost power, agriculture cooperation
Updated 12 March 2023
Shehab Suman

DHAKA: Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year, a state minister told Arab News on Sunday, as the two countries work closer to step up their energy cooperation.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday, as a high-level delegation led by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.

The two countries have been discussing ways to boost cooperation in power, agriculture, and logistics, including between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Saudi energy developer ACWA Power on the development of a solar power plant in the South Asian country.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bangladesh is expecting a $1 billion solar project with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power to start generating power within the next year.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday.

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom.

Officials are now conducting further studies for the 1,000 MW project following the signing of a memorandum of understanding about a month ago, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid told Arab News.

“The MoU was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and ACWA Power. It will be around $1 billion investment,” Hamid said. “It will be a kind of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. We hope to get power from these panels within one year.”

Bangladeshi authorities are also in talks with their Saudi counterparts on importing LNG and finished oil from the Kingdom, he added.

With the expected visit later this year of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladeshi officials are hopeful of more bilateral cooperation.

“We believe, during the proposed visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, some big opportunities will be created for enhancing further cooperation between the countries,” Hamid said.

Al-Qasabi said on Saturday that his Dhaka visit was aimed at increasing bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $970 million.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh also signed agreements over the weekend to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, which was welcomed by energy expert Dr. Ijaz Hossain.

“At one time (in) Bangladesh we had cheap gas, but no longer. So we have to think of these kinds of solutions because we need fertilizer, there is no substitute for that,” Hossain, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told Arab News.

“That is a very good project, and Bangladesh should concentrate on that and make sure that is implemented.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dhaka Bangladesh ACWA Power

Related

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Latest updates

Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector
Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector
Saudi aid agency launches gift of dates project
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah. (Supplied)
Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim
Second edition of Rally Jameel comes to a successful end in Al-Qassim
Saudi team crowned baloot champions in Riyadh
Saudi team crowned baloot champions in Riyadh
GCC keen to enhance ‘security, stability’ in Balkans
Jasem Albudaiwi. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.