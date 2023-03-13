Regulators close New York’s Signature Bank, the second US bank failure in days

NEW YORK: State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank , in a collapse that roiled global markets and left billions of dollars of deposits belonging to companies and investors stranded.
The US Treasury Department and other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and “no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.” The Signature failure is the third-largest in US history.
New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of the bank’s assets. Signature Bank reported deposit balances totaling $89.17 billion as of March 8. As of Dec. 31, it had approximately $110.36 billion in assets, according to New York state’s Department of Financial Services.
Representatives for Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bank’s failure followed Silicon Valley Bank’s Friday shutdown, the largest failure since Washington Mutual went bust in 2008 during the financial crisis. Washington Mutual still ranks as the largest bank failure in US history.
US officials on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. The federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the collapse of the tech startup-focused lender.
Signature Bank, a commercial bank with private client offices in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina, had nine national business lines including commercial real estate and digital asset banking.
As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.
Signature Bank announced in February that its chief executive officer, Joseph DePaolo, would transition into a senior adviser role in 2023 and would be succeeded by the bank’s chief operating officer, Eric Howell. DePaolo has served as president and CEO since Signature’s inception in 2001.
The bank had had a long-standing relationship with former President Donald Trump and his family, providing Trump and his business with checking accounts and financing several of the family’s ventures. Signature Bank cut off ties with Trump in 2021 following the deadly Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and urged Trump to resign.
Officials on Sunday said shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders of Signature Bank, as well of Silicon Valley Bank, would not be protected, and that senior management of both banks has been removed.
Any losses to the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund used to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law, officials said.
NEW YORK: The US government took emergency steps Sunday in an attempt to prevent more instability among banks after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and assured clients of the failed financial institution that they would be able to recover all of their money quickly.
The announcement came amid fears that the factors that caused the Santa Clara, California-based bank could spread, and only hours before trading began in Asia. Regulators had worked all weekend to try and come up with a buyer for the bank or broker another intervention, and as another bank, Signature Bank, was shuttered. The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients will be protected and have access to their funds and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs. “This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth,” the agencies said in a joint statement.
Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, on Friday when it experienced a traditional run on the bank where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It is the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.
Some prominent Silicon Valley executives feared that if Washington didn’t rescue the failed bank, customers would make runs on other financial institutions in the coming days. Stock prices plunged over the last few days at other banks that cater to technology companies, including First Republic Bank and PacWest Bank.
Among the bank’s customers are a range of companies from California’s wine industry, where many wineries rely on Silicon Valley Bank for loans, and technology startups devoted to combating climate change.
Sunrun, which sells and leases solar energy systems, had less than $80 million of cash deposits with Silicon Valley Bank as of Friday and expects to have more information on expected recovery in the coming week, the company said in a statement.
Stitchfix, the popular clothing retail website, disclosed in a recent quarterly report that it had a credit line of up to $100 million with Silicon Valley Bank and other lenders.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000, but many of the companies and wealthy people who used the bank — known for its relationships with technology startups and venture capital — had more than that amount in their account. There are fears that some workers across the country won’t receive their paychecks.
No plan had been announced on Sunday afternoon with hours to go until Asian markets opened. There were widespread hopes that Silicon Valley Bank would be acquired, but it was unclear if a buyer would emerge.
Federal officials set a deadline of 2 p.m. for potential buyers to submit bids in a government auction for the bank, according to a person who familiar with the matter. The person requested anonymity to talk about private conversations. Bloomberg was first to report the auction.
Yellen, in her Sunday morning interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” provided few details on the government’s next steps. But she emphasized that the situation was much different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the industry.
“We’re not going to do that again,” she said. “But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.”
With Wall Street rattled, Yellen tried to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
“The American banking system is really safe and well capitalized,” she said. “It’s resilient.”
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, is the nation’s 16th-largest bank. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s best-known brands.
Silicon Valley Bank began its slide into insolvency when its customers, largely technology companies that needed cash as they struggled to get financing, started withdrawing their deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the largest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis.
Yellen described rising interest rates, which have been increased by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, as the core problem for Silicon Valley Bank. Many of its assets, such as bonds or mortgage-backed securities, lost market value as rates climbed.
“The problems with the tech sector aren’t at the heart of the problems at this bank,” she said.
Yellen said she expected regulators to consider “a wide range of available options,” including the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank by another institution. No buyer has been announced.
Sheila Bair, who was the FDIC chair during the 2008 financial crisis, recalled that with almost all the bank failures during that time, “we sold a failed bank to a healthy bank. And usually, the healthy acquirer would also cover the uninsured because they wanted the franchise value of those large depositors so optimally, that’s the best outcome.” But with Silicon Valley Bank, she told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “this was a liquidity failure, it was a bank run, so they didn’t have time to prepare to market the bank. So they’re having to do that now, and playing catch-up.”
Regulators seized the bank’s assets on Friday. Deposits that are insured by the federal government are supposed to be available by Monday morning.
“I’ve been working all weekend with our banking regulators to design appropriate policies to address this situation,” Yellen said. “I can’t really provide further details at this time.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he hoped the administration would announce the next steps as soon as Sunday.
“They do have the tools to handle the current situation, they do know the seriousness of this and they are working to try to come forward with some announcement before the markets open,” he said.
McCarthy also expressed hope that Silicon Valley Bank would be purchased.
“I think that would be the best outcome to move forward and cool the markets and let people understand that we can move forward in the right manner,” he said.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, whose district includes the city where the bank has its headquarters, said it was imperative that the government guarantee all depositors and that they “have full access to their accounts Monday morning.”
“Time is ticking,” he told CBS.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week” that he was concerned that the bank’s collapse could prompt nervous people to transfer money from other regional banks to larger institutions.
“We don’t want further consolidation,” he said.
Warner suggested there would be a “moral hazard” in reimbursing depositors in excess of the $250,000 limit and said an acquisition would be the best next step.
“I’m more optimistic this morning than I was yesterday afternoon at this time,” he said. “But, again, we will see how this plays out during the rest of the day.”
He added: “What we’ve got to focus on right now is how do we make sure there’s not contagion.”
President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke about “efforts to address the situation” on Saturday, although the White House did not provide additional details on next steps.
Newsom said the goal was to “stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people’s livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy.”
Most stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Sunday, with the Egyptian bourse leading the declines, in response to Friday’s fall in global shares over fears of contagion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
The startup-focused lender became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, roiling global markets and leaving billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded.
In Qatar, the index slid 1.6 percent, as almost all the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which tumbled 3.9 percent.
According to Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, the Qatari market could also be exposed to the tensions that emerged in the US this week and could put pressure on the local banking sector’s
stock prices.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8 percent, weighed down by a 1.7 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.8 percent decrease in Retal Urban Development Co.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.42 billion ($910 million) as 75 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retreated.
National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 9.93 percent to SR29.90.
Thimar Development Holding Co. was the day’s next best performer as its share price surged 9.87 percent to SR33.40. The stock rose 76 percent in the last seven sessions.
Saudi Ground Services Co., Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Jabal Omar Development Co. were the other top performers of the day.
Bank Albilad took the worst hit as its share price fell 3.55 percent to SR38.
The other poor performers of the day included Theeb Rent a Car Co., Riyad Bank and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco ended flat, despite reporting a steep rise in 2022 profits.
Aramco posted a record annual net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46 percent from the previous year on higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index tumbled 3.1 percent, with 28 of 31 stocks on the index trading red, including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was down 1.8 percent.
Energy transition toward renewables ‘unstoppable,’ but fossil fuels ‘cannot shut down in a day,’ says IRENA chief Francesco La Camera
International Renewable Energy Agency director-general says COP28 summit in the UAE “will be historic”
La Camera has “no doubts about the ambition of Saudi Arabia” becoming a leading green hydrogen exporter
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: For the world to transition to green energy without disrupting existing supply lines, divestment from fossil fuels must be a gradual process, Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, told Arab News.
“We have to understand that the old system, the one that is centralized and based on fossil fuels, cannot shut down in a day,” La Camera told Katie Jensen, host of the Arab News program “Frankly Speaking.”
“There will be a slow decline of oil and gas. And to maintain a smooth decline of oil and gas, we need some investment again in oil and gas. If not, there will be a disruption.”
A steady transition away from fossil fuels toward solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and other renewables would help maintain a stable supply for the industrialized world, while also meeting the energy demands of developing nations, he added.
“Everything should be balanced. We have to understand that we have a demand for energy that is needed for development. And this demand will be increasing, especially in Africa and Southeast Asia.”
IRENA is an intergovernmental agency for energy transformation, supporting countries in their energy transitions and providing data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.
La Camera, who has served as the agency’s director-general since April 2019, has helped forge a series of strategic partnerships with UN organizations, including UNDP, UNFCCC and the Green Climate Fund, to implement a more action-oriented approach.
However, the Italian diplomat is realistic in his expectations of the pace of the energy transition, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, which has led to a spike in world energy prices, pushing several nations to readopt cheaper but dirtier alternatives like coal.
Environmentalists have accused developed nations of hypocrisy following recent moves in Europe and the UK to reopen coal mines, at a time when most countries are phasing out fossil fuels.
“In the very short term, to avoid collapses and disruption in the energy supply, countries are trying to do what is possible,” said La Camera. “In some cases, this has been reactivating coal mines, but they are not investing in new coal mines. At least we are not aware of that.”
However, La Camera believes these are only short-term measures, implemented in response to rising energy costs caused by Western sanctions on Russian oil and gas. The long-term trajectory toward green renewables, he says, is “unstoppable.”
He said: “We have to understand that we are living in the time of the Ukrainian crisis and countries have to respond to the lack of the gas coming from Russia. We have to always distinguish between the very short term and the medium to long term.
“In the short term, countries are trying to do what they can to not deprive their own public of the heating and cooling that is needed … they’re trying to find remedies to the shortage of Russian gas. But their policies in the medium to long term are very clear. We are not going backward.
“The last year has been a record year for investment in renewables. We have broken new records in the new installing capacity of renewables. We now have 81 percent of the new installing capacity of renewables.
“This process is unstoppable. The only question that we have now is not the direction of travel — that is clear and nothing can change it. The question is the speed and the scale of this transformation, because it is not at a pace that can achieve the Paris Agreement goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”
The Paris Agreement is an international climate treaty adopted in 2015, covering climate change mitigation, adaptation and finance. The agreement’s overarching goal is to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“We are not in line with the Paris Agreement goals,” said La Camera. “We say very clearly that we need, this decade, $57 trillion in investment in the energy transition. We are not there at all. We say that we need to triple our installing capacity of renewables by 2030, and this is not happening.
“Where does this money come from? We have a clear idea on that. There is a lot of liquidity in the market. The question is our point of view that today there are not the right policies in place to activate the demand, for example, for green hydrogen.
“And there is not yet enough focus on the infrastructure needed to sustain the building of the new energy system. And when we talk about the infrastructure, we talk about the physical, the legal and the institutional capacity and professional skill careers.”
Saudi Arabia has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. It has undertaken $1 billion in climate change initiatives as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which seeks to establish a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning center and cloud seeding programs as part of its efforts to create a greener future.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom will plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded lands by 2030, reducing 200 million tons of carbon emissions with additional initiatives to be announced in the years to come.
Saudi Arabia has also announced its ambition to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, with the remaining 50 percent coming from natural gas.
It has launched several major renewable energy projects, taking advantage of its natural potential in solar and wind, including the Sakaka solar power plant, the first utility-scale solar power project in Saudi Arabia, and Dumat Al-Jandal, its first utility-scale wind project.
Furthermore, the Kingdom aims to become the world’s leading hydrogen producer and exporter. Saudi Aramco and SABIC, in partnership with the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, announced in 2020 the world’s first blue ammonia shipment from the Kingdom to Japan.
NEOM, the Kingdom’s smart-city giga-project taking shape on the Red Sea coast, has also announced plans to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants.
“They (Saudi Arabia) have ambitions for green hydrogen,” said La Camera. “They are ready to sign contracts to sell not oil and gas, but to sell green hydrogen. The question is that the demand is still not there. And so, the partners of demand have to be one of the elements to be considered for making things happen.”
So, what can be done to encourage greater demand for hydrogen products to make them a viable alternative energy source?
“First is industrial policies,” said La Camera. “Developed countries and others have industrial policies that may favor a demand for green hydrogen instead of fossil fuels. This is very important. This means the legal environment is critical.
“In the meantime, we need the infrastructure to bring what we are producing in terms of green hydrogen into the market. North Africa, they have five pipelines that can perhaps be adapted to transport, not gas, as such, but hydrogen. We may be able to have more ships for trading ammonia. We can think about electroducts that may let countries exchange energy in an efficient way.
“All these are elements of a comprehensive package that may, hopefully, push countries to go faster. But again, I have no doubts about the ambition of Saudi Arabia. I have no doubt about the ambition of the UAE, and I’ve also seen other countries in the Gulf that are moving quickly with this trend.”
COP28, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, convenes from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 this year in the UAE — marking only the second time the summit has been held in the Arab world following Egypt’s presidency last year.
La Camera believes participating nations must use this year’s summit to go beyond pledges and promises and instead take concerted action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewables.
“We need everyone in the discussion. Oil and gas companies, governments, and countries where gases are relevant from an economic point of view. They must be part of the discussion,” he said.
“The UAE and Saudi Arabia have already shown big ambition in going for renewables. Here is a place where you can produce electricity at lower cost. And we have seen that countries in the Gulf are going for net zero, setting their own hydrogen strategy.
“For the first time, COP in the UAE will certify that we are not on track. This COP has to come up with a way to close the gap between where we are and where we should be. IRENA is trying to work on building this narrative, beyond COP28, offering the presidency something to base their work on, in funding compromise among all the other countries.
“We are quite sure that this COP28 will be historic.”
Given the widespread pessimism in many quarters, La Camera’s optimism about the transition to renewables and the proactive role played by the Gulf Arab oil producers is reassuring.
He is not complacent, however, and says he will continue to push for a faster and more ambitious adoption of clean energy at COP28 and beyond.
“Renewables are playing and will play a central role,” he said. “We are going to a new energy system that will be dominated by renewables and with the complement of hydrogen, mainly green hydrogen, and the sustainable use of biomass.
“There is no way to stop this process. The question is how to sustain this process happening at the speed and scale needed.”
Saudi Arabia calls for a balanced approach to ESG investment
Financial experts to gather in the Saudi capital on March 15 and 16
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Amid global calls to increase environmental, social, and governance investments, asset managers and investors in Saudi Arabia want a more nuanced approach that balances ESG demand with today’s challenging economic reality, according to a Pricewaterhouse Cooper’s survey.
As per the findings of the global survey, institutions are expected to increase their ESG-related assets under management to $33.9 trillion by 2026, from $18.4 trillion in 2021.
Environmental activists and many institutional investors are taking a hard-line stance by insisting on making investments only in ESG. However, as the survey showed due to high demand 30 percent of the investors say they struggle to find attractive ESG investment opportunities.
Saudi investors, the PwC report, said warn against basing decisions “solely on ideological investments” and caution that such an approach “could lead to the misallocation of capital,” which would negatively affect investors many of whom are allocating part of the salaries for retirement.
Saudi Arabia is taking effective measures to boost ESG and is an advocate of a diversified energy mix and environmental strategies.
Saudi Aramco, for example, has implemented an internal governance model that integrates sustainability principles into business strategy, as the oil giant aims to balance profitability, environmental protection, and the growth and prosperity of the communities in which it operates.
The Saudi Stock Exchange, meanwhile, has already issued ESG disclosure guidelines in 2021. The guidelines will help more than 200 listed companies and prospective firms looking to go public with their ESG reporting and will raise awareness about it in the local market. They will encourage companies to voluntarily disclose their ESG performance.
Last year, the Saudi Stock Exchange also launched a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund to provide a channel through which Saudi companies can connect with and invest in cultural and heritage projects. It was part of a comprehensive plan to promote robust compliance with international and local ESG standards.
“Despite the difference in approach and emphasis about the future of ESG investments, Saudi Arabia is committed to bringing people together to find solutions to the challenges we must confront,” the report said.
The issue of investing in ESG will be one of the hot topics for the world’s financial services community gathering in Riyadh for the second edition of the Financial Services Conference on March 15 and 16.
Biban sees signing of deals worth billions of dollars to propel Saudi SME sector
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Biban 23 Forum witnessed the signing of more than 10 deals and memorandums of understanding worth over SR10.6 billion ($2.8 billion) on its third day, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreements aim to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering SME sector.
During the forum, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank announced the provision of financing products for enterprises with a value of SR10.5 billion for a period of 3 years.
The Saudi Export and Import Bank signed an agreement with the Saudi National Bank with the aim of providing financing solutions for the export of non-oil commodities with a value exceeding SR99.3 million.
In addition, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority — also referred to as Monsha’at — signed an MoU with Riyadh-based business management consulting firm Accenture Saudi Arabia Ltd.
Monsha’at also signed another MoU with the Youth Club Investment Co. to propel cooperation in providing initiatives and projects supporting SMEs specifically in the field of sports.
Nusaned Investment Co. and Banque Saudi Fransi signed an SR200 million cooperation deal with the objective of financing emerging SMEs in which the company invests and in the companies that benefit from SABIC’s localization initiative, also known as NUSANEDTM.
Moreover, Monsha’at sealed a deal with King Faisal University to provide a set of programs and projects supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, in addition to an agreement with GoDaddy to enhance the capabilities of SMEs in the field of e-commerce.
“We have seen exceptional entrepreneurial resilience, determination, and creativity in Saudi Arabia and GoDaddy would like to support their potential every step of the way to help them create and grow their businesses online with the aim of achieving Saudi Arabia's '2030 Vision', which envisions a sophisticated digital infrastructure to boost fundamental competitiveness of the Saudi economy,” said Selina Bieber, GoDaddy commercial strategy senior director, International Markets.
A cooperation agreement was signed between Monsha’at, SEDCO Holding Co., and the Agricultural Tourism Association to provide training programs for entrepreneurs through the Monsha’at Academy platform.
An MoU was also signed with Zoho Trading Software Ltd. to accelerate 30,000 SMEs’ digital transformation and e-commerce adoption.
This partnership aims to make Saudi businesses more digital-savvy and lead a smooth transition to a fully digitized and cashless ecosystem.
“By leveraging Monsha'at digital platforms and reach, we will work with Zoho to accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi SMEs, providing them with a set of cloud-based solutions, self-based learning, and services of added value," General Manager of Retail at Monsha'at Mahmoud Mazi said
Another similar MoU was signed with Global Digital Solutions Co. to provide financing solutions and electronic payments to retail and online stores.
The authority also launched a cybersecurity challenge with the Saudi Information Technology Co. and announced the launch of the program for developing the capabilities of SMEs in the export field in cooperation with the Saudi Export-Import Bank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp.
On the fourth day of the event, Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed an MoU with Monsha’at to boost entrepreneurship in and around the city of Diriyah.
“This MoU’s importance lies in its potential to promote collaboration, data, and information exchange, and greater coordination across several joint initiatives,” said Guy Perry, president of Diriyah Development Co.
On the fourth day of the event, Sadara Chemicals signed an agreement with Monshaat to join the authority’s Jadeer portal to facilitate the access of SMEs to purchasing opportunities at Sadara to develop local content and achieve economic diversification in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“These partnerships highlight Monsha’at’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the public and private sectors and to create an environment that stimulates the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises,” Mohammed Alamro, general manager of entrepreneurship planning, at Monsha’at said.