You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
The scheme will initially being in four airports in the Kingdom
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8zrw

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 80 female cab drivers will be soon employed in four airports in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom continues its social reforms aimed at reducing the gender gap in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The airports where these women will be employed are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah.

The hiring process is the first phase of an initiative named Women’s Track to empower women in the fields of transport launched by Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, represented by the Tawteen Program-2.

Under the second phase of this initiative, women taxi drivers will be employed in all other airports in the Kingdom.

The initiative will also provide a comprehensive training program for acquiring basic skills for women in driving cabs, in addition to lessons in decorum, customer service, first aid, and the English language.

The TGA said that the Women’s Track initiative will contribute to improving and developing the experience of transport services and receiving passengers, in line with the authority’s keenness to support job creation, increase local content, and activate the role of women in Saudization programs in the transport sector.

The second edition of the Tawteen program is expected to create 170,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia, with 25,000 jobs in the industry sector, 30,000 jobs in tourism, and 20,000 employment opportunities in the health, transport and logistics services, and real estate and construction sectors.

This edition of the Tawteen program also eyes creating 15,000 jobs in the trade sector and other 40,000 employment openings in other areas of the economy.

In a move to support the growing role of women in the national economy, Saudi Arabia has already announced it will include private female drivers as part of its new professions under the Musaned recruitment program.

In February, Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council revealed that the share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market.

Topics: cab drivers Saudization Saudi Transport General Authority

Related

32 females have qualified from the Haramain Express Train Leaders Program. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Female train drivers of Haramain railway embody Saudi Arabia’s rapid social transformation
Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Business & Economy
Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 army firms as part of privatization drive  

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 army firms as part of privatization drive  
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 army firms as part of privatization drive  

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 army firms as part of privatization drive  
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt will start procedures on Wednesday to list two of its national army companies, Wataniya and Safi, on its stock exchange in an attempt to further develop its private sector, according to an official cabinet statement.   

The move to offer these two companies reflects the government's first step towards enforcing its announced plans of selling stakes in over 32 state-owned companies by March 2024.   

The statements noted that “the procedures for offering the two companies, Wataniya and Safi, will start through the offering advisor next Wednesday, who will communicate with the investors,” and reveal the companies’ data to the public.   

Wataniya, the national company for selling and distributing petroleum products, and Safi, the national company for bottling natural water are both currently owned by the Armed Forces' National Service Projects Agency.   

Details regarding the offering process, whether it would be through a strategic investor, stock exchange, or a mix of both, were not mentioned.   

In addition, the offering of four major companies through international investment banks was approved, according to the cabinet statement. 

Egypt’s plan to float shares of 32 companies  

Around 32 state companies will either be listed on the Egyptian stock exchange or sold to strategic investors over the coming year, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly revealed in February earlier this year.   

The government aims to exit from seven sectors, including pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction, besides reducing its investments in seven sectors, including power plants. 

Egypt also plans to provide an opportunity for the private sector to invest in four sectors.  

First announced more than five years ago, the Egyptian government's plan to sell stakes in public companies has gained new urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war triggered heavy foreign investment outflows from the Egyptian financial markets and threw the African country’s economy into crisis.  

Egypt in December agreed to a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in expectation that the state withdraws from some non-strategic sectors of the economy to allow space for the private sector to grow.  

Floating these institutions is one of the strategic goals under the State Ownership Policy Document which was approved by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in December of last year.   

The ownership document reported that the state intends to boost the private sector’s role in the country’s economic activities from 30 percent currently up to 65 percent within three years. 

Topics: Egypt Army privatization stock exchange

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his delegation.
Middle-East
Egypt aims to consolidate economic, investment ties with China: President El-Sisi
Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022
Business & Economy
Egypt’s exports to China rises by nearly 21% in 2022

Saudi Arabia and South Korea deepen trade and economic ties with 10 MoUs

Saudi Arabia and South Korea deepen trade and economic ties with 10 MoUs
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and South Korea deepen trade and economic ties with 10 MoUs

Saudi Arabia and South Korea deepen trade and economic ties with 10 MoUs
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea reviewed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation, as the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih met with the east Asian country's Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Lee Young in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed opportunities for investment partnerships, in addition to getting Korean SMEs entering the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Multiple memorandum of understandings were also signed during the Korean delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which are aimed at providing support to SMEs, along with enabling entrepreneurs to enter the field with more confidence and emphasis.

These MoUs will also help attract investments in the fields of health and agricultural technologies, artificial intelligence for smart cities, digital automization, tourism and hospitality industry, digital contents, and robots.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of entrepreneurship conference Biban 2023 in Riyadh, Young said she was hopeful increasing ties with Saudi Arabia would encourage businesses in her country to tap into the global market.

“Even though we have lots of startups, most of them are focused on the domestic market,” she said.

Relations between the two countries are getting stronger, and in 2022 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Korea to sign a MoU with regards to large-scale companies, SMEs and startups.  

She added: “At the time, the Saudi government explained which fields they were all interested in. For example, smart phones, new energy, and game-like content.”   

As a part of its economic diversification strategy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade and economic ties with several countries.

Earlier in March, Khalid Al-Falih met with former Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades and discussed joint cooperation in various sectors.

Al-Falih also met Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and the Western Asian nation.

In March, Saudi Arabia also signed an agreement with Bulgaria to establish a ‘Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee’ to implement general cooperation in various fields.

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

In February, a meeting between the former President of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh decided to form a joint Saudi-Croatian business council to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Grabar also expressed her country’s desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

Topics: Saudi South Korea Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih

Related

Special South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Lee Young says at Biban 2023 video
Business & Economy
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Lee Young says at Biban 2023

Gold hits over 5-week high on weaker dollar, bank worries

Gold hits over 5-week high on weaker dollar, bank worries
Updated 52 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits over 5-week high on weaker dollar, bank worries

Gold hits over 5-week high on weaker dollar, bank worries
Updated 52 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than five weeks as the dollar weakened, while jitters over the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,877.30 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 3 earlier in the session at $1,893.96. US gold futures gained 0.8 percent to $1,882.10.

The dollar index was down 0.4 percent, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. 

US officials stepped in to stem the financial fallout from the failure of tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank, saying that all customers would have access to their deposits starting on Monday.

California banking regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver for later disposition of its assets.

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank.

Data on Friday showed the US economy added jobs at a brisk clip in February, but monthly wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate rose, pointing to some labor market loosening and prompting financial markets to dial back expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by half a percentage point this month. 

Gold is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, and tends to gain on expectations of lower interest rates which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Topics: Gold Dollars Market

Related

Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears
Business & Economy
Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices ticked up in Monday’s Asian trade, reversing a poor start as a recovery in Chinese demand and a weaker dollar provided support to a market rattled by the prospect possible further US interest rate increases.

After initially slipping in early trading, Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $83.02 per barrel by 10.30 a.m. Saudi time. 

West Texas Intermediate crude futures ticked up by 23 cents, or 0.30 percent, to $76.91 a barrel.

Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

US President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 13 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing an administration official.

The reported move comes as Biden’s administration earlier this week said that it has not yet made a final decision on whether to approve ConocoPhillips’ massive Willow oil project in northwest Alaska.

According to AP, the plan has two parts. To start with, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration.

Citing the administration official, the report added that the administration will then develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve — Alaska. The area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

ConocoPhillips’ Willow project has support from the oil and gas industry and state officials eager for jobs, but it is opposed by environmental groups who want to move rapidly away from fossil fuels to combat climate change.

Argentina’s YPF plans to double oil production in five years

Argentina’s state oil company YPF will double oil output and pump up natural gas by 30 percent in the next five years, the company’s chief financial officer said. 

This year, YPF sees its oil production growing by 8 percent while natural gas output is expected to grow 3 percent, said CFO Alejandro Lew during an event in New York to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We still feel very conformable with our achievement,” said Lew, adding that YPF is “in a good position to continue the acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources.”

Vaca Muerta is Argentina’s massive shale formation, responsible for much of the expected uptick in oil and gas output.

YPF also wants to explore partnerships to exploit reserves in the southern Palermo Aike formation, according to company chairman Pablo Gonzalez.

The state-run company estimates that the formation holds 6.6 million barrels.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Joe Biden

Related

Update Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – Prices stable after buoyant US payrolls, set for weekly drop
Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts

Regulators close New York’s Signature Bank, the second US bank failure in days

Regulators close New York’s Signature Bank, the second US bank failure in days
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Regulators close New York’s Signature Bank, the second US bank failure in days

Regulators close New York’s Signature Bank, the second US bank failure in days
  • The bank had deposits totaling approximately $88.59 billion as of Dec. 31
  • Depositors assured they will get back their money, with the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. appointed as receiver
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank , in a collapse that roiled global markets and left billions of dollars of deposits belonging to companies and investors stranded.
The US Treasury Department and other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and “no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.” The Signature failure is the third-largest in US history.
New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of the bank’s assets. Signature Bank reported deposit balances totaling $89.17 billion as of March 8. As of Dec. 31, it had approximately $110.36 billion in assets, according to New York state’s Department of Financial Services.
Representatives for Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bank’s failure followed Silicon Valley Bank’s Friday shutdown, the largest failure since Washington Mutual went bust in 2008 during the financial crisis. Washington Mutual still ranks as the largest bank failure in US history.
US officials on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. The federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the collapse of the tech startup-focused lender.
Signature Bank, a commercial bank with private client offices in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina, had nine national business lines including commercial real estate and digital asset banking.
As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.
Signature Bank announced in February that its chief executive officer, Joseph DePaolo, would transition into a senior adviser role in 2023 and would be succeeded by the bank’s chief operating officer, Eric Howell. DePaolo has served as president and CEO since Signature’s inception in 2001.
The bank had had a long-standing relationship with former President Donald Trump and his family, providing Trump and his business with checking accounts and financing several of the family’s ventures. Signature Bank cut off ties with Trump in 2021 following the deadly Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and urged Trump to resign.
Officials on Sunday said shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders of Signature Bank, as well of Silicon Valley Bank, would not be protected, and that senior management of both banks has been removed.
Any losses to the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund used to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law, officials said. 

 

 

Topics: Signature Bank

Related

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
Business & Economy
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
SVB collapse: Mideast markets also feel the jitters
Business & Economy
SVB collapse: Mideast markets also feel the jitters

Latest updates

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan
Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.