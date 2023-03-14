Saudi Arabia aiming for three cities in the global top 100 for quality of life: Minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeking to have three of its cities ranked among the top 100 in the world for quality of life, according to the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.
Speaking at the National Transformation Forum in Riyadh, Majed Al-Hogail noted that the Kingdom is now among the top 17 economies globally, and it will soon become one of the top 15.
He called for an integrated structure in cities of Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom plans to welcome over 100 million visitors annually, as a part of its National Tourism Strategy.
To materialize these goals, the Housing Ministry is focusing on preparing an atmosphere to receive investments and investors, humanizing cities, along with raising the quality of life within the national transformation program.
Al-Hogail further noted that the private sector has a crucial role to play in achieving these goals.
He added that the ministry is also aiming to provide a suitable environment for housing in Saudi Arabian cities and facilitate access to high-quality services, alongside developing infrastructure.
To accelerate the housing programs in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hogail launched the National Housing Co.’s new online platform in January for the purchase of building materials.
According to a Saudi Press Agency report, this platform is designed to connect contractors and real estate developers with suppliers of building materials approved by the NHC.
The report further noted that the platform will give access to a variety of building materials at a reduced price, which will increase efficiency in production while lowering the cost of housing units and increasing home ownership in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund recently announced that it deposited SR924 million ($246 million) in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries for the month of February.
This deposit comes in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy that aims to provide adequate and affordable housing opportunities for Saudi families.
Mansour bin Madi, CEO of REDF said that the deposit of SR924 million is allocated to support the contracts of the various housing programs.
OPEC raises Chinese oil demand growth forecast further
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has further raised its forecast for Chinese oil demand growth in 2023 due to the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs, although it left the global total steady, citing potential downside risks for world growth, according to Reuters.
World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.32 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, OPEC said in a monthly report. This was unchanged from last month’s forecast.
While faster Chinese demand could support the oil market, crude prices have fallen this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked fears about a fresh financial crisis. OPEC flagged potential downside risks for the world economy from rising interest rates.
“China’s reopening, following the lifting of the strict zero-COVID-19 policy, will add considerable momentum to global economic growth,” OPEC said in the report.
“The rapid rises in interest rates and global debt levels could cause significant negative spill-over effects, and may negatively impact the global growth dynamic,” OPEC added.
OPEC expects Chinese oil demand to grow by 710,000 bpd in 2023, up from last month’s forecast of 590,000, although the global total was steady due to downward revisions elsewhere.
The report also showed OPEC’s crude oil production rose in February despite the wider OPEC+ alliance – which includes Russia – last year pledging output cuts to support the market.
OPEC said its crude oil output in February rose by 117,000 bpd to 28.92 million bpd.
Biban 23: PIF-owned Saudi Downtown joins Monsha’at to develop 12 projects
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Master developer Saudi Downtown Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, to develop projects in 12 cities around the Kingdom.
The agreement will support the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating business opportunities for the SME sector in line with the goals of Vision 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi Downtown Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, will establish urban centers of sustainable economic and social impact in 12 cities – Madinah, Al-Ahsa, Al-Khobar, Buraidah, Taif, Arar, Hail, Tabuk, Dumat Al-Jandal, Jizan, Najran, and Al-Baha.
To be spread over a 10 million sq. m area, the scheme will contribute to stimulating the economy, improving the standard of living, and enabling opportunities in sectors like retail, entertainment, hospitality, tourism, and housing.
The MoU was signed by Nayef bin Saleh Al-Hamdan, acting CEO of Saudi Downtown Co., and Monsha’at Governor Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini on the sidelines of Biban 23.
Al-Hamdan noted that the SME sector plays a vital role in the economy’s diversification, various sector development, and job creation, as well as in increasing the contribution to the country’s gross domestic product.
SME opportunities in retail sector
During the event, the Ministry of Commerce also discussed SME opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector to help achieve the socioeconomic goals set by Vision 2030.
The ministry’s E-Commerce Council examined promising investment opportunities for SMEs in the retail sector, the largest female-empowering sector and the second largest non-oil economic sector in Saudi Arabia.
In collaboration with Monsha'at, the council went over the enablers and incentives for entrepreneurs to invest in the retail sector.
As per the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the retail sector plans to increase its proportion of modern trade to 80 percent and to provide 1 million employment opportunities to its locals.
In 2022, the aggregate SMEs in the retail sector reached more than 440,000, whereas employment exceeded 1.7 million people during that period.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the sector's contribution to GDP was 8.7 percent, reaching approximately SR89.5 billion ($23.83 billion).
COFE raises $15 million
COFE, an online coffee marketplace, successfully raised $15 million of investment in its Series B funding round during Biban 23.
Aramco-owned WAED Ventures was the lead investor with a $500 million venture capital fund focused on tech-based startups.
The Riyadh-based VC firm eWTP Arabia Capital also participated in COFE’s Series B funding round.
The company has also attained significant funding support from the eWTP Capital initiated by Alibaba Group in the Middle East region, in addition to the PIF.
PIF launches three new initiatives to support private sector in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has launched three new initiatives to support the private sector, as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its journey to achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.
At the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on March 14, the Public Investment Fund unveiled its local content growth program named ‘MUSAHAMA’, aimed at increasing the share of local content spend in the fund’s domestic portfolio to 60 percent by the end of 2025.
During the event, PIF also launched the ‘Suppliers Development Program’ which will support the upskilling of local suppliers and vendors to meet the growing requirements of the fund’s portfolio companies. As a part of this program, PIF will hold vendor boot camps to help Tier 2 and Tier 3 contractors prepare their companies to qualify as vendors, according to a press release.
Another program that was launched during the forum was the ‘Private Sector Hub’, a dedicated channel to share supplier and investment opportunities.
“The empowerment of the private sector is one of PIF’s foremost priorities considering the private sector’s crucial role in the growth and development of the Saudi economy,” said PIF’s Head of the National Development Division Jerry Todd.
He added: “The launch of our MUSAHAMA Local Content Program and Supplier Development Program is a major step forward in our efforts to drive the growth of local content in the Kingdom.”
Enabling private sector as investor
During the forum, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, said the fund is keen to enhance the role of the private sector as an investor and partner in the Kingdom.
Reiterating the views of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al-Rumayyan said that the role of private enterprise is crucial for the Kingdom’s economic diversification.
“The PIF always seeks to enhance the role of the private sector and considers it a strategic and important partner for the PIF to enhance the thriving economy of Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Rumayyan.
He added: “PIF Private Sector Forum is designed to enable and enhance cooperation and coordination between the private sector, and also see the opportunities and partnerships provided by the PIF through different programs and companies.”
Al-Rumayyan further noted that the fund wants to support the private sector in increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product by up to 65 percent by 2030, create job opportunities, localize technology, and drive the transfer of technology and knowledge to Saudi Arabia.
Al-Rumayyan said that the fund is keen to involve the private sector through its plan to develop 13 strategic sectors in the Kingdom.
“PIF has established different specialized companies for joint investments to support the private sector and SMEs,” he added.
The PIF governor said: “I am looking forward to enhancing the avenues of interest between the PIF and the private sector.”
Al-Rumayyan added that programs and agreements designed for the private sector will be announced during the forum, which will contribute to “facilitating communication and activation of partnerships effectively and sustainably.”
Vitality of private sector partnership
While speaking at a panel discussion during the forum, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that PIF is a very important “enabler and a strategic partner” in order to achieve the targets of the local content.
Alkhorayef agreed that the partnership with the private sector is very crucial to achieve local content targets in the Kingdom.
For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Arifi, CEO of the Shareek program, said that the program has helped so many private companies from Saudi Arabia grow, not just locally or regionally, but also globally.
“They are able, and they have the passion and keenness to achieve the targets in terms of investment capital. Shareek program is a destination for companies in terms of empowerment and enablement to achieve our promising targets in line with Vision 2030,” said Al-Arifi.
He further noted that the Shareek program defines big companies as those that can invest SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) until 2030, or SR1 billion per annum.
Al-Arifi further pointed out that the initiative is not only just benefitting companies but is also creating a positive impact on the entire economy.
Launched in 2021, Shareek aims to strengthen partnerships between public and private sectors and increase the contributions of large businesses to ensure economic sustainability.
Riyadh’s hotel occupancy hits 75.5%, highest since 2008: STR
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008 according to preliminary data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR.
All three key performance metrics – occupancy, average daily rate, and the revenue per available room – recorded higher figures in comparison to the pre-pandemic levels back in 2019.
Compared to 2019, the occupancy jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to at SR605.06, according to the analytics firm, which is a division of CoStar Group.
The data also revealed that the market recorded an occupancy rate of over 90 percent for three consecutive days – Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 – which was mainly attributed to the International Conference and Exhibition for Science.
Back in January, hotel pipeline activity in the Middle East and Africa bucked a global trend by seeing an uptick at the end of 2022, according to data released by STR.
The figures show that in December, 238,635 hotel rooms were under contract in the region, a 1.1 percent rise on the same month in 2021.
That increase was in contrast to all other regions, with Europe posting a decline of 11.2 percent, Asia Pacific seeing a 5.4 percent drop and the Americas registering a 3.2 percent fall.
Leading the way in hotel room construction in the Middle East and Africa was Saudi Arabia, accounting for 40,742. The UAE was second, with 27,456 rooms.
The developments in Saudi Arabia are in keeping with the Kingdom’s goal to attract 100m visitors to its borders by the end of the decade as part of its Vision 2030 plan.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh last October, Gloria Guevara – the chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism – said Saudi Arabia was making the most of its natural “assets”, such as the Red Sea, in a bid to boost the fledgling sector.
Established in 1985, STR’s mission is to provide solutions through best data, to expand benchmarking possibilities, to drive industry standards, and to encourage evolved thinking about data.
WEF President visits Saudi Arabia to boost economic partnership
Updated 14 March 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The World Economic Forum President Borge Brende made an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday to explore opportunities for improved cooperation between the Kingdom and the WEF, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Brende met with representatives from the government and private sectors to discuss regional and global economic developments and areas of mutual interest.
He also went on a tour of the ancient At-Turaif District.
The WEF president’s visit followed the Kingdom’s successful participation at the WEF Annual Meeting at Davos in January, with a high-level delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
The delegation focused on bridging global divides and facilitating near-term stability while driving long-term transformation.
During the annual conference, the Kingdom also signed a letter of intent with the WEF to launch a new accelerator program to catalyze innovation in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi delegation also emphasized the Kingdom’s role as a pioneering partner in the Global Collaboration Village, which aims to use the metaverse to benefit the global community.
In January, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in collaboration with WEF’s innovation platform UpLink, launched the Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates Challenge, a global call to food entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions.
The challenge is to crowdsource bright ideas for food security in nations affected by low rainfall, drought and desertification.
The initiative was announced with a call for proposals from food industry entrepreneurs, startups, social ventures, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
The ministry also became a member of the WEF Jobs Consortium, a group of CEOs, international organizations, ministers and other leaders dedicated to promoting a better future of work for all by facilitating job creation and job transition.
The Kingdom’s participation in the jobs consortium is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and its commitment to developing a robust, vibrant economy that generates new sectors, more jobs and cutting-edge innovation.