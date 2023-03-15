Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14

ANKARA: Turkiye is planning to approve Finland’s NATO bid, independently from Sweden’s, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections that will take place on May 14, two Turkish officials said on Wednesday.
Turkish parliament is highly likely to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before it closes mid-April for elections, the officials said.
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss his country’s bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.
