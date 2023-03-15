You are here

Turkiye could ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14

Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss his country’s bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14

Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14
  • Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss his country’s bid to join NATO
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye is planning to approve Finland’s NATO bid, independently from Sweden’s, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections that will take place on May 14, two Turkish officials said on Wednesday.
Turkish parliament is highly likely to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before it closes mid-April for elections, the officials said.
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss his country’s bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

UN Secretary-General delivers statement on International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General delivers statement on International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UN Secretary-General delivers statement on International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General delivers statement on International Day to Combat Islamophobia
  • Antonio Guterres noted that Muslims, particularly women, are frequently subjected to bigotry because of their faith
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that Islam’s message of peace, compassion and grace has inspired people across the world for millennia, Emirates News Agency reported.  

Guterres called for action to counter anti-Muslim hatred in his statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. He noted that nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide are frequently subjected to bigotry due to their faith. 

The UN chief also emphasized the triple discrimination faced by Muslim women because of their gender, ethnicity and faith. He added that rising anti-Muslim sentiment is part of a resurgence of ethnonationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies, and violence against vulnerable populations such as Muslims, Jews, minority Christian communities, and others. 

Discrimination diminishes everyone, he said, and it is thus the responsibility of all to fight it.

Guterres called for policies that fully respect human rights and protect religious and cultural identities to strengthen defenses against discrimination. He also advocated for greater investment in social cohesion and the recognition of diversity as a source of wealth in order to combat bigotry. 

The UN secretary-general stressed that all major faiths and traditions call for tolerance, respect and mutual understanding. He called on people to confront the forces of division by reaffirming their common humanity every day, not just on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Dalit journalist takes aim at changing history with stories of India's marginalized

Dalit journalist takes aim at changing history with stories of India’s marginalized
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago

Dalit journalist takes aim at changing history with stories of India’s marginalized

Dalit journalist takes aim at changing history with stories of India’s marginalized
  • Stories from Dalit community are underreported by mainstream media
  • The Mooknayak, or ‘leader of the voiceless,’ was launched online in 2021
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For decades, stories from India’s Dalit community have remained largely untold even as millions of its people suffered widespread mistreatment and violence.
Previously known as “untouchable,” Dalits are the lowest stratum of India’s Hindu caste system. The group accounts for 300 million people, or about 20 percent of the Indian population.
Although some members of the community have managed to reach high ranks, most remain marginalized and are unable to escape the cycle of poverty they have been trapped in for centuries.
Hoping that telling their stories would help improve their lives made Meena Kotwal, a 33-year-old journalist brought up in the slums of New Delhi, start a news platform focused on the group.
The Mooknayak, or “leader of the voiceless,” was launched online two years ago.
“I started the paper in anger and launched the online edition in 2021…After working at the BBC for two years, from 2017 to 2019, I started looking for jobs in the Indian media, but I could not get any good offers. I tried some freelancing, but most of the stories I would pitch would get rejected,” Kotwal told Arab News.
“Being a woman and a Dalit with her own voice would not be appreciated by those places where I applied for jobs. Then I thought of The Mooknayak to tell not only my story but also stories that the mainstream media would not run.”
The publication is named after a biweekly newspaper founded over a century ago by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a social reformer who championed Dalit rights and was one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution, which enshrined a formal ban on caste discrimination.
Kotwal’s publication is not only an online newspaper but also a YouTube channel, with 50,000 subscribers.
“The idea behind starting The Mooknayak was to pay back to society whatever I have learned,” she said.
The platform is run through crowdfunding and employs Dalits and members of other marginalized groups. Even though it faces financial challenges, Kotwal vows to keep it going.
“I will not allow this website to close in my lifetime, no matter how much financial stress I have to go through. I have to keep the movement going that Ambedkar started,” she said.
“I want my little daughter to grow in a better environment and in a better society.”
The Mooknayak tells underreported stories, which eventually lead officials to intervene — to connect a Dalit village to the power grid, to address cases of violence, and so on.
Such stories are usually missed by the mainstream media.
“Mainstream media largely ignores Dalit concerns,” Rajat Kumar, a Dalit lawyer from the northern state of Haryana, told Arab News.
“Even after seven decades since India became a republic, discrimination against Dalits is rampant. The situation in some villages is as bad as it was 200 years ago.”
This is what The Mooknayak is trying to change, and its founder believes that will happen as stories of the marginalized are finally being told.
“History will change,” Kotwal said. “So far, history was written by only one kind of people, and now it is being written by those who themselves suffered in history.”

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
  • Police and paramilitary rangers retreated from Khan's home in the plush Zaman Park suburb of Lahore
  • "The police and rangers sent to harm Imran Khan were pushed back by the people," his official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tweeted
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
AFP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan police halted an attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday, ending a siege of his residence after violent clashes with hundreds of his supporters.
Police and paramilitary rangers retreated from Khan’s home in the plush Zaman Park suburb of Lahore and abandoned a series of roadblocks and checkpoints leading to the area.
“The police and rangers sent to harm Imran Khan were pushed back by the people,” his official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tweeted, along with video of supporters celebrating outside his house.
Police had fought pitched battles with Khan’s supporters throughout the night, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.
A Lahore High Court order seen by AFP told police to “halt the operation forthwith and withdraw” pending the result of a hearing in Islamabad over the arrest warrant for Khan.
Khan was ousted from office by a no-confidence vote last year, and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.
“The reason why this is happening is not because I broke any law. They want me in jail so that I cannot contest elections,” he told AFP in an interview at his home.
“This abduction had nothing to do with rule of law. It had everything against rule of law, the law of jungle to grab me and put me in jail and keep me in jail for months, because there was so many cases, they would have just kept me in jail.
“And the whole idea was to miss the elections.”
On Wednesday morning hundreds of PTI supporters had ringed Khan’s residence in the plush neighborhood, holding off fresh attempts by police to storm the premises.
Video circulating on social media — much distributed by official PTI accounts — showed several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas.
A PTI official tweeted that there was “an urgent need” for first aid kits at the Zaman Park neighborhood.
Khan later tweeted pictures of bullet casings purportedly collected from the scene, but a Punjab government official denied live rounds were fired.
An official of the Islamabad High Court said Khan’s legal team had been told to approach a lower court to seek a suspension of his arrest warrant and undertake for the former premier to appear in person at a hearing on Saturday.
Khan, 70, had been summoned to answer accusations he did not declare gifts received during his time as prime minister, or the profit made from selling them.
Officers first made an attempt to arrest him earlier this month, but said the politician was “reluctant to surrender,” without offering further details.
Khan has been pressuring the coalition government that replaced him, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with popular rallies and daily addresses.
Sharif said on Wednesday that Khan considered himself “above the law.”
“He is defying each and every court of the country. It’s naked defiance,” he told reporters.
Last year the former international cricket star was shot in the leg during a political rally, an assassination bid he blamed on Sharif.
As the political drama unfolds ahead of an election due by October, Pakistan is in the grip of a stark economic downturn, risking default if help cannot be secured from the International Monetary Fund.
The security situation is also deteriorating with a spate of deadly attacks on police headquarters, linked to the Pakistani Taliban.
“The standoff in Lahore reflects the worst state of affairs in the country,” said Tauseef Ahmed Khan, an author, political analyst and human rights activist.
“On one side, it is failure of police and the law enforcement agencies... on the other, this has been a new trend in the South Asian politics — that a political leader is defying the arrest by using his workers and supporters.”

UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

Updated 15 March 2023
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Updated 15 March 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
  • Philippines, UAE finalizing agreement on defense cooperation: envoy
  • 19-member National Defense College delegation visiting Philippines from March 11-18
Updated 15 March 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines and the UAE should boost their defense and security cooperation, the Philippine military has said, as delegates from the Emirati National Defense College continued their week-long visit to the southeast Asian country.

The 19-member party from the Abu Dhabi-based college arrived on March 11 for a study tour to the Philippines, the first such trip aimed at strengthening Philippine-UAE relations.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines quoted its chief of staff, Gen. Andres Centino, as saying that the visit was “an opportunity to build relations with allies.”

In a statement, the military said: “He emphasized the significance of dynamic exchanges of information to acquire better perspectives and create good relations with the country’s partners and allies.

“Furthermore, he encouraged the pursuit of more robust defense and security cooperation between the two countries.”

Manila and Abu Dhabi have been in advanced discussions to boost defense ties.

“An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on defense is being finalized,” Filipino ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso A. Ver, recently told Arab News.

“Last year, several companies from the UAE’s defense conglomerate EDGE visited the Philippines for possible cooperative ventures,” he said, referring to the UAE’s state-owned weapons maker.

The UAE delegation on Wednesday attended briefings by the Philippine Information Agency and the National Defense College of the Philippines, where officials discussed security challenges faced by the two countries.

NDCP acting vice president for academic affairs and dean, Dr. Alan Lachica, pointed out that the Philippines and the UAE faced similar risks as they were in areas with dynamic geopolitical developments in their respective regions.

In a report by state-run news agency PNA, Lachica said: “The UAE is a major ally in the Gulf region.

“This visit is significant in terms of our defense diplomacy and foreign policy.”

