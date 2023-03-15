You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (Pic: Bashear Saleh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ws6u

Updated 18 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Updated 18 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: High on its economic diversification agenda, Saudi Arabia is looking to tap into the global financial market to attract investment in its economy with new initiatives, according to a top minister.  

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said: “We want to focus on the money market, insurance and lending, and we have initiatives that focus on this.” 

He said the Kingdom is now one of the most attractive countries for investments as it has the right balance between risk and return, growth opportunities, as well as profitable opportunities. 

The minister insisted that the Kingdom is on the right track to increase the size of the economy by 100 percent. 

“We are now in the middle of the road in implementing the Saudi Vision 2030 and on the right track to double the size of the economy,” Al-Falih explained. 

Speaking at the same panel, Alexandre Fleury, who is the co-head of Global Markets Activities at French-based financial services firm Societe Generale, agreed that what has been happening with Saudi Vision 2030 has been nothing short of “extraordinary.”  

“To be ahead of schedule is a tremendous achievement,” Fleury noted during the panel discussion titled “Investments for Tomorrow: The 13 Strategic Sectors.”  

Complimenting how Saudi Arabia is diversifying from an energy superpower to an economic superpower, he said soon investors will have no choice but to invest in the Kingdom. 

Global and regional economic uncertainty is one of the key themes of the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference 2023 being held in Riyadh on March 15 to 16.   

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program partners, which are the Ministry of Finance, the Capital Market Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank, the event is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. 

“The launch of the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference comes at a critical time in the world as the regional and international financial community seeks to overcome the current challenges of the global economy, including slow growth, high inflation, and uncertainty, which have affected the global supply chain,” Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, said in a statement back in February. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Investment Finance

Related

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany

Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister

Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Updated 13 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister

Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Updated 13 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial and digital sectors are flourishing as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, according to the Minister of Finance.

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil.

He said the Kingdom has already become one of the fastest-growing financial markets in the world, adding: “Assets of the Saudi banking sector increased by 37 percent since 2019, reaching SR3.6 trillion($960 billion) by the end of 2022, while the number of financial technology companies increased during that period from 20 to 147 companies in 2022.

Al-Jadaan indicated that Saudi Arabia continues its path as a reliable partner for investors, highlighting that five international financial institutions joined the local first dealer program.  

“The Public Investment Fund completed its first-ever international green bond issuance for $3 billion in October and another $5.5 billion, last month, as a source of success for Saudi Arabia,” the minister said, adding: “The National Development Fund last year injected nearly $4 billion to support local and international investors for projects in industry, energy, mining, and logistics.”

Al-Jadaan also stated that the Kingdom is in the transitional phase to the new financial reality, as the percentage of electronic payments in the retail sector reached 57 percent of total transactions, and about 40,000 workers have been trained in the financial sector.  

The minister expressed his pride in the private sector’s statistics, where female participation in the labor market has reached 37 percent, the home ownership rate has risen to 62 percent and the real estate sector has quadrupled since 2018. 

“Saudi Arabia’s transformation is well on the way and we’re ready to work together and establish more productive and continuous partnerships,” he continued. 

The privatization initiative is now working on more than 200 projects in 17 selected areas, providing investors with numerous opportunities, adding that the stock market is rapidly growing.

Al-Jadaan also gave his thoughts on the collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank, which was shut down by regulators on Friday in what was the biggest failure of a bank in the country since the 2008 financial crisis. 

“It is a clear warning to everyone,” the minister stated, adding: “Generally, I think it is multiple failures, possibly a supervisory issue, it is an institution  issue, a concentration issue, and we could see this coming with the hikes and interest rate, people should have seen this coming.

Al-Jadaan said: “Our experience and effective implementation of macro potential measures contribute to the resilience of the financial system against shocks. We see this clearly in the Saudi market.” 

Topics: Financial Sector Conference Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

Saudi privatization program now seeing investments topping $50bn, finance minister reveals
Business
Saudi privatization program now seeing investments topping $50bn, finance minister reveals

TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East 

TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East 
Updated 15 March 2023
Nada Hameed

TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East 

TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East 
Updated 15 March 2023
Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Clean energy provision in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East has received a boost after Dhahran-based The Industrialization & Energy Services Co., also known as TAQA, entered into a joint venture with Icelandic firm Reykjavik Geothermal to provide one gigawatt of green power to the region.

Called TAQA Geothermal Energy, the joint venture will explore and develop geothermal resources in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and the North African region, contributing to the decarbonization targets of their respective government-mandated green initiatives. The company will be based in Riyadh. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Public Investment Fund Private Sector Forum in Riyadh, TAQA Group CEO Khalid Nouh said that the joint venture would change the energy dynamics in the region. 

“This is the first geothermal company that is going to be created in this region, and we promise to bring at least one gigawatt of clean energy to the energy grid of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said Nouh. 

Based in Reykjavik, Reykjavik Geothermal is a world-renowned and established global leader in developing sustainable geothermal power. 

“We made a very promising joint venture partner with Reykjavik Geothermal. They have been in the business of developing geothermal resources for almost 30 years. They visited Saudi Arabia more than 10 years ago, and I am excited that we are partnering with them,” he added. 

The joint venture comes close on the heels of TAQA acquiring an Abu Dhabi-based company called AlMansoori Petroleum Services in January. 

“It’s a huge acquisition, with over 5,500 employees in more than 20 countries. This is basically to create a Saudi company that operates beyond the geography of Saudi Arabia,” said Noua, who started his journey with TAQA in 2019 when he was appointed CEO. 

TAQA was established in Saudi Arabia in 2003. With 54 percent ownership by the PIF, the company innovates, develops and deploys solutions to the energy industry. 

The company has over 5,500 employees and operates across 20 countries, including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Kurdistan, Egypt, Libya and Algeria. 

“The objective is to create value through the big initiatives happening in the region, the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative to reach the net-zero carbon by 2060. So, these are all challenging objectives that we need to contribute to actively.” 

Topics: TAQA Reykjavik Geothermal Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum

Related

PIF signs four agreements to develop Kingdom’s private sector
Business & Economy
PIF signs four agreements to develop Kingdom’s private sector
PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’   video
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’  

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  
Updated 15 March 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan  

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  
Updated 15 March 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s defense sector needs an efficient local supply chain to ensure reliability, as international supplies are often impacted by political scenarios, according to Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries.   

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Public Investment Fund Private Sector Forum in Riyadh, Abukhaled said that SAMI now has 8,845 suppliers, both local and international. 

But he was quick to point out that out of that number, only 5 percent belong directly to the defense sector, while the remaining 95 percent are generic suppliers.  

“I look at the numbers to know how many of the 8,845 suppliers approved by SAMI are local suppliers. And it is 50 percent of them. And the unfortunate thing is only 1.3 percent of the local suppliers are defense-related,” said Abukhaled.  

He clarified that defense-related means those having a license from the General Authority for Military Industries to engage in direct contracts.   

“In the defense sector, if you are depending on an international supplier, and unfortunately, we always have to do. Even if the international supplier wants to deliver something to you, it all depends on the politics and government restrictions of that country. So, it cannot be 100 percent reliable,” Abukhaled said. 

He said that a country looking to have independent, indigenous, and sovereign capability generally has to depend on local capability on the supply chain. “Local suppliers are the engine of the economy, and they will ensure that we can achieve Vision 2030.”   

Highlighting the fast pace at which Saudi Arabia is growing in this sector, Abukhaled said that SAMI became one of the top 100 defense companies in the world within four years of its establishment.  

Pointing out that the ultimate aim of SAMI is to become one of the top 25 companies in the sector, he added that it will be possible only by strengthening local supply chains within the Kingdom.    

Talking about the growth trajectory of SAMI since 2017, Abukhaled said the national defense firm managed to establish 12 joint ventures with the largest defense companies in the world. “We acquired two companies. We have five key sectors -- aerospace, land systems, sea division, and two divisions which are advanced electronics and defense systems.”   

Abukhaled further added that SAMI is progressing in the right direction to achieve the target of localizing 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total government defense spending.   

“Vision 2030 is not a vision anymore. It is a reality, and it is happening. Vision 2030 taught us that nothing is impossible. Though the defense industry has not been established in the past, I think the way forward is extremely optimistic and positive, and we will make things happen,” he concluded.   

Earlier in February, during an interview with Arab News, Abukhaled said that SAMI has hired some of the best local talents, along with international experts who have first-hand knowledge about the defense sector. He pointed out that this played a crucial role in determining the company's success in a very short period.  

He also revealed that SAMI is working on new technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicle technology to grow in the defense sector further. 

Topics: Saudi defe se SAMI Investment PIF

Related

SAMI to develop industrial complex in Riyadh for ground systems
Saudi Arabia
SAMI to develop industrial complex in Riyadh for ground systems
SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
Business & Economy
SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

Mawani adds new service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent

Mawani adds new service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
Updated 15 March 2023
Farida El-Gazzar 

Mawani adds new service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent

Mawani adds new service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
Updated 15 March 2023
Farida El-Gazzar 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has linked the Dammam-based King Abdulaziz Port to the Indian Subcontinent Mediterranean Express service, connecting the Kingdom to the Indian subcontinent.   

The IMX service will be managed by a maritime consortium that includes Milaha, a Qatar-based maritime and logistics company; X-Press Feeders, the largest independent common carrier in the world; and Unifeeder, the largest feeder and short-sea network in Europe.   

Saudi Arabia’s newly introduced service “is set to broaden the Kingdom’s scope of trade as well as its maritime connectivity with the rest of the world,” stated Mawani.   

This aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a connecting hub for the three continents.   

In addition to King Abdulaziz Port, the IMX route will call at the ports of Jebel Ali and Khalifa in the UAE, Nhava Sheva, Hazira and Mundra in India as well as Hamad in Qatar.   

The new service will offer voyages through three ships with a total capacity of 3,500 twenty-foot equivalent units each.   

In January this year, Mawani announced the approval of five new shipping services which will help link the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports.   

The new services are aimed to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system as well as provide pioneering alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents.   

In addition, Mawani also introduced two shipping services earlier this month to open trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa, to be operated by Mediterranean Shipping Co.  

The transport lanes will see commerce along East Africa to the Red Sea and the Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port routes.   

The direct weekly East Africa to Red Sea service links the ports of Jeddah Islamic and King Abdullah with the port of Djibouti with a transit time of only two days. 

It also connects the Kenyan port of Mombasa with a transit time of nine days, in addition to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam with a transit time of 12 days.  

As for the Red Sea shipping service, it connects Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port directly to Port Sudan with a transit time of one day, twice a month. 

Topics: mawai Saudi ports

Related

Saudi ports record close to 8% growth in container traffic in February: Mawani 
Business & Economy
Saudi ports record close to 8% growth in container traffic in February: Mawani 
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Business & Economy
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Al Nahla Group to develop destinations in Saudi Arabia

Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Al Nahla Group to develop destinations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Al Nahla Group to develop destinations in Saudi Arabia

Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Al Nahla Group to develop destinations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tourism in Jeddah, Taif, and Madinah is set to receive a boost after an agreement was struck between the sector’s development fund and Saudi firm Al Nahla Group to create new projects. 

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding focused on several projects, including the Golden Triangle in Jeddah and a project in Madinah, alongside the creation of workshops to boost development in the sector. 

The deal is aimed at helping to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which includes raising the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product by more than 10 percent, providing one million additional job opportunities, and attracting 100 million annual visits by 2030.

“The signing of the memorandum of understanding with Al-Nahla Group embodies the fund’s keenness to encourage and enable the private sector to conduct its investment experiences in the targeted tourist destinations, by motivating it and creating qualitative investment opportunities for it to support the future of the tourism industry in the Kingdom,” Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said. 

He added that the fund aims to enhance competitiveness in the tourism sector to achieve sustainability and growth. 

The signing took place at the Saudi Tourism Forum held in Riyadh by the head of the business at the Tourism Development Fund, Hadan Al-Qadi, and the CEO of Al Nahla Group, Sultan Al-Turki. 

“We at Al-Nahla Group are pleased to have signed the memorandum of understanding with the Tourism Development Fund, which comes in line with our future strategy in terms of our endeavor to invest and expand in the Kingdom and develop qualitative tourism projects,” Al-Turki said. 

Al-Turki added that the company aims to contribute to supporting the development of the Kingdom and enhancing the quality of hotels in line with Vision 2030. 

The Saudi Tourism Forum is held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from March 14 to 16 and brings together 350 entities from the sector to discuss new opportunities and expansion plans. 

The forum also features technological and environmental solutions that aim to transform the travel industry in the future. 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund Al Nahla Group

Related

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
Middle-East
Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
Saudi tourism in the global limelight at Berlin conference photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism in the global limelight at Berlin conference

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.