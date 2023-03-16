You are here

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
UEFA should rethink its rules that prevent clubs in related ownership entering the same competition such as the Champions League, its president Aleksander Ceferin (pictured) said Wednesday. (AP file photo)
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
  • UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership”
  • Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: UEFA should rethink its rules that prevent clubs in related ownership from playing in the same competition such as the Champions League, its president Aleksander Ceferin said Wednesday.

Ceferin, speaking in an interview with former Manchester United player Gary Neville, said UEFA was “not thinking about United only” in considering a review.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have invited offers to buy the storied club and a Qatari-funded bid and British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe have declared interest.

A Qatari sovereign wealth fund already owns Champions League regular Paris Saint-Germain and Ratcliffe’s chemicals firm INEOS owns Nice, which regularly plays in UEFA’s lower-tier competitions.

Both potential buyers could have problems with UEFA’s rule that bars clubs playing in the same competitions in any season if owners have “decisive influence” over them.

Ceferin, who has held one international press conference since September, told Neville in a filmed interview released Wednesday that UEFA should move soon to rethink its rules.

“It has to be quick because, you know, everything has to happen quickly in football,” the UEFA president said.

A UEFA panel of club finance experts accepted in 2017 that the Red Bull ownership group had created enough separation between Leipzig and Salzburg to allow both to enter the next Champions League together.

That ruling was met with some skepticism, however, and finding new flexibility in the rules that could ultimately benefit the Qatari bid for United would be another example of PSG seeming to get favorable decisions at UEFA.

PSG have emerged from two UEFA financial monitoring investigations with less severe consequences than many expected, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi escaped sanction in a disciplinary case last year. A referee was confronted after a game which had eliminated PSG from the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi is a close ally of Ceferin in soccer politics as a member of UEFA’s executive committee, as the chairman of the European Club Association that helped stop the breakaway Super League project in 2021, and as the head of one of UEFA’s most important commercial clients — Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports.

UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership” — potential collusion on the field and in the transfer market — in its annual review of the European soccer industry.

Researchers for UEFA identified “more than 180 clubs worldwide” in a multi-club investment structure involving the careers of more than 6,500 players. They said that was a five-fold increase within a decade.

“There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership and we shouldn’t just say no (to) the investments, and for multi-club ownership,” Čeferin said. “But we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict.”

Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs. It includes Al-Khelaifi and UEFA treasurer David Gill, the former CEO at Man United who is still closely tied to the club.

Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
  • It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

NAPLES: Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in their history — and making it three Italian teams in the final eight.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate.

It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday. The other teams in the final eight are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Wednesday’s other match to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Napoli were brimming with confidence heading into the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as it had a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Germany and appears to be a lock for the Serie A title.

There was trouble in Naples during the day as around 600 Frankfurt fans descended on the city, despite not being allowed into the match, but there didn’t appear to be any more incidents at the stadium.

Napoli pressed hard for the goal that would all but seal its place in the quarterfinals and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been a revelation this season, had a couple of chances in the first half but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept his team in the match.

The deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage time when Stanislav Lobotka gathered a loose ball and sent it through to Matteo Politano, who whipped in a cross from the right for a towering header by Osimhen.

Osimhen — who also scored in the first leg — doubled his tally on the night, eight minutes after the break, as he tapped in a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, following good work by Kvaratskhelia in the buildup.

And Napoli were out of sight in the 64th when Zieliński was tripped by Djibril Sow and the midfielder dusted himself down to drill the resulting penalty down the middle.

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
  • Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinicius Junior in the 79th minute
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

MADRID: There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defense in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals.

Liverpool never really came close to overcoming its three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to end its hopes of another run to the final.

Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England, when it rallied from two goals down early in the first half.

Liverpool was trying to pull off something never done before in the Champions League — erase a three-goal loss as a visitor. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg in Europe’s top club competition.

“You needed a special performance and we didn’t show a special performance,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “In moments, it was a good performance, but Real Madrid was the team in control the whole game. Madrid was the better team and deserved to advance.”

The only time Madrid failed to advance in the Champions League after winning the first leg on the road was in 2019, when it was eliminated by Ajax in the round of 16. It had won six of its last seven matches against Liverpool in the tournament, drawing another.

“It was the type of match we wanted,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was difficult for them to press up front. The team played well, it was focused from the start.”

Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday to join Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester City in the draw for the quarterfinals on Friday.

Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinícius Júnior in the 79th minute. The France striker, who had missed Madrid’s Spanish league win against Espanyol last weekend because of an injury, has scored 13 goals in his last eight Champions League knockout stage matches. He limped during the goal celebration but said afterward it was just a knock.

“It was a complicated match, against a good opponent,” Benzema said. “We showed from the start that we wanted to attack, so it was a good match for the fans and we are into the quarterfinals.”

Liverpool came out with an attack-minded lineup and showed its intentions early, with Darwin Núñez forcing Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a tough save on a breakaway seven minutes into the match.

It was an open match at the Bernabéu and Madrid had its chances as well, with Eduardo Camavinga coming close to scoring in the 20th with a shot from outside the area that struck the crossbar after a deflection by Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper also stopped a chance by Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in the first half and another in the second in a one-on-one situation with midfielder Federico Valverde.

Klopp kept trying to push his team forward from the sideline, but as the minutes passed it became clear it wasn’t going to be enough for the English team.

Liverpool had managed a big comeback at home in the 2019 semifinals, rallying against another Spanish club, Barcelona. It won 4-0 after losing 3-0 at the Camp Nou to keep alive a run that eventually ended with the team winning the trophy.

Madrid, which had beaten Liverpool in last year’s final, played in its 300th Champions League game.

The loudspeakers at the Bernabéu played Liverpool’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem at the end of the match as fans from both clubs applauded.

“We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football and quite clearly we respect each other a lot,” Klopp said. “It was a really nice gesture, absolutely.” 

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
  • Stadiums assessed before hosting the tournament in December
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A FIFA delegation is visiting Saudi Arabia as part of an inspection tour of the preparations prior to the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday that the visit aimed to assess stadiums nominated to host the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between Dec. 12 and 22.
The delegation looked at the King Fahd International Stadium, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium and the King Saud University Stadium, while also visiting training facilities in Riyadh.
The visit is part of a series to inspect sport and tournament facilities ahead of the competition.
Ibrahim Al-Kassim, secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said that the Kingdom’s organization of the tournament for the first time reflected a significant development of the sports sector in general, and football in particular.
He expressed the federation’s enthusiasm to cooperate with FIFA to organize a memorable tournament.

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Updated 15 March 2023
SPA

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • Saudi giants to take part in expanded 32-team competition
Updated 15 March 2023
SPA

Riyadh: Saudi winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal football club, will take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 along with 31 other teams from different continents.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the Club World Cup 2025 will witness the participation of four teams from Asia, winners of the previous four editions of the AFC Champions League, starting from 2021 to 2025.

The African continent will also participate with four teams, including the winners of the CAF Champions League from 2021 to 2025, confirming the participation of Al-Ahly of Egypt, the 2021 champion, and the Moroccan Wydad, the 2022 champion.

Meanwhile, Europe will participate with 12 teams, including Chelsea, winners of the UEFA Champions League in 2021, and 2022 champions Read Madrid, along with the 2023 and 2024 winners. The remaining teams from Europe will be determined according to their classification approved by the International Football Association.

From South America, the six champions of the last four editions from 2021 to 2025 will take part, in addition to two other teams.

There will also be four teams from North America, one team from the Oceania continent, as well as the host team.

FIFA said in an official statement on its website that “in the event of a club winning two or more editions of the confederation’s premier club competition during the 2021-2024 period, a club ranking calculated based on sporting criteria will be used to grant access.”

The criteria set by the FIFA also included that “a cap of two clubs per country will be applied to the access list with an exception in case more than two clubs from the same country win the confederation’s premier club competition over the four-year period.”

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
The list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
  • The squad was finalized by national team technical director Herve Renard
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: The Saudi national football team management has announced the list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.

The squad was finalized by national team technical director, Herve Renard, with 26 players due to join the Jeddah camp on Monday.

They are: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Yami, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Saud Abdulhamid, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muteb Al-Harbi, Zakaria Hawsawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Riyadh Sharahili, Mohammed Kanno, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Haroune Camara.

The preparatory camp will run from March 20 to 28, and the Saudi team will play Venezuela on March 24 and Bolivia on March 28. Both matches will take place at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

