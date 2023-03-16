You are here

Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank

Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank
Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says the bank has already taken "the medicine” to reduce risks (shutterstock)
Updated 16 March 2023
Asscociated Press

Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank

Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank
Updated 16 March 2023
Asscociated Press

GENEVA: Swiss bank Credit Suisse said it will move to shore up its finances, borrowing up to $54 billion from the central bank after its shares plunged, dragging down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the US, according to Associated Press.

Credit Suisse said would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($53.7 billion) from the central bank.

“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said.

Fanning new fears about the health of financial institutions following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US, at one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value on Wednesday.

The share price hit a record low after the bank’s biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told news outlets that it would not put more money into the Swiss lender, which was beset by problems long before the US banks collapsed. The Saudi bank is seeking to avoid regulations that kick in with a stake above 10 percent, having invested some 1.5 billion Swiss francs to acquire a holding just under that threshold.

The turmoil prompted an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares on the Swiss market and sent shares of other European banks tumbling, some by double digits.

Speaking Wednesday at a financial conference in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann defended the bank, saying, “We already took the medicine” to reduce risks.

When asked if he would rule out government assistance in the future, he said: “That’s not a topic. ... We are regulated. We have strong capital ratios, very strong balance sheet. We are all hands on deck, so that’s not a topic whatsoever.”

Switzerland’s central bank announced late Wednesday that it was prepared to act, saying it would support Credit Suisse if needed. A statement from the bank did not specify whether the support would come in the form of cash or loans or other assistance. The regulators said they believed the bank had enough money to meet its obligations.

A day earlier, Credit Suisse reported that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned new doubts about the bank’s ability to weather the storm.

Credit Suisse stock dropped about 30 percent, to about 1.6 Swiss francs, before clawing back to a 24 percent loss at 1.70 francs at the close of trading on the SIX stock exchange. At its lowest, the price was down more than 85 percent from February 2021.

After the joint announcement from the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss financial markets regulator, the shares also made up some ground on Wall Street.

The stock has suffered a long, sustained decline: In 2007, the bank’s shares traded at more than 80 francs each.

With concerns about the possibility of more hidden trouble in the banking system, investors were quick to sell bank stocks.

France’s Societe Generale SA dropped 12 percent at one point. France’s BNP Paribas fell more than 10 percent. Germany’s Deutsche Bank tumbled 8 percent, and Britain’s Barclays Bank was down nearly 8 percent. Trading in the two French banks was briefly suspended.

The STOXX Banks index of 21 leading European lenders sagged 8.4 percent following relative calm in the markets Tuesday.

Shares in US markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq composite edging 0.1 percent higher while the S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.9 percent lower after logging bigger losses early in the session.

Japanese banks resumed their downtrend, with Resona Holdings, the nation’s No. 5 bank, falling 5 percent while other major banks fell more than 3 percent.

The turbulence came a day ahead of a meeting by the European Central Bank. President Christine Lagarde said last week, before the US failures, that the bank would “very likely” increase interest rates by a half percentage point to fight against inflation. Markets were watching closely to see if the bank carries through despite the latest turmoil.

Credit Suisse is “a much bigger concern for the global economy” than the midsize US banks that collapsed, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics.

It has multiple subsidiaries outside Switzerland and handles trading for hedge funds.

“Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one,” he said.

He noted, however, that the bank’s “problems were well known so do not come as a complete shock to either investors or policymakers.”

The troubles “once more raise the question about whether this is the beginning of a global crisis or just another ‘idiosyncratic’ case,” Kenningham said in a note. ”Credit Suisse was widely seen as the weakest link among Europe’s large banks, but it is not the only bank which has struggled with weak profitability in recent years.”

Leaving a Credit Suisse branch in Geneva, Fady Rachid said he and his wife are worried about the bank’s health. He planned to transfer some money to UBS.

“I find it hard to believe that Credit Suisse is going to be able to get rid of these problems and get through it,” said Rachid, a 56-year-old doctor.

Investors responded to “a broader structural problem” in banking following a long period of low interest rates and “very, very loose monetary policy,” said Sascha Steffen, professor of finance at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

In order to earn some yield, banks “needed to take more risks, and some banks did this more prudently than others.”

European finance ministers said this week that their banking system has no direct exposure to the US bank failures.

Europe strengthened its banking safeguards after the global financial crisis that followed the collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 by transferring supervision of the biggest banks to the central bank, analysts said.

The Credit Suisse parent bank is not part of EU supervision, but it has entities in several European countries that are. Credit Suisse is subject to international rules requiring it to maintain financial buffers against losses as one of 30 so-called globally systemically important banks, or G-SIBs.

The Swiss bank has been pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving Zurich rival UBS.

In an annual report released Tuesday, Credit Suisse said customer deposits fell 41 percent, or by 159.6 billion francs, at the end of last year compared with a year earlier.
 

Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

Updated 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: US-based Lucid Motors is set to roll out its first fully Saudi-assembled electric car in September in the coastal city of Jeddah, said Faisal Sultan, vice president, and managing director in the Middle East.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, the top official of the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer said: “Very exciting things are happening at Lucid, and if you take a flight to Jeddah and drive to King Abdullah Economic City, where our plant is going to be located… Pretty soon we are going to start putting equipment in that.” 

In May 2022, the automaker signed deals to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The deals were estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in total over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the PIF-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US. The Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed the project with SR5 billion ($1.3 billion). It is expected to create over 4,500 jobs in KAEC.

According to Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, about 85 percent of the factory’s production will be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities. 

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and African EV market was valued at $40.25 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $93.10 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of more than 15 percent during the forecast period.

During a panel session on Wednesday, the Lucid official discussed the localization of jobs and what role the private sector can play in the company’s growth.

“We need partners who are going to be producing the parts for the cars. So that value chain is huge,” he said.

Sultan said there are lots of opportunities up for grabs in the Lucid project. He said the car manufacturer is keen on building partnerships with other entities in the private sector and described the potential collaboration, as not just a “business partnership” but “strategic” ties that are likely to expand. 

He said that the Kingdom is undergoing a transformation, which seeks to expand its manufacturing sector using the latest technologies. “And Lucid is a prime example of that.”

“We have a large batch of vehicles coming (from Arizona) in May, June, and July of this year, and you will see a lot more Lucid vehicles in people’s hands at that time,” he told Arab News.

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years.

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, the Saudi real estate developer, signed eight contracts worth SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) to develop modern infrastructure and facilities across the several projects it is developing across the Kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund-owned company signed the deals at the Private Sector Forum that concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“The pace of work at ROSHN’s project encourages us to partner with the private sector to achieve our goals, these types of partnerships are core to what we do at ROSHN, as we are mandated to uplift the industry and raise the bar in the real estate sector by providing new modes of living that contribute to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030 goals,” said Oussama Kabbani, the group’s chief development officer.

The real estate developer signed agreements with China Harbor Engineering Co., Shapoorji and Balooni Co., Ansab Contracting Co., Cityscape Group, Al Kifah Precast Co., Haif Co., and Trans Contracting Co.  

The Kingdom’s leading real estate developer’s mission is to make long-term investments in the future of cities across Saudi Arabia by developing great communities with best-in-class homes.

The two-day gathering was aimed at boosting existing connections and forming new ones between the PIF, portfolio companies, local private sector players, and government leaders.

Various partnership opportunities were showcased, alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck.

More than 4,000 private sector participants attended the event, alongside more than 50 exhibitors.

“As a key growth engine for the Saudi economy, PIF and its portfolio companies are looking to further develop long-term partnerships with the local private sector to realize Vision 2030 objectives, which will result in diversifying the economy and enhancing its competitiveness, increasing local content, as well as unlocking new sectors,” PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan said.

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Hameed  

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Hameed  

RIYADH: Rua Al Madinah Holding has signed four contracts with Saudi companies worth SR600 million ($159.76 million) during the Public Investment Fun’'s Private Sector Forum.

The agreements come as part of the firm’s effort to achieve the Vision 2030 objective of enabling the Muslim world’s holy city, Madinah, to host 30 million visitors annually by 2030.

Ahmed Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding, signed two of the four contracts, including one with Khaled Al Babtain, the chairman of Al Babtain Contracting Co.. 

That deal will see the firm design and build four power substations that will provide power to the Rua Al Madinah Project.  

Al-Juhani told Arab News that deals bring the total value of contracts currently under execution to almost SR5 billion.

He added: “We have a total of four substations. They are at the level of 110 KV and also we signed another contract for the excavation and early work for the first superblock which has 18 tower buildings and those buildings will actually host the first hotel superblock in Rua Al Madinah.” 

The second contract was signed with Ahmed Awdah Al Biladi, the CEO of Awdah Al Biladi & Sons Contracting Co., to undertake the preliminary work on superblock 5. 

The contract covers excavation, dewatering, and reinforcement, with work set to begin from mid-March.

Al-Juhani assured that the project is on schedule for developing a fully integrated hotel ecosystem with urban and commercial centers on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque while elevating the sanctity and spirituality of Madinah, with modern designs that evoke the city’s heritage and encompass a multitude of historic landmarks where Prophet Mohammed and His Companions once lived. 

“Right now the infrastructure is underway.. We have executed more than 15 percent of the infrastructure work, and there are more than 12,000 rooms under design, which is actually a total that represents about 25 percent of the Rua Al Medina Project. This will include a total of 47,000 rooms by 2030 with a focus to reach the delivery of the project in a timely manner.” 

The third contract, which was signed by Ayman bin Rashid Al Waleedi, executive director of project development, will see AESG  appointed as safety and fire systems consultant, in coordination with the Civil Defense Department, to review and approve designs throughout the design phase, and issue and conformity certificate upon completion of construction works.  

The final deal was agreed between Al-Waleedi and Abdul-Aziz Al-Assaf, the CEO of Zuhair Fayez Partnership, through which the consultant will review and approve engineering designs in accordance with the Saudi construction code, and will also issue the construction permits and completion certificates. 

Executives from Rua Al Madinah Holding participated in the Private Sector Forum to exchange ideas and experiences and explore ways to collaborate with their counterparts at PIF, its portfolio companies, and other executives from the private sector, as well as to gain insights into the fund’s latest programs.

