Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  

RIYADH: Educational, informational, and awareness campaigns are set to increase the financial literacy of Saudis after the Communication and Financial Knowledge Center - also known as Mutamam – reached an agreement with the Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee.

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed during the Financial Sector Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, and it aims to increase understanding and knowledge of finances through informational, awareness, and educational paths.

The MoU was signed by the general supervisor of Mutamam, Hassan Al-Sheikh, with the secretary general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee, Rabia Al-Shumaisi.

The agreement comes within the framework of Mutamam’s interests and objectives to find strategic partners and cooperations.

The two parties will work together to enhance their joint role in supporting partnerships and knowledge exchange as well as continue to raise awareness about critical financial aspects.

Both parties will also implement joint programs to provide initiatives that serve the local, economic, and financial community.

Al-Shumaisi explained that the agreement will expand the scope of cooperation to achieve strategic goals, exchange information, opinions and ideas, and transfer experiences and knowledge to specialists from both parties.

The Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee was established in 2006 by the Saudi Central Bank Circular to promote the banking industry and raise awareness among different segments and age groups.

The Communication and Financial Knowledge Center is an initiative from the Ministry of Finance to monitor all updates in the financial and economic sectors.

The Financial Sector Conference is a platform for dialogue that attracts financial industry decision-makers and senior executives and is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority.

The conference is set to host over 3,000 visitors and above 60 speakers across 30 panel discussions and 35 workshops.