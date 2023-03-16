You are here

  • Home
  • Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum

Special Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
Ahmed Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding (AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m9kcx

Updated 41 sec ago
Nada Hameed  

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
Updated 41 sec ago
Nada Hameed  

RIYADH: Rua Al Madinah Holding has signed four contracts with Saudi companies worth SR600 million ($159.76 million) during the Public Investment Fun’'s Private Sector Forum.

The agreements come as part of the firm’s effort to achieve the Vision 2030 objective of enabling the Muslim world’s holy city, Madinah, to host 30 million visitors annually by 2030.

Ahmed Al-Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding, signed two of the four contracts, including one with Khaled Al Babtain, the chairman of Al Babtain Contracting Co.. 

That deal will see the firm design and build four power substations that will provide power to the Rua Al Madinah Project.  

Al-Juhani told Arab News that deals bring the total value of contracts currently under execution to almost SR5 billion.

He added: “We have a total of four substations. They are at the level of 110 KV and also we signed another contract for the excavation and early work for the first superblock which has 18 tower buildings and those buildings will actually host the first hotel superblock in Rua Al Madinah.” 

The second contract was signed with Ahmed Awdah Al Biladi, the CEO of Awdah Al Biladi & Sons Contracting Co., to undertake the preliminary work on superblock 5. 

The contract covers excavation, dewatering, and reinforcement, with work set to begin from mid-March.

Al-Juhani assured that the project is on schedule for developing a fully integrated hotel ecosystem with urban and commercial centers on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque while elevating the sanctity and spirituality of Madinah, with modern designs that evoke the city’s heritage and encompass a multitude of historic landmarks where Prophet Mohammed and His Companions once lived. 

“Right now the infrastructure is underway.. We have executed more than 15 percent of the infrastructure work, and there are more than 12,000 rooms under design, which is actually a total that represents about 25 percent of the Rua Al Medina Project. This will include a total of 47,000 rooms by 2030 with a focus to reach the delivery of the project in a timely manner.” 

The third contract, which was signed by Ayman bin Rashid Al Waleedi, executive director of project development, will see AESG  appointed as safety and fire systems consultant, in coordination with the Civil Defense Department, to review and approve designs throughout the design phase, and issue and conformity certificate upon completion of construction works.  

The final deal was agreed between Al-Waleedi and Abdul-Aziz Al-Assaf, the CEO of Zuhair Fayez Partnership, through which the consultant will review and approve engineering designs in accordance with the Saudi construction code, and will also issue the construction permits and completion certificates. 

Executives from Rua Al Madinah Holding participated in the Private Sector Forum to exchange ideas and experiences and explore ways to collaborate with their counterparts at PIF, its portfolio companies, and other executives from the private sector, as well as to gain insights into the fund’s latest programs.

Topics: Rua Al Madinah Holding Private Sector Forum 

Related

Special King Abdullah Economic City CEOs set out the advantages of partnering with PIF
Business & Economy
King Abdullah Economic City CEOs set out the advantages of partnering with PIF

stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 

stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 

stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: In a move to increase the production of local content, Saudi telecom service provider stc signed a number of new strategic agreements with domestic companies during the Public Investment Fund's Private Sector Forum held in Riyadh on March 14-15.  

Aimed at supporting sustainability efforts, stc signed the first agreement with Ebttikar, which provides recycling services and the preservation of raw materials.

Another deal it signed during the forum was with Holoul to provide smart solutions for conference rooms and private offices. 

"We signed the two contracts with local companies. One of the contracts is related to improving the environment through stc refurbished products. The second is related to developing an office automation environment solution, which will take us to the IoT investment. And this is really something that we will see soon. Hopefully, it will be localized and then it will go abroad," Emad Alaoudah, group chief shared services officer at stc, told Arab News. 

He explained the cooperation is an extension of the group’s efforts to support local content in the Kingdom, one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to maximize its contribution and enable it to create quality products and services. 

During the forum, stc also introduced a “partner hub” platform that will open up wider investment opportunities for suppliers while supporting the establishment of new industries and the localization of existing ones. 

"These contracts and the previous contract that I mentioned created an ecosystem today worth SR13 billion. This is the commitment that we put into the local markets since we started the Rawafed program years ago," Alaoudah said. 

Rawafed was launched in 2018 by stc with the aim of developing sustainable local content and contributing to the national gross domestic product in the information and communications technology sector. 

"Within the Rawafed program, we have created also an ecosystem where we try to localize some of the supply chains that we have in Saudi Arabia and also export it to the region and to the North of Africa," he added. 

Alaoudah stressed that they understand the importance of concerted efforts by major Saudi companies to provide opportunities that enable entrepreneurs and local small and medium enterprises to raise their efficiency, "which will reflect positively on the business sector in the Kingdom."  

He explained that stc wanted to highlight the Kingdom's ICT industry through the Rawafed program, through a series of workshops and partner hubs during the forum. 

"This program is really focused on developing the local content. This will be through four major areas. One of them is R&D (research and development). Second is developing the capability of the young generation and the ICT industry. The third will be supporting the small and medium organizations that we have. And fourth, really to localize the manufacturing inside Saudi Arabia" he said. 

In 2022, Rawafed invested SR5 billion into the national economy, raising annual domestic spending by SR13.4 billion, which contributed to the program reaching a rate of 40.75 percent in the local content development index. 

Topics: STC Telecom Saudi PIF

Related

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Business & Economy
stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Business & Economy
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose by 18,000 barrels per day to 10.45 million in January, while global crude production fell for a third consecutive month to a seven-month low, according to the latest data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

The report noted that the global decline by 365,000 bpd was driven by drops in Canada, Iraq, Russia, and Bahrain. 

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a rise in crude exports, which went up by 221,000 bpd to 7.66 million.

The Kingdom’s crude inventories fell by 2.92 million barrels, while product inventories rose by 2.62 million barrels. 

According to the report, oil demand declined seasonally in January and stood only marginally above year-ago levels. 

The report further pointed out that global inventories of crude and refined products climbed by 101.9 million barrels to an 11-month high, but  is still 304 million barrels below the five-year average. 

Crude production by the US also increased by 115,000 bpd to 12.22 million bpd, while total product demand rose by 105,000 bpd in January to 19.60 million bpd. 

This month’s JODI update did not include January data for China.

When it came to gas demand in January, that declined counter-seasonally by 7.7 billion cubic meters, compared to a normal seasonal average increase of 15 bcm.

“EU+UK natural gas demand was approximately 25 percent below seasonal average levels. The region’s inventories declined by 11 bcm in January, less than the seasonal average draw of 15 bcm. Inventories stood at 72 percent full at the end of the month,” said JODI in the report. 

In its monthly report published on March 14, the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries noted global oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.32 million bpd, or 2.3 percent. 

OPEC further raised its forecast for Chinese oil demand growth this year due to the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs, although it left the global total steady, citing potential downside risks for world growth. 

Topics: Oil Joint Organizations Data Initiative

Related

Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares
Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount
Business & Economy
Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

Saudi Arabia still providing international opportunities despite ‘deglobalization’ trend: Saudi British Bank CEO

Saudi Arabia still providing international opportunities despite ‘deglobalization’ trend: Saudi British Bank CEO
Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia still providing international opportunities despite ‘deglobalization’ trend: Saudi British Bank CEO

Saudi Arabia still providing international opportunities despite ‘deglobalization’ trend: Saudi British Bank CEO
Updated 51 min 33 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is still providing international opportunities despite the ongoing “deglobalization”  trend, according to the CEO and Managing Director of Riyadh-based Saudi joint stock company the Saudi British Bank, Tony Cripps.

Speaking during a discussion titled “In Conversation: Promoting ESG – Greening the Economy” during the second day of the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Cripps argued the two drivers pushing the Kingdom towards national independence are resilience in light of the COVID-19-prompted supply chain disruption and the transition towards decarbonization.

Cripps went on to argue that as Saudi Arabia boosts its economy, it will need the support of international firms.

He used the example of a green hydrogen plant being built in the Kingdom as “a combination of multinational corporations”, adding: “It's wrong to describe it as deglobalization, it is building national infrastructure but that means everyone should be able to participate as nobody can build everything domestically.”

Cripps also noted that the Kingdom is currently looking at best practices from across the world and this is making things happen at a faster pace thanks to a clear plan that can easily be broken down.

“So, there is the taxonomy and then financial services companies creating products which customers can use easily, a regulatory framework that incentivizes or penalizes depending on which way you want to look at it or both, and then lastly for customers to understand the risks,” the CEO said.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program partners, which are the Ministry of Finance, the Capital Market Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank, the Financial Sector Conference is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Speaking on the event’s opening day, the Kingdom’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil.

He said the Kingdom has already become one of the fastest-growing financial markets in the world, with assets of the Saudi banking sector increasing by 37 percent since 2019, reaching SR3.6 trillion ($960 billion) by the end of 2022.

Topics: Saudi British Bank (SABB) Tony Cripps Financial Sector Conference

Related

Special King Abdullah Economic City CEOs set out the advantages of partnering with PIF
Business & Economy
King Abdullah Economic City CEOs set out the advantages of partnering with PIF
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members
Corporate News
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  

Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  
Updated 16 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  

Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  
Updated 16 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Educational, informational, and awareness campaigns are set to increase the financial literacy of Saudis after the Communication and Financial Knowledge Center - also known as Mutamam – reached an agreement with the Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee. 

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed during the Financial Sector Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, and it aims to increase understanding and knowledge of finances through informational, awareness, and educational paths.

The MoU was signed by the general supervisor of Mutamam, Hassan Al-Sheikh, with the secretary general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee, Rabia Al-Shumaisi. 

The agreement comes within the framework of Mutamam’s interests and objectives to find strategic partners and cooperations. 

The two parties will work together to enhance their joint role in supporting partnerships and knowledge exchange as well as continue to raise awareness about critical financial aspects. 

Both parties will also implement joint programs to provide initiatives that serve the local, economic, and financial community. 

Al-Shumaisi explained that the agreement will expand the scope of cooperation to achieve strategic goals, exchange information, opinions and ideas, and transfer experiences and knowledge to specialists from both parties. 

The Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee was established in 2006 by the Saudi Central Bank Circular to promote the banking industry and raise awareness among different segments and age groups. 

The Communication and Financial Knowledge Center is an initiative from the Ministry of Finance to monitor all updates in the financial and economic sectors. 

The Financial Sector Conference is a platform for dialogue that attracts financial industry decision-makers and senior executives and is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority. 

The conference is set to host over 3,000 visitors and above 60 speakers across 30 panel discussions and 35 workshops. 

Topics: Communication and Financial Knowledge Center Mutamam Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee Financial Sector Conference

Related

Special King Abdullah Financial District inks 3 MoUs during PIF Private Sector Forum, CEO reveals
Business & Economy
King Abdullah Financial District inks 3 MoUs during PIF Private Sector Forum, CEO reveals

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: On the back of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the UAE in January, both countries are looking to strengthen their trade relations as top officials met in Dubai to explore areas of mutual economic interest.    

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi held a meeting with Dukgeun Ahn, South Korea’s Minister of Trade at the Ministry of Economy headquarters in Dubai, reported Emirates News Agency.   

The meeting explored joint investment opportunities in several priority fields including trade, industry, real estate, insurance, health, technology, digital transformation and food security.  

During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi underlined the strength and vitality of the UAE’s strategic partnership with South Korea, which is the result of both governments’ commitment to continuously develop and strengthen it.  

“Today’s meeting is yet another step forward in elevating our trade and investment partnership to new heights. We are keen to work closely with our partners in South Korea to boost trade cooperation in various sectors that offer promising opportunities for the future,” he added.  

DP World reports 37% jump in net profit   

Emirati port operator DP World reported a 37 percent rise in 2022 net profit to $1.23 billion, driven by strong revenue growth.     

Its revenue grew 59 percent to $17.13 billion supported by acquisitions and like-for-like growth driven by the solid performance of ports and terminals, and marine services, the company said in a filing to Nasdaq Dubai.  

“Our continued focus on high-margin cargo and end-to-end supply chain solutions is the key driver of these results, and we believe this strategy will continue to yield sustainable returns over the long term,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO, DP World Group.  

While the start of 2023 has been encouraging, he warned that the outlook is uncertain due to the more challenging macro and geopolitical environment, adding that they expect growth rates to soften in 2023.  

Al Ansari seeks to raise up to $210m   

Al Ansari Financial Services plans to raise up to 772.5 million dirhams ($210.4 million) from an initial public offering, the UAE-based exchange house said on Thursday.  

Al Ansari last week announced its intention to float 10 percent of the company on the Dubai Financial Market. The company said in a statement that it will price its shares between 1.00 and 1.03 dirhams, implying a valuation of 7.5 billion-7.73 billion dirhams.  

Middle East companies bucked global trends last year to raise about $22 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic, which was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Ministry of Finance reports a surplus of $6.2bn in Q4-22 preliminary results 

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance achieved a primary surplus during the last quarter of 2022 of about 22.8 billion dirhams, on an increase in financial operations, according to the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund. 

The preliminary figures revealed an increase in state income to 143.1 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 133.9 billion dirhams during the three months in 2021.  

Tax revenues increased in value to 75 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 58 billion dirhams during the same period in 2021, according to the report issued by the IMF. 

It also reported that the current spending totaled 111.2 billion dirhams, up from 127.9 billion in Q4 2021. 

The results showed a state-level increase in the value of net lending/borrowing to 22.8 billion dirhams in the last quarter of 2022, compared to a deficit of 2.2 billion dirhams the year before. The increase was driven by financial operations during the last three months of 2022. 

Net lending/borrowing is seen as an indicator of the economic impact of government activity. 

Topics: UAE in-focus South Korea DP World

Related

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

Latest updates

Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
Rua Al Madinah Holding signs deals worth $160m at PIF Private Sector Forum
stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 
stc signs multiple MoUs to boost localization of ICT sector in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts
Egyptian customs officials thwart smuggling attempts
Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran
Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.