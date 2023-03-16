Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures.

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation for February.

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.

In the second category of international airports where the annual passenger volume ranges from 5 to 15 million, King Fahd International Airport came out first with a rate of 91 percent.

Prince Abdulaziz International Airport had a rate of 82 percent.

Furthermore, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan ranked first in the third category of international airports, where annual passenger volume was from 2 to 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, followed by Abha International Airport reaching 73 percent.

Hail Airport outperformed rival airports in the total average waiting times for departure and arrival flights, ranking first in the fourth category for international airports with less than 2 million passengers yearly and 100 percent compliance.

In the fifth category for domestic airports, Al-Qurayyat Airport outperforms all other airports in total average wait times for departure and arrival flights, scoring 100 percent in the compliance rate

The GACA report is part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.