European stocks slip as banking turmoil keeps sentiment fragile

Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent and set to lose 1.9 percent on the week overall (Shutterstock)
LONDON: European stock indexes edged lower on Friday after an early recovery ran out of steam, while Wall Street futures were mixed as investor sentiment remained fragile after a week of turbulence.

In a crisis that began with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, risk appetite plunged earlier in the week as investors lost confidence in regional banks in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe. The tumultuous week saw bond yields drop as investors lowered their expectations for future rate rises.

Risk appetite showed signs of recovery on Thursday, helped by Credit Suisse saying it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank and, later in the day, a group of major banks injecting $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank, a mid-sized US lender.

Still, analysts say the worry about a possible banking crisis is far from over.

Credit Suisse’s chief executive said on Friday the bank was working hard to stem customers outflows, although this could take time. Credit Suisse shares resumed their decline.

European Central Bank supervisors do not see contagion for euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of an ad hoc supervisory board meeting earlier this week told Reuters.

At 1207 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.3 percent on the day.

Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent and set to lose 1.9 percent on the week overall.

London’s FTSE 100 was little changed. Wall Street futures were mixed.

The US 2-year Treasury yield, which is the most sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, was up 1 basis point on the day at 4.1426 percent — still closer to Wednesday’s six-month low of 3.72 percent than the peak of 5.084 percent it hit the previous week, which had been its highest since 2007.

The European Central Bank raised rates by 50 bps on Thursday, sticking to its pledge to fight inflation even as some investors called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle until the banking turmoil eases.

The benchmark German 10-year yield was down 5 bps at 2.193 percent .

Markets are pricing in a 25 bps increase by the US Federal Reserve when it meets next week, down from previous expectations for a 50 bps increase.

Fed data on Thursday showed that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity in recent days, which in turn helped undo months of central bank effort to shrink the size of its balance sheet.

“The fact that the Fed has been very proactive in terms of opening the liquidity tap is potentially useful and that’s stabilized things in the short term at least,” said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

“It’s potentially a more stable environment, because it feels like we’ve passed the crisis point and things should normalize a bit.”

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was down 0.2 percent. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.6 percent on the day at $0.6695.

The British pound and the euro were both up 0.2 percent .

Oil prices benefited from the initial resurgence of risk appetite, before paring gains, with Brent crude futures up 0.4 percent and US West Texas Intermediate crude up 0.7 percent after having hit their lowest in more than a year earlier in the week.

LONDON/ZURICH: Shares in Credit Suisse resumed their decline on Friday, giving up early gains, in a sign that investor sentiment remains fragile in a week that has seen the troubled Swiss lender secure a $54 billion lifeline, according to Reuters.

A ratings downgrade and a US lawsuit on Thursday offset some of the relief that stemmed from the emergency liquidity line the bank secured from the Swiss central bank earlier in the day.

Credit Suisse fell by as much as 10 percent following two days of sharp swings, which saw its shares jump 20 percent on Thursday after a 24 percent drop on Wednesday when its largest investor said it would not be able to increase its stake. Volatility remained high.

“Whether depositors are sufficiently reassured to stem outflows over the next few days is a key question, in our view,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management.

“While markets are relieved that the Swiss central bank stepped in, sentiment is bound to remain very fragile, particularly as investors will likely worry about the eventual economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank,” she added.

Credit Suisse saw more than $200 million net outflows from its US and European managed funds after March 13, Morningstar Direct said on Friday.

DBRS Morningstar on Thursday became the first global rating agency to cut the bank’s credit score, with a downgrade to “BBB,” which still qualifies Credit Suisse as investment grade.

The head of the Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said late on Thursday the funding would allow the bank to continue its revamp, although it could take time to win back client confidence.

In a further sign that concern about banking stress remains elevated, the ECB Supervisory Board convened an unscheduled meeting on Friday to discuss stress and vulnerabilities in the euro zone bank sector.

The ECB supervisors saw no contagion to euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of the meeting told Reuters, adding that supervisors were informed that deposits remained stable across euro zone banks and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial.

A $30 billion lifeline for US-based First Republic Bank eased fears about its future, but a late tumble in its shares showed investors remained concerned about cracks in the sector after the collapse of two other mid-sized US lenders over the past week.

Credit Suisse shares are down about 26 percent this week and poised for their biggest week drop since October 2008 and the global financial crisis.

European banking stocks were marginally higher on Friday but were nursing heavy weekly losses — down almost 9 percent in their biggest fall in a year.

“We are still a little cautious here but there certainly has been more positive news on Credit Suisse,” said John Milroy, investment adviser at Ord Minnett.

“Markets still thinking that there is something else to crack with the Fed hell bent on raising rates and some more work to do.”

It’s not just the confidence of the markets that has been severely shaken.

US shareholders of Credit Suisse sued the bank on Thursday, claiming it defrauded them by concealing problems with its finances. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.
 

RIYADH: The King Fahd International Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year running by international air transport organization Skytrax.

The company revealed the honor for the Dammam-based hub as it unveiled its ranking for the world’s top 100 airports for 2023.

The airport jumped six places from 2022 to be graded the world’s 44th best, while other airports in the Kingdom also saw there rankings increase.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has risen from 29th to 27th place, while the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has climbed three spots from last year to be ranked 41st globally.

Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah climbed six positions to secure 52nd place in the world's best airports.

More than 500 international airports participated in the World Skytrax Awards, in which the global rating agency assesses key performance indicators including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departure.

Singapore Changi Airport was named the World’s Best Airport 2023 by the firm, with Hamad International in Doha coming in second and Tokyo Haneda Airport ranked third.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on being named the World’s Best Airport for 2023. After being severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to note that passenger numbers at Changi Airport are now at about 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.”

The Skytrax rankings come after the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation ranked King Khalid International Airport first among Saudi Arabia’s international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures. 

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top spot for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.  

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.  

LONDON: Oil prices firmed on Friday as a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets and after support measures stabilized a banking crisis that set oil prices on course for their biggest weekly fall since December.

Brent crude futures firmed by $1.09, or 1.46 percent, to $75.79 a barrel by 1040 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.20, or 1.76 percent, to $69.55.

Both benchmarks hit more than one-year lows this week and are on track for their biggest weekly falls since December at about 9 percent.

Oil and other global assets were pressured this week by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and trouble at Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.

But prices recovered some ground on Friday after support measures from the European Central Bank and US lenders.

The dollar, meanwhile, is being kept under pressure by expectations of less aggressive increase to interest rates by the US Federal Reserve next week. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and typically supports oil prices.

“The conditions for volatile trading remain intact. The oil price roller-coaster is pausing for breath but is by no means over,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Further support came from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, attributing this week’s price weakness to financial drivers rather than any supply and demand imbalance, adding that they expected the market to stabilize.

A meeting between oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia on Thursday also calmed fears.

Meanwhile, WTI’s fall this week to less than $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 could spur the US government to start refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, boosting demand.

Analyst expectations on China’s demand recovery also supported the price rebound, with US crude exports to China in March heading toward their highest in nearly two and a half years.

“This leaves sufficient (foreseeable) support for the oil price with OPEC+ having to convene an extraordinary meeting,” Commerzbank said on Friday.

An OPEC+ monitoring panel is due to meet on Apr. 3.

BENGALURU: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Thursday after dropping to near 15-month lows earlier in the session, supported by reports that top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability.

Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 2.2 percent, to $75.30 a barrel by 1:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.53, or 2.3 percent, to $69.14 a barrel.

Earlier in Thursday’s session both contracts had dropped by more than $1 a barrel to near 15-month lows. On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, US crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Saudi state media reported that the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss the OPEC+ group’s efforts to maintain market balance.

“That news woke up the bulls in the market, and it was kind of expected with the sell-off that we have seen over the past few sessions,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

Oil prices were also supported by a broader recovery in financial markets after Credit Suisse was thrown a lifeline by Swiss regulators, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured lawmakers that the US banking system remains sound.

The US dollar weakened on Thursday, making greenback-denominated oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies and boosting demand.

Both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency have forecast stronger oil demand this week, but oversupply concerns continue to weigh on the market.

The IEA said commercial oil stocks in developed countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development had hit an 18-month high while Russian oil output in February stayed near levels registered before the war in Ukraine, despite sanctions on its seaborne exports.

“Market sentiment remains fragile as investors continue to weigh up the latest developments in the banking sector both in the US and in Europe,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

The ECB’s decision to hike interest rates, as expected, also weighed on oil prices.

Oil trading will continue to be volatile, especially if other central banks persevere with rate hikes, said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed global oil markets and the efforts of the OPEC+ group to promote market balance and stability.

They stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to cut production by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

The officials also discussed continuing Saudi-Russian cooperation within the OPEC+ framework to enhance global oil market balance and stability.

