Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
The head of the Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said late on Thursday the funding would allow the bank to continue its revamp (Shutterstock)
Reuters

LONDON/ZURICH: Shares in Credit Suisse resumed their decline on Friday, giving up early gains, in a sign that investor sentiment remains fragile in a week that has seen the troubled Swiss lender secure a $54 billion lifeline, according to Reuters.

A ratings downgrade and a US lawsuit on Thursday offset some of the relief that stemmed from the emergency liquidity line the bank secured from the Swiss central bank earlier in the day.

Credit Suisse fell by as much as 10 percent following two days of sharp swings, which saw its shares jump 20 percent on Thursday after a 24 percent drop on Wednesday when its largest investor said it would not be able to increase its stake. Volatility remained high.

“Whether depositors are sufficiently reassured to stem outflows over the next few days is a key question, in our view,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management.

“While markets are relieved that the Swiss central bank stepped in, sentiment is bound to remain very fragile, particularly as investors will likely worry about the eventual economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank,” she added.

Credit Suisse saw more than $200 million net outflows from its US and European managed funds after March 13, Morningstar Direct said on Friday.

DBRS Morningstar on Thursday became the first global rating agency to cut the bank’s credit score, with a downgrade to “BBB,” which still qualifies Credit Suisse as investment grade.

The head of the Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said late on Thursday the funding would allow the bank to continue its revamp, although it could take time to win back client confidence.

In a further sign that concern about banking stress remains elevated, the ECB Supervisory Board convened an unscheduled meeting on Friday to discuss stress and vulnerabilities in the euro zone bank sector.

The ECB supervisors saw no contagion to euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of the meeting told Reuters, adding that supervisors were informed that deposits remained stable across euro zone banks and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial.

A $30 billion lifeline for US-based First Republic Bank eased fears about its future, but a late tumble in its shares showed investors remained concerned about cracks in the sector after the collapse of two other mid-sized US lenders over the past week.

Credit Suisse shares are down about 26 percent this week and poised for their biggest week drop since October 2008 and the global financial crisis.

European banking stocks were marginally higher on Friday but were nursing heavy weekly losses — down almost 9 percent in their biggest fall in a year.

“We are still a little cautious here but there certainly has been more positive news on Credit Suisse,” said John Milroy, investment adviser at Ord Minnett.

“Markets still thinking that there is something else to crack with the Fed hell bent on raising rates and some more work to do.”

It’s not just the confidence of the markets that has been severely shaken.

US shareholders of Credit Suisse sued the bank on Thursday, claiming it defrauded them by concealing problems with its finances. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.
 

Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahd International Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year running by international air transport organization Skytrax.

The company revealed the honor for the Dammam-based hub as it unveiled its ranking for the world’s top 100 airports for 2023.

The airport jumped six places from 2022 to be graded the world’s 44th best, while other airports in the Kingdom also saw there rankings increase.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has risen from 29th to 27th place, while the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has climbed three spots from last year to be ranked 41st globally.

Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah climbed six positions to secure 52nd place in the world's best airports.

More than 500 international airports participated in the World Skytrax Awards, in which the global rating agency assesses key performance indicators including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departure.

Singapore Changi Airport was named the World’s Best Airport 2023 by the firm, with Hamad International in Doha coming in second and Tokyo Haneda Airport ranked third.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on being named the World’s Best Airport for 2023. After being severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to note that passenger numbers at Changi Airport are now at about 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.”

The Skytrax rankings come after the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation ranked King Khalid International Airport first among Saudi Arabia’s international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures. 

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top spot for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.  

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.  

Reuters

BENGALURU: European shares extended a rebound on Friday as supportive measures in the US and Europe calmed fears about a looming global banking crisis, but the index was set to post a second straight weekly drop, according to Reuters.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 percent by 0915 GMT, lifted by a sharp recovery in oil and gas stocks.

Banks gained 1.1 percent following a $30 billion lifeline by large US banks for embattled lender First Republic Bank .

The rescue package came less than a day after battered Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity.

Shares of Credit Suisse reversed early gains and were down 5.8 percent. They had jumped 19 percent on Thursday.

“The moves by the US big banks to step in and help out First Republic is also being seen as a move to calm investor nerves, really to stop the dominoes from falling,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“But, there are still a lot of questions...Investors are really concerned about how this change away from cheap money to higher interest rates is impacting the financial sector because it’s clear there are cracks.”

Lender-heavy indexes of Spain and Italy advanced 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, but were still on track for sharp weekly losses.

Energy stocks advanced 2.6 percent as crude prices rebounded after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets, and were supported by strong China demand expectations.

The STOXX 600 index ended Thursday 1.2 percent higher after some back and forth as the lifeline to Credit Suisse offset concerns around the European Central Bank’s big 50-basis point (bp) interest rate hike.

The ECB’s decision reflects the central bank’s priority to fight inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, said French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs lowered its estimate for an interest rate hike by the ECB in May to 25 bps.

Focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting next week against the backdrop of the global banking turmoil, with traders now expecting an 83 percent likelihood of a smaller 25 bps hike in the world’s largest economy.

Among other movers, Sanofi SA edged 0.3 percent up on saying it will cut US list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, by 78 percent starting next year. This followed similar moves by rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co.

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded by about 1 percent on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations, after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial and oil markets this week.

Brent crude futures firmed by 30 cents to $75 a barrel by 0704 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4 percent higher on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude went up by 21 cents to $68.53 a barrel, after closing 1.1 percent higher in the previous session.

Both contracts hit their lowest in more than a year this week and are set to post their biggest weekly falls since December at about 10 percent. Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent the US and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.

“Oil demand is being repriced, but we see little change in fundamentals and are inclined to ride out financial sector volatility, keeping our price forecasts unchanged for now as we await updates on potential policy actions in the coming weeks,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note, referring to a meeting of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and Washington most likely moving to start refilling strategic reserves.

The advisory committee of OPEC+ will meet on April 3.

Further decline in prices may prompt OPEC+ to reduce supplies to prevent a forecast inventory build in the second quarter, analysts at National Australia Bank said in a note.

WTI fell under $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021, possibly making prices attractive enough for the US government to start refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is sitting at record low levels, stimulating demand.

Analysts’ expectations on China’s demand recovery supported the end-week price rebound, with US crude exports to China in March headed for their highest in nearly two and a half years.

China’s demand rebound will be positive for oil prices if upcoming data shows a good recovery of the country’s economy, said analyst Tina Teng of CMC Markets.

“Road traffic and air travel in China are growing strongly while signs of improvement have emerged in developed economies,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

However, contagion risks among banks are still keeping investors on edge, curbing their appetite for assets such as commodities, as they fear a further rout could trigger a global recession and cut oil demand.

“The recent banking turmoil may continue to weigh on the demand outlook. These issues regarding inflation, the central bank’s rate hikes, and confidence in financial systems, cannot be settled quickly,” Teng said. 

Reuters

BENGALURU: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Thursday after dropping to near 15-month lows earlier in the session, supported by reports that top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability.

Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 2.2 percent, to $75.30 a barrel by 1:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.53, or 2.3 percent, to $69.14 a barrel.

Earlier in Thursday’s session both contracts had dropped by more than $1 a barrel to near 15-month lows. On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, US crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Saudi state media reported that the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss the OPEC+ group’s efforts to maintain market balance.

“That news woke up the bulls in the market, and it was kind of expected with the sell-off that we have seen over the past few sessions,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

Oil prices were also supported by a broader recovery in financial markets after Credit Suisse was thrown a lifeline by Swiss regulators, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured lawmakers that the US banking system remains sound.

The US dollar weakened on Thursday, making greenback-denominated oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies and boosting demand.

Both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency have forecast stronger oil demand this week, but oversupply concerns continue to weigh on the market.

The IEA said commercial oil stocks in developed countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development had hit an 18-month high while Russian oil output in February stayed near levels registered before the war in Ukraine, despite sanctions on its seaborne exports.

“Market sentiment remains fragile as investors continue to weigh up the latest developments in the banking sector both in the US and in Europe,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

The ECB’s decision to hike interest rates, as expected, also weighed on oil prices.

Oil trading will continue to be volatile, especially if other central banks persevere with rate hikes, said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

