Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Three strategic multistakeholder agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation were signed during the 10th Arab Aviation Summit that concluded in the UAE, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Organized in Ras Al-Khaimah, the 10th edition focused on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the Middle East market.
Industry leaders called for renewed commitments to reduce emissions and implement decarbonization strategies to transition the sector to a greener future.
The agreements included a deal between Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the FTI Group in Germany to increase air connectivity between the two destinations.
Discussions during the three-day summit centered on providing quality training as the region experiences a surge in demand for aviation professionals.
Meanwhile, panel discussions focused on sustainable aviation fuels and the role of collaboration in strengthening the growth of the sector.
In her keynote address, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum called for inclusivity in the aviation industry.
Adel Al-Ali, the summit chairperson and group CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the need for mainstreaming sustainable practices and technologies across the industry, while also calling for greater collaboration among all stakeholders.
Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, emphasised the importance of choosing partnerships that will lead the industry into the future, while Mikail Houari, president of Airbus Africa Middle East, discussed the region’s commitment to sustainability as a key pillar to expand the sector.
The event concluded on Mar. 16 with calls for greater collaboration among all stakeholders to deliver sustainable solutions in order to meet the growing demand for travel worldwide.
