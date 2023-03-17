You are here

Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE

Three strategic multistakeholder agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation were signed during the 10th Arab Aviation Summit that concluded in the UAE. (WAM)
  • Forum focuses on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the Middle East market
  • Industry leaders call for renewed commitment to reduce emissions and implement decarbonization strategies
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Three strategic multistakeholder agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation were signed during the 10th Arab Aviation Summit that concluded in the UAE, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Organized in Ras Al-Khaimah, the 10th edition focused on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the Middle East market.
Industry leaders called for renewed commitments to reduce emissions and implement decarbonization strategies to transition the sector to a greener future.
The agreements included a deal between Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the FTI Group in Germany to increase air connectivity between the two destinations.
Discussions during the three-day summit centered on providing quality training as the region experiences a surge in demand for aviation professionals.
Meanwhile, panel discussions focused on sustainable aviation fuels and the role of collaboration in strengthening the growth of the sector.
In her keynote address, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum called for inclusivity in the aviation industry.
Adel Al-Ali, the summit chairperson and group CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the need for mainstreaming sustainable practices and technologies across the industry, while also calling for greater collaboration among all stakeholders.
Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, emphasised the importance of choosing partnerships that will lead the industry into the future, while Mikail Houari, president of Airbus Africa Middle East, discussed the region’s commitment to sustainability as a key pillar to expand the sector.
The event concluded on Mar. 16 with calls for greater collaboration among all stakeholders to deliver sustainable solutions in order to meet the growing demand for travel worldwide.

Georgia and the UAE strike free-trade deal after just three rounds of talks

Georgia and the UAE strike free-trade deal after just three rounds of talks
RIYADH: The UAE and Georgia have agreed a new trade deal which will see the reduction of tariffs and the removal of other barriers as the two countries seek to boost economic ties.

A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed by the UAE’s foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili.

The deal comes as trade and investment ties between the UAE and Georgia grow, with 2022 seeing a year-on-year rise in bilateral non-oil trade of 110 percent, coming in at $468 million. 

The UAE now accounts for more than 63 percent of the total volume of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries, while its funding into the European country represents 5 percent of its total foreign direct investments, making the UAE Georgia’s sixth largest global investor.

Al Zeyoudi believes this deal will open up important new opportunities for the private sectors in both countries. 

“The successful conclusion of negotiations with Georgia represents another huge stride forward in our foreign trade agenda and signals our ambition to build a truly global network of trade partners in strategically important parts of the world,” he said, adding:  “Georgia is an economy based on free-market principles that holds considerable promise for our exporters and investors, and we look forward to developing opportunities in priority sectors such as agriculture, transportation, tourism, renewable energy and digital trade.”

Davitashvili said that concluding the negotiations in only three rounds is a sign of dedication of both parties to further bolster the already well-established bilateral relationship.

He added: “I strongly believe that the establishment of a free trade regime between Georgia and UAE will be of benefit for both countries. 

“Namely, Georgia can serve as a best gateway for the UAE companies to the region, with the geographic location and business environment it offers. 

“On the other hand, the FTA will provide extended opportunities to promote and develop different industries in Georgia and increase and diversify Georgian exports.”

Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile

Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
LONDON/ZURICH: Shares in Credit Suisse resumed their decline on Friday, giving up early gains, in a sign that investor sentiment remains fragile in a week that has seen the troubled Swiss lender secure a $54 billion lifeline, according to Reuters.

A ratings downgrade and a US lawsuit on Thursday offset some of the relief that stemmed from the emergency liquidity line the bank secured from the Swiss central bank earlier in the day.

Credit Suisse fell by as much as 10 percent following two days of sharp swings, which saw its shares jump 20 percent on Thursday after a 24 percent drop on Wednesday when its largest investor said it would not be able to increase its stake. Volatility remained high.

“Whether depositors are sufficiently reassured to stem outflows over the next few days is a key question, in our view,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management.

“While markets are relieved that the Swiss central bank stepped in, sentiment is bound to remain very fragile, particularly as investors will likely worry about the eventual economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank,” she added.

Credit Suisse saw more than $200 million net outflows from its US and European managed funds after March 13, Morningstar Direct said on Friday.

DBRS Morningstar on Thursday became the first global rating agency to cut the bank’s credit score, with a downgrade to “BBB,” which still qualifies Credit Suisse as investment grade.

The head of the Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said late on Thursday the funding would allow the bank to continue its revamp, although it could take time to win back client confidence.

In a further sign that concern about banking stress remains elevated, the ECB Supervisory Board convened an unscheduled meeting on Friday to discuss stress and vulnerabilities in the euro zone bank sector.

The ECB supervisors saw no contagion to euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of the meeting told Reuters, adding that supervisors were informed that deposits remained stable across euro zone banks and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial.

A $30 billion lifeline for US-based First Republic Bank eased fears about its future, but a late tumble in its shares showed investors remained concerned about cracks in the sector after the collapse of two other mid-sized US lenders over the past week.

Credit Suisse shares are down about 26 percent this week and poised for their biggest week drop since October 2008 and the global financial crisis.

European banking stocks were marginally higher on Friday but were nursing heavy weekly losses — down almost 9 percent in their biggest fall in a year.

“We are still a little cautious here but there certainly has been more positive news on Credit Suisse,” said John Milroy, investment adviser at Ord Minnett.

“Markets still thinking that there is something else to crack with the Fed hell bent on raising rates and some more work to do.”

It’s not just the confidence of the markets that has been severely shaken.

US shareholders of Credit Suisse sued the bank on Thursday, claiming it defrauded them by concealing problems with its finances. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.
 

King Fahd International named top regional airport by Skytrax

King Fahd International named top regional airport by Skytrax
RIYADH: The King Fahd International Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year running by international air transport organization Skytrax.

The company revealed the honor for the Dammam-based hub as it unveiled its ranking for the world’s top 100 airports for 2023.

The airport jumped six places from 2022 to be graded the world’s 44th best, while other airports in the Kingdom also saw there rankings increase.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has risen from 29th to 27th place, while the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has climbed three spots from last year to be ranked 41st globally.

Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah climbed six positions to secure 52nd place in the world's best airports.

More than 500 international airports participated in the World Skytrax Awards, in which the global rating agency assesses key performance indicators including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departure.

Singapore Changi Airport was named the World’s Best Airport 2023 by the firm, with Hamad International in Doha coming in second and Tokyo Haneda Airport ranked third.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on being named the World’s Best Airport for 2023. After being severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to note that passenger numbers at Changi Airport are now at about 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.”

The Skytrax rankings come after the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation ranked King Khalid International Airport first among Saudi Arabia’s international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures. 

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top spot for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.  

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.  

European stocks slip as banking turmoil keeps sentiment fragile

European stocks slip as banking turmoil keeps sentiment fragile
LONDON: European stock indexes edged lower on Friday after an early recovery ran out of steam, while Wall Street futures were mixed as investor sentiment remained fragile after a week of turbulence.

In a crisis that began with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, risk appetite plunged earlier in the week as investors lost confidence in regional banks in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe. The tumultuous week saw bond yields drop as investors lowered their expectations for future rate rises.

Risk appetite showed signs of recovery on Thursday, helped by Credit Suisse saying it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank and, later in the day, a group of major banks injecting $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank, a mid-sized US lender.

Still, analysts say the worry about a possible banking crisis is far from over.

Credit Suisse’s chief executive said on Friday the bank was working hard to stem customers outflows, although this could take time. Credit Suisse shares resumed their decline.

European Central Bank supervisors do not see contagion for euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of an ad hoc supervisory board meeting earlier this week told Reuters.

At 1207 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.3 percent on the day.

Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent and set to lose 1.9 percent on the week overall.

London’s FTSE 100 was little changed. Wall Street futures were mixed.

The US 2-year Treasury yield, which is the most sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, was up 1 basis point on the day at 4.1426 percent — still closer to Wednesday’s six-month low of 3.72 percent than the peak of 5.084 percent it hit the previous week, which had been its highest since 2007.

The European Central Bank raised rates by 50 bps on Thursday, sticking to its pledge to fight inflation even as some investors called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle until the banking turmoil eases.

The benchmark German 10-year yield was down 5 bps at 2.193 percent .

Markets are pricing in a 25 bps increase by the US Federal Reserve when it meets next week, down from previous expectations for a 50 bps increase.

Fed data on Thursday showed that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity in recent days, which in turn helped undo months of central bank effort to shrink the size of its balance sheet.

“The fact that the Fed has been very proactive in terms of opening the liquidity tap is potentially useful and that’s stabilized things in the short term at least,” said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

“It’s potentially a more stable environment, because it feels like we’ve passed the crisis point and things should normalize a bit.”

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was down 0.2 percent. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.6 percent on the day at $0.6695.

The British pound and the euro were both up 0.2 percent .

Oil prices benefited from the initial resurgence of risk appetite, before paring gains, with Brent crude futures up 0.4 percent and US West Texas Intermediate crude up 0.7 percent after having hit their lowest in more than a year earlier in the week.

Oil Updates – Oil gains reverse on banking sector fragility

Oil Updates – Oil gains reverse on banking sector fragility
LONDON: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Friday, reversing earlier gains of more than $1 a barrel, as banking sector fears set crude on course for its biggest weekly decline in months, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell by 76 cents, or 1.02 percent, to $73.94 a barrel by 1322 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 52 cents, or 0.76 percent, at $67.83.

Both benchmarks hit more than one-year lows this week. Brent was on track for its biggest weekly fall since December at more than 10 percent, while WTI was heading toward a loss of more than 11 percent, its biggest since last April.

Pressure this week followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and trouble at Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.

Prices recovered some ground on Friday after support measures from the European Central Bank and US lenders, but dropped again when SVB Financial Group said it had filed for reorganization. The news also sent shares of big US banks down by more than 1.5 percent in pre-market trading.

“The conditions for volatile trading remain intact. The oil price roller-coaster is pausing for breath but is by no means over,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

The drop in prices highlights “the continued fragile state of the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Analysts do, however, expect constrained global supply to support prices in the foreseeable future.

Members of he Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, attributed this week’s price weakness to financial drivers rather than any supply and demand imbalance, adding that they expected the market to stabilize.

WTI’s fall this week to less than $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 could spur the US government to start refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, boosting demand.

And analysts expect China’s demand recovery to add price support, with US crude exports to China in March heading toward their highest in nearly two and a half years.

Saudi Arabia and Russia in a meeting on Thursday affirmed their commitment to OPEC+’s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

An OPEC+ monitoring panel is due to meet on Apr. 3. 

