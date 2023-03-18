You are here

  • Home
  • Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
M&A activity in Saudi Arabia in particular and the Middle East region in general last year was the result of an ‘acceleration of a long-term trend started a few years back.’ (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsa8m

Updated 41 sec ago
Reina Takla

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East

Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia to witness 'more consolidation and local mergers and acquisitions,' predicts financial expert
Updated 41 sec ago
Reina Takla

The sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East are the driving forces behind mergers and acquisitions in the region, which witnessed the activity rise to about 39 percent in 2022, according to the regional head of private equity and sovereign wealth fund practices at Bain & Co.
In an interview with Arab News, Gregory Garnier said the rise in M&A activity in Saudi Arabia in particular and the Middle East region in general last year was the result of an “acceleration of a long-term trend started a few years back.”
The top official of the American management consulting firm also attributed the rise in M&A deals in the region to “high economic growth” providing “financial headroom to invest.”
In its recent report, the firm stated that sovereign wealth funds and companies accounted for 84 percent of all transactions, with private equity investors entering relatively few deals.
Garnier added: “For deals in the region, several positive factors have fueled that growth: increasing appetite from regional private owners to divest or welcome a strategic shareholder (sometimes as a step before the initial public offering, which is another underlying trend), privatization agenda of some countries of the region also offers some deal opportunities, and active scouting of local investors on deals.”
According to him, localization of international companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries requires several key success factors including “minimum demand to reach the minimum critical scale,” favorable regulations, and incentives to allow economic sustainability versus imports.
“Sovereign wealth funds can play a critical role in securing those key success factors by providing direct support as well as coordinating with the relevant government bodies,” said Garnier.

PE activity drops
Private equity activity in the region dropped by 36 percent in the first 10 months of 2022 though there are some signs of reviving interest from firms preparing for initial public offerings, the report stated.
“Private equity has been historically relatively underdeveloped in the region versus the rest of the world. Though there can be a form of competition on some local deals with sovereign wealth funds, this is also a source of deal stimulation on the market,” Garnier commented.

FASTFACTS

Rise in M&A deals in the region attributed to ‘high economic growth’ providing financial headroom to invest.’

Sovereign wealth funds and companies accounted for 84 percent of all transactions, with private equity investors entering relatively few deals.

Localization of international companies requires several key success factors including ‘minimum demand to reach the minimum critical scale,’ favorable regulations, and incentives to allow economic sustainability.

“We foresee increasing activity from private equity funds in the region, including from international private equity funds, attracted by the high growth prospects of the GCC economies.”
“This is driven by two main factors. Firstly, willingness to be closer to the regional sovereign wealth funds, which are major limited partners and fund providers to their international funds. Secondly, increasing incentives from regional sovereign funds to invest in the region,” he continued.
“We also see a trend from business owners to open the capital to private equity funds as a means to be IPO-ready, as IPOs have surged in the region over the past few years.”

Transforming economies
Sovereign wealth funds are employing M&A to expand into new verticals, including strengthening partnerships, making future investments, boosting the region, and developing local leaders.
Garnier highlighted how sovereign funds invest through different archetypes that consist of entering new verticals at scale by building local platforms in underdeveloped sectors, strengthening ties with partners, investing in industries of the future, increasing visibility, and building local leaders.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, for example, invested $1.3 billion in four Egyptian companies in August 2022, including Abu Qir Fertilizers and Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling.
“This corresponds to one of the archetypes of investment where GCC sovereign wealth funds invest in targeted neighboring countries with an objective to both make investments in attractive assets in large and growing economies to meet targeted countries’ need to privatize some of their assets and strengthen the bilateral ties,” Garnier explained.
This hyperactivity to expand and globalize opens opportunities for companies and financial sponsors both within and beyond the Middle East.
Furthermore, family-owned companies and conglomerates will have the opportunity to divest non-core assets and reallocate capital for long-term strategic investments in their core industries, according to the report.
In many situations, international M&A proves to be a more effective and faster way to develop new sectors versus developing them organically, Garnier said.
“International M&A allows access to critical capabilities in the related sector, and generally includes some localization plans in the home country,” he added. “This is particularly true for underdeveloped and edgy/technology-led sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, etc.”
Meanwhile, regional companies are also expanding internationally through cross-border M&A or overseas investments. For example, Abu Dhabi’s FAB merged its Egyptian operations with Bank Audi Egypt, creating one of Egypt’s largest banks.

Different approach
Saudi Arabia is increasingly relying on M&A to further advance the region’s long-term push to expand beyond hydrocarbons and globalize its companies.
“We expect more consolidation and local M&A to occur in the Kingdom for example in financial services, in some industrial sectors, in private education, in real estate development,” he said.
Asked whether M&A in Saudi Arabia requires a different approach than what most dealmakers take in other parts of the world, Garnier replied: “M&A in the GCC presents a few specifics as the deals tend to take longer from origination to realization, patience is a key success factor for potential acquirers.”
“Also, M&A deals tend to be often minority stake with family owner keeping a majority stake, hence trust in the potential investor is key, deals are thus often non-competitive. However, the situation is evolving, and the trend is increasingly converging towards rest of the world norms,” he concluded.

Topics: Gregory Garnier Sovereign Wealth Funds

Related

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Business & Economy
Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘Positive’ and affirms ‘A1’ credit rating

Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its
Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its "A1" rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘Positive’ and affirms ‘A1’ credit rating

Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its "A1" rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook
  • Rating based on Moody's assessment of government's track record of fiscal policy effectiveness
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The international credit rating agency Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its “A1” rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook rating to positive.

The rating is based on Moody’s assessment of the government’s track record of fiscal policy effectiveness and the comprehensive regulatory and economic reforms that will support the sustainability of the economic diversification efforts over the medium and long terms, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

These include the reforms and investments in various non-oil sectors that will reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on hydrocarbons over time.

The agency also lauded the important role of the government-sponsored diversification projects and initiatives, supported by private sector investment, and their positive impact on economic growth and improved outlook rating.

Moody’s report is a validation of the Kingdom’s fiscal policies as part of its Vision 2030 programs, and keeping debt at a moderate level, which is lower than most similarly rated sovereign debts, offering robust fiscal buffers and a competitive position in the global energy market, SPA added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Moody's

Related

Saudi Power Procurement Co. receives A1 rating from Moody's
Business & Economy
Saudi Power Procurement Co. receives A1 rating from Moody's
Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Business & Economy
Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says

Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says
  • Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls
  • Huawei invested $23.8 billion in R&D in 2022, says the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISO/NEW YORK: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s founder said that the company has replaced more than 13,000 parts in its products that were hit by US trade sanctions, according to a transcript of a speech posted on Friday by a Chinese university.
According to the transcript posted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said Huawei had over the past three years replaced the 13,000 components with domestic Chinese substitutes and had redesigned 4,000 circuit boards for its products. He said production of circuit boards had “stabilized.”
The remarks, which Reuters could not independently verify, provided a window into Huawei’s efforts to bounce back from US trade restrictions. Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls.
Those controls cut off both Huawei’s supply of chips from US companies and its access to US technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners. The Biden administration last year also banned the sale of new Huawei equipment in the US.
Ren made the remarks in a talk to Chinese technology experts on Feb. 24, the university said. The university posted the transcript on its website on Friday. A US-based Huawei representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Ren said Huawei invested $23.8 billion in R&D in 2022, and “as our profitability improves, we’ll continue to increase R&D spending.”
The reports come after analysts said that Huawei showed off 5G telecommunications equipment at an industry conference in Barcelona in which all of the chips on its circuit boards had their origins obscured. 

 

Topics: Huawei China-US trade war Shanghai Jiao Tong University Ren Zhengfei

Related

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Business & Economy
Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions
Business & Economy
Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says

UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

UBS Group AG is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported on Friday, after an emergency funding lifeline failed to restore investor confidence in the smaller Swiss bank.
The boards of Switzerland’s two biggest lenders are set to meet separately over the weekend to discuss a deal, the FT said, citing multiple people briefed on the talks.
A source with knowledge of the matter said that Swiss regulators are encouraging UBS and Credit Suisse to merge, but that both banks do not want to do so. The regulators do not have the power to force the merger, the person said.
Credit Suisse shares jumped 9 percent in after-market trading following the FT report. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment on the report.
Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, is the biggest name ensnared by market turmoil unleashed by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week, forcing it to tap $54 billion in central bank funding.
Credit Suisse executives were due to hold meetings over the weekend to chart a path forward for the ailing Swiss bank, people familiar with the matter have previously said.
In the latest sign of its mounting troubles, at least four major banks including Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG have put restrictions on their trades involving the Swiss lender or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
“Credit Suisse is a very special case,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “The Swiss central bank stepping in was a necessary step to calm the flames, but it might not be sufficient to restore confidence in Credit Suisse, so there’s talk about more measures.”
The frantic efforts to shore up Credit Suisse come as policymakers including the European Central Bank and US President Joe Biden have sought to reassure investors and depositors that the global banking system is safe. But fears of broader troubles in the sector persist.
Already this week, big US banks had to swoop in with a $30 billion lifeline for smaller lender First Republic, while US banks altogether sought a record $153 billion in emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve in recent days.
That surpassed a previous high set during the most acute phase of the financial crisis some 15 years ago.
This reflected “funding and liquidity strains on banks, driven by weakening depositor confidence,” said ratings agency Moody’s, which this week downgraded its outlook on the US banking system to negative.
In Washington, focus turned to greater oversight to ensure that banks — and their executives — are held accountable.
Biden — who earlier this week promised Americans that their deposits are safe — on Friday called on Congress to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including leveraging higher fines, clawing back funds and barring officials from failed banks, a White House statement said.
A group of Democratic US lawmakers also asked regulators and the Justice Department for a probe into the role of Goldman Sachs in the collapse of SVB, the office of US Representative Adam Schiff said on Friday.
Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, raising questions about other weaknesses in the wider financial system.
Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank, closed down 8 percent on Friday, with Morningstar Direct saying Credit Suisse had seen more than $450 million in net outflows from its US and European managed funds from March 13 to 15.
Analysts, investors and bankers think the loan facility from the Swiss central bank — which made it the first major global bank to take up an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis — only bought it time to work out what to do next.
US regional bank shares were fell sharply on Friday and the S&P Banks index tumbled 4.6 percent, bringing its decline over the past two weeks to 21.5 percent, its worst two-week calendar loss since the COVID-19 pandemic shook markets in March 2020.
First Republic Bank ended Friday down 32.8 percent, bringing its loss over the last 10 sessions to more than 80 percent.
While support from some of the biggest names in US banking prevented its collapse this week, investors were startled by First Republic’s late disclosures on its cash position and just how much emergency liquidity it needed.
“It appears that maybe the damage has been done to the brand reputation of First Republic. (It) is a shame because it was a high quality, well run bank,” said John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management.
Earlier on Friday, SVB Financial Group said it had filed for a court-supervised reorganization, days after its former banking unit SVB was taken over by US regulators.
Regulators have asked banks interested in buying SVB and Signature Bank to submit bids by Friday, people familiar with the matter have said. US regulators are willing to consider having the government backstop losses at SVB and Signature Bank if it helps push through a sale, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.
Authorities have repeatedly tried to emphasize that the current turmoil is different than the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalized and funds more easily available — but their assurances have often fallen on deaf ears.
In an unusual move, the ECB held an ad hoc supervisory board meeting, its second this week, to discuss the stresses and volatility in the banking sector.
The supervisors were told deposits were stable across the euro zone and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial, a source familiar with the meeting’s content told Reuters.
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Topics: Credit Suisse UBS

Related

Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse shares tumble again, sentiment remains fragile
Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank
Business & Economy
Credit Suisse to borrow $54bn from Swiss central bank

Mirai Solar harnesses green energy to power greenhouses

Mirai Solar harnesses green energy to power greenhouses
Updated 17 March 2023
Nirmal Menon

Mirai Solar harnesses green energy to power greenhouses

Mirai Solar harnesses green energy to power greenhouses
  • The startup manufactures greenhouse shade screens that convert sunlight into electricity
Updated 17 March 2023
Nirmal Menon

Mirai Solar, a solar technology startup of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, is disrupting the greenhouse market by developing foldable roof shades that not only prevent fruits, vegetables and flowers from extreme sunlight but also generate electricity to run these facilities.

Established in 2019, the company manufactures retractable, semitransparent photovoltaic shade screens that convert blocked sunlight into electricity. The solution has two main components: the PV panels and the shade screen.

The PV panels are made of monocrystalline silicon solar cells that generate an electric current when exposed to sunlight, which is fed into the local power distribution panel to support the energy needs of the greenhouse.

On the other hand, the shade screen is made of specialized light diffusion material designed to regulate the amount of light that enters the greenhouse by sliding back and forth along a track. When the shade screen is fully extended, it blocks part of the sunlight from entering the greenhouse, and when it is retracted, it allows more sunlight to enter.

HIGHLIGHT

The PV panels are made of monocrystalline silicon solar cells that generate an electric current when exposed to sunlight, which is fed into the local power distribution panel to support the energy needs of the greenhouse.

The retractable PV shade screen is typically controlled by a computerized system that uses sensors to measure the amount of light entering the greenhouse. When the light is too high, the system automatically extends the shade screen to reduce the amount of light entering the greenhouse.

But for all practical purposes, the PV shade screens are controlled by a timer, allowing the user to set specific times for the screen to retract and extend.

“We wanted to provide ideal light management to the plants, so we engineered a screen that was retractable and had the flexibility of using solar cells with high efficiency and stability, offering us a huge advantage in performance and cost when compared with whatever PV technology was out there,” said Michael Salvador, CEO of Mirai Solar, a doctorate in physical chemistry who joined KAUST Solar Center in 2017.

Saudi greenhouse initiative

Of late, greenhouses have been under the spotlight in Saudi Arabia, especially after Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture, in January approved investments worth $1.06 billion until 2025 toward the plant resources sector and greenhouses.

It highlighted the role of greenhouses in the Kingdom, where the hot and arid climate with limited water resources makes it difficult to cultivate crops sustainably. In many ways, it cleared the deck for controlled environments that protected crops from excessive heat, wind and pests, facilitating a variety of crops throughout the year.

Mirai Solar’s co-founder and CEO Michael Salvador at the KAUST Solar Center. (Supplied)

These plant shelters are also vital for the country’s food security as they help increase the local production of fresh produce and reduce dependence on imported food. This is particularly important given the increasing population and the need to meet the growing demand for food.

However, greenhouses in Saudi Arabia require significant electricity to maintain optimal growing conditions in extreme weather. For example, during the summer, temperatures can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius, meaning that air conditioning and cooling systems will need to run continuously to keep the greenhouse at a suitable temperature.

According to industry reports, the basic energy consumption of a greenhouse includes light supplementation, dehumidification, heating and cooling, which could account for over 90 percent of the total power consumption. So, energy efficiency in greenhouses is paramount.

Energy efficiency

In such a scenario, the prospects of Mirai shade screens appear much brighter as it was particularly suited for mid-tech greenhouses that typically utilize 80 kilowatt-hours per square meter a year and high-tech facilities that consume 500 kWh per sq.m. per year.

“We are at a stage where we can deliver a minimum of 80kWh per sq.m. per year so we can fully cover the electricity needs of a mid-tech greenhouse and a certain percentage of the demand of a high-tech facility,” Salvador added.

The solution’s flexibility is such that it offers a drop-in replacement to conventional shade screens, which means it can be retrofitted to existing greenhouses or integrated with new greenhouse constructions.

Ask Salvador where he drew his inspiration for this innovation, and his reply: KAUST. After joining the university, Salvador chanced upon Ryan Leyfus, one of the founders of Red Sea Farms, another innovative KAUST spinout that pioneered saltwater-based agriculture in the Kingdom.

Leyfus highlighted the concern of raising plants under conventional shade screens and planted the idea of a photovoltaic panel that mimics them and has the same functionality.

“We proposed the idea to the Technology Transfer Office of KAUST. They were convinced of the idea and provided us with a grant that helped us to develop a minimum viable product and later our first pilots on a sizable scale,” said Salvador, who ended up hosting a demonstration for Red Sea Farms at their greenhouse facility in the university campus.

Mirai Solar has been running several pilot installations in Saudi Arabia, including Estidamah and Al-Rasheed. The company is also manufacturing a PV system to be deployed in California around April, even as it scouts for funds to increase the scale of its operations, and this is just the beginning.

Soon, the solar technology startup will expand beyond the horizons of the greenhouse and create solar-powered car parking spaces for electric vehicles and deploy its foldable modules on mobile shipping containers to fuel their energy needs. And Salvador is committed to taking it to the next level.

Topics: KAUST solar energy Mirai Solar Michael Salvador

Related

Mirai achieves record in zero emission driving
Motoring
Mirai achieves record in zero emission driving
Toyota launches Mirai hydrogen-fueled sedan
Business & Economy
Toyota launches Mirai hydrogen-fueled sedan

Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE

Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE

Strategic agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation signed during Arab Aviation Summit in UAE
  • Forum focuses on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the Middle East market
  • Industry leaders call for renewed commitment to reduce emissions and implement decarbonization strategies
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE: Three strategic multistakeholder agreements to facilitate public-private cooperation were signed during the 10th Arab Aviation Summit that concluded in the UAE, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Organized in Ras Al-Khaimah, the 10th edition focused on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and prioritising climate action in the Middle East market.
Industry leaders called for renewed commitments to reduce emissions and implement decarbonization strategies to transition the sector to a greener future.
The agreements included a deal between Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the FTI Group in Germany to increase air connectivity between the two destinations.
Discussions during the three-day summit centered on providing quality training as the region experiences a surge in demand for aviation professionals.
Meanwhile, panel discussions focused on sustainable aviation fuels and the role of collaboration in strengthening the growth of the sector.
In her keynote address, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum called for inclusivity in the aviation industry.
Adel Al-Ali, the summit chairperson and group CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the need for mainstreaming sustainable practices and technologies across the industry, while also calling for greater collaboration among all stakeholders.
Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, emphasised the importance of choosing partnerships that will lead the industry into the future, while Mikail Houari, president of Airbus Africa Middle East, discussed the region’s commitment to sustainability as a key pillar to expand the sector.
The event concluded on Mar. 16 with calls for greater collaboration among all stakeholders to deliver sustainable solutions in order to meet the growing demand for travel worldwide.

Topics: UAE Arab Aviation Summit emissions decarbonization

Related

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Business & Economy
International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  

Latest updates

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen in 2023?
Meet the US women who have just opened a PR office in Saudi Arabia
Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan have entered Saudi Arabia’s changing landscape to open a new office in Riyadh at Jax district.
Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
Sovereign wealth funds driving M&A activity in Middle East
Ronaldo firebolt seals crucial 2-1 win for Al-Nassr in Roshn SPL title race
Ronaldo firebolt seals crucial 2-1 win for Al-Nassr in Roshn SPL title race
Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany no mercy
Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany no mercy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.