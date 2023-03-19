You are here

  • Home
  • GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  

GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  

GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  
The rating agency noted that banks in the GCC region often have large franchises in retail and corporate banking. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmj9n

Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  

GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are strongly interlinked with their respective sovereigns and are unexposed to recently failed US banks, stated the global credit rating agency Moody’s. 

GCC banks' broad franchises and large government presence across the banks’ balance sheets support their resilience, according to a recent report by Moody’s Investors Service. 

The rating agency noted that banks in the GCC region often have large franchises in retail and corporate banking. Governments in the region are primarily represented across the balance sheets of banks as principal shareholders, borrowers, and depositors, which fosters a cooperative and interconnected operating environment.  

The report added that the region continues to own direct and indirect stock shares in the banking system through public-sector institutions, pension funds, and companies.  

They support the banks’ funding profiles with constant deposit inflows, which have expanded due to rising oil revenues in 2022.  

Additionally, governments also provide lending opportunities to GCC banks, which play a critical role in implementing governments' economic diversification agendas in non-oil sectors of the economy — where they conduct most of their lending activities — which are backed by government spending, particularly in Saudi Arabia.  

“All these factors ensure GCC banks remain core to the regional economies and will protect them against sudden market shocks,” Moody’s said in a statement.­  

As of December 2022, across the GCC banking systems, low-cost and reliable client deposits made by customers cover the majority of non-equity liabilities held by GCC banks, accounting for almost three-quarters of total liabilities.  

On the Islamic finance front, Islamic financing is rapidly expanding across the GCC banking institutions because deposits at these banks are less expensive than at traditional banks and help the banks’ profitability, notably during times of high-interest rates.  

As of year-end 2022, Saudi Arabia has the largest Islamic banking franchise, with quasi-zero-cost deposits accounting for 55 percent of total deposits (Islamic and conventional), according to the ratings agency’s report.  

Moody’s also highlighted how Gulf banks have adequate liquidity buffers and low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding.  

“We expect banks' recourse to more volatile market funding to remain stable, averaging around 20 percent of tangible banking assets, except in Saudi Arabia where the banks will likely seek additional market funding in light of substantial credit demand,” Moody’s stated.  

They also added that Saudi banks tend to retain longer-term bonds, a good portion of their held-to-maturity books comprising floating-rate securities. 

Topics: Saudi GCC Banks US bonds Islamic finance

Related

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
Business & Economy
GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Business & Economy
GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Sunday signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to refinance more than worth SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) real estate financing portfolio.

The deal is the largest of its kind in the Saudi banking industry, according to a statement issued by SRC.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail. 

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini described the deal as a milestone in the company’s “strategic approach to support the housing market in the Kingdom by providing flexible mortgage solutions to citizens.”

The agreement comes within SRC's strategic partnerships with financing agencies, including banks and real estate finance companies, with the aim of establishing an active and strong secondary market for residential real estate financing, and providing the local market with the necessary liquidity.

Waleed Abdullah Almoqbel, CEO of Al Rajhi Bank, said: “The deal with SRC strategically enhances our mortgage solutions and supports our established capabilities to address the needs of a broad customer base and the increasing demand for home ownership in the Kingdom.”

 

 

Topics: src PIF real estate Mortgages Finance

Related

SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 
Business & Economy
SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued licenses to 124 industrial units in January, according to an official statement.

The total investment value of these units is estimated at SR2.4 billion ($639 million). The factories will be established in five economic sectors. According to the official data, 29 licenses were issued in the food sector, 18 permits were given for work in non-metallic minerals, 12 in the chemicals industry, 11 for the manufacture of formed metals excluding machinery and equipment, and eight licenses were issued for the manufacture of rubber products.

The new industrial units are dispersed across 12 regions in the Kingdom. Forty-four factories were licensed in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 24 in the Eastern Province, 10 in the Qassim region, eight in Madinah, five in Jazan, three in Asir, two in Hail, one in Northern Borders province, one in Tabuk, one in Al-Jouf province, and one in Najran.

Official data indicated that small-sized enterprises accounted for 86.29 percent of the newly issued licenses in January, followed by medium-sized enterprises with 11.29 percent, and micro-enterprises with 2.42 percent.

According to the type of investment, national plants topped the new licenses with 79.84 percent, followed by foreign establishments (10.48 percent), and joint investments comprised 9.68 percent of the total number.

The number of factories that commenced production in January reached 164 with total investments amounting to SR2.7 billion.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Saudi Arabia Industries

Related

Saudi Arabia’s new industrial licenses rise 5.1% in November
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s new industrial licenses rise 5.1% in November

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye expects bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia to reach $10 billion in the coming years, said Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

The Turkish official was speaking at the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Riyadh on Sunday. The minister said several Turkish companies are keen on exploring the investment opportunities available in the Kingdom particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors, which are on a roll due to the huge economic transformation currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

He attributing the economic boom in Saudi Arabia to the successful implementation of the Vision 2030 program. The visiting dignitary said that huge investment opportunities are also present in Turkiye whose economy is witnessing a rapid growth, which is evident from the current volume of foreign investments in the country that stands at $285 billion. 

He said the factors that increase the attraction of Turkiye as an investment destination include its EU Customs Union membership, a population of 85 million and an impressive growth rate of 6 percent.

The president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, stated that Saudi-Turkish relations are among the best global models for international trade which have been greatly boosted with the formation of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council last year. 

He said that 1,140 Saudi companies invested in Turkiye while 390 Turkish companies invested in the Kingdom and the bilateral trade volume jumped from SR17 billion ($4.52 billion) in 2017 to SR23 billion in 2022. Investments were made in the construction, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and restaurant sectors. 

The forum was organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers with the participation of over 450 Saudi and Turkish companies. 

Three deals were signed between the two countries in the fields of trade and manufacturing and the two sides also agreed on a joint venture in the automation and engineering sector.

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye business forum Investment bilateral trade

Related

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed three power purchase agreements worth $2.5 billion with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to build solar photovoltaic power plants in the Central Asian country.    

The company said in a bourse filing that the plants will be located in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara regions of Uzbekistan.  

According to the statement, the project, upon completion, is expected to offset 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions per year and power 1.1 million homes.    

ACWA Power further noted that the power purchase agreement covers three solar PV plants at the site, one developing 400 megawatts of wind power and the other two developing 500 megawatts.    

The agreement also covers three Battery Energy Storage Systems with a total combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts.  

The bourse filing added that the deal covers the development, construction and operation of the project, and the contract has a duration of 25 years upon the completion of the project.    

“The financial impact of the contracted revenues is expected to materialize once the plants become commercially available expected currently expected in third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026,” said ACWA Power in the filing.    

Topics: Saudi ACWA Power agreement

Related

ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

Closing bell: TASI rises 181 points to close at 10,158  

Closing bell: TASI rises 181 points to close at 10,158  
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 181 points to close at 10,158  

Closing bell: TASI rises 181 points to close at 10,158  
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index increased 181.08 points on Sunday – or 1.82 percent – to close at 10,157.73 compared to its previous closing at 9,976.65.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 2.23 percent to 1,377.21, the parallel market, Nomu, edged down slightly by 0.18 percent to 18,977.13.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion) as 52 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 162 receded.   

Balady Poultry, which began trading today on Nomu, opened at SR118.20 per share and stayed unchanged at the closing, before registering a 29.89 percent increase over the previous close of SR91 per share.  

Themar Development Holding Co. was the biggest gainer of the day, closing the trading session up 8.86 percent at SR39.95   

The next best performer was Jabal Omar Development Co., up 7.86 percent to SR20.56.  

Amlak International Finance Co. was the third-best performer, rising 5.60 percent to SR15.14.  

Other top performers of the day were Gulf Insurance Group and Makkah Construction and Development Co.  

The biggest faller of the day was Arabian Drilling Co., down 4.49 percent to SR136, as it reported a net profit of SR557.7 million for 2022, up 103.84 percent compared to 2021. The company also reported a 22.94 percent increase in revenues to SR2.7 billion compared to 2021.  

Arabian Drilling attributed the results to a strong oil drilling demand resulting in higher drilling utilization and an increase in day rate, notably in the offshore segment  

Meanwhile, the shares of Canadian Medical Center Co., which reported today a net profit rise of 11.31 percent to SR15.6 billion for 2022, close at SR43.3.  

The company also announced a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022 distributing SR3.8 million, representing SR0.5 dividend per share. The medical company’s shares closed 1.59 percent down at SR43.3.  

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., which also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday, reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021. Its distribution of cash dividends for the last quarter of 2022 were SR35 million, accounting for SR1 per share.  

Additionally, City Cement Co., posed a 28.24 percent decline in net profit to SR115 million compared to SR160 million the year before.  Its revenues fell 13.15 percent to SR431.3 million. In addition, the company announced offering 5 percent of the capital as dividends for the second half of 2022. Despite its negative results, the company’s share closed 0.58 percent up at SR20.66. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Chemical Co. reported a 14.29 percent increase in net profit to SR80 million while its revenue increased 8.36 percent to almost SR3.7 billion compared to the year before. The company’s share closed slightly down to SR28.3. Its revenues increased due to better pharma and explosive sector sales, as well as an increase in gross profit  

On the other hand, the shares of Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. fell 9.04 percent to SR20.92. This was driven by its 64.04 percent decrease in its revenues to SR230.5 million from SR641 million in 2021. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock Saudi stock exchange

Related

Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  

Latest updates

Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister
Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Pakistani cricket legend sees sports growth in Saudi Arabia with optimism
Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram speaks with Arab News in Karachi, Pakistan
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Israeli settlers assault clerics and worshippers at East Jerusalem church
The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.