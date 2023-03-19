PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $2bn: Report

BERN: UBS has agreed to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse after doubling its offer to $2 billion, the Financial Times reported amid urgent talks on Sunday aimed at sparing the embattled bank from a bloodbath when the markets reopen.

The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend, with the government, the central bank and financial regulators all involved.

The Financial Times newspaper, which was the first on Friday to report the prospect of Switzerland’s biggest bank swallowing up Credit Suisse, said UBS had agreed to buy it for $2 billion, with its fellow Zurich-based lender having spurned an earlier offer of $1 billion.

The FT said shareholders would get 0.50 Swiss francs ($0.54) per share, with the deal to be done on Sunday before the markets open in Asia.

After suffering heavy falls on the stock market last week, Credit Suisse’s share price closed Friday at 1.86 Swiss francs, with the bank worth just over $8.7 billion.

Credit Suisse’s share price has tumbled from 12.78 Swiss francs in February 2021 due to a string of scandals that it has been unable to shake off.

UBS was being urged by the authorities to get a deal over the line before the stock exchange reopens at 0800 GMT on Monday, in a bid to reassure investors and avoid a wave of contagious panic on the markets.

The Swiss authorities felt they had no choice but to push UBS into overcoming its reluctance, due to the enormous pressure exerted by Switzerland’s major economic and financial partners, fearing for their own financial centers, said Blick newspaper.

A merger of this scale — involving swallowing up all or part of a bank arousing growing investor unease — would normally take months.

While under Swiss rules, UBS would typically have to consult shareholders over six weeks, it could use emergency measures to skip the consultation period and a shareholder vote, the FT said, citing unnamed sources.

The 20 Minuten newspaper filmed members of the Swiss government, including President Alain Berset, heading into the Finance Ministry in Bern early Sunday.

The government did not respond when contacted by AFP on Sunday.

The central bank chief, Swiss National Bank chairman Thomas Jordan, was seen by AFP leaving the finance ministry.

Credit Suisse, the SNB and the Swiss financial watchdog FINMA all declined to comment on the negotiations when contacted by AFP.