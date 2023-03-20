You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand dissolves parliament for election

Thailand dissolves parliament for election

Thailand dissolves parliament for election
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, center, one of the opposition Pheu Thai party’s top politicians, is the frontrunner to be Thai prime minister in opinion surveys. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3uz4

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand dissolves parliament for election

Thailand dissolves parliament for election
  • An election must be held 45 to 60 days after the house dissolution, which takes effect immediately
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette on Monday, paving the way for elections in May.
An election must be held 45 to 60 days after the house dissolution, which takes effect immediately.
“This is a return of political decision-making power to the people swiftly to continue democratic government with the King as head of state,” said the decree published on Monday.
An election date has yet to be announced but deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam earlier in the day said it would likely be held on May 14, if the house were dissolved on Monday.
Thailand’s election is expected to showcase a long-running political battle between the billionaire Shinawatra family and the country’s conservative pro-military establishment.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter and niece respectively of ousted former premiers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, is the frontrunner to be prime minister in opinion surveys, with her support jumping 10 points to 38.2 percent in a poll released at the weekend.
The poll by the National Institute of Development Administration put Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has been in power since a 2014 coup against the Pheu Thai government, in third place with 15.65 percent.
Paetongtarn on Friday said she was confident of winning the election by a landslide, with the aim of averting any political maneuvering against her party, which has previously been removed from office by judicial rulings and military coups.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates
World
Thailand’s opposition party unveils policies and candidates
Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
World
Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant

China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant

China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant
  • China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the UN treaty which governs the court
  • Moscow has dismissed the International Criminal Court orders as ‘void’
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China on Monday called on the International Criminal Court to avoid what it called “double standards” and respect immunity for heads of state, after the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.
The court should “uphold an objective and impartial stance” and “respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.
Wang also urged the court to “avoid politicization and double standards,” stressing the solution to the Ukraine conflict remained “dialogue and negotiation.”
China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the UN treaty which governs the court.
The International Criminal Court on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
Moscow has dismissed the orders as “void,” and with Russia not a party to the ICC it is unclear if or how Putin could ever be extradited to face charge.
The warrant came just days before a visit to Russia by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a trip he described as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.”
Xi is due to land in Moscow on Monday, holding talks with Putin and signing an accord before heading back to Beijing on Wednesday.
“The two sides will practice genuine multilateralism, promote democracy in international relations, build a multipolar world, improve global governance and contribute to world development and progress,” Wang told the Monday briefing.

Topics: China Russia Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Related

International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
World
International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid
World
ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid

US, Philippines to announce new sites for American military as soon as possible

US, Philippines to announce new sites for American military as soon as possible
Updated 52 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

US, Philippines to announce new sites for American military as soon as possible

US, Philippines to announce new sites for American military as soon as possible
  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last month granted the United States access to four additional military bases
Updated 52 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

BASA AIR BASE, Philippines: The United States and Philippines will announce new sites as soon as possible for an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which gives the Western power access to military bases in the Southeast Asian country.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last month granted the United States access to four military bases, on top of five existing locations under the 2014 EDCA, which comes amid China’s increasing assertiveness toward the South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan.
Speaking at the Basa Air Base in Manila, one of the existing EDCA sites, visiting US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the defense agreements between the two countries were “not focused on any particular issue.”
EDCA allows US access to Philippine bases for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing, but it is not a permanent presence.
While the Philippines has yet to formally identify the sites, a former military chief has publicly said the United States had asked for access to bases in Isabela, Zambales and Cagayan, all on the island of Luzon, facing north toward Taiwan, and on Palawan in the southwest, near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.
Leaders of local governments at the potential EDCA sites have backed the government’s decision to allow the United States greater access to the bases, Philippines’ defense chief, Carlito Galvez, said in a joint news conference with Kendall.
Galvez and Kendall were leading a groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the Basa Air Base’s runway.
“Today’s event is a physical manifestation of our Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, a key pillar of the US-Philippine alliance,” Kendall said in a speech, adding it built on a seven-decade-old Mutual Defense Treaty that applied anywhere in the South China Sea.
“We are at an inflection point in history and our cooperation will help ensure we stay on the path to peace and stability,” he added.
The runway rehabilitation is part of $82 million the United States has allocated for infrastructure investments at the existing five EDCA sites.
“Moving forward we hope the USwill consider more EDCA projects,” Galvez said.

Topics: US Philippines

Related

Philippines to expand US access to military bases: official
World
Philippines to expand US access to military bases: official
US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
World
US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

UN migration agency can not meddle in domestic debates, says boss

UN migration agency can not meddle in domestic debates, says boss
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

UN migration agency can not meddle in domestic debates, says boss

UN migration agency can not meddle in domestic debates, says boss
  • Antonio Vitorino is standing for re-election as director general of the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s migration agency should not get itself dragged into domestic policy debates, its chief Antonio Vitorino said, as he seeks a second term leading the organization.
“Migration has become a highly politicized area, and even a highly polarized area,” the 66-year-old former Portuguese deputy prime minister said.
“Some people would like us to be more vocal in some moments of the internal migration debate, but we do not take sides,” he said, noting how the topic is being fiercely debated in countries like Britain, France and the United States.
Vitorino is standing for re-election as director general of the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.
The vote takes place in mid-May and Vitorino is in the unusual position of being challenged for the job by his American deputy Amy Pope.
The IOM was founded in 1951 to deal with the displacements in Europe following World War II.
But it was only in 2016 that it joined the United Nations fold, and its boss, unlike the chiefs of other UN agencies, does not single out countries for criticism.
Vitorino acknowledged that the organization could communicate better about what it is and what it does.
But he says the IOM must have a balanced approach toward migration and is not set up to praise or criticize countries since it is not there to verify the implementation of an international treaty or agreement, like the better-known UN refugee agency UNHCR or the UN Human Rights office.
Still, he insisted that the IOM knew how to raise its concerns.
“For instance, considering the European Union, we have been claiming for quite some time that there is a need to address the search and rescue needs in the Mediterranean,” he said.
“And we are very pleased with the fact that recently the European Commission has published a document with a strategy for the central Mediterranean that is exactly taking on board our claim.”
A politician and a lawyer, Vitorino was Portugal’s defense minister and deputy PM from 1995 to 1997 in the government of Antonio Guterres, who is now the UN secretary-general.
He was then the European commissioner for justice and home affairs from 1999 to 2004.
Vitorino was elected to the IOM leadership by member states in 2018, becoming only the second non-American to lead the agency in seven decades.
The agency has 175 member states, with the United States followed by the European Union bloc as its main financial contributors.
“All my predecessors for 70 years made two mandates, and I don’t see any reason for a successful first mandate not to be followed by a second mandate,” Vitorino said.
He said he was counting on “very strong support from the European countries” and “strong encouragement” from other nations in other regions.
He declined to comment on being challenged by his deputy, beyond saying: “It is the first time that it happens in IOM.”
As for claims that he has not traveled much in his job, he said: “If I recall correctly, I have been 15 times to Africa until the end of 2022.”
“And I would like the critics to take into consideration that for two years, we were locked down – if they have already forgotten the pandemic.”
“I’m pretty confident that my work deserves to be supported and continuous,” he said, pointing out the key role the IOM is playing in Ukraine and Haiti, two of the world’s major crises.
He wants to continue reforms to improve the IOM’s efficiency and to make the organization more financially stable, as currently 95 percent of its budget depends on voluntary contributions from its member states, who pick which projects they fund.
The IOM must also adapt to new challenges, Vitorino said, such as the growing numbers of children migrating alone, migration flows linked to climate change, and even “digital nomads” – people working remotely from other countries.
And time is pressing because nowadays, “there are more people on the move because of climate change than because of conflicts,” he said.

Topics: UN Migration

Related

UN says 73 migrants presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya
Middle-East
UN says 73 migrants presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya
British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at UN
World
British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at UN

Residents call for clean-up after mass fish death in Australia

Residents call for clean-up after mass fish death in Australia
Updated 20 March 2023
Reuters

Residents call for clean-up after mass fish death in Australia

Residents call for clean-up after mass fish death in Australia
  • Low levels of oxygen in Australia’s second-longest river to blame for the mass fish death
  • It follows fish deaths in the same area in 2018 and 2019 where up to a million fish died
Updated 20 March 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Residents in a remote Australian town are calling for authorities to act promptly and begin a clean-up, after hundreds of thousands of dead fish were found floating in the nearby Darling River.
Low levels of oxygen in Australia’s second-longest river are to blame for the mass fish death late last week near the town of Menindee in New South Wales state, around 1,000km west of the state capital Sydney, environmental authorities said.
It follows fish deaths in the same area in 2018 and 2019 where up to a million fish died from poor water flow, poor water quality, and sudden temperature changes.
“Other than rainwater ... we 100 percent rely on that river for our household domestic use,” Karen Page, a Menindee resident, told state broadcaster ABC.
“As soon as they’ve seen what was happening, they should’ve had that equipment here. They should’ve already been cleaning this out.”
New South Wales Police said late on Sunday that an emergency operations center was being set up in Menindee to coordinate the disposal of the decomposing fish and to organize the supply of clean water.
Joy Becker, a professor of aquatic animal health at the University of Sydney, said it would take a significant amount of time for the river’s ecosystem to recover.
“It does mean that those populations (of fish) may not rebound as quickly or at the same magnitude,” she said.
“Pest species can actually just take over that spot, which makes it even harder for native fish to recover.”

Topics: Australia

Related

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
World
Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
Sea of white: ‘Hundreds of thousands’ of fish dead in Australia
World
Sea of white: ‘Hundreds of thousands’ of fish dead in Australia

China warns against traveling out of Central African Republic capital after killings

China warns against traveling out of Central African Republic capital after killings
Updated 20 March 2023
Reuters

China warns against traveling out of Central African Republic capital after killings

China warns against traveling out of Central African Republic capital after killings
  • There had been many ‘vicious’ security incidents against workers of foreign mining enterprises in the area
  • Armed men killed nine Chinese nationals in an attack on a mine run by the Gold Coast Group
Updated 20 March 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s embassy in the Central African Republic has urged its citizens to avoid traveling outside the capital, Bangui, after a report that nine Chinese nationals were killed in an attack by militants at a gold mine outside the city.
The embassy said in a statement on Sunday there had been many “vicious” security incidents against workers of foreign mining enterprises in the area, and Chinese citizens still outside Bangui were requested to evacuate immediately.
Armed men killed nine Chinese nationals in an attack on a mine run by the Gold Coast Group, 25km from the town of Bambari, its mayor said on Sunday, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.
“We have counted nine bodies and two wounded,” the mayor of Bambari, Abel Matchipata, said. The attack happened around 5:00 a.m. (0300 GMT), he added.
A security source confirmed the toll and the nationality of the victims.
In view of the security risks, the embassy warned Chinese institutions and citizens not to travel outside Bangui and in case of emergency, to contact the embassy to seek consular protection.
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday the security risk level in the Central African Republic, apart from the capital, was red, or very high.
The ministry said it would work with governments and guide Chinese embassies and consulates to take further effective measures to fully safeguard Chinese citizens and enterprises in Africa.
There have been several attacks on Chinese nationals abroad in recent months, prompting embassies to issue warnings and safety alerts and conduct evacuations.

Topics: China Central African Republic

Related

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
World
Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
Central African Republic, 14 armed groups reach peace deal in Khartoum
World
Central African Republic, 14 armed groups reach peace deal in Khartoum

Latest updates

Thailand dissolves parliament for election
Thailand dissolves parliament for election
Wheat falls 1.3 percent, corn down as Black Sea grain export deal extended
Wheat falls 1.3 percent, corn down as Black Sea grain export deal extended
China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant
China says ICC should avoid ‘double standards’ after Putin warrant
Saudi retail pharmacy chain Nahdi posts $236m profit for 2022 
Saudi retail pharmacy chain Nahdi posts $236m profit for 2022 
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.