NEOM’s ENOWA signs agreement to establish first hydrogen fueling station 

RIYADH: NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA has signed an agreement with Air Products Qudra to build, own, and operate the giga-project’s first hydrogen fueling station.

Construction on the facility is set to commence in the second half of the year and will help decarbonize heavy modes of transport covering buses and trucks, according to Air Products Qudra’s website.

“We look forward to contributing our world-leading hydrogen expertise and fueling technology in support of NEOM’s decarbonization goals,” said Ebubekir Koyuncu, Air Products Qudra’s CEO, adding: “Producing and distributing clean hydrogen energy solutions for use in heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles, as well as industrial applications and energy storage, is part of our DNA.”

Air Products Qudra will support NEOM’s environmental development goals by providing a large-scale decarbonizing solution as well as the critical infrastructure for sustainability.

Peter Terium, CEO of ENOWA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Air Products Qudra in providing hydrogen-powered mobility solutions. Jointly we accelerate innovations in clean technologies fueled by green hydrogen, and we contribute to hydrogen mobility markets and a sustainable future of global decarbonization.”

NEOM is Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-city that aims to change the traditional residential and work lifestyle through eco-friendly activity, while ENOWA acts as an incubator for developing new, sustainable energy and water businesses while boosting the economic sector regionally.

Air Products Qudra is a joint venture between development and investment company Air Products Middle East and Qudra Energy, which is Vision Invest’s industrial gasses and composites arm.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding last year with the Royal Commission for Jubail to establish the first hydrogen fuel station in Jubail.