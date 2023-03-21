SEVEN and Hasbro join to develop Play-Doh themed centers in Saudi Arabia 

Closing bell: TASI rises 141.6 points on recovering oil prices

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index increased 141.62 points on Tuesday – or 1.39 percent – to close at 10,359.74, from 10,218.12, thanks to oil price rise, extending a recovery.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also increased 1.64 percent to 1,410.74, and the parallel market, Nomu, edged down by 0.21 percent closing at 18,928.89.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) as 176 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 38 receded.

Arab Sea Information System Co. was the top gainer of the day, closing the trading session up 6.40 percent at SR70.70.

The second-best performer was Thimar Development Holding Co., increasing 9.92 percent to SR48.75 flat.

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. was the third-best performer, rising 7.67 percent - or 31 points – to SR435, compared to its opening at SR404. It also announced a tremendous increase in net profit by 63.06 percent to SR131.4 million. The company’s shares closed 9.71 up at SR192.

Other top performers of the day were Saudi Industrial Export and Saudi Advanced Industries Co.

The biggest faller of the day was Yamama Cement Co., slipping by 3.19 percent to SR30.3.

Elm Co. is the next worst performer of the day, after being the third top performer the day before, decreasing by 2.07 percent to SR426.

The third poor performer was Almarai Co., which drops by 2.01 percent, closing at SR53.6.

The other poor performers were Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance and Al Jouf Cement Co.

Riyadh Cement Co, announced its annual financial results for 2022, posting an 11.18 percent decrease in its net profit to SR189.8 million compared to the same period at SR213.7 million in 2021. The company’s share price on the other hand,

Riyadh Cement said in a statement that the decrease in net profit is driven by a decrease in sales, despite the decrease in the general and administrative expenses and zakat expenses.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co reported a net profit of SR107.4 million in 2022, up 4 percent from SR103 million in 2021, closing at SR131.8 per share

Saudi Company for Hardware incurred a ­­major loss in net profit by 400.1 percent to SR142.5 million. The drop was mainly due to a drop in sales by 11.7 percent in 2022, increasing inventory provision by SR38.5 million and booking impairment loss on non-financial assets by SR29.7 million. The company’s share price dropped by 1.25 percent to close at SR27.65 per share.

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. announced its annual financial results for 2022, posting a total comprehensive profit for the current year of SR8.6 million, up from a loss of SR14.8 million. Alinma’s share price closed at SR14.62, up 0.97 percent.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net comprehensive loss for the current year of SR52.8 million compared to SR36.8 million in the previous year, which is an increase of 43.32 percent. Al Alamiya’s share price edged up 0.17 percent to close at SR12.02.

Middle East Paper Co. on the other hand, posted a 22.58 percent increase in net profit to SR270.7 million in 2022 compared to SR220.5 million in the previous year. The increase in net profit was attributed to growth in revenues by 12 percent to SR130 million. The share price also increased by 0.98 percent closing at SR30.75

National Gas and Industrialization Co. also announced its annual financial results for 2022 posting a 6.3 percent increase in net profit to SR214.1 million. Yet, the company’s share price decreased by 0.53 percent to close at SR56.

Jahez International Company for Information System Technology reported a major decrease in net profit of SR58.9 million, down 49.62 percent compared to 2021. Jahez attributed the decrease to an increase in the segment net profit by 56 percent to SR180.4 million from SR115.9 million and an increase in Zakat expenses. However, the share price increased by 0.15 percent to close at SR664 per share.

Furthermore, Banan Real Estate Co. announces positive annual financial results for 2022, reporting a 52.39 percent rise in net profit to SR37.4 million from SR24.3 million in 2021. However, its share price slightly decreased by 1.40 percent closing at SR56.5.

The company said in a statement that the increase is due to a rise in rental revenues, driven by the acquisition of a hotel apartment building in the Sulaymaniyah district and the Plaza 46 building in the Qurtoba district.

Aldawaa Medical Service Co. also posted a notable increase of 27.73 percent in net profit of 2022 to SR305.4 million compared to SR227.7 million in the previous year. The medical services company’s share price increased by 1.51 percent, closing at SR74.1.

“The reason is mainly due to the increase in sales and the rationing of expenses with resulted in improving the gross profit and operating profit,” Aldawaa said in a bourse filing.

The Medical services company, Mouwasat, also reported a 3.63 percent increase in net profit in 2022 at SR599 million, due to an increase in the number of visits in the outpatient sector and the increase in occupancy rates in the internal departments. The share price increased 2.35 percent, closing at SR200.

On the other hand, Arriyadh Development Co. achieved a net profit of SR300.4 million during the current period, indicating an almost 6 percent drop. This is mainly due to a 16 percent decrease in Tanal’s revenues, which is an associate company.