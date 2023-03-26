Saudi Arabia welcomed 2.5m foreign visitors in February 

RIYADH: The number of foreign visitors who arrived in Saudi Arabia increased to 2.5 million in February from 2.4 million in January, according to the minister of tourism.
Speaking at the fifth monthly virtual meeting with investors and citizens in the tourism sector, Ahmed Al-Khateeb stated that the Kingdom has recorded “historical figures,” in terms of occupancy rates and the number of visitors.
He said that the ministry had trained over 100,000 young Saudi men and women with SR400 million ($106.48 million) spent to upskill them. He added that “their employment is the responsibility of the ministry and hence everyone should cooperate to achieve this goal.”
Al-Khateeb highlighted the importance of industry players to adhere to new regulations set by the ministry, adding that “the ministry will play its role in terms of monitoring and imposing penalties on violators, especially violations of tourist guides.”
“The ministry is keen to have qualified guides working in this field, who must have acquired correct, sufficient, accurate and flawless information,” he stated.
Om Dec. 26, the Ministry of Tourism launched 10 new regulations to develop the tourism sector to keep pace with the growth that Saudi Arabia is witnessing in diverse fields.
The new regulations encompass the tourism hospitality facility, travel and tourism services, tourist guides, tourism hospitality facilities management, tourism consultancy, private tourist hospitality facility, experimental activities, an inspection of tourism activities, and the committees to consider violations of the tourism law and tourist destinations.
Al-Khateeb stressed that the regulations issued by the ministry are clear, and must be adhered to by all workers in the sector without exception.
Saudi Arabia allocates over $80bn for water projects


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated a budget of more than $80 billion to implement hundreds of water projects in the coming years, revealed a top minister.
The allocation is part of efforts to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water for all, according to the Deputy Minister for Water at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The Kingdom's water requirements, estimated at 24.8 billion cubic meters in 2015, are witnessing a steady annual increase of 7 percent. The agricultural sector represents the largest consumer of water in the Kingdom, accounting for 84 percent of the total water demand.
Deputy Minister Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani affirmed that Saudi Arabia is on track to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 due to water sector reorganization and the formulation of the National Water Strategy.
The national strategy aims to maintain water resources, protect the environment, and deliver high-quality, efficient services. Its objectives are consistent with SDG6 in terms of ensuring global access to clean and safe water.
"The Kingdom aspires to provide sanitation services to all by increasing the percentage of the population covered by sanitation services to be more than 95 percent by 2030. Saudi Arabia also established the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Center,” Al-Shaibani said at the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York.
The Deputy Minister also highlighted that sustainable and resilient water management was on the G20 agenda. He emphasized that the Kingdom is on track to enhance agricultural water demand management to meet SDG6.
The strategy has 10 programs, including the involvement of the private sector in production and wastewater treatment, which focuses on pooling production and wastewater treatment assets to privatize them.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia allocated $40 billion for water projects within the five-year capital portfolio of the environment in July last year. The five-year capital portfolio includes 1,335 projects.
China's imports-exports volumes to stay on growth trajectory: Commerce Minister


RIYADH: China's import and export volumes are expected to "continue on a growth trajectory," Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told delegates at a China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday.
Wang told the conference that "foreign companies are not guests, but family" and also said China would step up efforts in government procurement, intellectual property rights, and serving foreign investors.
This comes after a fall in China’s exports for the January-February period pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country’s products, backing government concerns that a global slowdown will be felt at home, Reuters reported.
Imports dropped, too, government data showed earlier this month, also partly reflecting weak foreign demand, since the country brings in parts and materials from abroad for many of its exports.
Exports in the two months were 6.8 percent lower than a year before, after a 9.9 percent annual fall seen in December. The result was, however, better than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a fall of 9.4 percent.
Imports were down by 10.2 percent, greatly missing the poll estimate for a 5.5 percent drop. December imports had been 7.5 percent lower than a year earlier.
“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens the processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.
In addition to this, during the conference, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva stressed that China’s gross domestic product is expecting a 5.2 percent growth in 2023, accounting for around 33.3 percent of global growth in 2023.
This foreshadows China’s strong economic rebound and also provides some light at the end of the tunnel for the world economy, the IMF chief emphasized.
The China Development Forum is an annual high-level global conference held in China right after the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference each year.
This year, the forum is taking place from March 25 up until March 27 under the theme “Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation”.
The conference poses an opportunity for participants to connect with political, economic, and significant decision makers in the Asian country.
Aramco CEO affirms support to ensure China's energy security


RIYADH: Global energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has affirmed its support for China’s long-term energy security and development, as the Riyadh-based company works closely with Chinese entities to meet sustainable targets, its CEO said.
Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 26, Amin Nasser said that Aramco has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower-carbon products.
“We want to be an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals for China’s long-term energy security and China’s high-quality development – to the horizon, and even beyond,” said Nasser.
He added: “That’s why we are doubling down on China’s energy supply, including new lower carbon products, chemicals, and advanced materials, all supported by emissions reduction technologies.”
Nasser further pointed out that Aramco’s plans to elevate its oil production to 13 million barrels per day by 2027 will strengthen China’s long-term energy security.
“Aramco’s view of the energy future, and the most realistic path to get there, closely aligns with China’s. And, like China, we think in decades, not quarters,” he said.
During the speech, Nasser revealed that Aramco is looking for global investment opportunities in liquified natural gas.
“We are steadily adding lower carbon energy to our portfolio, especially blue hydrogen and blue ammonia, electro fuels, and renewables. And we are evaluating an entry into liquified natural gas as well. As the energy transition evolves, there is also the critical issue of materials transition,” he added.
The forum also witnessed Aramco signing agreements with Chinese partners to build a refining complex in the northeast region of China.
During the event, Nasser said that Aramco has agreed to ink a deal with North Huajin Chemical and Panjin Xincheng to start construction on the refinery and petrochemical complex in Liaoning Province.
Interestingly, an initial framework agreement to construct the refinery in Liaoning refinery was first signed during Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s visit to Beijing in March 2017.
Later in 2019, Aramco agreed to set up a venture with Chinese partners, but the move was delayed due to the pandemic outbreak.
“We see a major win-win opportunity to build a world-leading, integrated downstream sector in China, with special emphasis on the high conversion of liquids directly into chemicals as part of our broader liquid-to-chemicals business expansion plans,” said Nasser.
Earlier in March, Saudi Aramco reported a record net profit growth of 46.46 percent in 2022 to SR604.01 billion ($161 billion), driven by higher oil prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.
During a press conference after announcing the financial results, Nasser told Arab News that the energy transition will happen only if affordability, supply security, and sustainability are ensured.
He also added that material transition supported by technological advancements and innovation is pretty much necessary to achieve energy transition goals within the stipulated target time.
“We are heavily investing in technology. We have 12 global centers, most of those work on sustainability. Material transition is critical for Aramco and others, because, without material transition, it will be difficult to achieve the aspirations of climate change,” he told Arab News.
Startup Wrap: Saudi leads the way in flurry of regional activity in startups ecosystem

26 March 2023

CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region witnessed staggering activity in the startup and venture capital space last week spearheaded by Saudi Arabia.
The region’s startup ecosystem experienced debt and equity financing with one mega round as well as cross-border investments.
For its part, Saudi Arabian startups managed to secure a large bulk of funding while UAE-based startups also participated with a fair share.
Tamara secures $150m in debt financing
Saudi-based fintech giant Tamara raised $150 million in debt financing from global investment banking company Goldman Sachs.
Founded in 2020, Tamara is one of the region’s leading buy now, pay later providers with over 15,000 partner merchants using their services.
“Providing excellent products and services to our customers across shopping, payments and banking is at the core of Tamara,” Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, co-founder and CEO of Tamara, said.
The funding will provide the company with support to finance the demand for its BNPL product and continue its growth across new verticals.
“The team has shown the ability to scale a complex B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) business model, and BNPL is just an initial offering. We see a much deeper demand that we can fulfill with the same technology and customer-first approach,” Alsukhan added.
Aumet raises $7m to expand AI capabilities
Saudi Arabia’s healthtech startup Aumet raised $7 million in a pre-series A funding round from Tokyo-based venture capital firm AAIC and Swiss private equity firm AIJ Holdings alongside other investors.
Established in 2016, Aumet is an artificial intelligence-enabled B2B platform that provides software solutions like an enterprise resource planning system and a marketplace for pharmacies.
The company also facilitates the exchange of data between healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors to enable them to make the right decision.
The platform uses predictive analytics to forecast the procurement of products for pharmacies, resulting in cost savings and other efficiencies in the supply chain of pharmacies.
The company plans to utilize its funding to further expand its artificial intelligence capabilities, reach more pharmacies, and provide better access to affordable healthcare products.
Aumet serves more than 10,000 pharmacies across Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt.
Saudi Venture Capital launches $80m fintech fund
The Kingdom’s booming fintech sector is set to get a boost, thanks to an $80 million investment fund launched by Saudi Venture Capital Co.
The ‘Investment in Fintech VC Fund’ was launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority and the Financial Sector Development Program to preserve the Kingdom’s fintech industry growth that attracted almost 25 percent of all Saudi venture capital funding last year.
SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and small and medium enterprises from the early stage to initial public offering by backing venture capital and private equity firms all around the region.
The firm, which has always been keen to empower the startup landscape in the Kingdom, also signed a memorandum of understanding last month with the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul to support small and medium enterprises going public.
The company will strategically place the new fund to support Saudi Arabia’s fintech ecosystem which raised $239 million in funding in 2022, according to venture data firm MAGNiTT.
Saudi Arabia’s venture capital market has been one of the most attractive markets globally, capturing $987 million in funding last year, a 72 percent increase from the year before.
The Kingdom’s 2022 funding boom came as investment across the world decreased by 35 percent year-on-year, while the US venture market experienced a 37 percent drop, according to Crunchbase.
The UAE and Egypt, which are the region’s leading venture markets, also witnessed a decline in funding activity last year.
Founded in 2018, SVC is a government investment company under the SME Bank and has invested in 35 funds which financed 525 companies through 904 deals.
Spate of regional funding rounds
UAE-based fintech Credable raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Ventures Platform and Egypt-based Acasia Ventures to roll out new products across Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.
On the other hand, UAE-based payment solution Qlub raised $25 million in funding co-led by Cherry Ventures and Point Nine with participation from STV, Raed Ventures, Heartcore, Shorooq Partners, FinTech Collective and Al Dhabi Capital.
In addition, UAE-based edtech almentor raised $10 million in a pre-series C funding round led by e& Capital alongside other Egyptian investors to accelerate the company’s growth and expand into the Kingdom.
Furthermore, Saudi-based NFT marketplace Nuqtah raised an undisclosed seed funding round led by Animoca Brands with participation from Polygon to scale the business over the next 12 months.
Also, Bahrain-based proptech Estater raised $5 million in a series A funding round led by undisclosed investors from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to accelerate product development and boost technology infrastructure.
Iraq Islamic Bank partnered with MSA Novo to launch a new fund targeting Iraqi startups and lead the digital transformation in the country.
Abu Dhabi investment firm Group 42 went on to acquire a $100 million stake in TikTok’s owner company ByteDance.
Retail luxury sector in Saudi Arabia is fast evolving, says Harrods MD

26 March 2023

RIYADH: When it comes to retail luxury, very few people in the world can match the understanding that Michael Ward, the managing director of Harrods, has of this exclusive market segment.
As the head of the iconic British luxury department store, which attracts 15 million shoppers each year, he undoubtedly occupies one of the most influential and exciting roles in luxury retail.
Since joining the business, Ward has embarked on a program of significant development, enabling Harrods to become the extremely successful retail model it is today.
he integration of digital experiences with physical stores in Saudi malls was a key theme at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit and with a number of next-generation mall developments currently underway in the Kingdom, international retail will no doubt in the future be learning from how these have incorporated digital technologies and immersive experiences.
He was recently in Saudi Arabia and shared his wealth of knowledge at the 9th edition of Retail Leaders Circle Middle East and North Africa Summit held in Riyadh earlier this month.
The two-day annual event brought together all industry players in the retail sector from international brands to local franchise partners under one roof. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Ward said the retail sector in Saudi Arabia was fast evolving.
“The integration of digital experiences with physical stores in Saudi malls was a key theme at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit and with a number of next-generation mall developments currently underway in the Kingdom, international retail will no doubt in the future be learning from how these have incorporated digital technologies and immersive experiences,” he said.
Asked how existing malls in Saudi Arabia can keep pace with the hyper-competitive landscape, Ward replied: “The future of brick-and-mortar retail is experiential – whether that is providing dining or wellness services or the more creative and immersive experiences, all retailers need to be challenging themselves on how they delight and reward the customer in order to remain competitive.
“Innovative collaborations should be considered as they can play an important role in creating first-class experiential retail.”
Personalization is key
Ward went on to say that luxury retailers in the Kingdom who are keen to personalize shopping experiences for individual customers can take a lesson or two from Harrods, which is renowned for the service it offers to its customers, whether that is provided by a member of its team on the shop floor or through its personal and private shopping services.
“What we are now challenging ourselves on is how do we provide that digitally, whether that is harrods.com or virtual personal shopping services,” he explained. “Our objective is that however they shop, customers always experience the same exemplary and personalized service that they expect of Harrods. This ability to personalize the shopping experience beyond face-to-face interactions is a key challenge for the luxury industry today.”
Reflecting on how the luxury retail sector in the Kingdom can improve the premium shopping experience, Ward said truly understanding customers is essential.
“At Harrods we have invested significantly in the last two years in our Single View of Customer,” he revealed.
“This allows us to understand a customer’s buying journey from thousands of available data points, allowing us to make strategic decisions and engage with our customers at the right moment, through the most relevant channels and with the most engaging and valuable content, expanding the customer journey and importantly improving the customer experience.”
With regard to building further value through experience and loyalty, Ward said that Harrods is privileged to have the loyalty of some customers who have shopped with them for their whole lifetime, and who may even be second or third generation patrons.
“Nurturing loyalty has always been at the heart of our customer acquisition and retention strategy,” he explained. “Today our Harrods Rewards scheme, which has been in place since 2008, plays a big role in winning and keeping customer loyalty.”
Ward added: “Rewards members gain exclusive access to an array of benefits and earn points as they spend. And three quarters of our trade in 2022 came from Harrods Rewards customers. What this provides is a vast quantity of customer insights allowing us to ultimately provide better experiences for our customers.”
Key luxury retail trends
Moving forward, what are the key global trends in retail that Saudi Arabia should be ready to embrace? “Looking at luxury retail specifically, we see two trends shaping the industry,” Ward responded. “Firstly, a demand for unique experiences that delight the customer and secondly, a demand for rarity and exclusivity.”
“At Harrods, we have fortunately been well positioned to capitalize on both these trends,” he continued. “Our ever more creative pop-ups and unique brand collaborations mean every visit to the store can still feel like a new experience and secondly, we are able to bring together the rarest items under one roof with sought-after products that are exclusive to Harrods.”
With regard to innovations that could help change the retail landscape in the Kingdom, Ward explained that what machine learning and artificial intelligence can do for retail is a key question being asked by the industry globally, and it will no doubt bring changes in every country.
“At Harrods, we are using machine learning currently as part of our SVC to help analyze immense quantities of data and there will undoubtedly be more and more use cases in the future,” he said.
Talking of shopping habits of Saudi customers at the Harrods store, Ward said most luxury fabrics are extremely popular with their customers from the Kingdom. “We see the rarity and exclusivity of products also act as an important factor in their shopping choices,” he added.
Harrods, which has a longstanding relationship with Middle East customers, continues to shape a vision of modern luxury for generations to come. By all accounts, there is much to learn from this iconic department store as Saudi Arabia sets new benchmarks in luxury retail in the region.