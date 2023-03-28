The UAE’s banking sector to remain stable: KPMG

RIYADH: Following a 31 percent rise in net profits and a 10.6 percent increase in assets in 2022, the UAE’s banking sector is projected to remain stable, according to a KPMG report.
The global accounting firm said the sector’s net sentiment improved by 7 percent from the previous year, based on 96,321 tweets regarding seven UAE banks tracked.
The UAE banking sector recorded an industry average of -7.4 percent, a seven-percentage point increase from the 2022 study’s industry aggregate of -14.4 percent last year, the report added.
“The UAE’s vibrant economy and its favorable business environment has attracted a significant amount of foreign investment, with banks benefiting from large pools of capital and high-net-worth customers the UAE is attracting,” Abbas Basrai, partner and head of financial services at KPMG Lower Gulf, said.
The country’s banking sector, which has benefited greatly from the government’s commitment to regulatory reforms, saw the total assets of the top 10 banks increase by 10.6 percent year-on-year to $898.89 billion in 2022, driven by strong growth in deposits, loans, and advances.
The UAE’s economy is expected to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, the highest rate in 11 years, after expanding by 3.9 percent in 2021, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. In 2023, the country’s gross domestic product is forecast to increase 3.9 percent 2023, according to the regulator.
According to KPMG's report, the vibrant banking sector remained well-positioned to maintain a stable outlook in 2023 “with the growing demand for digital financial services, rapid adoption of fintech solutions enhancing customer experience, and industry competitiveness.”