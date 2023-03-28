You are here

FIFA museum case against Blatter dropped

date 2023-03-28
Swiss authorities announced on Tuesday the end of legal proceedings against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter over the alleged mismanagement of its Zurich museum.
Updated 28 March 2023
Reuters

  • "The investigation did not confirm the suspicion of breach of obligations by way of unfair management," Zurich prosecutors said
  • FIFA filed a criminal complaint in December 2020 against the former head of world football's governing body for "criminal mismanagement"
GENEVA: Swiss authorities announced on Tuesday the end of legal proceedings against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter over the alleged mismanagement of its Zurich museum.
The Zurich public prosecutor’s department “has closed criminal proceedings against two former FIFA officials in connection to the FIFA museum,” it said in a statement.
“The investigation did not confirm the suspicion of breach of obligations by way of unfair management,” it added.
FIFA filed a criminal complaint in December 2020 against the former head of world football’s governing body for “criminal mismanagement” over the construction of the museum, a project spearheaded by Blatter.
It claimed the museum claimed generated a bill of 500 million Swiss francs ($564 million) that instead “could and should have been channeled into the development of global football.”
Under Blatter, FIFA said it spent $140 million on refurbishing and renovating an office building and signed an “unfavorable” long-term rental agreement above market rates that will cost the organization $360 million by its date of expiration in 2045.
However, according to the Zurich public prosecutor, “it was not possible to establish wrongful behavior.”
The museum was opened in 2016 by Gianni Infantino following his following election as Blatter’s successor.

Klinsmann no success yet as Uruguay beat S. Korea 2-1

Updated 28 March 2023
Klinsmann no success yet as Uruguay beat S. Korea 2-1

Updated 28 March 2023
SEOUL: Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for his first win as head coach of South Korea after Uruguay triumphed 2-1 in a friendly played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

The former Germany and US coach was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia on Friday.

After Korea progressed to the second round of last year’s World Cup at the expense of Uruguay, the result provided some measure of revenge for the visiting team.

The meeting between the two teams in Qatar ended 0-0 but it only took Sebastian Coates 10 minutes to open the scoring for Uruguay, after he rose above the Korean defense to head home a corner from Federico Valverde.

Six minutes into the second half, midfielder Hwang In-beom fired home a shot from inside the penalty area. But Lazio’s Matias Vecino grabbed the winner in the 63rd minute, scoring from close range after goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo parried a Joaquin Piquerez
free kick.

With six minutes remaining, Kim Young-gwon headed home but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Just four days after defeating Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney, Australia lost to the same opposition 2-1 in Melbourne.

Brandon Borrello put the Socceroos ahead after 16 minutes but two second-half goals, the first a Pervis Estupinan penalty and the second from William Pacho after 65 minutes, gave Ecuador the win.

Japan coach demands 'control' after Borre stunner gives Colombia victory

Updated 28 March 2023
Japan coach demands 'control' after Borre stunner gives Colombia victory

Updated 28 March 2023
  • Colombia showed more attacking intent after the break and Jorge Carrascal almost scored
OSAKA: Japan coach Hajjime Moriyasu said he wanted to “build a team that can control games” after his side threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma put Japan ahead with a towering header in the third minute in Osaka but Colombia equalized later in the first half through Aston Villa teenager Jhon Duran.

Rafael Borre then scored a spectacular overhead winner just after the hour mark, launching himself into a right-footed strike that whistled past Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt.

Japan drew 1-1 with Uruguay in Tokyo last week and Moriyasu said he was frustrated not to claim a win in his team’s first home games since reaching the World Cup last 16 in Qatar in December.

“We were aiming for the win, we prepared well and we scored the opening goal, so it was disappointing not to win that game,” he said.

“We’re aiming to win no matter the situation. I want to build a team that can control games,” he added.

Mitoma has been in scintillating form since joining Brighton last summer and he gave Japan the perfect start when he rose to thump Hidemasa Morita’s cross past Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

“It was a great cross from Morita and all I had to do was get on the end of it,” said Mitoma, who has scored six goals in the Premier League this season.

“We scored at a good time but the way the game played out after that is something we have to work on.”

Colombia saw little of the ball in the first half but they equalized in the 33rd minute when Deiver Machado raided down the left before cutting the ball back for Duran to sweep home.

Colombia showed more attacking intent after the break and Jorge Carrascal almost scored with a deflected shot that looped up and over the crossbar.

Borre showed him how it was done just minutes later, and Colombia held on to their lead when Vargas kept out Japan striker Ayase Ueda’s header with a point-blank save.

“Uruguay and Colombia were great opponents for us and we all felt how hard they go in for the ball,” said Japan’s Ko Itakura, acting as captain with Maya Yoshida and other veterans not called up for the two games.

“Now I want us all to go back to our clubs and raise our level individually.”

Algeria second team after Morocco to qualify for African Cup

Updated 28 March 2023
Algeria second team after Morocco to qualify for African Cup

Updated 28 March 2023
  • Striker Baghdad Bounedjah’s early goal was enough for Algeria to beat Niger 1-0 in African Cup of Nations qualifying and book its place at the tournament
CAPE TOWN: Striker Baghdad Bounedjah’s early goal was enough for Algeria to beat Niger 1-0 in African Cup of Nations qualifying on Monday and book its place at the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.
Algeria is the second team to qualify after World Cup semifinalist Morocco.
Bounedjah struck in the sixth minute, putting a shot in the bottom right corner after he was played in by Riyad Mahrez. Algeria held firm in a game played in Tunisia to improve its record to four wins from four in the final qualifiers.
The race is on between Tanzania, Niger and Uganda to take the other qualifying place in Group F alongside Algeria.
Morocco qualified last week without playing after South Africa and Liberia drew 2-2 on Friday. That meant Morocco will definitely take one of the top two places in Group K, which was reduced to a three-team and not four-team group because Zimbabwe was disqualified from the qualifiers.
Morocco celebrated by beating Brazil 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday.
Morocco made history last year in Qatar when it became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup and will be considered one of the favorites for the African Cup title next year. The North African nation is enjoying a golden period after hosting FIFA’s Club World Cup in February and being announced this month as part of a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to stage the 2030 World Cup.
Its victory over Brazil was its first against the five-time World Cup winner.
Defending champion Senegal is also top of its African Cup qualifying group and on course to reach the final tournament following forward Sadio Mané’s return to action with his country last week. Senegal can qualify on Tuesday if it wins in Mozambique.
In other qualifiers on Monday, Nigeria gained revenge for a surprise home loss to Guinea-Bissau on Friday by winning in Guinea-Bissau 1-0. Moses Simon converted a penalty in the 30th minute to put Nigeria back on top of Group A.
Angola and Ghana drew 1-1 and Ghana leads a tight Group E by a point from Central African Republic, and three points from third-placed Angola with two rounds of games to play.

With Mbappe quiet, Pavard earns France 1-0 win at Ireland

Updated 28 March 2023
With Mbappe quiet, Pavard earns France 1-0 win at Ireland

Updated 28 March 2023
  • France makes it back-to-back wins to open Group B but is far from the easy ride during pevious match
DUBLIN: With Kylian Mbappe kept quiet, France relied on another brilliant finish from recalled defender Benjamin Pavard and two sensational late saves by Mike Maignan to win at Ireland 1-0 in European Championship qualifying on Monday.

Making his first appearance since France’s opening match of last year’s World Cup, Pavard intercepted a stray pass just outside Ireland’s area and sent in a shot that glanced in off the underside of the crossbar in the 50th.

It was the right back’s third goal for France and all three have been screamers. His first, against Argentina in the 2018 World Cup, was voted goal of the tournament.

France made it back-to-back wins to open Group B but this was far from the easy ride that the Netherlands gave Les Bleus in a 4-0 thrashing on Friday. That night, Mbappe scored twice in his first match as France captain but the striker was barely a factor against a resolute Ireland team which defended stoutly early on before piling on the pressure near the end at the Aviva Stadium.

It needed Maignan to produce two stunning stops at corners — first off his own teammate, Jules Kounde, and then from a header from Ireland defender Nathan Collins that was heading into the top corner — to preserve the win.

“It was a tough game. Ireland are always difficult to play here,” France manager Didier Deschamps said. “They were dangerous at the end, especially from set-pieces. We have a young team, but they have quality and character, too.”

France brought Olivier Giroud back into the lineup and the striker, at 36 years, 178 days, became the oldest outfield player in the history of the national team to start.

Giroud was also quiet, though was involved in the highlight of a low-key first half when his header at a corner took a double deflection before Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazuna flopped on the ball at Mbappe’s feet.

It fell to Pavard to produce the magic.

“The World Cup didn’t go the way I would have imagined,” the defender said. “But I was happy after every win, I was there for the collective.”

It was Ireland’s opening game of group play.

“We’re disappointed and frustrated, but that’s why they’re such a good team,” Ireland captain Seamus Coleman said of France. “We didn’t allow them a lot of chances. I thought we defended well, kept them quiet.”

Saudi national team in training ahead of Bolivia friendly

Updated 27 March 2023
Saudi national team in training ahead of Bolivia friendly

Updated 27 March 2023
  • The Green Falcons are holding one final training session before the Bolivia match on Monday evening, open to the media
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabia national team continued their training camp on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Bolivia at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium.

The training session was held under the supervision of head coach Herve Renard, and included possession exercises and mini-matches.

Players Hassan Al-Tambukti, Abdel-Rahman Al-Aboud and Riyad Sharahili had to miss out on the training session due to injury.

The Green Falcons are holding one final training session before the Bolivia match on Monday evening, which is open to the media.

