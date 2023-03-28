OIC praises Cambodia’s religious tolerance at annual reception

JEDDAH: A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has attended the annual Ramadan iftar reception hosted by Hun Sen, prime minister of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh.
The event was attended by dignitaries from the region’s countries, including the prime minister of Malaysia, the former vice president of Indonesia, and members of the diplomatic community.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha thanked Cambodia’s leadership, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, for hosting the event.
In a statement delivered on his behalf by El Habib Bourane, director of Muslim communities and minorities at the Department of Political Affairs at the OIC, Taha said that the occasion testified to Cambodia’s long-standing respect for diversity, peaceful coexistence and tolerance among all communities, and to the high regard the government of the country accords to Muslims.
He acknowledged that the Cambodian government’s promotion of peaceful integration, coexistence and harmony among various communities provided an example for other countries to follow.
The OIC chief expressed appreciation for constructive engagement between the organization and Cambodia, and stressed his commitment to strengthening the close and friendly relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Speaking before an audience of more than 6,000 people from different regions of Cambodia and neighboring countries, Hun Sen said that his government had always promoted freedom of religion by facilitating all practices and resolutely opposing racism.
He emphasized that religious harmony was indispensable in building and ensuring peace and development.
Hun Sen called on the Cambodian Islamic Supreme Council to strengthen and expand national and international cooperation to help mobilize both technical and financial assistance to contribute to the well-being of the Muslim community.
The delegation from the OIC also held meetings with a number of Cambodian officials, the mufti of the country, and representatives of the Muslim community. It also visited mosques in Phnom Penh.