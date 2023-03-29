Al Rajhi Bank to issue first US dollar-denominated sukuk

Closing Bell: Saudi stocks extended gains mirroring rise in global peers

RIYADH: Like most major Gulf markets, Saudi stocks extended gains on Wednesday mirroring a rise in global peers after sentiment was lifted by receding fears of a global banking crisis and rising oil prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index edged up 0.3 percent supported by gains in most sectors, led by healthcare and financials. Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services added 2.3 percent and Al-Rajhi Bank rose 0.4 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, also went up by 68.96 points or 0.35 percent to close at 19,603.35, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index went down by 0.22 percent to 1,420.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.7 billion ($1.52 billion).

The top gainer was Arabian Pipes Co., whose share prices went up by 10 percent to SR45.65 followed by Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co., whose share prices rose 9.95 percent and 6.24 percent respectively.

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst performer. The company’s share prices dropped by 6.67 percent to SR41.30.

On the announcements front, Alhasoob Co. reported a drop in its profit by 44.31 percent to SR6.65 million in 2022, from SR11.94 million in 2021. In a statement given to Tadawul, the company attributed the decrease in profits to a fall in exports amid weak demand. The company’s share prices remained unchanged on Wednesday at SR218.

Meanwhile, Jazan Energy and Development Co., reported a surge in net profit by 44 percent in 2022 to SR16.5 million, compared to SR11.5 million in the year-ago period. The company’s profit was driven by SR31 million gains realized from the sale of a land plot in the Khabt Al-Falaq, Jazan.

As the profits of the company surged, the share prices of Jazan Energy and Development Co. went up 0.59 percent to SR13.68.

Saudi Fisheries Co. also announced its financial reports. It widened its 2022 net loss to SR68.79 million, compared to SR 34.12 million in the year-earlier period. As the losses deepened, the firm’s share prices dropped 1.65 percent to SR26.75.

Seera Group Holding, in 2022, narrowed its net loss to SR46 million, from a loss of SR373 million in 2021. Despite narrowing the losses, the company’s share prices fell by 3.02 percent to SR21.80.

Another firm that narrowed its net loss was Knowledge Economic City. The company trimmed its 2022 net loss to SR 19.38 million, from SAR 22.08 million a year earlier. The firm’s share prices, on Wednesday, rose 0.82 percent to SR14.7.

Naseej International Trading Co. also narrowed its losses to SR1.37 million in 2022, from SR85.51 million in 2021. Driven by better performance in 2021, the firm’s share prices rose by 0.46 percent to SR43.8.

Gulf Coperation Council markets

Dubai’s main share index was up 0.7 percent, on its second positive day in a row, supported by financial and real estate stocks. Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, gained 0.8 percent, and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties inched up 0.5 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index rose 0.3 percent, boosted by a 1.2 percent climb in the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, and a 0.7 percent lift in Abu Dhabi Ports.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar advanced 0.5 percent on its second day of gains on a boost from financial and industrial stocks. Shariah-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan continued its surge for a third day to open nearly up 6 percent, while chemical makers Industries Qatar jumped more than 3 percent.