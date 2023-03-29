You are here

Tunisia dodge bottles to secure Cup of Nations place
By the final whistle the pitch was littered with bottles as Libyans vented their anger after Tunisia dominated for long periods and inflicted a second loss in five days on their neighbours.
AFP

Tunisia dodge bottles to secure Cup of Nations place
  • Haythem Jouini scored the match-winner on 16 minutes in the eastern city of Benghazi
  • Victory assured Tunisia of a top-two finish in Group J and a place at the 24-nation African football showpiece
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Tunisia qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations by winning 1-0 in Libya on Tuesday while dodging dozens of plastic bottles flung on the pitch by home supporters.
Haythem Jouini scored the match-winner on 16 minutes in the eastern city of Benghazi, powerfully heading an Ali Maaloul corner into the net.
By the final whistle the pitch was littered with bottles as Libyans vented their anger after Tunisia dominated for long periods and inflicted a second loss in five days on their neighbors.
Victory assured Tunisia of a top-two finish in Group J and a place at the 24-nation African football showpiece in the Ivory Coast next January and February.
They are likely to be joined by Equatorial Guinea, who are six points ahead of Libya with two rounds remaining in June and September.
Tunisia are the seventh qualifiers after the Ivory Coast, Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, South Africa and Burkina Faso.
Elsewhere, veteran forward Cedric Bakambu scored for the Democratic Republic of Congo and was later sent off as they drew 1-1 with Mauritania in Group I.
Bakambu netted after nine minutes in Nouakchott, Mohamed Soueid levelled 12 minutes into the second half, and the 10 Congolese then repulsed endless Mauritanian attacks.
All four teams remain in contention with Gabon having seven points, Sudan six, Mauritania five and DR Congo four.
The last of 44 matchday three and four fixtures is scheduled for Wednesday in Kigali, where Rwanda can climb above Mozambique into second place if they defeat Benin in Group L.

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022.
Ronaldo’s embrace of Saudi Arabian adventure could pave the way to Messi reunion

A few months ago, the notion of Lionel Messi signing for Al-Hilal would have been fanciful to say the least
The word is that, for Messi, a deal with Al-Hilal is a preferred option to returning to former club Barcelona.
Liliane Tannoury

A few months ago, the notion of Lionel Messi signing for Al-Hilal would have been fanciful to say the least
  • The Portuguese superstar’s successful start to his Al-Nassr career could also lead to the signing of Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric
Liliane Tannoury

The rumor won’t go away. In fact it’s getting stronger by the day.

A few months ago, the notion of Lionel Messi signing for Al-Hilal would have been fanciful to say the least. But Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr, and above all, his embrace of his new home, has altered things dramatically.

So much so, the word is that, for Messi, a deal with Al-Hilal is a preferred option to returning to former club Barcelona, a new adventure in the US or a homecoming in Argentina.

An enticing precedent has now been set.

Let’s face it, few people believed that Ronaldo would make the move to Saudi Arabia when rumors began swirling during the World Cup, particularly as no specific club was initially mentioned.

Surely a move from Manchester United to a Champions League club in Europe would be his preferred choice?

But on Dec. 30, 2022, the rumors became a reality. Ronaldo was presented as an Al-Nassr footballer to millions of fans, many of them disbelieving, around the world.

While many have cast doubts about the reasons behind his move, and his future intentions, the Portuguese legend has gone about his business in exactly the professional manner you’d expect, on and off the pitch.

“I did everything in Europe, and it’s time to share my experience in Asia,” he said.

Ronaldo, like Messi, has had a successful international break, scoring doubles in the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein and the 6-0 defeat of Luxembourg. He returns to Riyadh in buoyant mood, having reminded the world that his golden touch remains intact since his move to Saudi.

Looking at his Al-Nassr spell so far, accusations that his prime motivation was money seem off the mark.

He has fitted seamlessly into the Al-Nassr setup, and so far has scored eight league goals — including four against Al-Wehda and a hattrick against Damac — to close in on top scorer Talisca’s tally of 13. He has also been named Roshn Saudi League player of the month for February.

Off the pitch, he has embraced his new surroundings.

Many believed he would be spending his time travelling between Saudi and Europe, but his family seems to have settled in Riyadh in double quick time, and they have been seen visiting many famous spots and historical landmarks such as AlUla, while his children have been taking Arabic lessons.

He further endeared himself to the local population by celebrating Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day in traditional attire.

Since his move, the world’s press has been focused on his every move, while football fans are increasingly targeting Riyadh as a tourist destination thanks to his presence.

No doubt the support for the Ronaldo deal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government, as confirmed by Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, has had a significant impact on how the Kingdom will be seen as a home for the world’s best players, with the promise that all clubs will receive similar backing.

This has led to speculation that players like Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric could be next to make the move to Saudi.

But it’s Messi’s name that has caused the most excitement, not least for the potential renewal of his rivalry with Ronaldo.

The idea, unthinkable a few years ago, is very much a possibility now, with good reason.

Over the last decade, Saudi Arabia has established itself as a hub of Middle Eastern and Asian football, with Al-Hilal claiming two Champions League titles and the national team excelling at different age-group levels.

Where the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues had been seen as superior in the past, the Saudi Pro League is now arguably the most competitive.

Messi’s camp will be aware of all these developments.

The Argentine captain’s father was recently in Riyadh and will have been tempted with offers that could dwarf even Ronaldo’s deal.

And should Messi make the move to Al-Hilal, Saudi football fans and media will be the big winners. From watching two of the world’s greatest ever footballers duel it out in Spain’s El Clasico, the rivalry will be there for all to witness in the heart of Riyadh.

Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit

Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit
John Duerden

Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit

Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit
  • Frenchman leaves to take over his country’s women’s national team ahead of this summer’s World Cup
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s fans, players and football officials are today coming to terms with the news that Herve Renard has left his position as head coach of the national team to take charge of the women’s team of France.

Rumors of his exit have been circulating for over a week, and following his last two international matches in charge of the Green Falcons, 2-1 friendly losses to Venezuela and, last night, Bolivia, they became a reality.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation confirmed Renard’s departure with a statement posted on its Twitter account.

“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation Board of Directors has agreed on the contract termination of the Head Coach of the Saudi National Team Mr. Herve Renard upon his request,” said the statement.

“A legal settlement has been (completed) to end the contract between the two parties. The President and the Board of Directors of SAFF wish Mr. Renard every success in his future career.”

 

 

Meanwhile, Renard released his own farewell message in a three-tweet thread following the loss to Bolivia.

“Having been the coach of (the) National team of Saudi Arabia is a great pride for me. Since August 2019, I had the chance to be an integral part of the life of this beautiful country. I have seen this team grow alongside me and achieve a fabulous World Cup,” he posted.

 

 

“This fantastic and unforgettable win against Argentina. Very proud to have been able to show to the world the progress and a good image of the Saudi football. It’s time for me to fly to another horizon but with this memories engraved in me,” he added.

He also thanked the minister of sport, the head of SAFF and everyone at the national team. “Special thanks to @AbdulazizTF @Yalmisehal @SaudiNT and to all the players, the staff, and all the fans for their incredible support,” the final tweet said.

The official account of the Saudi national team also followed up with a video message from Renard.

 

 

The Frenchman has presided over a period of success during his four years in Riyadh and while that has been welcomed in the Kingdom, it has also been noticed elsewhere, not least in his home nation.

His move to France will come as a blow to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation who looked like they had a respected coach who loved the job and was in it for the long haul. After taking over in 2019, he signed a contract extension in 2022 that would have taken him to 2027.

Renard has improved the team, established a style and, most importantly, delivered on the pitch.

All of Asia was impressed during qualification for the 2022 World Cup when the Green Falcons finished above Japan and Australia in a tough group. Placed in a difficult group in Qatar, Saudi Arabia more than held their own.

The world watched in awe as Renard’s men defeated eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening group game. It was not only a come-from-behind victory, and not only achieved courtesy of fine goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari but, most importantly, it was deserved. Once they took the lead, Argentina quickly ran out of ideas in the face of determined and organized defending.

It was immediately hailed as one of the best results in the history of the World Cup and it certainly sparked the 2022 tournament into life. In the end, Saudi Arabia could not quite make the second round but returned home with heads held high and reputations enhanced.

Renard’s next task was to prepare for next January’s Asian Cup. It started with friendly games at the end of March against Venezuela and Bolivia but now it has ended, and somebody else will have to continue that journey.

It could be that Renard would not have left a job he seemed to enjoy for any other nation except his homeland. The 54-year-old takes over a troubled women’s team, however.

In early March, Corinne Diacre was sacked as head coach following a revolt from players. After six years in charge, a number of senior stars said that they would not play at this summer’s World Cup as they were dissatisfied with the standard of the coaching setup. The French Football Federation had little choice but to make the change, acknowledging that changes needed to be made. It was rumored that they wanted Thierry Henry but the former French international striker is said to be interested in the US women’s national team.

It is no surprise that the FFF have turned to Renard. He has shown that he can win tournaments, leading Ivory Coast and Zambia to the African Cup of Nations titles. He impressed at the 2018 World Cup with Morocco and did the same four years later with Saudi Arabia. With just four months before the World Cup starts in Australia and New Zealand, there is not much time but Renard has demonstrated in the past that he can turn teams around and achieve success.

The Frenchman is giving up plenty, however. Not just the chance to lead Saudi Arabia at the Asian Cup next January but there is the 2026 World Cup — and with the expanded tournament, it would be a surprise if the boys from Riyadh do not make it — as well as the 2027 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman has swapped all that for the chance to take his home nation to a World Cup that will be held this summer and one that France, grouped with Brazil, Jamaica and Panama, have the potential to win.

While fans in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and elsewhere will perhaps have a passing interest in how France performs Down Under, now the focus is on finding the right person to lead Saudi Arabia forward.

After the World Cup and the improved reputation of football in the country, there should be plenty of interested parties.

Saudi women's national team were officially recognized by FIFA in their world rankings for the first time.
Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp
AFP

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp
  • Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring against Curacao on 20 minutes
  • Lionel Messi came into the game as his country’s all-time record goalscorer
AFP

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina: Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions as they romped to a 7-0 friendly win over outclassed Curacao.
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.
It came 17 years after he opened his Argentina account in a 3-2 defeat to Croatia in March 2006.
The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half-hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth as Argentina toyed with their overmatched opponents.
It was his seventh hat-trick for the national team.
“You cannot describe Messi in words,” said fellow goalscorer Nicolas Gonzalez.
“He’s the best in the world and he shows it match after match, day after day. Every time he touches the ball, he makes you smile.”
Messi came into the game not just as his country’s all-time record goalscorer, but with more goals than the next two top marksmen — Gabriel Batistuta on 56 and Sergio Aguero with 41 — put together.
This was Argentina’s second match since winning the World Cup in dramatic style against France in Qatar in December — triumphing 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw — and it was always going to be about Messi reaching 100 goals.
Now with 102, he remains third in the all-time list, behind great rival Cristiano Ronaldo (122) of Portugal and Iran’s Ali Daei (109).
Messi had come up short on Thursday last week when he notched his 99th goal for the Albiceleste as Argentina toiled in their homecoming celebration match against Panama.
The Central Americans had held out until the 78th minute before 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada broke their resistance.
Messi then scored direct from a free-kick a minute from time — his 800th goal in professional football — in front of 83,000 delirious fans in Buenos Aires.
Curacao, ranked 86th by world governing body FIFA, could only hold out for 20 minutes before Messi took a pass from Giovanni Lo Ceslo, cut inside his marker onto his weaker right foot and fired a low shot into the bottom corner.
The referee was then seen on live television throwing the ball to someone on the side of the pitch as DirecTV commentators speculated that it was heading “straight to the museum.”
Three minutes later Gonzalez outjumped goalkeeper Eloy Room to head home from four yards.
Gonzalez turned provider as Messi scored the first of three goals in four minutes, this time with his left foot.
He then laid off the ball for Enzo Fernandez to make it four with a shot from distance before Lo Celso released Messi behind the defense to notch his treble.
Argentina took their foot off the gas in the second half, with only a generously-awarded Angel Di Maria penalty and close-range finish from Gonzalo Montiel adding to the score.
But the 42,000 fans present remained in party mood throughout, waiting for their heroes to lift the World Cup trophy in front of them.

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey
AFP

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey
  • Manchester United midfielder McTominay gave the hosts a dream start by slotting home Andrew Robertson's cutback in the seventh minute
  • Switzerland made it two wins from two games in Group I with a comfortable 3-0 success against Israel
AFP

PARIS: Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland claimed a famous 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday, while Croatia won in Turkey.

Steve Clarke's Scotland won their opening match in Group A 3-0 against Cyprus on Saturday but usurped that result with a stunning performance against three-time European champions Spain.

It was their first victory over Spain since 1984 and probably their best result since beating France in 2007.

"The manager said before getting on the bus for the stadium: 'This is your chance to create a legacy as a Scotland player'," said McTominay.

"These are the sort of nights in 20-30 years you remember as a player. When you watch back the game you say I was there. It's what the game is about."

Manchester United midfielder McTominay gave the hosts a dream start by slotting home Andrew Robertson's cutback in the seventh minute.

Ryan Christie went close to a second before Joselu, who scored twice on his debut against Norway at the weekend, hit the crossbar for Spain.

Lyndon Dykes missed a golden chance to double the Scots' advantage in first-half added time, but dinked the ball over the bar after racing through on goal.

McTominay made no such mistake six minutes after the restart, though, drilling home a fine left-footed volley after excellent work from Kieran Tierney.

Spain piled on late pressure but failed to create many clear-cut chances as Scotland held on to the delight of a raucous crowd in Glasgow.

The loss is a serious early setback for new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente who took over from Luis Enrique following a World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco.

"It's clear that the two chances they had they put away and we tried, we hit the woodwork twice, we had a lot of chances, above all in the first half," Spain midfielder Rodri told Teledeporte.

"We have to improve these lapses, and these things that cost us against these teams."

Scotland are top of a difficult Group A that also includes Erling Haaland's Norway and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Georgia.

The Georgians played out a 1-1 draw with Norway in the other Group A game in Batumi.

The Scandinavians took the lead through Alexander Sorloth, playing in place of the injured Haaland, in the 15th minute.

But Metz forward Georges Mikautadze equalised on the hour mark to ensure Georgia did not start their bid to qualify for a first major tournament with a defeat.

"It would have been worse if we had stood here and not created chances. We had some incredible chances today. That's life," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

World Cup semifinalists Croatia eased to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey to kickstart their Group D campaign after an opening draw with Wales.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic netted a first-half double with both goals coming from Mario Pasalic assists.

Croatia are level on four points with Wales after Rob Page's side beat Latvia 1-0 for their first win since the retirement of Gareth Bale.

Striker Kieffer Moore headed home the winning goal for a dominant Wales in the 41st minute.

Switzerland made it two wins from two games in Group I with a comfortable 3-0 success against Israel.

Goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer helped the Swiss follow up a 5-0 thrashing of Belarus in style.

Romania also boast a 100 percent record in the group after edging out Belarus 2-1, while Kosovo have two points from as many matches after a 1-1 draw with Andorra.

Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach

Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach
John Duerden

Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach

Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach
  • Perhaps the most enduring image from the game was the warm hug Salem Al-Dawsari gave the coach after equalizing just before half time
  • By then, French media had confirmed that Renard had agreed a deal to fill the vacant position as manager of the French women’s team
John Duerden

Herve Renard’s four-year reign as manager of the Saudi national team ended on Tuesday with a whimper as his team fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat in Jeddah at the hands of Bolivia.

The lasting image from a disappointing game, from the Saudi perspective, was perhaps the moment when Salem Al-Dawsari, who has shone during Renard’s time in charge, hugged the coach warmly after he equalized just before the break.

It was a touching moment that, even at that stage of the game, looked like a fond farewell to a tactician who was leaving to coach the French national women’s team.

 

 

That deal was reported by French media during the game as being done, and confirmed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation a few minutes after the final whistle.

The visitors grabbed the winning goal in the second half to make it four wins in Asia for South American teams in the space of a day, after South Korea, Japan and Australia had all lost at home.

Few Saudi fans will have cared much about that. They left the game disappointed, especially with the porous defense that was on display. The Green Falcons have made progress under Renard but while there will be plenty for his successor to work with, there is also plenty still to do.

There were warning signs early on; in the seventh minute, Mohammed Al-Owais struggled to deal with a back-pass but recovered in time to make the save.

But then, after some promising moves from the hosts, the South Americans took the lead. Jaime Arrascaita’s low cross from the left should probably have been dealt with by Abdulelah Al-Amri but the Al-Nassr centre-back failed to clear and Marcelo Moreno was waiting to take advantage and poke the ball home from close range.

 


Saudi Arabia tried to push forward but, as was the case during their 2-1 loss to Venezuela on Friday, they struggled to carve out any clear openings. That began to change in the last 10 minutes of the first half, however. Their best chance up to that point came in the 35th minute when a free-kick fell to Al-Amri in the area but his shot on the turn went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

Saleh Al-Shehri went closer five minutes later from a Mohammed Kanno cross but the striker’s shot from close range was blocked by Jairo Quinteros — illegally so according to the referee after he consulted the pitch-side monitor.

Up stepped Al-Dawsari, calmly sending Viscarra the wrong way and the ball into the bottom right-hand corner. It was his sixth successful penalty kick since missing one against Poland in the second game of the Qatar World Cup.

There was plenty of energy on display after the break. Abdul Aziz Al-Bishi, recalled to the side, chested the ball too hard when through on goal just before the hour, and seconds later Abdullah Al-Hamdan was perhaps relieved to see the offside flag raised as he shot straight at the goalkeeper while unmarked in the area. In the 65th minute, Al-Amri had the ball in the net but Al-Hamdan was offside.

Then Bolivia were back in front and it was another poor goal to concede. Al-Owais parried a low cross back into the area, Diego Medina fed the ball to Carmelo Algaranaz and the substitute had the luxury of time to juggle the ball, turn and fire a low shot into the bottom corner.

Saudi Arabia tried to get back on level terms but were unable to get the breakthrough they needed. All thoughts turned to Renard when the final whistle sounded, signaling the end of what will be remembered as a successful era, despite recent results. 

Special Herve Renard: The common link between Morocco success and Saudi promise
Tunisia dodge bottles to secure Cup of Nations place
Britain's top movie funder accused of inadequate steps to tackle 'systemic racism'
RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 
Ronaldo's embrace of Saudi Arabian adventure could pave the way to Messi reunion
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting 'safe and legal' routes for Afghan migrants exist
