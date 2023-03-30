Deal agreed to offer training for Saudi retirees looking to return to work

RIYADH: Retired workers in Saudi Arabia will be offered training and incentives to encourage them to work in the Kingdom’s public and private sectors.
The General Organization for Social Insurance’s Taqdeer program has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Society for Human Resources, also known as Bishr, to push ahead with the initiative.
As part of the agreement, the Taqdeer platform will enable Bishr to access GOSI’s data of registered retirees, devise training needs and build appropriate programs and initiatives for them.
Introduced in 2020, Taqdeer meets the aspirations of the members of the Public Pension Agency of Saudi Arabia, including retirees and their beneficiaries, by providing them specialized services through strategic partnerships with the private sector. It is now part of GOSI.
Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Saud bin Suleiman Al-Juhani, assistant governor of Social Insurance for Insurance Affairs, expressed his happiness in expanding the base of the Taqdeer’s partners in the public and private sectors to achieve benefits for the program's beneficiaries.
“This memorandum falls under the ‘Experience’ track, one of the five tracks of the ‘Appreciation’ program, which is concerned with qualifying the program’s retired clients, male and female, to engage in the labor market again and benefit from their great experiences,” said Al-Juhani.
He stressed the continuous pursuit of the ‘Appreciation’ program to establish distinguished partnerships with all parties marks the agency’s commitment to provide products, services and benefits that meet the aspirations of the program's members.
The Taqdeer program also provides its members exclusive offers, benefits and discounts, funding avenues, skills and training programs, opportunities to impart social responsibilities and share their professional experience.
For instance, Osoul Modern Finance Co. is offering customized personal loans with 7.5 percent interest for Taqdeer beneficiaries until Aug. 31, 2023 across the Kingdom.
Likewise, Alkhaleej Medical Co. is offering a 30 percent discount on its diagnostic services from March 2023 to March 2024 for members of the program.
The program presently has more than 600 partners in the Kingdom.