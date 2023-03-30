Alrasheed Greenhouses partners with Dutch firm Plantlab in Saudi food security boost 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will see a cut in the imports of leafy crops thanks to a new partnership between agricultural firms in the Kingdom and Dutch food products supplier Plantlab.

As per the agreement, local production of such food in the Kingdom will be set at the highest international indoor farming standards, thus limiting imports of leafy greens into the Saudi market.

This deal comes as the Kingdom seeks to improve its food security in line with Vision 2030 goals, as it promotes the diversification of domestic exports.

The partnership took place between the Saudi Greenhouses Management and Agri Marketing Co., also known as Alrasheed Greenhouses, and Plantlab, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi-Dutch collaboration reflects the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s efforts to increase agricultural production in greenhouses, with SR4 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of investments planned until 2025.

Ahmed Al-Ayada, the undersecretary of MEWA, attended the ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The partnership will also pave the way for enhancing the production efficiency of indoor farming, restricting irrigation water and energy consumption and trading foreign technology.

In addition, it will shift the Saudi industrial sector’s paradigm by developing indoor farms using locally manufactured materials.

Alrasheed Greenhouses is one of the largest agricultural production and consultancy firms in Saudi Arabia.

It has been known for its dedication to food safety and biocontrol programs that drive the engine of the almost 75 hectares of greenhouses under its management.

The firm develops environmentally responsible agricultural schemes, delivers agro-support services and renders technical advice while maintaining quality and sustainability.

The Dutch company Plantlab, on the other hand, owns the biggest indoor farming facility specially designed for research and development.

The company weighs heavily on the potential of the partnership to enhance the agricultural sector in the Kingdom generally and the indoor farming sector in particular.