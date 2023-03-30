You are here

Closing bell: Saudi bourses edge up 

Closing bell: Saudi bourses edge up 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.2 billion ($1.65 billion). (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourses edge up 

Closing bell: Saudi bourses edge up 
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the sixth session in a row on Thursday, up by 86.92 points – or 0.83 percent – to 10,590.10, driven by favorable market conditions. 

Parallel market Nomu also went up by 288.68 points – 1.47 percent – to close at 19,892.03, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 1.09 percent to 1,435.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

The top gainer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. whose shares went up by 9.93 percent to SR9.74. 

Other top gainers of the day were BinDawood Holding Co. and Batic Investments and Logistics Co. whose share prices rose 8.39 percent and 5.99 percent respectively. 

Meanwhile, Red Sea International Co. announced that it will not be able to publish its annual financial results ending on Dec. 31, 2022 as the firm is still working with the external auditor to issue the annual financial statements. 

It also noted that it will complete the audit work and publish the annual financial statements before April 27, 2023. 

Red Sea International Co. was also the worst performer on Thursday, as the company’s share prices dropped by 3.82 percent to SR25.15. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Real Estate Co., posted a net profit of SR110.5 million in 2022, almost double the earnings of SR 54.9 million in 2021. As the profits surged, the company’s share prices ticked up on Thursday by 0.16 percent to SR12.38. 

Raydan Food Co. also announced its financial report. The company narrowed its 2022 net losses to SR 24.6 million, from SR 42.2 million in 2021.The shares of the firm, however, dropped by 2.69 percent to 25.35. 

Horizon Food Co. reported a 12 percent dip in its earning to SR8.88 million in 2022, compared to SR10.16 million in 2021. The company attributed the decrease in net profit to a rise in selling and marketing expenses due to increased sales and geographical expansion. Horizon Food Co.’s share prices remained unchanged on Thursday at SR40.35. 

Another company which announced its financial report was MOBI Industry Co. The firm reported a 13.68 percent fall of net profit year-on-year to SR13.92 million. Despite a fall in net profit, the company’s share prices rose 0.35 percent on Thursday to SR58. 

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. reported that its net profit surged 54.67 percent to SR2.16 million in 2022, compared to SR1.40 million in 2021. Amid a rise in profit, the company’s share prices dropped 1.2 percent to SR144 million. 

Natural Gas Distribution Co. also announced its financial results. The firm’s net profit rose by 32.66 percent in 2022, compared to SR2.48 million in 2021. The company’s share prices fell by 0.97 percent SR51.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Updated 31 March 2023
Topics: Credit Suisse FII Priority Conference

Updated 31 March 2023
Topics: FII Priority Conference FII Priority Employment Miami Saudi Arabia

US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says

US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says

US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says
  • Chip Kaye of Warburg Pincus tells Miami conference that geopolitical frictions yet to stabilize, warns of ‘sticky’ inflation
  • Others say shift can offer opportunities for countries like Saudi Arabia 
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

MIAMI: Tensions between the US and China may be the “defining issue of our time” for business, a senior American CEO has said as the Future Investment Finance conference opened in Miami.

Chip Kaye, of private equity company Warburg Pincus, was discussing the dangers of increasingly fractured geopolitics with other business executives on a panel titled “Business in the new world order.” 

He said that everything from climate change to “very local issues… rely on some dimension of state capacity and some dimension of political discourse” to be solved.

“And that’s in short supply in an environment where two sides don’t understand each other at all. (The) US-China divide may be the defining issue of our time.”

Kaye said geopolitical frictions and cultural wars, not only between the US and China, were having far-reaching effects on economic stability.

“I think economic activity is all stronger than we think and the reality is, inflation is a little stickier than we think, and that we may live in a more elevated inflation environment for a longer stretch of time,” he said. “We’re at the very beginning of this adjustment, as opposed to the end.”

Speakers on the panel discussed the consequences of these adjustments on the global economy, and argued that despite the many obstacles it would not lead to the end of globalization.

“I don’t think globalization is dead,” said Jenny Johnson, CEO of investment company Franklin Templeton.

“It’s slowing down and there’s probably some themes that can inform some investments.”

Johnson pointed out how this shift could offer opportunities for investors, particularly for countries like Saudi Arabia that focus on “entrepreneurship, entrepreneurism, on education, where the government is supporting business.”

Speakers also said investors needed to focus more on micro-level problem-solving rather than trying to predict macro-level trends.

“I think macro should have humbled us all at this point,” said She Nyatta, founder of Bicycle Capital, a US-based growth equity investment firm.

“Trying to make big macro predictions over the last four years has been a complete fool’s errand.”

One way investors can support micro-level problem-solving was by investing in developing markets, which Nyatta said were fertile ground for innovation and problem-solving due to their lack of infrastructure and advanced technology.

“I think we need to look where problems are, and find ways to solve those problems at a micro level and those will turn into good businesses because a problem is being solved,” Nyatta said.

But “take risks. In an uncertain time don’t sit on your hands. Don’t wonder what’s going to happen. Take risks.”

Topics: FII Priority Conference FII Priority Miami US China

FII Priority: Global South wants a more balanced world order, says Prof. Mohan Munasinghe

Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, founder and chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development, at the FII Priority conference
Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, founder and chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development, at the FII Priority conference
Updated 30 March 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

FII Priority: Global South wants a more balanced world order, says Prof. Mohan Munasinghe

Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, founder and chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development, at the FII Priority conference
  • BRICS countries have overtaken the G7 countries in terms of their contribution to the global GDP
Updated 30 March 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

MIAMI: Countries in the Global South are increasingly asserting themselves and showing more independence, said Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, founder and chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development, at the FII Priority conference on Thursday.

“One of the important reasons is that there is a realization that 85 percent of the global population lies in these countries and only 15 percent in the so-called West,” he said.

BRICS countries — referring to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in particular, have overtaken the G7 countries in terms of their contribution to the global gross domestic product.

As the BRICS countries expand with the potential addition of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia and Bangladesh, the Global South is looking at a new world order, as opposed to the existing order, which has been more or less shaped by Western countries since the Second World War, said Munasinghe.

The new priorities for countries in the Global South are “sustainability, economic development, raising the poor out of poverty,” and they are “less interested in military interventions or economic sanctions — those kinds of confrontational approaches,” he added.

Munasinghe strongly recommended integrating climate change into the sustainable development strategy for these countries.

“There is a way to balance what I call the ‘sustainable development triangle’,” which calls for economic growth to improve poverty while protecting the environment, and the “social and cultural matrix,” he said.

These countries “are a little tired of 500 or more years of colonial interventions” and they still remember the aggressive interventions from the West, he pointed out.

As it gains more power, fueled by the emergence of BRICS countries, the Global South has more hope, signaling a shift away from the Western-led unipolar world order to a more balanced, multipolar world.

Now, with digital technologies and “other new methods,” there are more opportunities for these countries that will allow them to have a “level playing field” and have their “dignity and self-respect restored,” said Munasinghe.

Topics: FII Priority Conference FII Priority Miami Global South

Updated 30 March 2023
Topics: FII Priority Conference FII Priority Saudi Arabia Saudi Vision 2030 Princess Reema bint Bandar Miami

