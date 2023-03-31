Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

MIAMI: Saudi Arabia’s youth are driving innovation in the gaming and esports sector thanks to the Kingdom’s growing investment and commitment to developing it as a viable career choice, the chief of the Saudi Esports Federation said on Thursday.
However, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that the Kingdom, and the global esports sector as a whole, could do more to make the industry even more inclusive, especially for women.
Valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, the global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, and with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East, the region is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.
With a large youth population and high smart phone and Internet use rates, in Saudi Arabia alone, 68 percent of the country’s citizens consider themselves gamers. The Kingdom is also set to host Gamers8 this summer, the world’s largest esports and gaming event.
“This next generation are living (esports), they are the ones pushing the innovation,” Prince Faisal said. “Our job, and what we’re doing in Saudi Arabia, is putting the tools in place for them to take it and run with it, to take the lead, and we can just get out of their way,” he said.
While US content dominates the TV, film and music markets globally, gaming is much more an international industry that has allowed Saudis to flourish on the world stage and, like the rest of the world, is one of the most gender-balanced and inclusive arenas in the Kingdom.
“The tools required to build games are now accessible to everyone,” Prince Faisal said. “And in gaming in general, it is pretty equal, it’s about 48 percent female, 52 percent male,” he said.
“Where we have a lot of room to catch up is in the professional (gaming sphere); there’s a lot of room for women to grow within that, even though there has been a lot of growth over the past five years, worldwide, and not just in Saudi Arabia.
“(However) in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had our first international champion, Najd Fahd, who won the collegiate ladies FIFA world championship, and she’s one of our role models to showcase that this is a valid career path not just for young men but also for young women.
“What we need to do is give more room for our young men and women to show they are the heroes of the future, and let them be the voice of the next generation,” he said.
Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal
The Kingdom is heavily invested in creating the next wave of elite ‘e-athletes,’ but the current IOC setup is missing the point of eSports
Updated 22 March 2023
Nathan Irvine
The calls for esports to become a fully-fledged discipline of the Summer Olympic Games have been ringing out for decades.
A new breed of “e-athletes” has emerged from a sport that requires cat-like reflexes, laser-targeted accuracy and lightning-fast decision-making.
Yes, the competitors usually sit in front of a screen, rather than showing physical prowess, but their approach to honing their skills is on the same level as many other professional sportspeople. Athletes in esports have fitness coaches, psychologists, nutritionists and more tasked with keeping them in peak condition. As such, esports would fit in nicely with the Summer Games lineup.
Unfortunately, the International Olympic Committee still appears to be perplexed by the sport.
On March 1, 2023, the IOC announced details of its brand-new Olympic eSports Series 2023. And in one simple press release, it managed to marginalize an entire community. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the Olympic eSports Series would be separate from the official Summer Games rather than part of it. Secondly, this sideshow, which is to be held in Singapore from June 22, would include “games” such as archery, sailing and chess. Only two recognized video games would make up the nine disciplines — Gran Turismo (motor racing) and Just Dance (dance). The IOC’s interpretations of esports are way off the mark and the news was met with disappointment. Not one of the esports chosen featured in the official 2022 Top 40 most popular eSports chart.
For the uninitiated, games like CS:GO, League of Legends and PUBG are huge in esports and often pull in viewers in their millions across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. At best, the IOC has been misinformed about what constitutes a true esports video game. At worst, it simply doesn’t care what the industry thinks, and this is an attempt to bend the future of eSports to its whim.
Saudi esports pro gamer Omar “Eaglex99” Dajani is frustrated with the IOC.
“It feels like the IOC was in a bubble when it came to selecting the games to be featured,” he told Arab News. “I think a lot of games are (better) suited for the Olympics, such as FPS (first-person shooters) like Rainbow Six: Siege and Valorant, and sports titles like FIFA.”
It’s a sentiment that is not only shared by his peers in esports but by the countries and governments that are investing heavily in the sport’s infrastructure.
Take the Kingdom’s Savvy Games Group for example. The Public Investment Fund-owned portfolio recently invested a record $265 million in Chinese esports startup VSPO. This type of investment demonstrates just how important the esports scene is to the country. It’s also part of a more holistic view that Saudi Arabia has of the games industry. Savvy Games Group is set to invest $37.8 billion to turn the country into a global gaming hub that creates thousands of jobs and nurtures the esports champions of the future. This trailblazing effort will put Saudi Arabia among the top countries that could potentially dominate esports in the future. In fact, if the IOC does eventually see sense and integrate it into its Summer Games, then Saudi could finally end its wait for an Olympic gold medal.
It’s already home to a number of esports champions. The biggest superstar is Musaed “Msdossary” Al-Dossary, who rose above his rivals to win the coveted 2018 FIFA World Championship.
Dajani agrees: “Saudis are most skilled at the sports genre such as FIFA. I believe this is our best chance of securing a gold medal at the Olympic games.”
Although the disappointment of the IOC’s decisions is still raw, there is hope for the future. It wasn’t long ago that esports were completely ignored by the governing body, so in this regard, some progress has been made.
There will no doubt be revisions to the current setup and hopefully, the backlash will at least make the IOC sit up and take notice of the concerns that are being aired. If and when they do include esports in the Summer Games proper, expect to see Saudi Arabia standing proudly atop the podiums with a shiny medal in hand.
LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East
Joint venture with Galaxy Racer expected to generate over $3bn with each party holding a 50 percent stake
Deal establishes esports organization Galaxy Racer as LaLiga’s local partner in the region as well as on the Indian subcontinent
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: LaLiga has signed a 15-year deal with the world’s largest esports organization to boost the Spanish football league’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa.
The deal establishes Galaxy Racer as LaLiga’s local partner in the region as well as on the Indian subcontinent. The deal is expected to generate more than $3.16 billion, with each party holding a 50 per cent stake.
LaLiga wants new ways to boost its audience in the two regions, which have more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 30. It will also grant broadcast and media rights in the 29 countries covered by the deal.
This agreement was signed by LaLiga President Javier Tebas and Galaxy Racer Chairman Paul Roy. It comes as Qatar hosts the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world.
Oscar Mayo, LaLiga Executive Director, said: “Signing this agreement is testament of our deep commitment to supporting the transformation of the sports media scene, and building on the passion for football in MENA and the Indian Subcontinent.
“Galaxy Racer’s experience will be vital in building fan loyalty to position LaLiga as a top brand for football and lifestyle.”
Roy said: “The MENA region and Indian subcontinent are considered (among) the fastest growing territories in sport and by partnering with LaLiga, a global leader in football, we are confident in our ability to work together to radically transform the sport league’s brand presence in these regions, while also fostering the next generation of young sport fans.”
“Several projects, including a documentary series, competitions, merchandise (and) live events are already in the pipeline.”
The agreement in the UAE will see a team of around 20 people working to build the brand and find new business opportunities. There will also be a five-person Board of Directors that includes CEO Maite Ventura. Luis Cardenas, Commercial Director for LaLiga MENA, will be the CCO.
Ventura said: “Galaxy Racer’s extensive experience in the region will serve as an important source of support towards our international strategy. The Middle East is growing as a dedicated sports hub and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar now is the best example of the power of the sport.”
Additionally, Galaxy Racer will launch a roster of creators who will focus on LaLiga and curate events to promote the LaLiga brand throughout the whole year. The creators will exclusively represent LaLiga, touring the world to promote both themselves and LaLiga to fans.
Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market
Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Saudi youth would play a role in esport development
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge potential in the esports market given its location between east and west, the chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) said Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, speaking about the Kingdom’s e-sports strategy recently launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also said Saudi youth would play a role in its development, considering more than 21 million young people are interested in gaming.
Prince Faisal’s comments came during a tour that included Singapore and South Korea, during which he participated in the All That Matters Conference in Singapore and the World esports Summit in South Korea.
The conferences involved a large number of senior executives from around the world in the world of Web3, music, sports, games, digital and marketing.
During the tour, which aimed to introduce the Saudi strategy and its objectives, Prince Faisal touched on the sectors that it aims to develop — including new technologies and devices, the esports production sector, the governance and regulations sector, in addition to infrastructure and attracting and developing talents.
How Saudi Arabia intends to become a global hub for gaming and esports
Investments worth $37.8 billion in Savvy Games Group will transform the Kingdom into an industry leader
National Gaming and eSports Strategy will create 39,000 jobs and contribute SR50 billion to GDP by 2030
Updated 19 October 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The gaming and electronic sports industry is growing rapidly in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, with major investments announced to support domestic game developers and world-class competitions taking place in the region.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the Kingdom’s ambition to see 30 competitive games developed by firms in the Kingdom by 2030 as part of the country’s national gaming and esports strategy.
Last week, Savvy Games Group, a firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, unveiled investments worth SR142 billion ($37.8 billion) to transform the Kingdom into a global gaming hub with world-class gaming companies.
The investments will include SR70 billion to take several minority stakes in companies that support Savvy’s game development agenda and SR50 billion to acquire a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner.
Another SR20 billion will be invested in industry partners, and SR2 billion will target industry disruptors to grow early-stage games and esports companies.
“Savvy Games Group is one part of our ambitious strategy aiming to make Saudi Arabia the ultimate global hub for the games and esports sector by 2030,” the crown prince said last week, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Speaking at the Next World Forum earlier in September, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation, noted the boom in the sporting sector in the past five years, adding: “One of my favorite things about gaming is that you first introduce yourself to someone using your gaming skills, and not history, religion, color of skin, background or gender.”
He said: “This young community and population are really striving to take their place on the global stage. The ultimate goal is to have Saudi Arabia move on a natural path on the global pathway for games and esports.”
Through this initiative, the government hopes to create 39,000 jobs, establish 250 game developers, and promote a thriving in-house talent pool for esports that will raise the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s economy to SR50 billion by 2030.
Scores of domestic startups, as well as more established multinational developers, stand to benefit immensely from the flurry of new investment.
Abdulrahman Al-Sulaimani, an artificial intelligence engineer and games designer who spent nine years working in Japan before returning to the Kingdom in 2020, is among them.
Over the course of his career, Al-Sulaimani has witnessed the astonishing growth of Japan’s world-renowned gaming community. Seeing the same room for potential in his home country, he returned to establish his own studio.
Earlier this year, Al-Sulaimani launched AlBuraq Wings, a games studio that adopts young gamers eager to turn their hand to design and programming.
“I wanted to help gather them under one roof and created the studio with a vision to create games that are not only made by Saudis for Saudis but to also educate the world somehow about how extremely talented our developers are,” Al-Sulaimani told Arab News.
From designers, to developers, artists, voiceover artists and more, game development is not a one-man show. It is a community of talents that come together to try out new technology tools to come up with innovative game ideas.
AlBuraq Wings recently won third place in the Gamers8 XR Gameathon, an accelerated innovation time-bound event, where game enthusiasts come together to develop a game prototype from scratch in one week.
“These tournaments are what push many Saudis to come out and put their skills into the spotlight. I dare say it, the skills of many Saudis surpass those of the Japanese,” said Al-Sulaimani.
“Gaming events not only attract gamers, they also attract three unique and important segments of the gaming community: programmers, designers and artists. If you get all three, you have a game. They all come full circle.”
Saudi Arabia is already fast emerging as a major gaming hub, with local competitors achieving world-class results in global esports tournaments.
In 2018, Mosaad Al-Dossary, known online as “Msdossary,” became the first Saudi national to win the FIFA eWorld Cup — an event in which more than 20 million gamers attempted to qualify.
A year later, Saudi gamers were thrilled when the Kingdom was chosen to host the region’s biggest gaming tournament to date, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Star.
The global esports market size was valued at $1.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of $1.44 billion in 2022. Fortune Business Insights predicts the market will reach $5.48 billion by 2029.
According to a report published by Boston Consulting Group earlier this year, there are now 23.5 million gamers in Saudi Arabia, making up around 67 percent of the Kingdom’s overwhelmingly young population.
About 90 percent of these gamers take part in esports on an amateur or semi-pro basis, while around 100 Saudi gamers are pursuing e-sports as a full-time career, the report said.
“When it comes to the Arab countries, Saudi Arabia is the number one hotspot of gaming,” one female Saudi gamer and content creator, who goes by the online name “PikaLoli,” told Arab News.
She, like many Saudis, has been playing games from a young age, and recently decided to pursue gaming as a career. She discovered a platform where a growing community of gamers and developers can share ideas and reviews.
“I play all sorts of games and give my feedback on my social media pages,” said PikaLoli. “The interaction and commitment you find by even young ones is outstanding.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now and the community made up of thousands has been helping each other grow for years. We have a shared platform to communicate with, share ideas, edit videos, play games for developers and give feedback, and so much more.”
Recent graduate Waleed Abu Alkhayr, a game designer, found his footing soon after completing university and enrolling in the Game Development Hima bootcamp, which concentrates on game development by mastering skills and later interning for an international gaming company before landing a job at another.
He told Arab News that IT training programs and learning courses in esport and gaming development appealed to him most, cementing the idea of becoming a game developer.
“I started playing games on Sony Playstation 1 and I haven’t stopped since. The love for games is what led me to want to select this profession, but I didn’t see enough support until very recently when the sector developed at an unprecedented rate; I knew then that this is what I wanted to do.”
Abu Alkhayr, also a member of the AlBuraq Wings, said that the boom in esports and gaming development is not simple hype, but has been brewing for years.
“Initiatives and programs launched by entities that teach game programming and development are numerous and the resources even more so, which provide opportunities and build technical competitiveness in the community. The more the participation of talent, the bigger the community will grow and help build the vision that is set for us,” he said.
For Al-Sulaimani, harnessing this energy, enthusiasm and raw talent is precisely what is needed to put Saudi Arabia on the world map of gaming.
“The Kingdom is nurturing homegrown talent; it is ripe for creating a vibrant environment for esports has long been laid out by the youth with their love and passion for gaming,” he said.
“As game developers have found our platforms, we share our games and receive support, but the recent announcement will give more chances for the younger generation who want to delve into this fun world.”
PIF-owned Savvy aims to transform KSA into gaming hub with $37.8bn investment, says CEO
Updated 19 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: With investments worth SR142 billion ($37.8 billion), Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned Savvy Games Group seeks to transform the Kingdom into a global gaming hub with world-class gaming companies, said CEO Brian Ward.
Ward was addressing members of the media following the announcement of the company’s strategy by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.
The investments will include SR70 billion to take several minority stakes in companies that support Savvy’s game development agenda and SR50 billion to acquire “a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner.”
Another SR20 billion will be invested in industry partners and SR2 billion will target industry disruptors “to grow early-stage games and esports companies.”
“Savvy Games Group is one part of our ambitious strategy aiming to make Saudi Arabia the ultimate global hub for the games and esports sector by 2030,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying.
In the press briefing, Ward said: “Our mission will be to lead global investments in the sector.”
He said gaming and esports is the largest entertainment sector with a potential to “exceed $300 billion by 2020 and $400 billion by 2028.”
Ward said Savvy aims to accelerate the growth of the sector in the Kingdom and take advantage of Saudi Arabia’s “unique geopolitical position in the world.”
The PIF-owned company has five independent subsidiaries, including esports arm EFG, as well as Nine66, which "is building an ecosystem for game developers and studios,” and VOV company, which is building gaming and competition venues.
“We intend to make new investments in startups and (established) tech companies,” the top official said.
He also told the media that more details about the company’s acquisition deals and agreements strategy would be announced in the next six months.
Ward said the strategy unveiled on Wednesday seeks to help local gaming companies grow into global players producing world-class games.