GCC banks to see 'limited impact' from global banking worries prompted by SVB collapse: Kamco
SVB's collapse had a marginal impact on GCC banks, according to Kamco Invest
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are set to see a limited impact from the banking crisis hitting the US and Europe, according to a report from Kamco Invest.

The investment banking subsidiary of Kuwait Projects Company argues that financial institutions in the GCC had limited exposure to Silicon Valley Bank – the US firm that collapsed in March prompting concerns of contagion sweeping across the world in the manner of the 2008 global crash.

The report says balance sheets of the banks in the region remain strong, and in the final quarter of 2022 both aggregate lending and customer deposits remained strong.

“The broader GCC banking sector is expected to see only a limited indirect impact from the ongoing banking sector crisis in the US and Europe,” said the report, adding: “Shares of banks globally and in the region, especially, were affected due to fears of a contagion as the collapse of SVB was the biggest lender failure since the global financial crisis of 2008. 

“However, the collapse had only marginal impact with minimal exposure of banks only in the UAE, while most of the other countries in the GCC remained unaffected. 

“The bulk of the exposure was from various startups and VCs that had accounts with SVB that may now bank with local banks, although under increased scrutiny.”

The report also shows that rising interest rates in the US and its almost full replication by most GCC central banks during 2022 resulted in higher aggregate net interest margin for the region’s banking sector. 

NIM for GCC banks averaged at a multi-year high of over 3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, despite partially reflecting the higher interest rates as bulk of the rate hikes were made during the second half of the year. 

Saudi Arabia’s banks reported the highest average margin of 3.2 percent during the quarter followed by UAE and Qatari banks with margins also above the 3 percent mark after several quarters.

Aggregate lending in the GCC remained strong during the final quarter of 2022, with  central bank data showing Qatari banks experienced the strongest lending growth during, while Bahrain and the UAE banks showed a slight decline. 

Customer deposits bounced back to a stronger growth over the same period, with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.5 percent to reach $2.2 trillion 

Riyadh chosen to host Global Real Estate Summit

Riyadh chosen to host Global Real Estate Summit
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 42nd edition of the Global Real Estate Summit next December in Riyadh, it has been announced.

The summit is considered the industry's largest annual gathering, and sees real estate leaders and CEOs from all over the globe coming together, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The event will address the Saudi real estate sector in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its successes achieved to date.

Workshops, meetings, and lectures aiming to deal with the challenges of the real estate industry as well as available investment opportunities will be held throughout the event. 

There will also be discussions on the role of the industry's leaders in creating revolutionary ideas through best international practices and the mechanism of their application in the region.

A visit to prominent major projects will also occur during the summit.

The Kingdom’s achievement in hosting this global summit comes after the World Real Estate Federation meeting in Cannes, France, held on March 15, with the participation of Eye of Riyadh, the media partner of the international real estate event MIPIM, held between March 14 to 17.

Global money market funds see strong demand for fifth week in a row

Global money market funds see strong demand for fifth week in a row
BENGALURU: Global money market funds continued to attract big inflows in the week ended March 29, as investors chased safer assets amid lingering worries over the turmoil in the banking sector and concerns over tightening economic conditions, according to Reuters.

Global money market funds obtained a net inflow of $47.6 billion, which was their fifth consecutive weekly inflow, underscoring investors’ caution after the collapse of two regional US lenders earlier this month.

Meanwhile, investors sold about $18 billion worth of global equity funds after buying about $13.1 billion a week ago.

They exited US and European equity funds of $20.68 billion and $630 million respectively, but acquired $2.3 billion worth of Asian funds.

Still, some sector-focused equity funds were in demand, with tech and consumer discretionary receiving a net of $1.41 billion and $630 million in net buying.

Meanwhile, global bond funds received $481 million in a second consecutive week of net buying, thanks to safe-haven demand for government bond funds. Global government bond funds had $5.08 billion worth of inflows.

However, high-yield and short- and medium-term bond funds saw $2.94 billion and $1.43 billion worth of net selling, respectively.

Among commodities, precious metal funds obtained $371 million in a third straight week of net buying. Energy funds also gathered $111 million worth of inflows.

Data for 23,903 emerging market funds showed that equities received $1.1 billion and bonds secured $24 million worth of inflows after witnessing two weekly outflows in a row.

Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Friday as receding concerns about the prospects of a global banking crisis offset the likelihood of persistent inflation in the zone.

Euro zone inflation dropped by the most on record in March, according to data on Friday. Core price pressures, which exclude food and energy, accelerated, which keeps the heat on the European Central Bank to keep raising rates.

Two-year German Schatz yields, the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for interest rates, were up 4 basis points at 2.79 percent. They’ve risen by 41 bps this week — their largest weekly increase since early 1990.

Egypt's central bank raises interest rates by 200 bps to tame inflation

Egypt’s central bank raises interest rates by 200 bps to tame inflation
CARIO : The Central Bank of Egypt has raised its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points following a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, saying it aimed to bring high inflation into check, according to Reuters.

The bank set the lending rate at 19.25 percent and the deposit rate at 18.25 percent.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Monday was for the bank to increase rates by 200 bps as it struggled to control surging inflation. Seven of the analysts expected an increase of 300 bps.

In February, headline inflation soared to a five-and-a-half-year high of 30.9 percent from 25.8 percent in January. Core inflation in February rose to a record high of 40.3 percent.

“The MPC stresses that achieving a tight monetary stance is a necessary condition to attain the CBE’s upcoming inflation targets of 7 percent (± 2 percentage points) on average by 2024 Q4 and 5 percent (± 2 percentage points) on average by 2026 Q4,” it said in a statement.

Domestic supply chain disruptions, a depreciating Egyptian pound, demand side pressures “as evidenced by developments in real economic activity relative to potential capacity” and high broad money growth outturns fueled inflation, the statement said.

Since last March, the Egyptian pound’s official exchange rate has fallen by almost half, to around 30.87 pounds to the dollar, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s finances, prompting a foreign exodus from its treasuries market.

On the black market it has sunk to between 35 and 36 to the dollar.

M2 money supply, which in Egypt includes deposits in foreign currency, grew by 31.6 percent in January and was up 31.5 percent year-on-year in February.

At its last meeting on Feb. 2, the central bank left interest rates steady, saying 800 bps in rate hikes put in place over the previous year would help to tame inflation, which in December had accelerated to a five-year high of 21.3 percent.

The MPC statement said gross domestic product had slipped to 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.4 percent in the third quarter.

“Real GDP growth is expected to soften in fiscal year 2022/23 compared to the previous fiscal year, before picking up thereafter.” Egypt’s fiscal year ends on June 30.
 

SABB awarded 'Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia' gong by Euromoney

SABB awarded ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ gong by Euromoney
RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank has been named “Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 by Euromoney in recognition of its services and the investment opportunities it provides.

SABB was awarded the gong at the Private Banking Awards 2023 ceremony, with the decision based on input from industry insiders and independent research which evaluates a series of performance metrics and other factors about private banks.

Reflecting on the win, Bandar Al Gheshayan, the bank’s chief wealth & personal banking officer, said: “Having SABB Private Bank awarded by Euromoney as the Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia recognizes our ongoing efforts to partner with global entrepreneurs and high-net-worth Saudi Arabian and Expatriate nationals as they manage and grow their wealth.

“For over 40 years, SABB has proudly supported the growth of the financial sector in the Kingdom and offered assistance in bringing innovative banking and investment solutions to our clients.”

SABB was also named Saudi Arabia’s Best Private Bank for environmental, social, and governance investing.

Across the region, BNP Paribas Wealth Management was named the best private bank in the Middle East, with one judge commenting that the institution “appears to have a clear roadmap and vision.” 

“A large focus has also been put on sustainability (and the responsible investment offering is now broad and solid) as well as on digital,” according to comments released after the award was announced.

The awards come just a week after Euromoney crowned SABB as the “Best Trade Finance Service Provider” and “Market Leader” in Saudi Arabia for 2023 – the latter for the seventh successive year.

Those gongs were based on a survey by Euromoney, where Saudi corporates have recognized SABB as the market leader within the trade finance space. 

The survey takes into consideration corporates’ view on their banks’ ability in providing trade finance products, solutions, quality of services and market share.

China should be global nexus for chemical industry sustainability, says SABIC CEO

China should be global nexus for chemical industry sustainability, says SABIC CEO
RIYADH: China should be at the center of global collaboration efforts to boost sustainable economic growth in the chemicals industry, the head of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has insisted.

Speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia Conference, SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said the economic powerhouse was perfectly placed to help foster closer working between countries and companies in the sector.

He called on the international community to strengthen cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration to deliver growth that fit in with the global push for environmentally-friendly policies..

 Following Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s keynote speech at the event’s opening plenary, Al-Fageeh spoke as a representative of the international business community and said: “For sustainable economic growth to flourish globally, close international collaboration will be required – not only between companies but also between countries linked by value chains. 

“Being the world’s largest market for chemical products, China is the obvious place to establish a nexus of global sustainable economic growth. 

“As SABIC expands its local presence, it will focus on investing in the development of technology.

“Innovation-driven economic growth can spread widely under the strategic alignment between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

In addition to his comments at the opening ceremony, Al-Fageeh also participated in a panel discussion on ‘Carbon Neutrality: Dilemma and Way Out’ with representatives from financial institutions, businesses, and government organizations. 

During the discussion, the CEO underlined the importance of collaboration across the value chain in the quest for global carbon neutrality. 

He also noted that companies should be focusing on the long-term economic value of their carbon-reduction-related projects to ensure that they are sustainable.

SABIC’s used its exhibition booth at the Forum to showcase its solutions to accelerate the circular carbon economy, increase energy efficiency, and help customers mitigate their environmental footprint.

Relations between China and Saudi Arabia have been growing in recent years, and in December 2022 President Xi Jinping made a three-day state visit to the Kingdom.

Xi and his delegation held talks with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the heads of key ministries, resulting in 35 memorandums of understanding and deals worth $30 billion.

