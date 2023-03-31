Mobile labs to test worshippers’ food in Makkah

MAKKAH: Makkah municipality is operating mobile laboratories near the Grand Mosque to check the food provided to worshippers and pilgrims during Ramadan.
The facilities provide on-the-spot analysis of food and water samples to ensure their suitability for human consumption.
Osama Zeitouni, a spokesman for the municipality, told Arab News that the new service aims to speed up food sample analysis.
He explained that the mobile laboratories consist of modern devices that analyze samples and show the results quickly and accurately within 18 hours. Each laboratory can analyze from 100 to 150 samples per day, including food and water samples, in addition to the central laboratory in Makkah, which can analyze 500 samples per day.
Zeitouni added that Makkah Municipality has qualified staff to operate these laboratories, distributed in multiple locations in the central area and in crowded areas around the Grand Mosque.
Inspection tours will be carried out on various food markets and establishments to conduct rapid tests and withdraw samples for on-the-spot analysis.
Zeitouni stressed that the mobile laboratories will strengthen the food safety system in Makkah and can be used in sub-municipalities and associated municipalities.
“These laboratories will contribute to the process of detecting food quality and direct cases of suspected food poisoning, and will save time and effort in the process of examining food samples and following up on their safety during the Hajj and Umrah seasons,” he said.
Zeitouni highlighted the relentless efforts exerted by Makkah Municipality to provide all means of safety and food security for pilgrims, and to conduct all kinds of analysis in order to ensure the safety of pilgrims, especially with pilgrims’ number returning to pre-pandemic levels.
He said that inspection teams are working around the clock to take samples directly from all restaurants and food service providers to detect any violations and address them immediately.
He pointed out that the inspection tours took immediate action against violators, such as issuing warnings and fines. He also noted that the inspection teams may sometimes close establishments if the detected violations directly impact the health and safety of worshippers.
The tours included providing advice to shop and restaurant owners on how to keep materials and not expose them to sunlight, and the importance of abiding by health conditions in storing these materials and applying the highest health standards in food quality.
