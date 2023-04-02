You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 

Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 

Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 
Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is to resume oil exports through Turkey Monday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8knxb

Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 

Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is to resume oil exports through Turkey Monday but in the future they will be supervised by the federal government in Baghdad, officials from both sides said. 

The outcome, thrashed out in talks between federal and regional officials, spells the end of independent oil exports by the Kurdish regional government and marks a clear limit to its autonomy. 

Ankara had stopped handling Iraqi Kurdish oil last month after an international tribunal ruled in a nine-year-old dispute that Baghdad was right to insist on overseeing all Iraqi oil exports. 

"Sales of Kurdistan crude will be managed from now on by the State Oil Marketing Organization," a federal government official told AFP on Saturday. 

A "joint committee" formed by the federal and regional governments will supervise the export process, the official added. 

Revenues will be paid into an account "overseen by Baghdad", a Kurdish official said. 

The halt to exports through a pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan had left foreign oil firms with nowhere to pump Kurdish oil. 

Norway's DNO, one of the main firms operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, announced it was halting production at its wells. 

Prior to Ankara's action on March 25, the autonomous region was exporting roughly 450,000 barrels per day of crude. 

Oil exports are the key revenue source for both the federal and regional governments and their management has long been a sensitive topic in relations. 

The Kurdistan government sees Baghdad as trying to profit from the region's resources, while the Iraqi government argues it should enjoy sovereign control over all of the country's oil production. 

Iraq, the second largest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, exports an average of 3.3 million bpd. 

 

Topics: Iraq Oil export

Related

Oil Updates – Crude ticks up as US inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – Crude ticks up as US inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop
Oil Updates — Crude steady; PetroChina’s net profit surges 62% to record high
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; PetroChina’s net profit surges 62% to record high

Saudi Arabia to reduce oil output by 500,000 bpd from May

Saudi Arabia to reduce oil output by 500,000 bpd from May
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to reduce oil output by 500,000 bpd from May

Saudi Arabia to reduce oil output by 500,000 bpd from May
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023 in coordination with some other OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

“This voluntary cut is in addition to the reduction in production agreed at the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on Oct. 5, 2022,” the report said.

The Kingdom’s Energy Ministry said it is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Saudi Arabia

Related

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq were among several countries who announced a voluntary cut to oil production on Sunday.

Kuwait's energy ministry said they will voluntarily cut oil production by 128,000 barrels per day, starting from May until the end of 2023, according to state media.

"This voluntary cut is a precautionary measure in addition to the reduction in production agreed at the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting on October 5, 2022," Kuwait's oil minister Bader Al-Mulla, said.

Topics: business economy Oil

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the seventh day in a row on Sunday, as it inched up 46.52 points or 0.44 percent to 10,636.62, led by elevated investors’ confidence. 

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu also advanced 95.16 points or 0.48 percent to close at 19,987.19, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.46 percent to 1,442.14. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.09 billion ($1.36 billion). 

At the end of the trading session, the top gainer was Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices increased 10 percent to SR42.90. 

Other top gainers of the day include Takween Advanced Industries Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices surged by 9.84 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer on Sunday was Arabian Drilling Co. The company’s share prices dropped 4.84 percent to SR145.40. 

Meanwhile, Tadawul suspended the trading of five companies, namely, the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., Anaam International Holding Group, Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., Saudi Industrial Development Co. and Red Sea International Co., as they failed to publish their financial statements for the year ended on Dec. 31. 

The suspension was confined to Sunday, and trading will resume on Monday. These companies have been now asked to disclose their financial statements before May 7. 

According to Tadawul, if any of these companies fails to comply, the suspension will resume starting on May 8, and will continue until the day the firms announce the financial statements. 

On the announcements front, Cenomi Centers’ board of directors decided to distribute a 10 percent of the capital or SR475 million special cash dividend, equaling SR1 per share, for the third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, 2022. 

According to a press statement, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on April 4 and 25. 

The special dividend is attributed to Cenomi Centers’ incredible business results, outstanding achievements in expanding operations, and the company’s proceeds from its successful program for selling non-core assets. 

On March 30, Cenomi Centers reported a net profit of SR837 million in the short fiscal year from April 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, an increase of 45 percent from SR578.4 million a year earlier. 

Driven by the rise in profits and dividend announcements, share prices of Cenomi Centers rose by 7.36 percent to SR21.88. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

Closing bell: TASI up on rising investor confidence 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI up on rising investor confidence 

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s imports of crude oil from Arab countries rose to more than 98 percent of total imports in February with Saudi Arabia and the UAE providing 77.8 percent of the total, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. 

Japan’s total oil imports amounted to 76.364 million barrels in February and the share of Arab oil was 98.1 percent, or 74.910 million barrels, originating from six Arab Gulf Cooperation Council countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Saudi Arabia was the largest source of oil imports, providing 33.108 million barrels or 43.4 percent of the total. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates with 26.244 million barrels (34.4 percent), Kuwait with 8.077 million barrels (10.6percent) and Qatar with 4.917 million barrels (6.5 percent). Japan imported about 1.495 million barrels (2 percent) from the Sultanate of Oman and 1.007 million barrels (1.3 percent) from Bahrain.

The rest of the imports showed a decline from the United States of America (1.1percent), while Southeast Asia provided 0.7percent, Brunei 0.4 percent, Malaysia 0.3 percent and Oceania 0.2 percent of the total.

Most notable in the February figures was the absence of oil imports from Russia. 

In addition, Japanese companies continued to boycott Iranian oil as Japan complied with sanctions imposed by the USA on that country.

The figures above represent the quantities of oil that reached refineries, tanks and warehouses in ports in Japan during February. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

 

Topics: Oil Japan crude import

Related

Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 
Business & Economy
Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority has implemented a new automated system for reports of electronic trading accounts through its electronic portal to improve supervisory work and facilitate daily reports.

Over the next four years, the authority plans to build the capital market system to qualify as a developed emerging market on the Financial Times Stock Exchange Russell index, Ahmed Al-Mulhim, chief commissioner of Kuwait CMA, said during a press conference.

The new system also aims to gather data from electronic trading service providers and report it to the authority through electronic trading accounts and daily income recording reports.

The authority also launched a strategic plan for 2023/2024 and 2026/2027 in response to the requirements of the next phase of development, keeping pace with local and international changes. This was in accordance with the state’s directives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

In December last year, the stock exchanges in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a deal that will see both entities extending their cooperation in areas of mutual interest in a move to bolster the growth of capital markets.

The deal between Boursa Kuwait and Tadawul Group, the owner of the Kingdom’s main stock, was for developing financial technology and products as well as environmental, social, and governance reporting and implementation.

Topics: Kuwait Stock Market Capital Market Authority

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait among countries who announce cut to oil production
Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart
Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees
Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day
Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.