Yemen truce ‘broadly holding’ but fragile, says UN envoy

Saeed Al-Batati

  • Hans Grundberg sees ‘promise’ of lasting peace despite lapse of year-old deal and Houthi assaults in Taiz and Marib
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN-brokered truce between Yemen’s warring factions is “broadly holding” but still in danger of collapsing amid intense fighting in Marib and Shabwa, the organization’s envoy says. 

On the first anniversary of the deal, Hans Grundberg said that the government and the Iran-backed Houthis had mostly stuck to its terms. He warned however that the current rise in hostilities might lead to it unraveling.

“Even after its expiration, the truce is broadly holding and many of its elements continue to be implemented. But the truce’s most significant promise is its potential to jumpstart an inclusive political process aimed at comprehensively and sustainably ending the conflict,” Grundberg said.

The UN-brokered truce marks the longest pause of hostilities in Yemen's nine-year war. It has led to a considerable decline in civilian deaths and internal displacement. 

Under the truce, the parties agreed to end hostilities, permit commercial flights from Sanaa airport, assist the arrival of fuel ships at Hodeidah port and work together to unblock highways in Taiz and other Yemeni towns. However, the Houthis have yet to lift their siege of Taiz.

Grundberg warned that the military, economic and verbal escalation posed a danger to the truce. He said that his office was working to transform it into a more inclusive and long-lasting political process.

“There is a need to protect the gains of the truce and to build on them towards more humanitarian relief, a nationwide ceasefire, and a sustainable political settlement that meets the aspirations of Yemeni women and men,” he said.

All parties must properly enforce the truce, de-escalate, and collaborate to secure peace, said the envoy.

“I have been engaging politically with the parties and other Yemeni actors, as well as regional and international stakeholders, before, during and after the truce to build consensus around launching an inclusive political process.”

Thousands of passengers have flown on commercial flights from Sanaa airport in the last year, and dozens of fuel tankers have arrived at Hodeidah port, alleviating chronic fuel shortages in Houthi-controlled regions.

To the dismay of tens of thousands of people in besieged Taiz, talks between the Yemeni government and Houthis that began in the Jordanian capital of Amman in May collapsed after the Houthis refused to lift their blockade of the major access routes.

Attempts to renew the truce were thwarted in October when the Houthis started raids on oil facilities in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa to compel the government to split oil profits and pay public workers under their control. 

After the strikes, Yemen’s government designated the Houthis as a terrorist group and threatened to begin large-scale military operations.

The UN envoy’s statement comes as the Houthis continue their military operations in Taiz and Marib, fighting government forces on the ground and bombarding them with drones and missiles.

Local media reported on Sunday that heavy fighting broke out between the Houthis and the government’s Shabwa Defense Forces and the Giants Brigades in the southern province of Shabwa after the Houthis began a fresh offensive in Merkhah Al-Ulya District, the latest in a string of aggressive Houthi attacks in the district over the past 10 days.

The Houthis also assaulted government soldiers in the Hareb district, south of the central province of Marib, resulting in heavy clashes that killed or injured dozens of fighters and displaced hundreds of people.

The UN Yemen envoy urged Yemenis on Sunday to cease hostilities, participate in negotiations, and make compromises to pave the path for a peace deal.

“This is not the time for escalation and zero-sum games. More than ever now is the time for dialogue, compromises, and a demonstration of leadership and a serious will to achieve peace,” Grundberg said.

Topics: Yemen Truce Hans Grundberg Houthis

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

UAE warns citizens of travel to Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

UAE warns citizens of travel to Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
  • The UAE ministry called upon its nationals residing or visiting Tanzania or Equatorial Guinea to take caution
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, in light of the spread of a severe hemorrhagic fever virus that affects humans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the decision came out its concern for the safety of Emirati citizens.

Nine people have died, while one patient has recovered since the beginning of the epidemic of what is known as the Marburg virus. 

Equatorial Guinea’s health ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that 825 contacts have since been traced.

The country confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the disease in February, according to WHO, which last week had reported 9 laboratory-confirmed cases and put the total number of deaths and probable cases at 20 each.

“WHO is aware of additional cases and we have asked the government to report these cases officially to WHO,” its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

There is also an outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania, where eight cases including five deaths have been reported in the northwest Kagera region, WHO has said.

The UAE ministry called upon its nationals residing or visiting Tanzania or Equatorial Guinea to take caution and follow the safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Topics: Middle East UAE Tanzania Equatorial Guinea Marburg

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Updated 02 April 2023
Reuters

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria
  • Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members killed in Syria during the war
Updated 02 April 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: A military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria’s capital, Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.
Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.
Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members including senior officers have been killed in Syria during the war.
“Meqdad Mehghani was wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred,” Mehr news said.
Friday’s air strike, the sixth attack by Israel in Syria in March according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, also killed another Revolutionary Guards military adviser and officer, Milad Haydari.
The Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond to the Israeli attack on Friday.

Topics: Iran Syria Israel

Israeli strikes in Syria’s Homs province wound five soldiers

Israeli strikes in Syria’s Homs province wound five soldiers
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

Israeli strikes in Syria’s Homs province wound five soldiers

Israeli strikes in Syria’s Homs province wound five soldiers
  • On Friday, Israeli airstrikes hit the suburbs of Syria’s capital city, Damascus, killing an Iranian adviser, the state media of Syria and Iran reported
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in Syria’s Homs province early Sunday, wounding five soldiers, Syrian state media reported.
It marked the ninth time Israel has struck targets in Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor.
State news agency SANA, citing military sources, said the strikes had targeted sites in the city of Homs and surrounding countryside. Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, it said.
The observatory reported that the missiles targeted Syrian military sites and those of Iran-linked militias, including a research center.
There was no immediate statement from Israel on the strikes.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges specific operations.
Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
On Friday, Israeli airstrikes hit the suburbs of Syria’s capital city, Damascus, killing an Iranian adviser, the state media of Syria and Iran reported.
Iran’s state television reported Friday that Milad Heidari, an Iranian military adviser, was killed during what it called a “criminal strike” by Israel.
An Israeli airstrike last month targeting the airport in Aleppo put it out of commission for two days. The airport has been a main conduit for aid shipments since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkiye on Feb. 6.
Israel has also struck seaports in government-held areas of Syria, in an apparent attempt to prevent Iranian arms shipments to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Hezbollah.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori marks another milestone on Arab space mission

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori marks another milestone on Arab space mission
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori marks another milestone on Arab space mission

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori marks another milestone on Arab space mission
  • Ground-breaking mission also includes Sultan Al-Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-duration spaceflight
  • Salem Humaid Al-Marri, MBRSC director-general said: ‘Expedition 69 represents the longest Arab space mission to date and marks the first time an Arab astronaut has been appointed as increment lead’
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori has become the first Arab to be appointed to the key role of increment lead for an International Space Station expedition, reported Emirates News Agency on Saturday.
Since the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft undocked on March 28, the historic Expedition 69 has marked a milestone for the Arab region and the UAE.
In addition to Al-Mansoori, the ground-breaking mission includes Sultan Al-Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-duration spaceflight.
As part of his duty as a lead, the Emirati astronaut will guide the ISS crew through every aspect of the mission, underscoring the UAE’s expanding contribution to the field of space exploration.
Expedition 69 crew members are set to conduct multiple experiments during their mission, including investigating the effects of microgravity on material combustion to enhance spacecraft safety, testing a novel tool for deep-space immune monitoring, and advancing research on 3D-cultured cardiac muscle tissue to evaluate human cardiac function in microgravity.
Al-Neyadi will also test samples for microorganisms from outside the space station.
Salem Humaid Al-Marri, director-general of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Expedition 69 represents the longest Arab space mission to date and marks the first time an Arab astronaut has been appointed as increment lead. Al-Mansoori’s appointment to this position is a testament to his exceptional skills and knowledge.”
It sets the stage for more Arab astronauts to participate in space exploration., according to Al-Marri, who added: “We are excited to witness Sultan and Hazzaa collaborate to conduct ground-breaking experiments that will broaden our knowledge of space and understanding of life in microgravity.”
Al-Mansoori shoulders a critical responsibility for the seamless integration and execution of ISS crew activities throughout Expedition 69.
This involves an array of duties, such as developing, managing, implementing, and communicating mission integration procedures.
Al-Mansoori will ensure the mission’s efficiency and effectiveness by serving as the primary point of contact between the ground team and the ISS crew during operations.
He said: “I am honored to facilitate seamless information exchange between the Astronauts Office and the ISS Expedition team. However, my role entails more than just transmitting data. It includes understanding and appreciating our crew’s challenges and triumphs in space. We aim to advance human space exploration through our collective efforts to support Expedition 69.”
Al-Neyadi has begun conducting experiments with the BioFabrication Facility, evaluating its capacity to produce knee cartilage tissue for treating injuries in space and remote locations on Earth.
He underwent neck, shoulder, and leg vein scans using the Ultrasound 2 medical device.
Expedition 69 crew aboard the ISS comprises astronauts Al-Neyadi, Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, Frank Rubio, Dmitri Petelin, Sergey Prokopyev and Andrey Fedyaev.

Topics: UAE Hazzaa Al-Mansoori Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft Sultan Al-Neyadi

Turkish, Syrian children collaborate on bilingual book

Turkish, Syrian children collaborate on bilingual book
Updated 01 April 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish, Syrian children collaborate on bilingual book

Turkish, Syrian children collaborate on bilingual book
  • The book — which has been published in Turkish and Arabic — is currently being distributed to libraries, schools and museums in the city
  • “These children are the heroes of a common story,” Asli Gokgoz, a teacher and the project coordinator, told Arab News
Updated 01 April 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As part of a project jointly funded by the Goethe Institute, the Dutch Embassy, the Swedish Consulate, the French Cultural Center, the Istanbul Culture and Art Foundation, and the Anadolu Kultur Foundation, 40 Turkish and Syrian children living in Turkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep have collaborated to write and illustrate a book titled “Gokce” (sky in Turkish), alluding to the fact that people of all races, cultures and creeds live together under the same sky.
Gaziantep, whose population is nearly 2 million, is home to about half a million Syrian refugees. The city has the second-highest population of Syrians after Istanbul. Currently, there are 3.6 million Syrian refugees across Turkiye, including 1.6 million children.
The book — which has been published in Turkish and Arabic — is currently being distributed to libraries, schools and museums in the city, including mobile libraries for children that were set up following the earthquake in February that left more than 50,000 people dead in Turkiye and Syria. The book’s cover bears the fingerprints of all the children who helped to produce it.
“These children are the heroes of a common story,” Asli Gokgoz, a teacher and the project coordinator, told Arab News. “They grew up with different stories, but they showed that they could come together to produce a common narrative that symbolizes the cultural, ethnical and linguistic heterogeneity of Gaziantep province.”
The book opens with a well-known sentence: Once upon a time. Then, children began developing the story jointly by consensus. It is about the adventures of a girl named Gokce, who lives with her lambs and family on a green upland full of colorful flowers.
The children received creative-writing training and attended interactive reading and drawing workshops to enable them to better express their feelings through words and drawings.
“These workshops helped them listen to their own voices while at the same time paying attention to what their peers were saying. We tried to contribute to their own journey of self-discovery and help to reestablish their self-confidence,” Gokgoz said.
“They are aware of their differences but they also know that they enjoy the same child rights. Such a project helped them establish a common story by a collective effort to blend these disparities around a common dream,” Gokgoz continued.
Several Syrian children who took part in the project came to Gaziantep to escape the brutal war in their home country, and are still struggling to rebuild their lives, especially following February’s earthquake. One of them, 14-year-old Mariam Nasser, told Arab News: “In spite of differences in ages and cultural backgrounds, we can integrate our efforts to produce valuable results. Social cohesion is an important factor for healthy communities.”
Nasser, who was born in Syria and came to Gaziantep as a refugee several years ago, said the project’s workshops had helped her develop her imagination and writing abilities.
“I liked getting to know Turkish children and playing with them. I even felt my self-confidence growing. Our common project also helped our families, because Turkish and Syrian families also built bridges between themselves and left behind several prejudices,” she said. “This book is a clear sign that children can achieve anything when they come together under the same sky.”
Another Turkish participant shares the same feeling.
“After this project, I learned how to live together under the same sky,” 10-year-old Ege Mai, a resident of Gaziantep, told Arab News. “I understood that people can be different from each other, but that we are all basically the same.”
 

Topics: children Book Goethe Institute

Yemen truce ‘broadly holding’ but fragile, says UN envoy
Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg speaks at the UN. (@UN)
Etidal finds 6m extremist posts on Telegram in three months
The Saudi-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology is also known as Etidal.
Nobel Peace laureate praises Saudi politics, leadership
Climate expert Mohan Munasinghe poses for a photograph. (File/AFP)
Explosion in Russian cafe kills military blogger
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.

