Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,956.89 per ounce, as of 0709 GMT, its lowest in nearly a week (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices slid on Monday after a surprise announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, about a cut to oil output sparked inflation concerns and raised bets of an interest rate hike at the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming May meeting, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,956.89 per ounce, as of 0709 GMT, its lowest in nearly a week. US gold futures shed 0.7 percent to $1,971.30.

The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to lower inflation.

Gold has fallen “as investors weigh up the lure of gold as a safe-haven asset, versus the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates. Clearly, fears of inflation and higher interest rates has won the argument,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Oil prices surged after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in US price data had boosted market optimism.

US consumer spending rose moderately in February and showed signs of cooling, even though it remained elevated.

“Gold is now vulnerable to a move down to $1,900, given the potential for a higher terminal Fed rate that markets are currently pricing in,” Simpson added.

Markets now see a 60.9 percent chance of the Fed hiking rates by a quarter point in May which, in turn, has lifted the US dollar and Treasury yields.

ANZ, in a note, observed gold’s “safe-haven demand easing as the US banking turmoil eased.”

Bullion had risen by nearly 8 percent last quarter after the recent global banking turmoil drove bets that the Fed would tone down its rate hike approach.

Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note that gold buying by central banks might “not be as strong as it was in 2022.”

Spot silver slipped 1.6 percent to $23.69 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 percent to $986.83, and palladium fell 0.4 percent to $1,455.16.

Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  

Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  

Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector is witnessing a significant resurgence, with room occupancy in Makkah reaching 80 percent during the holy month of Ramadan this year, the highest level in the last three years.    

This resulted in room rates also climbing to record levels due to high demand, especially during the last 10 days of the season, according to the chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Al-Qadi.  

Al-Qadi noted that hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors, including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.  

He also added that the hotel rates are similar to the prices of the airline tickets, especially those in the central region, where prices increase gradually as the season approaches.  

Al-Qadi revealed that the Ministry of Tourism worked with investors in Makkah with total transparency and clarity to restore the hotel sector’s recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He added that several remote meetings were held to address various issues faced by the investors – something that helped the sector achieve a speedy recovery.  

According to a survey conducted by the Saudi newspaper Al-Eqtisadiah on hotel room prices in Makkah’s central district during the last ten years, the rates soared between SR3,000 ($800) and SR9,000 per room per day.  

The survey found that hotel room prices increased after the pandemic, touching between SR45,000 and SR90,000, compared to the typical range between SR35,000 and SR55,000. The price increase has happened due to the rise in operational expenditures.  

This year’s Ramadan season also saw a large turnout, particularly with the opening of visas and the facilities offered by the Kingdom to pilgrims from abroad.  

According to the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia initiated 10 new policies in December to expand the tourism sector and protect tourists, describing the new laws as “a promising step toward a prosperous tourism future” in a tweet.  

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the Kingdom’s hotel, restaurant, transportation, food and commercial sectors have benefited from the surge of Umrah pilgrims, as ready-made clothes, gifts and Zamzam water topped the list of the most demanded goods among pilgrims.   

Al-Khateeb also announced in November last year that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through 2030. 

Topics: Saudi hotels Makkah hospitality

Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities

Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities

Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: At least 50 percent of procurement professions in Saudi Arabia have been localized amid strong efforts to provide more job opportunities for citizens, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources. 

The announcement came as a wide set of new activities and professions have been added to the Kingdom’s Saudization drive to further propel job generation in the country. 

According to the ministry, 15 percent of sales profession as well as 50 percent of engineering and technical professions for medical devices have been localized. 

In addition to this, 60 percent of senior management professions in postal and parcel transportation activities have also been localized. 

When it comes to project management professions, 35 percent of them have been localized with a minimum wage of SR6,000 ($1,559). 

Moreover, up to 14 diverse activities have been localized in outlets providing services for freight brokers and activities. 

Earlier in February this year, the Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, approved the framework for granting incentives for the Saudization of priority goods and services under the Vision 2030 strategy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

In September 2022, Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser revealed that Saudi Arabia is working to localize 18 professions over the next year, as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030. 

Speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jasser said: “The transportation system is working to increase the proportion of localization in all its services. We are close to the percentage of full localization for the profession of co-pilot, and soon the full localization of pilots will be achieved.”   

While speaking at the same event, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom has a broader and more comprehensive strategy, which will help differentiate between localization and local content.  

“Local content is one of the regulatory and legislative tools that different countries use within certain limits to achieve broader strategies and policies for settlement,” he said. 

Topics: #saudization

Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help

Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help

Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Sight deposits held by the Swiss National Bank declined last week, data showed on Monday, suggesting that Credit Suisse and UBS may have cut back on use of emergency funds offered them to facilitate their planned merger, according to Reuters.

Total sight deposits — meaning commercial bank cash held by the central bank overnight — fell to 563.566 billion Swiss francs ($614.71 billion) from 567.003 billion francs in the previous week, the SNB data showed.

Sight deposits had risen 51.8 billion francs the week before, the second biggest increase on record and probably linked to UBS and Credit Suisse tapping the liquidity lines offered by the SNB and Swiss government after the takeover was announced.

Both banks have been offered 200 billion francs in emergency liquidity after Credit Suisse suffered massive outflows from worried investors. Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter said last week it had tapped a “large multi-billion” sum

Credit Suisse had already tapped 50 billion francs under ordinary liquidity help before the takeover was announced.

The SNB and Credit Suisse both declined to comment on the changes in sight deposits on Monday. UBS did not respond to a request for comment.

The data indicated that the two commercial banks were probably accessing less liquidity than the week before, said Karsten Junius, an economist at J.Safra Sarasin.

“This is a good sign as it indicates that stress in the Swiss banking system is falling a bit,” Junius said.

The decline could also be due to the SNB intervening in the currency markets, by selling foreign currencies it holds in exchange for francs held on sight by the commercial banks.

The SNB has recently indicated its willingness to sell forex to help prop up the value of the Swiss franc as a check against imported inflation.

“It is possible that the SNB intervened ...as some international investors might have questioned the impact the Credit Suisse story might have on the safe-haven status of the franc,” said Junius.
 

Topics: Credit Suisse UBS

OPEC+ production cuts likely to lift oil prices above $100 a barrel

OPEC+ production cuts likely to lift oil prices above $100 a barrel
Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ production cuts likely to lift oil prices above $100 a barrel

OPEC+ production cuts likely to lift oil prices above $100 a barrel
Updated 59 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE/SEOUL: The OPEC+ group’s surprise additional production cuts could push oil prices back toward $100 a barrel, tighten the market and encourage refiners to diversify supplies, analysts and traders said.

Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced further production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day from May through the rest of the year.

The pledges will bring the total volume of cuts by the group known as OPEC+ since November to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7 percent of the global demand.

OPEC+ had been expected to hold output steady this year, having already cut by 2 million bpd in November 2022.

Rystad Energy said it believed the cuts will add to tightness in the oil market and lift prices above $100 a barrel for the rest of year, possibly taking Brent as high as $110 this summer.

UBS also expects Brent to reach $100 by June, while Goldman Sachs raised its December forecast by $5 to $95.

Goldman said strategic petroleum reserve releases in the US and in France, due to ongoing strikes, as well as Washington’s refusal to refill its SPR in the 2023 fiscal year, may have prompted the OPEC+ action.

An official at a South Korean refiner said the cut was “bad news” for oil buyers and OPEC was seeking to “protect their profit” against concerns of a global economic slowdown.

The supply cut would drive up prices just as weakening economies depress fuel demand and prices, squeezing refiners’ profits, the South Korean refining official and a Chinese trader said.

Both declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media.

Saudi Arabia said its voluntary output cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting market stability.

Purchases by China, the world’s top crude importer, are expected to hit a record in 2023 as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, while consumption from No.3 importer India remains robust, traders said.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia Price

Riyadh records lowest unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh records lowest unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh records lowest unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh records lowest unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh has recorded the lowest unemployment rate across Saudi Arabia of 6.7 percent, as the Kingdom steadily progresses in achieving the goals outlined in its Vision 2030. 

According to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics, the unemployment rate in Madinah was recorded at 12.2 percent, followed by Jazan at 11 percent and Makkah at 7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The Kingdom has set a target unemployment rate of 7 percent by 2030. 

The report further noted that the unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province stands at 6.9 percent by the end of 2022. 

The unemployment rate among Saudis also decreased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching 8 percent, compared to 9.9 percent in the third quarter. 

The unemployment rate of the overall population in Saudi Arabia in the fourth quarter reached 4.8 percent. 

“The impressive decrease in the unemployment rate resulted from a double effect of the decrease in labor force participation and at the same time the employment growth,” GASTAT said in its report. 

The GASTAT report further added that the unemployment rate among Saudis with a doctorate degree was the lowest at 0.2 percent. 

On the other hand, Saudis who had a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent had the highest unemployment rate of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The unemployment rate among Saudi diploma holders and high school graduates stood at 8.1 percent and 7.4 percent respectively, the report added. 

In terms of unemployment among Saudis according to educational specializations, the highest rate was in natural sciences, mathematics and statistics which stood at 12.8 percent, followed by arts and humanities at 11.6 percent, and communications and information technology at 10 percent. 

Meanwhile, unemployment among Saudi women dropped to 15.4 percent in the final three months of 2022 from 20.5 percent in the previous quarter, though their labor force participation rate fell 1 percentage point to 36 percent. 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi unemployment

