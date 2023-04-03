You are here

Bahrain launches 'golden license' for companies to attract investment

The golden license will be offered to local and foreign businesses and benefits include prioritized allocation of land, infrastructure and services, easier access to government services and support from government development funds.
The golden license will be offered to local and foreign businesses and benefits include prioritized allocation of land, infrastructure and services, easier access to government services and support from government development funds. Supplied
RIYADH: Bahrain on Monday said it was introducing a “golden license” offering benefits to companies bringing large-scale investment projects to the Gulf state.

The move is part of an economic recovery plan launched by the oil-producing state in October 2021 to boost growth and job creation.

“Companies with major investment and strategic projects that will create more than 500 jobs in Bahrain, or those with investment value exceeding $50 million, will be eligible for the license,” the government’s media office said.

The golden license will be offered to local and foreign businesses and benefits include prioritized allocation of land, infrastructure and services, easier access to government services and support from government development funds, the statement said.

It said other advantages include integrated cooperation with various government departments, a designated account manager from Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, as well as potential review of existing laws or regulations where necessary and applicable.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stood third in the Middle East and sixth globally in the Emerging Markets ranking of the 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index released by Kearney, affirming the high investor confidence in the Kingdom.

According to the FDIC report, it followed China, India, the UAE, Qatar and Thailand.

The Emerging Markets ranking aims to provide business leaders with insights into emerging markets that are most attractive to investors.

Referring to Saudi Arabia, the report said that the rankings were fueled by the Kingdom’s robust rate of gross domestic product, strong fiscal outlook and accelerating progress in its economic diversification goals.

The report further disclosed that the Kingdom ranked third globally in investor confidence due to its strong and growing technological and innovation capabilities, a highly collaborative approach to public-private investment, the sustained fiscal windfall from solid oil revenue, and the recovery of the tourism sector following the major pandemic-induced disruption.

“We are witnessing in Saudi Arabia the emergence of a new investment paradigm that features co-creation of value and mutual skin in the game, a long-term strategic orientation concerning investment, and a pervasive commitment to innovation in all areas,” said Rudolph Lohmeyer, Partner, National Transformations Institute, Kearney Middle East in a press note.

Saudi Arabia, which grew by 8.7 percent in 2022, ranked 24th on the FDIC Index, following UAE’s 18th and Qatar’s 21st rank, boosting the Middle East’s prominence.

The UAE’s GDP expanded by 7.9 percent in 2022, and the country is expected to rise at a constant rate of 3.2 percent and 4.8 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The index demonstrates that the UAE business environment is solid, and the country’s rising technical and innovation skills stand out as crucial advantages to investors.

Qatar, meanwhile, jumped three places in the global ranking beginning in 2022 from 24th to 21st, most likely as a result of Qatar’s famous hosting of the FIFA World Cup last year, which fueled the interest of investors.

The FDIC report also reflected the cautious investor optimism about the global economy. About 82 percent of the people surveyed said they are planning to increase their foreign direct investment in the next three years, and 86 percent cited FDI as more important for their corporate profitability and competitiveness in the next three years.

“While investors are generally optimistic about the outlook for FDI, our results this year also reflect a degree of caution,” said Erik R. Peterson, partner and managing director of Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council, in the press note.

“Investors cited a rise in commodity prices, an increase in geopolitical tensions, and rising political instability in emerging markets as among the top risk factors over the next three years,” he added.

RIYADH: The total equity market capitalization of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, also known as Tadawul, rose by 2.7 percent month-on-month in March to SR9.98 trillion ($2.66 trillion). 

In its statistical report for the first quarter of 2023, Tadawul revealed that foreign investors’ ownership accounted for 3.47 percent of the exchange’s total market capitalization.

The market capitalization, however, decreased by 6.54 percent over the same period in 2021. 

The report also added that Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 10,590.10 points at the end of the first quarter, down 2,500.30 points, or 19.10 percent, over the same period of the previous year. 

According to the report, the total value of shares traded in the first quarter of 2023 reached SR269.71 billion, down by 50.31 percent year-on-year. 

On Monday, Tadawul All Share Index continued the upward trend it has been maintaining for over a week, as it went up 170.27 points, or 1.60 percent, to 10,806.89. 

The parallel market Nomu also went up – by 130.58 points or 0.65 percent – to close at 20,117.77, and the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index likewise saw an increase, up 2.04 percent to 1,471.61.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.67 billion. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share prices went up by 9.98 percent to SR18.22, followed by Saudi Reinsurance Co. and Riyad Bank whose shares increased by 6.76 percent and 5.93 percent respectively. 

The worst performer was Gulf Insurance Group. The company’s share prices dropped 3.70 percent to SR27.30. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved Alpha Capitals’ request to grant the public offering of Alpha Saudi Freestyle Equity Fund.

In a statement, CMA noted that granting the approval of the fund should never be considered as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund, but it means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Executive Regulations have been met.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Learning Co.’s directors have recommended to divide the nominal value of the share from SR10 to SR1, a statement said. As a result of this development, the total number of shares will rise from six million to 60 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, shareholders of Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. approved the decision of the board to raise capital through an SR350 million rights offering. 

The statement further noted that Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s capital after the increase stands at SR400 million, while the the shares after increase stand at 40 million.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector is witnessing a significant resurgence, with room occupancy in Makkah reaching 80 percent during the holy month of Ramadan this year, the highest level in the last three years.    

This resulted in room rates also climbing to record levels due to high demand, especially during the last 10 days of the season, according to the chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Al-Qadi.  

Al-Qadi noted that hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors, including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.  

He also added that the hotel rates are similar to the prices of the airline tickets, especially those in the central region, where prices increase gradually as the season approaches.  

Al-Qadi revealed that the Ministry of Tourism worked with investors in Makkah with total transparency and clarity to restore the hotel sector’s recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He added that several remote meetings were held to address various issues faced by the investors – something that helped the sector achieve a speedy recovery.  

According to a survey conducted by the Saudi newspaper Al-Eqtisadiah on hotel room prices in Makkah’s central district during the last ten years, the rates soared between SR3,000 ($800) and SR9,000 per room per day.  

The survey found that hotel room prices increased after the pandemic, touching between SR45,000 and SR90,000, compared to the typical range between SR35,000 and SR55,000. The price increase has happened due to the rise in operational expenditures.  

This year’s Ramadan season also saw a large turnout, particularly with the opening of visas and the facilities offered by the Kingdom to pilgrims from abroad.  

According to the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia initiated 10 new policies in December to expand the tourism sector and protect tourists, describing the new laws as “a promising step toward a prosperous tourism future” in a tweet.  

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the Kingdom’s hotel, restaurant, transportation, food and commercial sectors have benefited from the surge of Umrah pilgrims, as ready-made clothes, gifts and Zamzam water topped the list of the most demanded goods among pilgrims.   

Al-Khateeb also announced in November last year that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through 2030. 

RIYADH: At least 50 percent of procurement professions in Saudi Arabia have been localized amid strong efforts to provide more job opportunities for citizens, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources. 

The announcement came as a wide set of new activities and professions have been added to the Kingdom’s Saudization drive to further propel job generation in the country. 

According to the ministry, 15 percent of sales profession as well as 50 percent of engineering and technical professions for medical devices have been localized. 

In addition to this, 60 percent of senior management professions in postal and parcel transportation activities have also been localized. 

When it comes to project management professions, 35 percent of them have been localized with a minimum wage of SR6,000 ($1,559). 

Moreover, up to 14 diverse activities have been localized in outlets providing services for freight brokers and activities. 

Earlier in February this year, the Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, approved the framework for granting incentives for the Saudization of priority goods and services under the Vision 2030 strategy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

In September 2022, Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser revealed that Saudi Arabia is working to localize 18 professions over the next year, as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030. 

Speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jasser said: “The transportation system is working to increase the proportion of localization in all its services. We are close to the percentage of full localization for the profession of co-pilot, and soon the full localization of pilots will be achieved.”   

While speaking at the same event, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom has a broader and more comprehensive strategy, which will help differentiate between localization and local content.  

“Local content is one of the regulatory and legislative tools that different countries use within certain limits to achieve broader strategies and policies for settlement,” he said. 

ZURICH: Sight deposits held by the Swiss National Bank declined last week, data showed on Monday, suggesting that Credit Suisse and UBS may have cut back on use of emergency funds offered them to facilitate their planned merger, according to Reuters.

Total sight deposits — meaning commercial bank cash held by the central bank overnight — fell to 563.566 billion Swiss francs ($614.71 billion) from 567.003 billion francs in the previous week, the SNB data showed.

Sight deposits had risen 51.8 billion francs the week before, the second biggest increase on record and probably linked to UBS and Credit Suisse tapping the liquidity lines offered by the SNB and Swiss government after the takeover was announced.

Both banks have been offered 200 billion francs in emergency liquidity after Credit Suisse suffered massive outflows from worried investors. Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter said last week it had tapped a “large multi-billion” sum

Credit Suisse had already tapped 50 billion francs under ordinary liquidity help before the takeover was announced.

The SNB and Credit Suisse both declined to comment on the changes in sight deposits on Monday. UBS did not respond to a request for comment.

The data indicated that the two commercial banks were probably accessing less liquidity than the week before, said Karsten Junius, an economist at J.Safra Sarasin.

“This is a good sign as it indicates that stress in the Swiss banking system is falling a bit,” Junius said.

The decline could also be due to the SNB intervening in the currency markets, by selling foreign currencies it holds in exchange for francs held on sight by the commercial banks.

The SNB has recently indicated its willingness to sell forex to help prop up the value of the Swiss franc as a check against imported inflation.

“It is possible that the SNB intervened ...as some international investors might have questioned the impact the Credit Suisse story might have on the safe-haven status of the franc,” said Junius.
 

