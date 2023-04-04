You are here

LIV's Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta
Cameron Smith of Australia and his caddie Sam Pinfold on the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday in Augusta, Georgia. (AFP)
LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta
Jon Rahm of Spain talks with Brooks Koepka of the US on the driving range during a practice round ahead of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta
  • Brooks Koepka is coming off a one-shot victory last week in LIV Golf-Orlando, where the greens were crusty and brown and fast
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Cameron Smith returned to the Masters on Monday with a small measure of trepidation, an unusual feeling for someone who has contended two of the last three years and who refers to Augusta National as his “happy place.”

Smith is with LIV Golf, the last big name to defect to the Saudi-backed tour. And having heard so much noise and sensed so much acrimony, he didn’t know what kind of reception he would receive when he walked onto the range.

To his relief, it was the usual dose of hugs and handshakes.

“And it was nice,” Smith said to the largest gathering of the day in the interview room.

The British Open champion was the only LIV golfer on the interview schedule, a courtesy Augusta National affords all the reigning major champions regardless of where they play.

What was he expecting?

“I wasn’t really sure, to be honest,” Smith said. “I was just kind of letting it all happen naturally — went out to the range and did my stuff and yeah, it was just a really nice experience. ... I think there’s a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn’t need to be going on, especially in the media. I think it’s definitely wound up a little bit too much.”

This Masters has a full plate of activity, and LIV Golf would appear to be the main course.

Smith has not competed against the best of the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship last August. For the likes of Dustin Johnson, it’s been a little longer.

It didn’t take long for the mix of players from two tours to cause a stir. The practice round tee sheet listed a most tantalizing foursome of Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Tom Kim and Bryson DeChambeau, who complained only last week that Woods had cut him off ever since the former US Open champion went to LIV.

Turns out it was a Masters mix-up. The fourth was Rory McIlroy, the loudest PGA Tour supporter over the last year.

Couples has made his thoughts clear, recently saying at a PGA Tour Champions breakfast that Phil Mickelson was a “nut bag” and Sergio Garcia a “clown.”

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion and still immensely popular, says he has no personal beef with either and would have no trouble sitting with them at the Masters Club dinner on Tuesday night or playing in the same group.

“I have no problem with any of them,” Couples said. “Just please do not bash a tour that I have 43 years invested in. It bothers the hell out of me. They don’t bother me. They really don’t. They’re golfers. I’m a golfer. I respect them all.”

The Masters typically releases tee times on Tuesday afternoon, and that has become an event to see which LIV players — 18 of them are at the Masters — will be in the same group as PGA Tour loyalists.

Shane Lowry played with two LIV golfers — Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen — at the US Open last summer. Adam Scott played with Johnson and Marc Leishman at St. Andrews.

“Look, obviously there’s going to be some pairings that are going to be interesting this week,” Lowry said. “I always say this about professional golfers. We all work in the same office. If you work in the same office, you’re not going to like everyone in there. Same way as this. I met Dustin on the range — I always get on well with Dustin. It was good to see him.”

“There’s a lot to hype,” Lowry said. “But if you’re paired with whoever, you don’t really care about what they’re doing. You’re just trying to win the tournament.”

One question about LIV golfers is how much they’re playing, as the new circuit has had only three events in 2023. Smith played five times going into the Masters last year, and he briefly challenged Scottie Scheffler until the Texan pulled away to win his first major.

This year he has played four times — the only 72-hole event was the Saudi International on the Asian Tour, where he missed the cut. That was followed by three 54-hole LIV events, the last two finishing out of the top 20.

Smith is not in peak form, which he attributes to a long break at home in Australia during the offseason. But Augusta National tends to bring out the best in him, and he’s hoping the good vibes will lead to a great performance.

If not him, then Smith would love to see another LIV player with a shot at the green jacket.

“I think it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there because I think we need to be up there,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of chatter about these guys don’t play real golf, these guys don’t play real golf courses. For sure, I’ll be the first one to say, the fields aren’t as strong. I’m the first one to say that.

“But we’ve still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf, and we compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we’re trying to do the same things that we did six months ago.”

Brooks Koepka is coming off a one-shot victory last week in LIV Golf-Orlando, where the greens were crusty and brown and fast. It was played on the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National, where the PGA Tour used to stage Q-school.

Johnson was asked about any similarities between Crooked Cat and Augusta National.

“I don’t think you could have those in the same sentence, other than I played there last week and I’m playing here this week,” Johnson said.

Topics: LIV Golf Cameron Smith Jon Rahm Masters Tournament

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Golf
Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Sport
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title
  • In the LPGA Tour, Ruoning Yin held off Georgia Hall to become the second Chinese winner in the tour's history
  • In the Korn Ferry Tou, Ben Kohles won for the third time, the last two back-to-back early in the 2012 season
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Brooks Koepka became the first multiple winner in LIV Golf on Sunday, while Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years for his second PGA Tour title.

Koepka closed with a 3-under 68, making a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Munoz.

Munoz was trying to stay with Koepka along the back nine and didn’t go away easily. He fell two shots behind when he sent a bunker shot flying over the green at the par-5 14th. And while he did well to scramble for par, Koepka made a short birdie.
Munoz bounced back by holing a chip for birdie on the 16th to cut the deficit to one. But on the par-5 17th, the easiest hole at Orange County, the Colombian again hit a bunker shot over the green. He made another par, and Koepka gave him hope by missing a 5-foot birdie.
The final hole shed some insight into the team component of LIV Golf.
Koepka and Munoz both were about 40 feet away for birdie. Koepka went first and left the putt just over 4 feet away. Munoz needed to make birdie to force a playoff. However, his Torque team had a one-shot lead over the Smash team led by Koepka.
If he were to hit the putt too hard and three-putt for bogey, Munoz might have cost Torque the team title. He left it just under 4 feet short, and made the par for Torque to win a team competition for the first time.

PGA Tour

In San Antonio, Texas, Conners closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.

Corey Conners celebrates his victory in the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio with a score of 15 under par on April 2, 2023. (AP Photo)

A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.
Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.
Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

LPGA TOUR
In Palos Verdes Estates, California, Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open.
The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour.

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando at The Orange County National on April 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images/AFP

Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. She had a nine-hole stretch without a par, making a birdie on No. 2, three straight bogeys, four straight birdies and a bogey on No. 10. After dropping a stroke on 13, she birdied 14 and parred the final four.
Hall closed with a 67, making four birdies in a bogey-free round. She also was second last week in Arizona, losing a playoff to Celine Boutier.

Korn Ferry Tour
Down south in Santiago, Chile, Ben Kohles made a 5-foot birdie putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 to force a playoff, then he made two more birdies to win the Astara Chile Classic on the second hole of a playoff Sunday over Dimi Papadatos.
Kohles won for the third time on the Korn Ferry Tour, the last two back-to-back early in the 2012 season.

Ben Kohles shows of his third Korn Ferry Tour trophy after winning the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago, Chile, on April 2, 2023. (Twitter: @KornFerryTour)

Papadatos birdied three of his last six holes for a 65, but he failed to birdie the 18th. In the playoff on the 18th, both made birdie. The second time playing it in overtime, Papadatos couldn’t match Kohles’ birdie.
Kohles moved to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
Tim Widing (68) and Rico Hoey (70) tied for third, two shots out of the playoff.

Other tours
Gigi Stoll closed with a 4-under 68 and held on for a one-shot victory over Natasha Andrea Oon in the Casino Del Sol Classic on the Epson Tour. ... Shugo Imahira rallied from a two-shot deficit by closing with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot win over Han Lee to win the Token Homemate Cup in the season opener on the Japan Golf Tour. Imahira won for the eighth time on the Japan tour. ... Ugo Coussaud of France had a 5-under 67 and held on for a one-shot victory over Manuel Elvira of Spain and Joel Girbach of Switzerland in The Challenge held in India. It was Coussaud’s first title on the European Challenge Tour. ... Ryan Van Velzen had a 4-under 68 and won the Limpopo Championship by one shot on the Sunshine Tour. ... Tom Power Horan made a hole-in-one on his way to a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot victory over John Lyras in The National Tournament in the final event of the season on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Charlie Hillier of New Zealand closed with an even-par 71 for a one-shot victory in the JHSF Brazil open on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Lala Anai closed with a 2-under 70 and won a sudden-death playoff against Shoko Sasaki in the Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi on the Japan LPGA.
 

Topics: LIV Golf League PGA Tour LPGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour Brooks Koepka Corey Conners Ruoning Yin Ben Kohles

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Golf
Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Golf
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
  • Koepka aims to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June
  • He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein
Updated 02 April 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Brooks Koepka became known for showing up big in the majors. He started to hit his stride Saturday with a 6-under 65 for a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Orlando on the weekend before Koepka heads for the Masters.
Koepka played bogey-free at Orange County National. Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who followed his 62 with an even-par 71, was second.
Mito Pereira (66), Laurie Canter (66) and Patrick Reed (67) were four shots back.
Koepka will try to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June. He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein. Before that, Koepka’s last win was in February 2021 in the Phoenix Open as he battled a various assortment of injuries.
“Just got rid of the mental mistakes,” Koepka said.
He considered his previous two LIV Golf tournaments this year in Mexico and Tucson — what he called “dumb mistakes” at Mayakoba and “then go to Tucson and I played the tough holes really well and played the easy ones probably the worst in the field.”
Koepka won four majors in a span of three years — two US Opens and two PGA Championships. The Masters starts next week at Augusta National.
“Every time I try to play the week before a major, it’s always just to make sure my game is in good shape,” he said. “Just kind of go down the checklist of trying to make better decisions than normal. Just trying to play disciplined golf because when I go to a major, I’m so disciplined, and I think sometimes I can get a little bit carefree in regular events, firing at flags, missing on the wrong side. And I don’t do that in majors.”
Dustin Johnson (70) and British Open champion Cameron Smith (68) were seven shots behind. LIV Golf has 18 players who will be at the Masters next week.
In the team competition, Smash has a two-shot lead over Torque.

Topics: Brooks Koepka LIV Golf-Orlando LIV Golf League

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Sport
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff
Golf
Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Updated 31 March 2023
AP

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
  • Lee turned 30 on Thursday and called it ‘the best birthday round I’ve ever had’
Updated 31 March 2023
AP

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, California:  Mi Hyang Lee shot a 6-under 65 in her first LPGA Tour event of the year for a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the DIO Implant LA Open on Thursday.

Lee, a South Korean who earned her spot in a Monday qualifier, hit all 18 greens in regulation, played bogey-free and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in challenging conditions at Palos Verdes. Players endured intermitted rain and hail with temperatures in the 40s.

Lee turned 30 on Thursday and called it “the best birthday round I’ve ever had.”

Lee, ranked 378th in the world, has two career LPGA Tour victories, the more recent at the Ladies Scottish Open in 2017. She was runner-up at the ANA Inspiration, a major, in 2019 to reach a career-best 31st in the ranking but has struggled the past three years. She’s coming off a tie for sixth in an Epson Tour event last week.

Megan Khang and Hyo Joo Kim — a close friend of Lee’s — each shot 66. Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li and Maude-Aimee LeBlanc were another shot behind.

“You know, I’ve come pretty close here and there,” said Khang, winless in eight years on the LPGA Tour. “I tell myself the more I give myself chances and opportunities the easier — quote-unquote — easier it’s going to get in those situations and trying to get my foot through the door. ... I know I’m capable of doing it and it’s just a matter of time.”

Second-ranked Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, were among the group at 3 under.

This is the fifth playing of the LA Open and the first at Palos Verdes, which hosted a different event, the Palos Verdes Championship, last year — won by Marina Alex, who shot a 1-over 72 on Thursday.

Topics: golf

Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
Golf
Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener
Sport
Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando

Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
  • LIV Golf Orlando takes place at Orange County National in Florida from March 31-April 2
  • Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC sank a birdie putt on the third playoff hole to claim the individual LIV Golf Tucson title
Updated 27 March 2023
Arab News

ORLANDO: The third event of the LIV Golf League, LIV Golf Orlando, takes place at Orange County National in Florida from March 31-April 2.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Charles Howell III were the team and idividual winners at the league opener, LIV Golf Mayakoba, in Mexico. 

Fireballs GC, featuring captain Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra and Carlos Ortiz, subsequently captured the team win at LIV Golf Tucson in Arizona

Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC sank a birdie putt from off the green, on the third playoff hole, to claim the second individual title, in dramatic style, in Tucson.
 
LIV Golf’s 12 teams include reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

More than a quarter (13) of the league’s star-studded, international field are major champions, with 24 major victories amongst them. The field of 48 players represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.

In total, LIV Golf League players have amassed 530 worldwide wins across multiple tours, and four players have held the title of World No. 1.

This is the first official season of the LIV Golf League, with a 14-tournament schedule being hosted in seven different countries at some of the world’s top courses. Players are in pursuit of the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship and 2023 Team Championship, and after two events, Charles Howell III sits atop LIV Golf`s individual standings with 56 points.

The team standings, which decide seeding for the season-ending Team Championship, are currently led by captain Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC (48 points).

Topics: LIV Golf Orlando LIV Golf League Charles Howell III Danny Lee Dustin Johnson

Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff
Golf
Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff
Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
Golf
Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory

Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
Updated 27 March 2023
AP

Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory

Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
  • With the victory, Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour
Updated 27 March 2023
AP

GOLD CANYON, Arizona: Celine Boutier beat Georgia Hall with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the LPGA Drive on Championship.
Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season.
Playing the 18th hole again, neither golfer found the green with their second shot of the playoff. Boutier, chipping from nearly the same spot as she did in regulation short and right of the green, pitched to about 4 feet. Meanwhile, Hall hit her second shot into a greenside bunker, blasted beyond the hole and failed to convert her birdie effort. That set the stage for Boutier’s winning birdie putt.

Celine Boutier plays her shot on the 17th tee during the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship on March 26, 2023 in Arizona. (Getty Images/AFP )

With the victory, the 29-year-old Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour, moving past Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli. She had previously won the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open and 2021 ShopRite Classic
After three birdie-filled rounds at Superstition Mountain Golf Club, the final round started with 17 players within three shots of the lead and stayed to form. Hall made the most of her fourth round, posting one of three 7-under par scores, including going 6 under on the back nine to charge into the early lead.
Japan’s Ayaka Furue closed with a 65 and finished third at 19 under. Na Rin An of South Korea was alone in fourth at 18 under with a closing 67, while American Ally Ewing (67) and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko (68) were another stroke back in fifth.
 

Topics: Celine Boutier LPGA Drive on Championship Georgia Hall Superstition Mountain Golf Club

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
Sport
Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
Sport
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future

