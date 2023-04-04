You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi business activity in March keeps up the momentum: PMI report

Saudi business activity in March keeps up the momentum: PMI report

Update Saudi business activity in March keeps up the momentum: PMI report
The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, noted that output and new business continued to rise significantly in March. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qjtz

Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi business activity in March keeps up the momentum: PMI report

Saudi business activity in March keeps up the momentum: PMI report
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

 

RIYADH: Saudi private sector output and new businesses creation saw a marked increase in March, leading to surge in staffing across all sectors and employment growth that was among the strongest seen in the past five years, an economy tracker has revealed. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly known as the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed the Kingdom's metric hit 58.7, a strong indication that the ongoing economic diversification efforts are progressing steadily.  

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“Business conditions remain strongly positive at the end of the first quarter of 2023 as improving market conditions and increased development spending helped to boost demand in the non-oil private sector,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank in the report. 

The Kingdom’s PMI, however, slightly slowed down from February, when it marked an eight-year record figure of 59.8. 

In January, the Kingdom’s PMI was 58.2, while in December, it stood at 56.9.  

The rise in Saudi Arabia’s PMI over the past few months, which is a direct indication of robust private sector growth, has also helped the Kingdom to reduce the unemployment rate.  

A new report released by the General Authority for Statistics has revealed that unemployment among Saudis is at its lowest level since records began in 1991. 

The rate fell to 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 9.9 percent in the previous three months.  

For the Saudi government, job creation is a key part of the Vision 2030 economic agenda to cut the Kingdom’s decades-old reliance on oil. 

The PMI survey further noted that non-oil companies in Saudi Arabia saw a sharp uplift in new business intakes in March, as improving market conditions and increased development spending helped to boost demand, while some companies opined that a relatively mild increase in output prices had supported sales growth.  

“Non-oil firms continued to see a strong improvement in demand from foreign customers for two reasons. First, the improvement in industrial landscape has created positive grounds for producers to diversify their production lines and compete in foreign markets, enlarging their market share. Secondly, the recent depreciation of the US Dollar made those goods more affordable and accessible to a number of inflation-torn economies,” said Al-Ghaith.  

Al-Ghaith added that supportive government policies within the Kingdom and improving demand levels are driving business optimism among non-oil firms in Saudi Arabia.  

Meanwhile, input cost inflation faced by non-oil firms picked up to a four-month high in March, driven by rising costs for raw materials and staff wages. 

Topics: Saudi PMI export Production output Riyad Bank

Related

Update Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil private sector growth accelerates as PMI hits 8-year high in February 
Update Business confidence hits 2-year high in Saudi Arabia as PMI climbs 58.2 in January  
Business & Economy
Business confidence hits 2-year high in Saudi Arabia as PMI climbs 58.2 in January  

Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership

Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership

Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global arm of Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan has joined with Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s debut in the hospitality and real estate industries, to transform the core of luxury accommodation in the Maldives. 

The collaboration inaugurates a customized hospitality project that combines Dolce & Gabbana’s style with Dar Global’s commitment to details, according to a press release.

It also symbolizes the brands’ core values and hospitality standards by choosing Maldives.

“We are thrilled to bring the world-renowned Made in Italy brand ambassador, Dolce & Gabbana, into the world of real estate and hospitality. Our partnership represents a unique interpretation of the brand's Italian spirit and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences and investment opportunities to our clients,” said Ziad Al Chaar, CEO of Dar Global. 

“We are confident that this partnership will be a great success, and we look forward to working with Dolce & Gabbana to bring their vision to life,” he added. 

The partnership is the latest expansion move from Dar Global, which in February was listed on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million).

In an interview with Arab News in the days after the listing, Dar Global’s CEO Ziad El Chaar said: “We are proud that Dar Al Arkan grew a company like Dar Global and listed it on the London Stock Exchange because Dar Global is not just another real estate company.

“It is a very special kind of a real estate company for a new breed of customers called global citizens who live in more than one country, who work in more than one country.”

In November, Dar Al Arkan was given the contract to develop residential units in SEDRA, an integrated community project in northern Riyadh being constructed by Public Investment Fund national developer Roshn.

SEDRA, which is being built in eight phases, is expected to add 30,000 residential units to Riyadh's housing stock once completed in three years. Almost 20 million square meters of neighborhoods are being built as part of the project.

Topics: Dar Global Dolce & Gabbana Maldives

Related

Special Dar Global raring to go after listing on London Stock Exchange video
Business & Economy
Dar Global raring to go after listing on London Stock Exchange

Non-oil activity in Egypt shrinks 28th month as inflation soars

Non-oil activity in Egypt shrinks 28th month as inflation soars
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Non-oil activity in Egypt shrinks 28th month as inflation soars

Non-oil activity in Egypt shrinks 28th month as inflation soars
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's non-oil private sector activity shrank for the 28th straight month in March as import and currency restrictions and rising inflation continued to hurt business, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 46.7 in March from 46.9 in February, well below the 50.0 threshold that marks growth in activity.

"At 46.7, the headline PMI signaled a further solid deterioration in the performance of non-oil companies, driven by steep falls in activity and new business volumes," S&P Global economist David Owen said.

Egypt remains short of foreign currency despite the Egyptian pound depreciating by half since March 2022 and its signing of a $3 billion support package with the International Monetary Fund in December.

Headline inflation soared to a five-and-a-half-year high of 31.9 percent in February from 25.8 percent in January, the state statistics organization reported, while core inflation leaped to 40.26 percent.

The PMI's sub-index for overall input prices inched up to 62.8 from February's 62.7, and that for purchase prices climbed to 64.3 from 63.9.

"Steep inflationary pressures and a drop in client demand continued to negatively impact non-oil businesses, chiefly through a sharp reduction in new orders," S&P Global said.

The new orders sub-index fell to 44.3 in March from 44.7 in February, while that for output strengthened to 44.9 from 44.6.

"Output levels fell at a marked rate across the non-oil private sector during March, in part due to ongoing difficulties with accessing key inputs due to import controls and currency restrictions," S&P Global said.

Inventories and employment levels also decreased, S&P Global economist David Owen said.

The sub-index for future output expectations improved to 54.2 from 52.5 in February, still near an all-time low.

"Despite picking up to a three-month high, the year-ahead outlook for activity was still among the weakest recorded since the series began in early-2012," S&P wrote.

Topics: Egypt GDP PMI Production

Related

Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Business & Economy
Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Egypt PMI fell in April to lowest level in 9 months
Business & Economy
Egypt PMI fell in April to lowest level in 9 months

ADB forecasts China, India to power strong growth in 2023

ADB forecasts China, India to power strong growth in 2023
Updated 04 April 2023
Associated Press

ADB forecasts China, India to power strong growth in 2023

ADB forecasts China, India to power strong growth in 2023
Updated 04 April 2023
Associated Press

RIYADH: China’s recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report issued Tuesday. 

The Manila, Philippines-based ADB’s latest update forecasts an expansion of 4.8 percent in this year and the next, up from 4.2 percent in 2022. It said inflation would likely cool slightly this year and fall further in 2024. 

ADB economists said a weekend decision by oil-producing nations to cut output, pushing oil prices sharply higher, might reignite inflationary pressures and add to challenges for the region. 

The report's analysis was based on the assumption that Brent crude oil, the pricing basis for international trading, would average $88 a barrel this year and $90 a barrel next year. 

Oil prices remain below that level, with Brent at $83 on Monday. But they soared about 5 percent after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, on top of a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration. 

“It's certainly plausible that oil prices could go even higher and introduce another challenge for the region,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said in a conference call. 

However, growing imports of Russian crude oil, especially by China and India, will likely cushion the impact of rising prices — such exports to China, India and Turkey more than doubled last year. As of February, a third of Russia's crude exports were going to India and more than a fifth to China. 

Park noted that inflation in Asia seems to be driven more by surging demand for services, such as tourism, than for goods. 

Another factor that could push prices higher is China's rebound from slow growth after its leaders lifted COVID-19 restrictions that disrupted travel, manufacturing and other business activities. The ADB forecasts that China's economy will grow 5 percent this year and 4.5 percent next year, an improvement over last year's 3 percent growth but slower than its long-term average. 

India's economy, meanwhile, is expected to grow at a slower pace of 6.4 percent this year. That follows a 9.1 percent annual pace of expansion in 2021 as it rebounded from the worst of the pandemic, and 6.8 percent last year. But it's one of the fastest expansions for a major regional economy. 

Vietnam, meanwhile, is expected to see 6.5 percent growth this year, down from 8 percent last year. That's above the average forecast for Southeast Asia, at 4.7 percent in 2023 and 5 percent next year. Its central bank has begun cutting interest rates to counter a slowdown in its property sector and weakening exports. 

A downturn in demand for computer chips has hurt the outlook for major exporters like Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea, said the report by the regional development lender. 

It cited a forecast by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics that sales in semiconductors will fall 4.1 percent this year from last year but said demand is likely to recover later this year, as is typical in the highly cyclical industry. 

Recent worries over the stability of the banking industry after bank failures in the US and Switzerland's rescue of Credit Suisse with a partial takeover by its rival UBS are among other uncertainties facing the global and regional economy, the report noted. The war in Ukraine also might push prices for commodities such as oil, gas and wheat higher, further bedeviling central bank efforts to curb inflation. 

Topics: ADB China India GDP Growth

Related

China new home sales rise sharply in March: Survey
Business & Economy
China new home sales rise sharply in March: Survey

Gold slips as traders gauge OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data

Gold slips as traders gauge OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Gold slips as traders gauge OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data

Gold slips as traders gauge OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as traders assessed the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy after data showed a slump in US manufacturing activity and OPEC+'s production cuts sparked inflationary risks. 

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,978.10 per ounce, as of 0549 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,997.30. 

The dollar index was 0.2 percent higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. 

Gold in the near term could see "consolidative price action in the absence of a fresh catalyst and as markets monitor the extent of price gains in oil as that may throw a curve ball on inflation outlook and complicate monetary policy decisions," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong. 

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. 

Oil prices posted gains with investors' attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy. 

Gold prices dropped on Monday after a surprise cut in OPEC+ crude production was announced over the weekend. But prices reversed course to rally by 1 percent as the dollar stumbled following the release of weak US economic data. 

US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged, and could decline further due to tighter credit conditions. 

Markets see a 58.7 percent chance of the Fed hiking rates by a quarter point in May. But the likelihood of a rate cut later this year also rose. 

"Over the short-term (Q2), we expect gold to be further supported by a scenario where both inflation and interest rates could peak," Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a note. 

"If we are right, this should send the dollar lower and clear the 'runway' for an additional move higher (for gold)." 

Spot silver shed 0.9 percent to $23.79 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 percent to $982.62 and palladium lost 0.4 percent at $1,453.64.

Topics: Gold OPEC Oil

Related

Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds
Business & Economy
Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds

Bahrain launches ‘golden license’ for companies to attract investment

Bahrain launches ‘golden license’ for companies to attract investment
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Bahrain launches ‘golden license’ for companies to attract investment

Bahrain launches ‘golden license’ for companies to attract investment
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain on Monday said it was introducing a “golden license” offering benefits to companies bringing large-scale investment projects to the Gulf state.

The move is part of an economic recovery plan launched by the oil-producing state in October 2021 to boost growth and job creation.

“Companies with major investment and strategic projects that will create more than 500 jobs in Bahrain, or those with investment value exceeding $50 million, will be eligible for the license,” the government’s media office said.

The golden license will be offered to local and foreign businesses and benefits include prioritized allocation of land, infrastructure and services, easier access to government services and support from government development funds, the statement said.

It said other advantages include integrated cooperation with various government departments, a designated account manager from Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, as well as potential review of existing laws or regulations where necessary and applicable.

Topics: Bahrain economy Investment

Related

Bahrain’s cross-border solar project underway  
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s cross-border solar project underway  

Latest updates

Six killed, 11 injured in major avalanche in northeast India — Times of India
Six killed, 11 injured in major avalanche in northeast India — Times of India
Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
SHEIN celebrates Autism Awareness Month
SHEIN celebrates Autism Awareness Month
Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’
China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.