UK peer brands Afghan pilot’s deportation ordeal ‘totally cruel, appalling’

Lord Alfred Dubs, a British legislator who fled Nazi Germany as a little boy, speaks at a protest demanding protection of the rights of refugee children. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

  • The Afghan pilot, who fought alongside British troops against the Taliban after the 2001 invasion of his country, arrived in the UK on a small boat, but faces being relocated to Rwanda
  • Lord Alfred Dubs: ‘If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again’
Arab News

LONDON: A member of the British House of Lords who fled the Nazis in the build-up to World War II has branded the UK government as “totally cruel” over its treatment of an Afghanistan war hero threatened with deportation.

The Afghan pilot, who fought alongside British troops against the Taliban after the 2001 invasion of his country, arrived in the UK on a small boat, but faces being relocated to Rwanda in east Africa under the government’s controversial asylum policy.

The airman was deemed by officials to have arrived in the country via an illegal route, which he said he was forced to do as there were “no safer legal routes into the country.”

British Labour peer, Alfred Dubs, told the Independent newspaper the fact the pilot faced deportation was “absolutely shocking.”

He said: “If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again.”

Dubs urged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “stop hiding behind bureaucracy” and help war veterans in need.

Last week, following a report by the Independent, Sunak told a House of Commons liaison committee that the Home Office would “have a look” at the case, but refused to comment on the pilot’s plight, while officials in Braverman’s department said they could not comment on individual cases while a claim for asylum was being considered.

According to a Times newspaper report on Friday, British defense secretary, Ben Wallace, said the former lieutenant would receive the right to permanently remain in the UK as soon as he applied through the government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

But Dubs, a campaigner for refugee rights, claimed the pilot’s ordeal had been “terrible” and “not right,” and described the British Conservative Party’s Rwanda policy as “appalling.”

He said: “The strongest possible claim someone can have is that they fought to help British forces, and it’s totally cruel for bureaucracy to stop him from claiming asylum.

“To which country should they flee but Britain – the one country they thought they would be welcome?

“My own story makes it ever more painful, because I’m shocked what we have come to, we’re turning our backs on the basic human rights principles that have characterized this country,” Dubs added.

A recent Home Office statement said: “We remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and so far have brought around 24,500 people impacted by the situation back to the UK.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine
  • Russia has told council members in a note that the discussion about Ukraine will focus on "evacuating children from conflict zone"
  • Britain blocked the webcast because Russia would not confirm who would brief, diplomats said on Tuesday
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Britain has blocked the UN webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Wednesday after Russia signaled its commissioner for children’s rights — who the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges — would speak, diplomats said.
Russia has told council members in a note, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, that the discussion about Ukraine will focus on “evacuating children from conflict zone” and signaled that the commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, will address the meeting.
Such meetings are held at UN headquarters, but not in the Security Council chamber, and briefings can be done virtually. All 15 council members have to agree to allow it to be webcast by the United Nations.
Britain blocked the webcast because Russia would not confirm who would brief, diplomats said on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy confirmed Britain’s move on Twitter.
“Russia will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing ‘UK censorship clause’,” Polyanskiy wrote.
Russia has not yet confirmed who will speak at the briefing.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.
Moscow has not concealed a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters last month that the informal meeting of Security Council members to be held on Wednesday had been planned long before the ICC announcement and it was not intended to be a rebuttal of the charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova.
Diplomats have said it is rare for a UN webcast to be blocked. However, last month China blocked the UN webcast of a US-convened informal Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Punjab polls in May, putting judiciary on collision course with govt

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Punjab polls in May, putting judiciary on collision course with govt
Updated 04 April 2023

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Punjab polls in May, putting judiciary on collision course with govt

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Punjab polls in May, putting judiciary on collision course with govt
  • Court says election regulator not authorized to extend election date beyond 90-day period
Updated 04 April 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a decision by the election regulator to postpone polls in Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province was unconstitutional and announced elections on May 14 — a verdict likely to worsen a row between the higher judiciary and the federal government which wants provincial and national polls held simultaneously.

The landmark ruling comes after days of hearings in the Supreme Court on a petition filed by ex-premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision last month to postpone elections in Punjab from April 30 to Oct 8.

“Neither the Constitution nor the law empowers the Commission to extend the date of elections beyond the 90 days period as provided in Article 224 (2) of the Constitution,” the six-page judgment said, declaring the election regulator’s decision “unconstitutional.”

“The polling day perforce must be shifted, and moved forward from 30.04.2023 to 14.05.2023.”

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said he felt “pain and regret” at the decision by the three-judge bench.

“This will make the political crisis that we see today deeper and more serious,” he added.

The law minister said there was a perception of division within the country’s judiciary.

“To eliminate this perception, as the head of the institution, the chief justice should have taken this important constitutional and legal issue to a larger bench,” Tarar said, urging the chief justice to call a full court meeting to discuss the issue to avoid Pakistan descending into “chaos.”

Provincial assemblies in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were dissolved in January by Khan and his allies in a bid to force early general elections, since Pakistan historically holds the provincial and national elections together. According to Pakistan’s constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

After weeks of delays and political wrangling on the issue, the Supreme Court in a three-to-two verdict on March 1 ordered the ECP to fulfil its constitutional obligation and announce an election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ECP subsequently said the vote in Punjab would be held on April 30 but later said it was impossible to hold it in April due to security and financial concerns. It announced Oct. 8 as the new poll date in Punjab.

Khan’s PTI party then approached the Supreme Court, which has since been debating whether the ECP’s postponement decision was legal.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the court ruled that the election commission’s order to postpone polls had wasted 13 days, directing the federal government to release the required election funds of Rs21 billion ($73 million) to the ECP by April 10 and make security arrangements for election duty.

“Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the Federal Government must make available all necessary personnel, whether from the Armed Forces, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and all other forces under the direct, indirect or ultimate command and control of the said Government, as are required by the Commission for security and other purposes related to the general elections,” the judgment said.

“In this regard, the Federal Government must forthwith, and not later than 17.04.2023, provide a plan acceptable to the Commission.”

As per the court order, the election commission is bound to issue a final list of candidates on April 19 and allot election symbols to all candidates on April 20.

During previous hearings in the case, the election commission had assured the court it would hold the elections if it was provided with the required funds and security for election duty.

Khan’s party has welcomed the judgment, calling it “historic and constitutional” and urging all other political parties to create a “conducive environment” for peaceful polls in Punjab.

“It is a clear, historic and constitutional judgment,” PTI lawyer Ali Zafar told reporters after the court released its judgment. “The constitutional supremacy stands proven today through this verdict.”

Senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi called the verdict a “watershed moment” in Pakistan’s political history.

“A clear line has been drawn (to differentiate) between democratic powers, constitutional powers and unconstitutional powers,” Qureshi told reporters outside the court, commenting on the verdict.

The PTI leader urged the party’s followers and leaders to start preparing for elections: “Prepare yourself to be the next government of Pakistan and the next government of Punjab, god willing.”

The verdict in the election delay case comes as, separately, Pakistan’s parliament has passed a new law to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court’s chief justice amid a row between the higher judiciary and the government on the holding of snap polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government says it is economically not viable to hold the snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first and then have another general election this year in October.

The Supreme Court last month ordered the snap polls to be held in the two provinces within 90 days of the dissolution of the two local governments, which falls by April 30.

Iftar feast lights up Ramadan for Pakistani kids in impoverished city neighborhood

Iftar feast lights up Ramadan for Pakistani kids in impoverished city neighborhood
Updated 04 April 2023

Iftar feast lights up Ramadan for Pakistani kids in impoverished city neighborhood

Iftar feast lights up Ramadan for Pakistani kids in impoverished city neighborhood
  • Faryal Kamran Initiative works with Lyari-based welfare groups to organize twice-weekly Dream Street iftar
  • Similar evening street meals run by charities, local communities throughout Pakistan
Updated 04 April 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: With beaming smiles on their faces, around 300 children in the Pakistani port city of Karachi sat in long lines along a narrow street festooned with lights, bunting, and banners waiting to enjoy a meal of biryani and rice pudding arranged by a local charity.

The communal children’s street iftar gatherings in the impoverished, crime-ridden Lyari neighborhood, are run twice weekly by the Faryal Kamran Initiative in collaboration with Lyari-based welfare organizations Dreams of Youth, and the Kiran Foundation.

The iftar program, which takes place on what has been dubbed Dream Street, was launched last year in Lyari’s Block-C, and is held every Tuesday and Thursday during Ramadan.

Up to 300 children are invited, based on tokens distributed to households in the vicinity according to the number of kids in each home, Kamran told Arab News.

Around 100 of the children also support Kamran and her team with the arrangements, blocking off the street near sunset, and only letting children with tokens enter and settle on the dastarkhwan, or floor spread.

Kamran said: “We saw the conditions here and how the children were deprived of so many things.

A communal iftar meal is held for street children in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, Pakistan, on March 25, 2023 (Sabina Khatri/Facebook)

“So, we had the idea of setting up an iftar on the road ... I wanted to spend some time with these kids and give them the festive feeling of Ramadan.”

In Pakistan, evening street meals are widely organized by charities for the poor, while others, similar to the one in Lyari, are run by local communities which pool food donations.

FASTFACT

The communal children’s street iftar gatherings in the impoverished, crime-ridden Lyari neighborhood, are run twice weekly by the Faryal Kamran Initiative in collaboration with Lyari-based welfare organizations Dreams of Youth, and the Kiran Foundation.

Kamran sought the help of local organizations and volunteers to launch the initiative, especially the task of decorating the streets.

“First of all, we painted and renovated the streets. We got them cleaned and then we put out the dastarkhwan.

“The main purpose was to add colors, to bring happiness to the children for all of Ramadan. The lights and decor keep hanging here. So, whenever the kids walk by this street, they smile, and Ramadan is memorable for them,” she added.

This year, she noted, several confectionaries were supporting the project by providing gifts, biscuits, and goodie bags for children, and a different menu was offered every day which included burgers, cupcakes, rice, and juices.

Unaisa Bibi, a fourth-grader, told Arab News: “We come here for iftar. We have rice, biryani, kheer (rice pudding), and we have it with the kids.”

One of the children, Nashra, said the program gave her the opportunity to make new friends. “I have come to play with friends. I really like it with my friends here.”

Javeria Rauf, a high school student who helps with serving meals, said seeing the children happy filled her with gratitude.

“They come here full of energy. They are excited about what the meal will be. They are full of hope … The colorful cupcakes, when the children see that, they are so happy.”

Sabeer Ahmed, the founder of the Dreams of Youth welfare society, said: “We all are divided within Karachi, in different partitions. Events like this bring everyone together irrespective of caste and color.

“It’s not just the kids, their families are also involved in this with them. This is where we spread happiness and tell everyone to come together.”

Kamran said that next year they planned to provide iftar meals for children in other neighborhoods.

“We are thinking of expanding to more streets right now and get them painted, renovated, and make them as colorful as possible.”

 

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed
  • Police arrested 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident Darya Trepova, who was seen on video moments before the blast presenting Tatarsky with a statuette
  • The Interior Ministry released a video in which Trepova told a police officer that she brought the bust to the café
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

MOSCOW: A woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe should stay in custody for two months pending an investigation, a court in Moscow ruled Tuesday.
The blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines. He was killed Sunday as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.
Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it.
Police arrested 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident Darya Trepova, who was seen on video moments before the blast presenting Tatarsky with a statuette that is believed to have contained explosives.
The Interior Ministry released a video in which Trepova told a police officer that she brought the bust to the cafe. When asked who gave it to her, she said she would explain later. The circumstances under which Trepova spoke were unclear, including whether she was under duress.
The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counterterrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services.” It said Trepova was an “active supporter” of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Last year, she was arrested and spent 10 days in custody after taking part in an anti-war rally.
Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said in reference to the attack that he doesn’t think about events in Russia, and his top adviser described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.
While Trepova was arrested in St. Petersburg, her case was sent to Moscow, where the country’s top investigative agencies are headquartered, an apparent reflection of its high priority.
In a closed-door hearing, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered Trepova to remain in custody until June 2 pending the investigation. Russian law suggests a life sentence for terrorism-related crimes, but life terms aren’t handed down to women, who instead face sentences of up to 20 years in prison.
According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the bust but didn’t know what was inside it.
The bombing injured 40 other people, 25 of whom have been hospitalized. It was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure. Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her SUV outside Moscow.
Tatarsky was the pen name of Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel. Tatarsky, who joined separatists in eastern Ukraine after a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted there in 2014, fought on the front lines for years before turning to blogging.
Military bloggers have become increasingly visible in Russia, supporting the war but occasionally exposing flaws in military strategy while the Kremlin has shut down independent media outlets and muzzled any criticism of the war.

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 

Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 
  • West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah and Religious Attache Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi attended the event
  • Ansharullah said the Indonesian government would submit the event to the Guinness Book of Records
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia hosted what appears to the world’s longest iftar table spanning 1,200 meters, attended by more than 8,000 Indonesian citizens, on Monday in the country’s West Sumatra city of Padang.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in Jakarta, has been hosting iftar in several cities in Indonesia, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah and Religious Attache Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi attended the event in the presence of several politicians, Islamic organization leaders and heads of universities.

Ansharullah said the Indonesian government would submit the event to the Guinness Book of Records. He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed for their generosity, and said the event would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

