Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve

Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve
Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku from Belgium scores a penalty during the Italian Cup semifinal first leg between Juventus and Inter Milan on Tuesday at the "Allianz Stadium" in Turin. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve

Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve
  • Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

TURIN: Romelu Lukaku netted a last-gasp leveler in Inter Milan’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Juventus on Tuesday which left their Italian Cup semifinal all square after the first leg.

Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan later this month, before then being sent off following his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Juan Cuadrado thought he had given Juventus a lead to take to the San Siro in the 83rd minute of an intense match between bitter rivals in Turin which featured few goalscoring chances and ended with both teams at each other’s throats.

Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were both sent off following the final whistle after a scuffle which continued as the teams went into the tunnel at the Allianz Stadium.

Lukaku’s spot-kick is good news for Inter coach Simone Inzaghi who is under pressure after a poor run of results which has led to them dropping to fourth in Serie A.

Angel Di Maria was unlucky not to put Juve ahead just after kick-off with a low drive which was brilliantly tipped away by Mattia Perin.

Inter grew into the game and were probably the better team after the break, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan dragging a great chance a whisker wide in the 64th minute after a spell of pressure from the away side.

Juve should however have taken the lead in the 77th minute when Arkadiusz Milik somehow failed to poke home Cuadrado’s mishit shot with the goal at his mercy.

Cuadrado then found what he thought was the decisive goal when he collected Adrien Rabiot’s diverted cross and finished well past Handanovic before doing a victory jig on the sidelines.

But then Gleison Bremer gift-wrapped a chance for Lukaku to score his sixth goal of a troubled season at Inter with a silly handball, after which all hell broke loose.

On Wednesday struggling Cremonese try to secure what would be a shock cup final spot when they host in-form Fiorentina.

Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season

Messi ‘likely’ to leave PSG at end of season
  • Barcelona have been openly courting Messi, hoping to persuade the Argentine to return to Camp Nou two years after he left the club
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi is “much more likely” to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season than sign a new deal, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

“The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew (his contract),” the source said, adding that there was “no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely.”

World Cup winner Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign.

On Sunday, the Argentine’s name was jeered by some PSG fans as the teams were announced prior to the 1-0 home defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1.

Supporters of the Qatar-owned club are unhappy at the malaise around the team since they were eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich last month.

PSG have lost eight times in 18 games in 2023, a run which has seen them go out of the French Cup prematurely although they remain six points clear at the top of the French table.

“The fans have changed things completely,” the source said of the chances of Messi’s deal being renewed and the supporters’ reaction at the weekend.

Messi has scored 29 goals and set up 32 more in 67 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

Yet his form has dipped since he led Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.

Some fans see him as a symbol of all the club have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.

Messi is currently costing PSG around &euro;40 million($43.6 million) a year in wages at a time when the club have to keep in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, although there have been suggestions they could offer him a new deal on a reduced salary.

Barcelona have been openly courting Messi, hoping to persuade the Argentine to return to the Camp Nou two years after he left the club where he won four Champions League titles. He left Barcelona when the club could not afford to renew his contract.

“I would love it if he returned,” Barca vice president Rafael Yuste said last week as he admitted there had been “contact” with Messi.

He has also been linked with a possible move to Major League Soccer where Inter Miami are said to be interested in signing him.

If Messi departs, PSG would likely be doubly determined to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe for at least one more season, a year after persuading the France striker to sign a new deal and turn down overtures from Real Madrid.

As well as the uncertainty over Messi’s future, there are doubts about coach Christophe Galtier, who was only appointed last July but has come under intense pressure following recent results.

Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals

Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals

Kolo Muani sends Frankfurt into German Cup semifinals
  • Muani scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half, both assisted by Mario Goetze
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
AFP

MUNICH: A quick-fire double from France striker Randal Kolo Muani sent Eintracht Frankfurt through to the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Kolo Muani scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half, both assisted by Mario Goetze, and Frankfurt held on despite a late Union assault.

The win kept the Europa League holders on track for what would be a sixth German Cup win, and a first since 2018.

Kolo Muani toasted his side’s “complete victory” and credited teammate Goetze, telling German TV network ZDF “he makes everyone in the team better.”

Union traveled to Frankfurt 10 points ahead of their sixth-placed Bundesliga opponents and on course for a maiden Champions League appearance.

But Frankfurt, winless in seven in all competitions, started stronger and were 2-0 up in the blink of an eye thanks to Kolo Muani.

The France striker scored his first in the 11th minute, latching onto a Goetze back-heel and blasting past backup Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill.

Kolo Muani soon doubled the home side’s lead, lifting the ball over an out-of-position Grill and into the net.

With Union’s dream of going one better than their 2001 runners-up finish fast evaporating, coach Urs Fischer made three changes at half-time.

Union right-back Josip Juranovic, who arrived in Berlin from Celtic in January, had a chance to pull one back for the visitors late but put his free-kick inches over the crossbar.

Kolo Muani now has five goals in four Cup matches since arriving in Frankfurt from Ligue 1 side Nantes in the summer.

Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle’s transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes

Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle’s transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle's transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes

Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle’s transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes
  • The manager said the club is working on three transfer strategies and the amount of cash he has will depend on whether or not they qualify for Europe
  • The Magpies take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday, looking to make it four wins out of four in the Premier League
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have already started working on their summer recruitment plans, manager Eddie Howe has revealed, although he added that three different transfer strategies, and budgets, are being developed based on whether or not the club will be participating in European competition next season.

The Magpies take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday, looking to make it four wins out of four in the Premier League and further cement their Champions League prospects. Newcastle sit third in the top flight after a 2-0 victory over fellow Champions League chasers Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

They still have 11 games left of the domestic campaign but with a return to European football for the first time in a decade very much a possibility, attention at the club has already turned to the summer and the possibility of new recruits.

When asked about his transfer strategy, Howe confirmed that Newcastle are working on three potential plans: One for use if they fail to qualify for any European competition, one if they qualify for the Europa League or Conference League, and one if they make it to the Champions League, a competition Newcastle have not played in since 2004.

“Yeah, I think to a degree, yes, I think we have all eventualities covered so we’re not behind the curve, depending on what happens,” said Howe. “We’re in the process of doing all that work now — me to a lesser degree because I’m preparing for the games, but behind the scenes we are.

“There is a huge amount of work for us to do (during the summer) on every level. Football never stands still. The teams competing with us will all try and do the same thing. We need to be smart with what we do and we are on a journey that is accelerating very quickly and we need to match that with our decision making.”

Qualifying for the Champions League is obviously the goal for Newcastle, given the massive financial rewards unlocked by participation in the competition. In many ways, jumping from a relegation battle to a place the top four in such a short time would be not only a remarkable feat for Howe but also for the club’s new owners, who are not thought to have been planning for such a big leap in such a short space of time.

“That would be an outcome, yes,” Howe said when asked whether a top-four spot would increase his transfer budget. “I can’t think about the outcome, I have to think about how we get there. That is what we’re working toward.

“But definitely, where we finish, that will dictate to a large part of what we can and can’t do in the summer. We want to achieve whatever we can and push as hard as we can. There is no part of us that is trying to keep anything down; that goes against my internal beliefs. We are going for everything.

“Players will always speak and they will say their own thoughts, which is fine, I’m OK with that. The aim is to try and beat West Ham and see where we go after that. I haven’t set a target or interacted in those kind of conversations because I don’t think they help us. It’s very much game-by-game and see where it takes us.”

Newcastle are still waiting on injury reports on Joe Willock, who limped off during the victory over Manchester United at the weekend. Otherwise, though, Howe is expected to have a near-full strength squad to choose from, with only top-scorer Miguel Almiron out for the medium term.

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A
  • Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run
Updated 04 April 2023
AP
MILAN: Empoli earned their first win since January when they beat fellow struggler Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Monday. Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run and lift Empoli 12 points above the bottom three. Lecce were four points below the Tuscan side after a fifth straight defeat. Kickoff was delayed for an hour after a small fire started in the Empoli dressing room because of a short circuit. It was swiftly brought under control but the teams were evacuated and the fire service arrived to ensure it was safe for the match to go ahead. Perhaps affected by that incident, the match got off to a sluggish start and the only real chance of the first half was when Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone pulled off a stunning save to fingertip Caputo’s long-range effort over the bar, just before halftime. Empoli broke the deadlock after Fabiano Parisi ran into the area and was clumsily barged over by Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand. Caputo powerfully placed the resulting penalty down the middle. The home side almost doubled their lead five minutes later but Falcone made a double save to, first, parry Roberto Piccoli’s header from point-blank range, then Filippo Bandinelli prodded the rebound into the goalie’s arms. Empoli assistant coach Alberto Bertolini and defender Lorenzo Tonelli were sent off from the bench for dissent in separate incidents. Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended after drawing Torino 1-1 in a mid-table clash. Torino’s Nemanja Radonjic hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute but Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play five minutes later. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic managed to palm away a powerful, angled drive by Domenico Berardi but Andrea Pinamonti tapped in the rebound. The leveler came in the 66th. Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross from the left was poor but came out to Valentino Lazaro on the other side of the area and he whipped it back in for a diving header from Antonio Sanabria. Torino moved up to 10th, a point above Sassuolo.
10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
  • Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

LIVEROOL: Michael Keane’s stunning 90th minute equalizer struck dented Tottenham’s challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as Cristian Stellini’s caretaker spell in charge of Spurs started with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Harry Kane’s penalty looked set to take Tottenham third in the table after Abdoulaye Doucoure had been sent off for striking the Spurs striker in the face.

But the numbers were leveled up when Lucas Moura also saw red two minutes from time before Keane’s thunderbolt salvaged a vital point in Everton’s bid to beat the drop.

A draw is enough to take Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.

Tottenham move level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, but have played two games more than their rivals for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“After the red card they were much more aggressive than us,” said Stellini after Spurs failed to win away from home for the sixth consecutive game.

“We have to be a team that plays at home and away with the same desire and aggressiveness.”

Stellini was taking charge for the first time since the sacking of his former boss Antonio Conte.

Conte’s fate was sealed by a tirade toward the Tottenham squad after conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 at bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

But there was little sign of a fresh start as the visitors again threw away a promising position against a side fighting relegation.

Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes.

The England captain should have been full of confidence after becoming his country’s all-time top goalscorer during the international break.

But Kane’s scuffed effort gave Keane the chance to clear off the line with his first opportunity before he headed wide when completely unmarked from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

No side has scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Everton this season and the home side’s lack of a focal point up front without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin was again exposed.

The home outfit did waste a glorious chance to take the lead when Idrissa Gueye selfishly blazed over from the edge of the box with teammates better placed to take the shot just after half-time.

A moment of madness from Doucoure appeared to have undone the endeavour of Dyche’s men for the first hour.

The French midfielder slapped Kane in the face after an altercation between the pair and could have no complaints at being shown a straight red card.

Everton’s self-destruction did not stop there as moments later Keane dived in foolishly on Cristian Romero to concede a penalty.

Kane coolly sent international teammate Jordan Pickford the wrong way for his 24th club goal of the campaign.

“The sending off changes the feel, but our mentality is growing all the time,” said Dyche.

“They’re pushing their own standards very high, even going down 11 v 10, we took the game on,” he added.

Tottenham failed to make the man advantage count for much of the closing stages as they invited Everton on in search of an equalizer even before Lucas also saw red for a rash challenge on Keane.

Everton’s fight got its reward when center-back Keane strolled forward before unleashing a thunderous hit into the top corner.

