PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer
The deal will offer the Azimut Benetti group new business opportunities in the Middle East. (Azimut Benetti)
Updated 24 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer
  • Saudi Public Investment Fund will offer ‘new, important business opportunities in the Middle East’: president of Azimut Benetti group
  • ‘I am proud and satisfied that our company gained the trust of the major global sovereign wealth fund’
Updated 24 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, has acquired 33 percent of the Azimut Benetti group, the world’s first manufacturer of megayachts.

“I am proud and satisfied that our company, the most important megayacht manufacturing group in the world, gained the trust of the major global sovereign wealth fund,” said Giovanna Vitelli, president of the Azimut Benetti group.

She expressed confidence that the PIF “will offer it new, important business opportunities in the Middle East.”

La Nazione newspaper reported that the PIF “joins the group with the prospect of being a long-term strategic investor after a long and intense negotiation.”

Based in the Italian city of Livorno, Azimut Benetti has for decades been a leader in megayacht manufacturing.

Founded in 1969 by Paolo Vitelli, the group was valued at €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2022-23.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Azimut Benetti

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February
Updated 59 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February
Updated 59 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: As many as 80 new factories in Saudi Arabia started operations in February, with total investments accumulating to SR4.3 billion ($1.1 billion), according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

It marks a 51 percent decline compared to 164 factories that started operation in January.

The February launch include 30 in the non-metallic minerals industry, 12 in the food business, eight in the formed minerals sector, five in the rubber and plastics trade and four in the production of chemicals.

The Kingdom acquired 86.2 percent of the total factories that started production, followed by foreign firms with 11.2 percent and joint ventures with 2.5 percent.

During the same month, the ministry issued up to 85 industrial licenses, a 31 percent drop compared to the 124 issued in January.

Out of the 85 licenses, domestic plants held 82.3 percent of the issuance, followed by foreigners at 12.9 percent and joint investment at 4.7 percent.

The volume of investments in new licenses amounted to SR1.9 billion. Moreover, small enterprises were in the lead as they acquired most of the licenses at 85.8 percent, followed by medium enterprises at 11.7 percent and ultra-small ones at 2.3 percent.

The new industrial licenses were distributed among nine administrative regions, topped by Riyadh with 37 factories, followed by Eastern Province with 21 factories, Makkah Al-Mukarramah with eight factories, Madinah and Qassim with five factories each, Asir with four factories, Al-Jouf with three factories, and one factory for Tabuk and Hail.

The new ministry also issued 18 licenses for manufacturing shaped metal products other than equipment and machinery, 14 licenses for food production and 10 for making rubber and plastic products.

Last month, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil announced that the number of factories in Saudi Arabia has increased by 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016.

His comments come after figures released last year showed there are more than 10,000 industrial facilities in the Kingdom, with 1,023 factories starting operations in 2022 alone.

During the first day of the annual Saudi Industrial Renaissance Forum at the Kingdom’s Al-Yamamah University, Al-Zamil affirmed reliance on the industrial and mining sectors as economic tributaries.

Topics: Saudi industry industry industrial license Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s massive push to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, a large number of its residents in a recent survey acknowledged that climate change is a serious problem but it can be addressed if effective measures are taken.  

In a first-of-its-kind survey conducted by Veolia in partnership with the research and consulting firm Elabe, it was found that 59 percent of people in Saudi Arabia are convinced that climate change is real, and 56 percent believe that the risk of climate disruption is serious and immediate. 

The study which was conducted to gauge public opinion on issues like climate change and pollution illustrated that most people in the Kingdom believe that ecological transformation leads to a better world. 

The survey called Ecological Transformation Barometer also showed that 59 percent of the respondents feel that the future is still in their hands and that climate disruption and pollution can be limited.  

As part of its Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom has committed to having 50 percent of its power generated from renewable sources by 2030. 

The survey also found that 64 percent of the respondents think that costs caused by climate disruption and pollution will be more significant than the investments needed for ecological transformation.  

The study was part of a global survey that used a sample reflecting the voice of more than half the world’s population covering 25 countries across Europe, Asia, The Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania.   

It showed that seven out of 10 people globally feel vulnerable to environmental risk and 89 percent of the world’s population is convinced that climate change is happening, with 67 percent convinced of the need for change. 

Ahmed Gashlan, CEO, Veolia Arabia, said: “This survey is quite significant not only for Saudi Arabia but also for the entire world. It offers deep and cutting insights and comes at a time when the world braces for an ecological makeover.” 

The survey also showed that 57 percent of Saudi respondents find it difficult to imagine what daily life could be like if they are able to achieve the ecological transformation.  

While 56 percent of Saudi respondents believe that they do talk enough about the solutions that need to be implemented to mitigate pollution and climate disruption.  

The same survey also found that 53 percent of respondents consider the risk of lacking and poor-quality food a serious and immediate risk, and 54 percent were affirmative to reducing meat consumption.  

The survey in Saudi Arabia involved more than 1,000 respondents who were asked a series of questions themed under risks, solutions, acceptability, and conditions.  

The survey is likely to play an essential role for the Kingdom as it is working on increasing its reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions, improving quality of life, and protecting the environment. 

Topics: Saudi climate change Net Zero

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global
Updated 05 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global
Updated 05 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Growth in non-oil business activities in the UAE have resulted in the fastest job growth in seven years in the Emirates, a new report has revealed.

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index report noted the UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

This came as the sector expanded at its strongest pace in five months.

“The latest PMI reading of 55.9 in March reflected concerted efforts by non-oil companies to boost their capacity levels in the face of strengthening demand conditions,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Driven by accelerated new order growth, the UAE’s employment index rose to the highest level since July 2016, the report added.

The rise in the employment sub-index is a strong indication of a solid boost to the workforce and it reflects the recent trend of improving demand conditions that led to a need for greater labor capacity.

Owen added: “The sub-indices for employment and stocks of purchases rose to 80 and 60-month highs respectively, signaling notable uplifts in staffing numbers and inventories in the latest survey period.”

The report further pointed out that the rate of new order growth picked up to a five-month high in March, driven by stronger market demand and rising tourist activities.

“Underlying the expansion was a robust increase in new order intakes, with the rate of growth accelerating to a five-month high, albeit remaining below the post-COVID peak seen in late-2021. Similarly, output levels expanded at the quickest rate for five months, while the outlook for future activity was up to the highest since last October,” added Owen.

The PMI report said non-oil private sector firms in the UAE were generally hopeful that continued market growth will provide increased opportunities over the next 12 months.

Earlier in March, the UAE Central Bank said the country’s economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, while it grew 7.6 percent in 2022.

The Central Bank also added that the UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product is expected to accelerate by 4.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 percent in 2024.

Topics: UAE S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, as the market weighed gloomy economic prospects against expectations of US crude inventory declines and OPEC’s voluntary output cuts announcement.

Brent crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.52 percent, to $85.38 a barrel by 11.15 a.m. Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 31 cents, or 0.38 percent, to $81.02 a barrel.

Iraq agrees to 30 percent stake in TotalEnergies $27 billion energy project

Iraq said on Tuesday it has agreed to a smaller 30 percent stake in TotalEnergies long-delayed $27 billion project, reviving a deal that Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment into the battered country which craves stability.

The deal was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.

But it has experienced several setbacks amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.

Iraq’s cabinet said in a late Tuesday statement that it had approved the amended 30 percent share “due to the importance of resolving the issue and proceeding with the signing of related agreements.”

Iraq’s state-owned Basrah Oil will partner in the project, instead of now-abolished Iraq’s National Oil Co., the cabinet statement added.

The potential for INOC’s involvement had been another stumbling block for the deal.

Baghdad, Irbil sign temporary deal to restart northern oil exports

Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government signed a temporary agreement on Tuesday to restart northern oil exports through Turkiye, as part of a broader deal to end decades of political and economic disputes.

Turkiye stopped pumping about 450,000 barrels per day of Iraqi crude through a pipeline from the Fish-Khabur border area to its Ceyhan port on March 25 after Iraq won an arbitration case.

“The recent disruptions to oil exports from the Kurdistan Region have hurt the country as a whole. This agreement brings much-needed revenues,” KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

Although the flows account for about 0.5 percent of global oil supply, the stoppage forced oil firms in the region to halt output or move production into rapidly filling storage tanks, and helped boost oil prices last week to nearly $80/bbl.

Barzani traveled to Baghdad on Tuesday to finalize the agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, the prime minister’s media office said in a tweet.

EnQuest posts nearly 31 percent jump in 2022 free cash flow

British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest reported a 30.8 percent rise in full-year free cash flow on Wednesday, helped by strong production, higher oil prices and cost cuts.

The group’s free cash flow came in at $518.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $396.8 million in 2021.

Exxon Mobil expects first-quarter oil and gas earnings to ease

Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Tuesday changes in oil and gas prices would impact its first-quarter upstream earnings by $400 million to $1 billion compared with the fourth quarter.

The largest US oil producer posted $8.2 billion in upstream earnings in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Iraq

Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns

Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns

Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Sales of three-year treasury bonds issued on Tuesday plummeted to 1.09 million Egyptian pounds ($35,332) after the government baulked at the high yields demanded by investors concerned the currency is likely to depreciate soon. 

The central bank received 26 bids worth 5.77 billion pounds with a weighted average yield of 24.15 percent at an auction on Monday, but accepted only one of these bids at a yield of 21.7 percent. 

The accepted yield was unchanged from a similar offering on March 21, when 5.06 billion pounds were sold, despite a 200 basis-point increase in the central bank's overnight deposit rate to 18.75 percent on Thursday. 

Analysts say investors are also holding back bond purchases on the expectation treasury bond yields will soon begin rising to match the increase in overnight rates. 

The central bank said it raised rates to help tame soaring inflation, which leapt to 31.9 percent in February. 

Analysts say pressure has been building on Egypt to devalue its currency after it lost ground on the black market in recent weeks, even though its official price has fallen by half against the dollar over the last year. 

The official price of the pound has changed little over the last four weeks at about 30.9 to the dollar, while on the black market it has been trading at between 36 and 37, bankers and dealers say. 

Topics: Egypt economy GDP Bond

