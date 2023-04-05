PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real

RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s massive push to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, a large number of its residents in a recent survey acknowledged that climate change is a serious problem but it can be addressed if effective measures are taken.

In a first-of-its-kind survey conducted by Veolia in partnership with the research and consulting firm Elabe, it was found that 59 percent of people in Saudi Arabia are convinced that climate change is real, and 56 percent believe that the risk of climate disruption is serious and immediate.

The study which was conducted to gauge public opinion on issues like climate change and pollution illustrated that most people in the Kingdom believe that ecological transformation leads to a better world.

The survey called Ecological Transformation Barometer also showed that 59 percent of the respondents feel that the future is still in their hands and that climate disruption and pollution can be limited.

As part of its Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom has committed to having 50 percent of its power generated from renewable sources by 2030.

The survey also found that 64 percent of the respondents think that costs caused by climate disruption and pollution will be more significant than the investments needed for ecological transformation.

The study was part of a global survey that used a sample reflecting the voice of more than half the world’s population covering 25 countries across Europe, Asia, The Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania.

It showed that seven out of 10 people globally feel vulnerable to environmental risk and 89 percent of the world’s population is convinced that climate change is happening, with 67 percent convinced of the need for change.

Ahmed Gashlan, CEO, Veolia Arabia, said: “This survey is quite significant not only for Saudi Arabia but also for the entire world. It offers deep and cutting insights and comes at a time when the world braces for an ecological makeover.”

The survey also showed that 57 percent of Saudi respondents find it difficult to imagine what daily life could be like if they are able to achieve the ecological transformation.

While 56 percent of Saudi respondents believe that they do talk enough about the solutions that need to be implemented to mitigate pollution and climate disruption.

The same survey also found that 53 percent of respondents consider the risk of lacking and poor-quality food a serious and immediate risk, and 54 percent were affirmative to reducing meat consumption.

The survey in Saudi Arabia involved more than 1,000 respondents who were asked a series of questions themed under risks, solutions, acceptability, and conditions.

The survey is likely to play an essential role for the Kingdom as it is working on increasing its reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions, improving quality of life, and protecting the environment.