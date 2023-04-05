Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  

You are here

During a ceremony, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej explained that the achievement of aviation security in the Kingdom comes among several achievements accomplished by the aviation sector. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization, as the Kingdom continues to work toward improving its efficiency in the sector.  

The audit also revealed that the Kingdom managed to secure the seventh rank among the Group of 20 countries in the aviation security field. 

ICAO carried out the exercise with the aim of ensuring that its 193 member states are complying with the international standards set for the field. 

These audits do not cover airlines, airports or other industry operators. According to the ICAO website, they rather restrict their focus to the legislation, resources and other capacities which state governments establish in order to effectively implement ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices in each area. 

The achievement is mainly attributed to the Kingdom’s provision of the latest equipment and systems as well as applying the highest possible security standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During a ceremony, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej explained that the achievement of aviation security in the Kingdom comes among several achievements accomplished by the aviation sector at the regional and international levels which reflects the interest and support of the leadership. 

The ceremony saw the participation of leaders of the security sectors, government agencies, and several national firms. 

Saudi civil aviation sector seeks to implement its strategic plans in an attempt to achieve excellence in the services provided to the traveler. It aims to obtain the highest evaluation rates at both the national as well as international levels, Al-Duailej stressed. 

GACA, on its part, brings out reports every month on airport performance as part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.   

In the monthly report for February, Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures.  

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.   

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the February report revealed.    

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Air Navigation Services Co. announced the launch of a new firm in a bid to drive up efficiency in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.   

The company, called Nera, will implement and manage projects in the field of civil aviation and air navigation in Saudi Arabia.  

RIYADH: The rate of Saudization in financial market institutions was recorded at 77 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s market regulator.

The Capital Market Authority’s quarterly bulletin also gave details about Saudization in other sectors. According to the data, the rate of Saudization in the market’s key infrastructure institutions climbed 91 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 90 percent in the same quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the rate of Saudization in credit rating agencies reached a new high of 44 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 26 percent the year before. 

The report said that the rate of Saudization in financial technology firms reached 76 percent, up from 73 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

It said assets managed in capital market institutions totaled SR743.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The number of public and private investment funds surged by 25 percent, reaching 941, up from 751 in the fourth quarter of 2021.  

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has indicated that it will expand the Saudization campaign to include new professions and activities, including project management, procurement and sales outlets, shipping and freight brokerage outlets, and decor and women’s tailoring businesses. 

The localization drive, which aims to create more job opportunities for young Saudi men and women, is currently in various stages of execution.

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer
PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer

PIF acquires 33% of megayacht manufacturer
  • Saudi Public Investment Fund will offer ‘new, important business opportunities in the Middle East’: president of Azimut Benetti group
  • ‘I am proud and satisfied that our company gained the trust of the major global sovereign wealth fund’
ROME: The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, has acquired 33 percent of the Azimut Benetti group, the world’s first manufacturer of megayachts.

“I am proud and satisfied that our company, the most important megayacht manufacturing group in the world, gained the trust of the major global sovereign wealth fund,” said Giovanna Vitelli, president of the Azimut Benetti group.

She expressed confidence that the PIF “will offer it new, important business opportunities in the Middle East.”

La Nazione newspaper reported that the PIF “joins the group with the prospect of being a long-term strategic investor after a long and intense negotiation.”

Based in the Italian city of Livorno, Azimut Benetti has for decades been a leader in megayacht manufacturing.

Founded in 1969 by Paolo Vitelli, the group was valued at €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2022-23.

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February
Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February

Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February
RIYADH: As many as 80 new factories in Saudi Arabia started operations in February, with total investments accumulating to SR4.3 billion ($1.1 billion), according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

It marks a 51 percent decline compared to 164 factories that started operation in January.

The February launch include 30 in the non-metallic minerals industry, 12 in the food business, eight in the formed minerals sector, five in the rubber and plastics trade and four in the production of chemicals.

The Kingdom acquired 86.2 percent of the total factories that started production, followed by foreign firms with 11.2 percent and joint ventures with 2.5 percent.

During the same month, the ministry issued up to 85 industrial licenses, a 31 percent drop compared to the 124 issued in January.

Out of the 85 licenses, domestic plants held 82.3 percent of the issuance, followed by foreigners at 12.9 percent and joint investment at 4.7 percent.

The volume of investments in new licenses amounted to SR1.9 billion. Moreover, small enterprises were in the lead as they acquired most of the licenses at 85.8 percent, followed by medium enterprises at 11.7 percent and ultra-small ones at 2.3 percent.

The new industrial licenses were distributed among nine administrative regions, topped by Riyadh with 37 factories, followed by Eastern Province with 21 factories, Makkah Al-Mukarramah with eight factories, Madinah and Qassim with five factories each, Asir with four factories, Al-Jouf with three factories, and one factory for Tabuk and Hail.

The new ministry also issued 18 licenses for manufacturing shaped metal products other than equipment and machinery, 14 licenses for food production and 10 for making rubber and plastic products.

Last month, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil announced that the number of factories in Saudi Arabia has increased by 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016.

His comments come after figures released last year showed there are more than 10,000 industrial facilities in the Kingdom, with 1,023 factories starting operations in 2022 alone.

During the first day of the annual Saudi Industrial Renaissance Forum at the Kingdom’s Al-Yamamah University, Al-Zamil affirmed reliance on the industrial and mining sectors as economic tributaries.

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  
New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  

New survey shows 59% of Saudi residents acknowledge climate change is real  
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s massive push to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, a large number of its residents in a recent survey acknowledged that climate change is a serious problem but it can be addressed if effective measures are taken.  

In a first-of-its-kind survey conducted by Veolia in partnership with the research and consulting firm Elabe, it was found that 59 percent of people in Saudi Arabia are convinced that climate change is real, and 56 percent believe that the risk of climate disruption is serious and immediate. 

The study which was conducted to gauge public opinion on issues like climate change and pollution illustrated that most people in the Kingdom believe that ecological transformation leads to a better world. 

The survey called Ecological Transformation Barometer also showed that 59 percent of the respondents feel that the future is still in their hands and that climate disruption and pollution can be limited.  

As part of its Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom has committed to having 50 percent of its power generated from renewable sources by 2030. 

The survey also found that 64 percent of the respondents think that costs caused by climate disruption and pollution will be more significant than the investments needed for ecological transformation.  

The study was part of a global survey that used a sample reflecting the voice of more than half the world’s population covering 25 countries across Europe, Asia, The Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania.   

It showed that seven out of 10 people globally feel vulnerable to environmental risk and 89 percent of the world’s population is convinced that climate change is happening, with 67 percent convinced of the need for change. 

Ahmed Gashlan, CEO, Veolia Arabia, said: “This survey is quite significant not only for Saudi Arabia but also for the entire world. It offers deep and cutting insights and comes at a time when the world braces for an ecological makeover.” 

The survey also showed that 57 percent of Saudi respondents find it difficult to imagine what daily life could be like if they are able to achieve the ecological transformation.  

While 56 percent of Saudi respondents believe that they do talk enough about the solutions that need to be implemented to mitigate pollution and climate disruption.  

The same survey also found that 53 percent of respondents consider the risk of lacking and poor-quality food a serious and immediate risk, and 54 percent were affirmative to reducing meat consumption.  

The survey in Saudi Arabia involved more than 1,000 respondents who were asked a series of questions themed under risks, solutions, acceptability, and conditions.  

The survey is likely to play an essential role for the Kingdom as it is working on increasing its reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions, improving quality of life, and protecting the environment. 

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global
UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global
RIYADH: Growth in non-oil business activities in the UAE have resulted in the fastest job growth in seven years in the Emirates, a new report has revealed.

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index report noted the UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

This came as the sector expanded at its strongest pace in five months.

“The latest PMI reading of 55.9 in March reflected concerted efforts by non-oil companies to boost their capacity levels in the face of strengthening demand conditions,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Driven by accelerated new order growth, the UAE’s employment index rose to the highest level since July 2016, the report added.

The rise in the employment sub-index is a strong indication of a solid boost to the workforce and it reflects the recent trend of improving demand conditions that led to a need for greater labor capacity.

Owen added: “The sub-indices for employment and stocks of purchases rose to 80 and 60-month highs respectively, signaling notable uplifts in staffing numbers and inventories in the latest survey period.”

The report further pointed out that the rate of new order growth picked up to a five-month high in March, driven by stronger market demand and rising tourist activities.

“Underlying the expansion was a robust increase in new order intakes, with the rate of growth accelerating to a five-month high, albeit remaining below the post-COVID peak seen in late-2021. Similarly, output levels expanded at the quickest rate for five months, while the outlook for future activity was up to the highest since last October,” added Owen.

The PMI report said non-oil private sector firms in the UAE were generally hopeful that continued market growth will provide increased opportunities over the next 12 months.

Earlier in March, the UAE Central Bank said the country’s economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, while it grew 7.6 percent in 2022.

The Central Bank also added that the UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product is expected to accelerate by 4.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 percent in 2024.

