Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization, as the Kingdom continues to work toward improving its efficiency in the sector.

The audit also revealed that the Kingdom managed to secure the seventh rank among the Group of 20 countries in the aviation security field.

ICAO carried out the exercise with the aim of ensuring that its 193 member states are complying with the international standards set for the field.

These audits do not cover airlines, airports or other industry operators. According to the ICAO website, they rather restrict their focus to the legislation, resources and other capacities which state governments establish in order to effectively implement ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices in each area.

The achievement is mainly attributed to the Kingdom’s provision of the latest equipment and systems as well as applying the highest possible security standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During a ceremony, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej explained that the achievement of aviation security in the Kingdom comes among several achievements accomplished by the aviation sector at the regional and international levels which reflects the interest and support of the leadership.

The ceremony saw the participation of leaders of the security sectors, government agencies, and several national firms.

Saudi civil aviation sector seeks to implement its strategic plans in an attempt to achieve excellence in the services provided to the traveler. It aims to obtain the highest evaluation rates at both the national as well as international levels, Al-Duailej stressed.

GACA, on its part, brings out reports every month on airport performance as part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.

In the monthly report for February, Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures.

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent.

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the February report revealed.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Air Navigation Services Co. announced the launch of a new firm in a bid to drive up efficiency in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

The company, called Nera, will implement and manage projects in the field of civil aviation and air navigation in Saudi Arabia.