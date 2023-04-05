Honeywell launches manufacturing center at SPARK to advance Kingdom’s energy sector  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy sector will gain from a newly launched state-of-the-art regional manufacturing facility to be built at the Kingdom’s King Salman Energy Park industrial zone.

Honeywell’s new center will incorporate engineering, manufacturing and assembly lines, according to an official release published Wednesday.

The production lines will develop industrial automation and control equipment, field instruments, rugged mobile computers, gas detection equipment, fire safety systems and building management systems hardware.

The statement added that additional capacity for future manufacturing expansion and customer demonstration facilities was also accounted for.

“We are delighted to welcome Honeywell to SPARK in support of our localization objectives and commitment to expanding Saudi Arabia’s capabilities as a manufacturing and engineering powerhouse for the region’s energy sector,” stated SPARK President and CEO Saif Al Qahtani.

He added: “Honeywell’s investment in our ecosystem will contribute to local economic growth and help create more job opportunities for Saudi nationals in advanced technology sectors.”

As Honeywell’s eighth site in Saudi Arabia, the release noted that the facility cements the company’s growth objectives in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s localization and economic diversification objectives.

It also reflected Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program in that it plans to develop national skills in research, development and manufacturing of front-line technology.

The release further noted that the project’s first phase is expected to be completed next year.

Honeywell introduced its novel project at a recent ceremony attended by a delegation of international and regional Honeywell executives and chief leaders from SPARK and Aramco.

“We are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s most important companies in localizing and developing innovative technologies to advance critical sectors of the economy,” said Abdullah Al-juffali, Honeywell’s president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“SPARK is the perfect location for us to continue our journey of investment, localization and growth in the Kingdom in line with its sustainability goals and broader Vision 2030 objectives,” he added.